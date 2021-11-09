Tobias Harris nearing return after testing positive for COVID-19

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers expects Tobias Harris back with the team sooner rather than later #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/09/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:23 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris is doing better, but little change with others in protocols: pic.twitter.com/e6JXl5V1ez – 5:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some ok news from Doc Rivers, who says Tobias Harris is feeling better and will be back “sooner rather than later.” – 5:49 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris is doing better after entering the protocol early last week and that he expects he should be back sooner than later – 5:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris is doing “a lot better” and will be back “sooner than later.” – 5:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #76ers meanwhile … that’s a whole other thing:
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle are ALL out for health and safety reasons.
And of course, Ben Simmons remains out of action. – 4:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers SG Seth Curry (foot contusion) is questionable for tonight’s game vs the #MilwaukeeBucks. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play), Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Tobias Harris (protocols), Isaiah Joe (protocols) & Matisse Thybulle (protocols) are out. #NBA – 2:29 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry is questionable with a foot contusion vs. #Bucks
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle all remain out #Sixers – 1:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle scores 10 points in 3:35 as Knicks hold off depleted 76ers
Randle finished with 31 points as the Knicks beat Philadelphia, whose missing players included Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:05 AM
