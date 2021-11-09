NBA exec: Philly the only realistic trade destination for Kyrie Irving

“I would’ve said Philly legitimately made sense with the swap of Ben Simmons and Kyrie,” one of the executives told HoopsHype. “That’s a team I could’ve seen who’s going for it and needs a scoring guard. That’s literally the only one I could see.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: What is Kyrie Irving’s trade value? NBA executives answered and discussed potential trade partners on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/kyrie-ir… – 10:37 AM
Story: What is Kyrie Irving’s trade value? NBA executives answered and discussed potential trade partners on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/kyrie-ir… – 10:37 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Bulls Game:
▪️Kevin Durant has averaged 24 PPG and 8 RPG vs Chicago over the course of his career.
▪️Nets killer Nikola Vučević has put 18 PPG and 11 RPG vs Brooklyn throughout his career.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 7:30 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Bulls Game:
▪️Kevin Durant has averaged 24 PPG and 8 RPG vs Chicago over the course of his career.
▪️Nets killer Nikola Vučević has put 18 PPG and 11 RPG vs Brooklyn throughout his career.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 7:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets injury report lists Nic Claxton, Kyrie Irving and the two two-way players who remain with Long Island. As of now, LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin are set to play. – 1:52 PM
Nets injury report lists Nic Claxton, Kyrie Irving and the two two-way players who remain with Long Island. As of now, LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin are set to play. – 1:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Raptors Game:
▪️Bruce Brown is currently shooting it at 36% from downtown so far, a career-high.
▪️Scottie Barnes leads all rookies in field goal percentage at 52%.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 3:00 PM
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Raptors Game:
▪️Bruce Brown is currently shooting it at 36% from downtown so far, a career-high.
▪️Scottie Barnes leads all rookies in field goal percentage at 52%.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 3:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving reportedly will be on the NBA All-Star ballot nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/07/kyr… – 1:00 PM
Kyrie Irving reportedly will be on the NBA All-Star ballot nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/07/kyr… – 1:00 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Ironic thought of the day: How weird would it be if both Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving were voted in by the fans as All-Stars? – 7:45 AM
Ironic thought of the day: How weird would it be if both Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving were voted in by the fans as All-Stars? – 7:45 AM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
There’s a contingent of 5 (maybe 6) people here tonight with very good seats all wearing matching Kyrie Irving jerseys. – 11:57 PM
There’s a contingent of 5 (maybe 6) people here tonight with very good seats all wearing matching Kyrie Irving jerseys. – 11:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Kyrie Irving could make one-game cameo at #NBA All-Star game. nypost.com/2021/11/06/kyr… via @nypostsports – 6:12 PM
#Nets‘ Kyrie Irving could make one-game cameo at #NBA All-Star game. nypost.com/2021/11/06/kyr… via @nypostsports – 6:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
No changes to the Nets injury report ahead of tomorrow’s game in Toronto. The rooks remain with Long Island and Claxton and Kyrie remain out. – 3:46 PM
No changes to the Nets injury report ahead of tomorrow’s game in Toronto. The rooks remain with Long Island and Claxton and Kyrie remain out. – 3:46 PM
More on this storyline
“I don’t think they can trade him,” one executive said bluntly. “I think they’re just stuck. I don’t think it makes sense for anybody. I’m not aware of any team that wants him.” -via HoopsHype / November 9, 2021
“He had his own way about things,” as one of Irving’s former assistant coaches for several seasons told HoopsHype. “If he didn’t agree with the philosophy, he was going to do his own thing. In coaching, you always hope the player will at least try the coach’s way. Most coaches will see they’re trying to execute, and if it’s not working, they change it. Kyrie is like, if this isn’t going to work, I’m not going to do it.” -via HoopsHype / November 9, 2021
But Woj also seemed to suggest that if Irving is prepared to wait till January for mayoral action, rather than get vaccinated, the Nets might not be as patient as they’ve publicly said, including in an interview with Joe Tsai last Thursday. Woj in fact reiterated that the Nets are taking calls from teams interested in trading for Irving. “Now, that’s two months away before he takes office on January 1. The Brooklyn Nets, they have been getting calls about Kyrie Irving, about their interest in discussing trades with them. So how does this fit into the Nets timetable if Kyrie is going to wait into January to see what happens with the new mayor of New York City, how does that affect how the Nets move forward? There’s a lot to watch here, Greenie.” -via NetsDaily / November 4, 2021