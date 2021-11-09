Markieff Morris, Jimmy Butler get fined by NBA

Markieff Morris was also fined $50,000 for his flagrant two foul that led to Jokic’s retaliation. Miami’s Jimmy Butler also was fined $30,000 for attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA security interview.
Nikola Jokić suspended, Markieff Morris fined by NBA after incident hothothoops.com/2021/11/9/2277… – 10:33 PM
Nikola Jokić suspended, Markieff Morris fined by NBA after incident hothothoops.com/2021/11/9/2277… – 10:33 PM
Nikola Jokic suspended one game, Markieff Morris fined $50K for altercation at end of Heat-Nuggets game
Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game, Markieff Morris and Jimmy Butler fined for altercation theathletic.com/news/nikola-jo… – 10:17 PM
Nikola Jokic suspended, and Markieff Morris and Jimmy Butler fined. The latest update nearly 24 hours after Monday’s Jokic-Morris incident miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:12 PM
Wasn’t looking at my phone when the email was sent but I’m now seeing that punishments have been announced for Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris – 10:08 PM
One game suspension for Nikola Jokic (without pay). A $50,000 fine for Markieff Morris and a $30,000 fine for Jimmy Butler.
A look back at the Tuesday aftermath of this Monday night mayhem between Denver and Miami, at @TheAthletic
Newser on Nikola Jokić being suspended for a game and Markieff Morris/Jimmy Butler being fined after their altercation on Monday night. denverstiffs.com/2021/11/9/2277… – 10:03 PM
Jimmy Butler fined $30,000 for failing to comply with an NBA security interview. pic.twitter.com/MxgUEZ3p64 – 9:55 PM
The NBA announces its sanctions:
One-game suspension without pay for Nikola Jokic.
$50,000 fine for Markieff Morris.
$30,000 fine for Jimmy Butler.
NBA announces that Nikola Jokic has been suspended for one game without pay for shoving Markieff Morris.
Morris fined $50,000 for committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Jokić that initiated an on-court altercation.
Jimmy Butler fined $30,000 for attempting to escalate the altercation. – 9:54 PM
NBA announces that Nikola Jokic has been suspended for one game without pay for shoving Markieff Morris.
Morris fined $50,000 for committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Jokić that initiated an on-court altercation.
1 game?
All I’ll say is this:
Flip the roles and if Markieff does that hit to Jokic facing the other direction, he’s out half the season – 9:54 PM
Nikola Jokic suspended one game and Markieff Morris fined $50,000 for events of last night, NBA says. Jimmy Butler also fined $30,000. Details here: pic.twitter.com/tvaiHqv8cM – 9:54 PM
Per NBA: Nikola Jokić has been suspended one game without pay. Morris has been fined $50,000 for committing a Flagrant Foul 2. Jimmy Butler has been fined $30,000 for attempting to escalate the altercation. – 9:54 PM
Jokic suspended one game without pay, Markieff Morris fined $50,000 for the foul that initiated an on-court altercation. Jimmy Butler fined $30,000 for attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview. – 9:53 PM
Just in from the league: Nikola Jokic suspended one game (tomorrow vs. Indiana).
Markieff Morris fined $50,000 and avoids suspension. Jimmy Butler also fined $30,000. – 9:53 PM
Just in from the league: Nikola Jokic suspended one game (tomorrow vs. Indiana).
NBA announced Nikola Jokic has been suspended 1 game without pay for shoving Markieff Morris in yesterday’s Nuggets-Heat game. Markieff Morris has been fined $50,000 for committing a flagrant foul 2. – 9:53 PM
Nikola Jokic has been suspended one game and Markieff Morris has been fined $50,000 for their altercation, NBA announces. pic.twitter.com/5tnonJC0iC – 9:53 PM
1. Nikola Jokic: Suspended 1 game.
2. Markieff Morris: Fined $50,000.
3. Jimmy Butler: Fined $30,000 “for attempting to escalate the altercation.” pic.twitter.com/ZjOLnfgzIY – 9:53 PM
No Nikola Jokic on Wednesday vs the Pacers. He’s suspended for one game for forcefully shoving Markieff Morris during last night’s game. – 9:52 PM
#Nuggets Nikola Jokic gets a one-time suspension and #Heat Markieff Morris gets a $50K fine for their little scrum. – 9:52 PM
Nikola Jokic has been suspended for one game by the NBA for his retaliatory push to Markieff Morris from behind. Morris was fined $50,000 for his flagrant two foul. – 9:52 PM
Nikola Jokic suspended, Markieff Morris fined for actions in Miami/Denver game last night pic.twitter.com/KUkp9QidwM – 9:51 PM
NBA announces the following punishments for Nikola Jokic (one-game suspension w/out pay), Markieff Morris ($50,000 fine) & Jimmy Butler ($30,000 fine) – 9:51 PM
Nikola Jokic suspended one game, Markieff Morris fined $50,000, Jimmy Butler fined $30,000. – 9:51 PM
The NBA has suspended Nikola Jokic one game and fined Markieff Morris $50,000. – 9:51 PM
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been suspended one game for shoving Miami’s Markieff Morris from behind Monday night. – 9:50 PM
A recap of the last 20 hours: Where things after Nikola Jokic’s retaliation shove of Markieff Morris miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Morris has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Lakers, and a few other key Heat players are listed as questionable – 7:49 PM
Markieff Morris out tomorrow vs Lakers
Notable questionable tags added though as well for Miami:
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
PJ Tucker
Max Strus is probable
@5ReasonsSports – 7:39 PM
Markieff Morris will miss tomorrow’s game vs. Lakers because of whiplash.
Bam Adebayo (left knee bruise), P.J. Tucker (left shoulder stinger) and Tyler Herro (lower back tightness) are questionable.
Caleb Martin (left thumb sprain) and Max Strus (left knee sprain) are probable – 7:36 PM
Heat listing Markieff Morris out for Wednesday vs. Lakers due to whiplash. Questionable are Tyler Herro (back), Bam Adebayo (ankle) and P.J. Tucker (shoulder). – 7:34 PM
The Morris-Jokic family feud explained: Why the twins vs. Nikola’s brothers have taken center stage, at @TheAthletic
Story includes the truth about who Jimmy Butler was inviting to the back hallways last night (it wasn’t Jokic). theathletic.com/2945590/2021/1… – 6:45 PM
The Morris-Jokic family feud explained: Why the twins vs. Nikola’s brothers have taken center stage, at @TheAthletic
Wobvestigation: An in-depth look at everything that happened last night in Denver on and off-the-court. This is Nikola Jokic vs. Markieff Morris, presented by @UnderdogFantasy. pic.twitter.com/ScapXIRvMY – 5:06 PM
Here is Markieff Morris doing the exact same thing Jokic did to him pic.twitter.com/0FjFfwlEcd – 4:59 PM
The Jokic brothers want all the smoke with the Morris brothers after last night’s altercation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris 👀 pic.twitter.com/fys3JDwYgY – 3:10 PM
To those who have asked: There will be no formal officiating report on the Markieff Morris-Nikola Jokic incident because it came outside of the Last Two Minute timeframe and because the margin of the score was too large to have a report issued, regardless. – 2:45 PM
(Updated with some of the latest twists.) Heat’s Markieff Morris lashes back at Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic after Monday melee in Denver, ‘I’ve never hit a man with his back turned!’ | Watch the video sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:07 PM
An updated look at where things stand after Nikola Jokic’s shove of Markieff Morris. Reaction from the Heat, Nuggets, Jokic, Morris, their brothers and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat and Nuggets meet again on Nov. 29 at FTX Arena – 1:54 PM
Emotions from Nikola Jokic’s retaliatory shove to Markieff Morris have spilled onto social media in a Twitter family feud between the brothers espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:31 PM
Isiah Thomas, of the Bad Boy Pistons, on the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris incident: “One hit, then another.”
“I don’t think people realize how tough (Jokic) truly is. That’s no act. You see everybody ran up on him, and then they backed up off him.” pic.twitter.com/52OhvzyTsK – 12:43 PM
Isiah Thomas, of the Bad Boy Pistons, on the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris incident: “One hit, then another.”
“I don’t think people realize how tough (Jokic) truly is. That’s no act. You see everybody ran up on him, and then they backed up off him.” pic.twitter.com/52OhvzyTsK – 12:43 PM
Markieff Morris comments on Jokic altercation #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:55 AM
Richard Jefferson with perhaps the best explanation of what happened between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris last night: pic.twitter.com/XHiSnBmz45 – 11:54 AM
Marcus Morris and the Jokic brothers on last night’s wild scene involving Markieff and Nikola 👀
The Jokic bros just joined Twitter today, per @Michael Singer. pic.twitter.com/qUZIO1DfWZ – 11:54 AM
Marcus Morris and the Jokic brothers on last night’s wild scene involving Markieff and Nikola 👀
Why was Markieff Morris tossed from last night’s melee? In part, because Nikola Jokic hit him back. Here’s everything you need to know on an ugly, sad night for the NBA @The Athletic theathletic.com/2944464/2021/1… – 11:24 AM
The fallout from Nikola Jokic’s shove of Markieff Morris, and reaction from the Heat, Nuggets and officials (including Jokic and Morris) miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Plus, a photo that shows just what the Heat was thinking after the game – 11:13 AM
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🏀 Frank’s Interview with Scottie Pippen
🤼♂️ Nikola Jokic vs Markieff Morris
🎙️ Battle of the Broadcasters
🔊 https://t.co/C0Jgd3OCfl pic.twitter.com/o0bvUASRPn – 11:13 AM
Heat’s Markieff Morris lashes back at Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic after Monday melee in Denver, “I’ve never hit a man with his back turned!” | Watch the video sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Morris adds, “I can take my licks and keep pushing.” – 11:09 AM
I love to see the hate! No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol. – 10:53 AM
Here’s a Q-A with Marcus and Markieff, the Morris brothers, from a year ago:
Here’s a Q-A with Marcus and Markieff, the Morris brothers, from a year ago:
The Jokic Brothers showing up at Markieff Morris’ hotel room last night pic.twitter.com/WacP9POQ78 – 10:23 AM
“It’s a stupid play. I feel bad.”
Nikola Jokic spoke on shoving Markieff Morris last night.
(via @JohnBrisker2021)
pic.twitter.com/6GSnJ3t6jC – 9:26 AM
After loss in Denver, Heat awaiting update on Markieff Morris #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:31 AM
Jokic isn’t the only NBA player with a record of really aggressive non-basketball plays. (For example: Markieff Morris.) But Jokic is the only MVP-level player doing this stuff, and he should stop. 🔓 ziller.substack.com/p/nikola-jokic… – 7:54 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 113-96 loss to the Nuggets in Denver: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. An ugly, dangerous finish.
2. Jimmy Butler stands alone.
3. Nikola Jokic plays to his pedigree.
4. Fouls foul up Duncan Robinson.
5. Kyle Lowry goes scoreless. – 7:07 AM
In case you turned off Heat-Nuggets before the finish: Erik Spoelstra blasts Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic for violent blow to Heat’s Markieff Morris, ‘Absolutely uncalled for’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:06 AM
A full recap of what happened late in the Heat’s loss to the Nuggets between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… With comments from Jokic, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Nuggets coach Michael Malone and the officiating crew chief – 2:03 AM
No Heat players were made available to speak after the game, but coach Erik Spoelstra had something to say about Nikola Jokic’s shove of Markieff Morris miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “That’s just absolutely uncalled for.” – 1:35 AM
A complete recap of Monday’s frightening melee between Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Heat’s Markieff Morris. With comment from Spoelstra, Jokic, the officiating crew chief, as well as the details and sanctions to this point, as Morris deals with neck ailment. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:33 AM
Nikola Jokić on what happened with Markieff Morris: pic.twitter.com/wmD3hL1w6M – 1:30 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 113-96 loss in Denver: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. An ugly, dangerous finish.
2. Jimmy Butler stands alone.
3. Nikola Jokic plays to his pedigree.
4. Fouls foul up Duncan Robinson.
5. Kyle Lowry goes scoreless. – 1:29 AM
The general feeling among Nuggets media tonight was that Nikola Jokić is likely in line for a suspension ranging from 3 to 5 games.
Nobody can blame him for responding to an elbow to the ribs though, and I’d expect Markieff Morris to get a 1 game suspension as well. – 1:17 AM
The general feeling among Nuggets media tonight was that Nikola Jokić is likely in line for a suspension ranging from 3 to 5 games.
Postgame response from Nikola Jokic: He was expecting a take foul from Markieff Morris but thought it was a dirty play and he needed to protect myself. “I felt bad. I’m not supposed to react that way…if I didn’t react that way it wouldn’t have been a flagrant (on Morris).” pic.twitter.com/2atQRVYYf8 – 1:12 AM
Erik Spoelstra blasts Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic for violent blow to Heat’s Markieff Morris, “Absolutely uncalled for.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Spoelstra, “That was a very dangerous, dirty play.” – 12:55 AM
Things got ugly between the Heat and Nuggets resulting with Nikola Jokic delivering a hard shove from behind to Markieff Morris in a retaliation move for a hard foul from Morris that could result in a possible suspension and fine for the MVP espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:48 AM
I know Markieff Morris is from North Philly & all but has he ever seen the Jokic brothers? – 12:40 AM
Jeff Green postgame: “It was a play that shouldn’t happen. That’s basketball. You never know the way the game is going. I think Markieff went and tried to make a hard foul. I don’t think he had the intention of hurting Joker.” – 12:16 AM
There really is no excuse for this Nikola Jokic cheap shot on Markieff Morris. pic.twitter.com/Xw4gtlOZrV – 12:04 AM
Jimmy Butler chirping Nikola Jokic from the bench is a Hall of Fame “Hold Me Back” moment. pic.twitter.com/AglIbJez4i – 12:03 AM
Erik Spoelstra on Markieff Morris: “He’s moving around right now. But we’ll do the necessary tests, whatever we need to do just to make sure that he’s OK.” – 12:01 AM
Monte Morris on the Markieff Morris-Jokić altercation: “no comment.” – 12:01 AM
I see some jokes about the Jokic brothers in regard to Nikola’s shoulder in Markieff, meanwhile I’m just worried for the poor security guard whose job it would have been to stop the Jokic brothers from doing anything had he needed to. – 11:58 PM
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says that Markieff Morris is moving around in the locker room but the team will do “necessary tests.”
He added that Morris fouled Jokic but said Jokic executed a “dangerous, dirty play… It’s absolutely uncalled for.” – 11:55 PM
Nikola Jokic ejected after laying out Markieff Morris with cheap shot in final minutes of Nuggets vs. Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 11:53 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Nikola Jokic’s shot to Markieff Morris:
“That was a very dangerous, dirty play.”
“Just absolutely uncalled for.” – 11:52 PM
Markieff ran across the court and hip checked Jokic with the game totally out of reach. That Jokic response was also dirty, but the game is the game. – 11:45 PM
“Bring that shit to the back.” — Jimmy Butler to the Nuggets bench
pic.twitter.com/DJ23ZofQrx – 11:39 PM
That was a very impressive win for the Nuggets. Jokic was dominant. Barton was on fire. Defense was elite. Nuggets figured some things out with the bench/rotation.
But the story is going to be Jokic and his pending punishment for that hit on Markieff. – 11:39 PM
That was a very impressive win for the Nuggets. Jokic was dominant. Barton was on fire. Defense was elite. Nuggets figured some things out with the bench/rotation.
Spoelstra smartly takes Jimmy Butler (and other starters) out for the final couple of minutes. Gets him and others some rest at the start of this trip, but also prevents any more tempers flaring on the court. – 11:36 PM
Per Heat: Markieff Morris has walked to the locker room with an apparent neck injury. We will provide an update on his status when we receive it. – 11:34 PM
Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic are both ejected. Jimmy Butler was also assessed a technical. – 11:32 PM
Per Heat: “Markieff Morris has walked to the locker room with an apparent neck injury. We will provide an update on his status when we receive it.” – 11:32 PM
Markieff Morris was on the ground for more than 5 minutes of real time after this hit. Stretcher came out, but he walked off under his own power instead. Scary moment. Jokic ejected, more consequences from the league sure to come.
pic.twitter.com/ImIpe8HJXN – 11:32 PM
Glad to see that Markieff Morris is okay after that play. He did not need the stretcher that was out on the court.
The refs reviewed the play and:
Flagrant 2 called on Morris
Jokic is also ejected from the game. – 11:31 PM
Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris have been given Flagrant 2 fouls. Both have been ejected.
Jimmy Butler was given a technical. – 11:30 PM
At this point, I just hope Markieff Morris is ok. That was a blindside shot to the back he took from Jokic. – 11:29 PM
Wow!
Markieff Morris just ran and hit Jokic with a full on hit.
Jokic didn’t like that and blindsided Morris in the back with full force.
They’re bringing out the stretcher to attend to Morris who has been down for awhile.
Vibes were immaculate for Denver before that play. – 11:27 PM
Bringing the stretcher out for Markieff Morris. Jokic put a shoulder into Morris’ back. – 11:25 PM
Nikola Jokic lost his mind on Markieff Morris. Cheap shot from behind. He’ll catch a few games for that – 11:25 PM
Denver Nuggets star and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has been suspended for one game without pay for forcefully pushing Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris in the back on Monday night. The Nuggets will not have their franchise center against Indiana on Wednesday. -via ESPN / November 9, 2021
Michael Singer: NBA isn’t done with their investigation yet on Nikola Jokic, I’m told. No word if punishment is coming later today or tomorrow. -via Twitter @msinger / November 9, 2021
Harrison Wind: Nuggets are still waiting on a ruling from the league regarding a potential Nikola Jokic suspension. It could come today, but it sounds like tomorrow morning is more likely. Denver hosts Indiana Wednesday night. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / November 9, 2021