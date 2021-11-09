Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 9, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 21, Los Angeles Clippers 20 (Q1 05:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
two straight 3s for Dame …. is this the night the slump ends? – 10:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
3-for-3 from three! 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/G7UuigjdEf – 10:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chauncey Billups’ timeout resulted in a turnover on the next play, but then Trail Blazers went on a game-tying 10-0 run.
Now it’s Tyronn Lue’s turn to get back control with 7:04 left in first quarter, tied at 13. – 10:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Through the early start of the NBA season, the Clippers & Blazers have done a good job with giving off mixed impressions – 10:12 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers go 10-0 out of the timeout to tie the game at 13-13 and now it’s Ty Lue who wants to talk it over with 7:04 to play in the first quarter. – 10:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Part of Ty Lue’s pregame comments were reserved for the Clippers’ recent starts that lacked much focus/energy. Well, they lead 13-3 three minutes in against Portland. – 10:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Clippers make 5 of their first 6 attempts, including 3 from 3, and the Blazers have to call time down 13-3 after 3 minutes of play. No one within 10 feet of Bledsoe on the last 3. – 10:07 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Either a bomb scare at Staples or a very late arriving LA crowd for Blazers-Clippers. Bet the latter. – 10:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
To start things off here, a clean look for Lillard and a not-particularly-close miss. ugh … – 10:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in LA.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/hR6tzmXe9N – 9:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns look to learn from close call at Kings, face Trail Blazers next https://t.co/6LzOVEt8BJ via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/dO0tSWm83a – 9:54 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
vs. Trail Blazers, again
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
POR
Norman Powell
Robert Covington
Jusuf Nurkic
CJ McCollum
Damian Lillard – 9:40 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame preparation.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/smni9kodNw – 9:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers have done a great job eating up big deficits, a major factor during last week’s 4-game win streak.
But the starting lineup has struggled in non-Portland games this season. I asked Lue about that pregame: pic.twitter.com/a33xKiomAP – 9:30 PM
The Clippers have done a great job eating up big deficits, a major factor during last week’s 4-game win streak.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers playing their 10th game tonight… asked Chauncey Billups about what he has learned through 10 Trail Blazers games this season pic.twitter.com/OOeiwvh0Xu – 9:17 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Clockin’ in.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/RIFrY7Pqo6 – 9:02 PM
Clockin’ in.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Serge Ibaka is back for the second game of his season. pic.twitter.com/KH9Ar64KuA – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Portland coach Chauncey Billups, who worked with Paul George closely last season, said PG has been playing at “an MVP-type level” recently. – 8:35 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chauncey Billups on Paul George: “He’s playing on an MVP level…He’s just a matchup nightmare.” – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Billups says he’s happy for Paul George, “He’s playing at an MVP level.” – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lue suggests that Ibaka is still on minute restriction and that all three centers will see time. Expect a hot hand approach when it comes to Hartenstein and Ibaka – 8:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue chimes in on the Jokic-Morris incident last night pic.twitter.com/VUplQvwHLg – 8:18 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Clippers vs Trail Blazers tonight pic.twitter.com/Sww3Rkofix – 8:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here in Staples for Clippers-Blazers tonight. Ivica Zubac out here working on his sky hook. pic.twitter.com/bzjftCLKe6 – 8:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have assigned Robert Woodard II to the G League Stockton Kings, who will host the Agua Caliente Clippers in their home opener Sunday at Stockton Arena. – 7:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (leg) OUT and Landry Shamet (right foot contusion) DOUBTFUL for Wednesday’s game vs. Portland Trail Blazers. #Suns – 6:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton (right leg contusion) remains out for the Suns in tomorrow’s game vs. the Blazers.
Landry Shamet (right foot contusion) is doubtful. – 6:14 PM
Deandre Ayton (right leg contusion) remains out for the Suns in tomorrow’s game vs. the Blazers.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Olympic gold medalist @GoSydGo in the building during Sunday night’s game.
📷 @MichelobULTRA Courtside Celebrity Row pic.twitter.com/mKbC6UmHGd – 5:31 PM
Olympic gold medalist @GoSydGo in the building during Sunday night’s game.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Catch the squad on TNT.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/pWTiFdDAPq – 5:15 PM
Catch the squad on TNT.
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 41 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants talk about the shooting slump Damian Lillard is currently going through.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #DamianLillard #Shooting pic.twitter.com/FTDU6ggHlZ – 5:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Even though she’s not working, @brookeolzendam still gave her thoughts on tonight’s game on the latest Blazers Balcony podcast. Subscribe on…
Apple: https://t.co/uK4Z0eXDz1
Spotify: https://t.co/BNIICP6tCF
Stitcher: https://t.co/n39oTZYsmo
IHeartRadio: https://t.co/QaiJnN0bLD pic.twitter.com/muFQ0vxf1B – 4:10 PM
