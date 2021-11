Suspension coming for Nikola Jokic?

Jokic said he felt the need to protect himself but that he felt bad after seeing how hard he shoved Morris in the back. “It’s a stupid play,” Jokic told reporters after the game. “I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way. … I thought it was going to be a take foul. … I think it was a dirty play. And I just needed to protect myself. I felt bad. I am not supposed to react that way, but I need to protect myself.” Jokic later added: “I don’t know who showed me the clip, and actually his head snapped back [after the shove], so I feel really bad. … It’s a bad move.” -via ESPN / November 9, 2021