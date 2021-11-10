Damian Lillard blasts 'unacceptable' officiating

Lillard said, “The way the game is being officiated is unacceptable. I don’t want to go too deep into it so they make a big deal out of it, but the explanations that’s getting missed, I mean, come on… I felt like coming in, the rule change wouldn’t affect me, because I don’t do the trick the referees, I don’t do the trick plays. It’s just unacceptable.”
Source: Joey Linn @ Sports Illustrated
Source: Joey Linn @ Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers lose 117-109 at Clippers as an angry Damian Lillard leaves court gesturing and jawing at officials. Blazers were within 103-100 with 3:40 left but missed four straight shots, including two by Lillard. Portland (5-6) is winless on road (0-5) and heads to Phoenix tomorrow. – 12:20 AM
Blazers lose 117-109 at Clippers as an angry Damian Lillard leaves court gesturing and jawing at officials. Blazers were within 103-100 with 3:40 left but missed four straight shots, including two by Lillard. Portland (5-6) is winless on road (0-5) and heads to Phoenix tomorrow. – 12:20 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Chauncy drew up an open 3 for Dame from his use it or lose it … he missed, Batum made one at the other end, and we’re pretty close to done here. – 12:07 AM
Chauncy drew up an open 3 for Dame from his use it or lose it … he missed, Batum made one at the other end, and we’re pretty close to done here. – 12:07 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
STRING MUSIC 🎶🎯
Dame is starting to heat up 👀🔥
pic.twitter.com/aZ5nyUaHRX – 12:04 AM
STRING MUSIC 🎶🎯
Dame is starting to heat up 👀🔥
pic.twitter.com/aZ5nyUaHRX – 12:04 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The seas part for Dame for the layup, though he comes back down the floor grabbing his abdomen… – 11:58 PM
The seas part for Dame for the layup, though he comes back down the floor grabbing his abdomen… – 11:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Bledsoe with his first multi-3 game since May 16.
But Lillard gets a 3 to fall after Bledsoe misses from 10 feet, and Lue calls timeout.
LA lead got up to 11; it’s down to 99-93 with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter. – 11:55 PM
Eric Bledsoe with his first multi-3 game since May 16.
But Lillard gets a 3 to fall after Bledsoe misses from 10 feet, and Lue calls timeout.
LA lead got up to 11; it’s down to 99-93 with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter. – 11:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Looked like Lillard veered back into Hartenstein to get a call and you’re not getting that this year. – 11:32 PM
Looked like Lillard veered back into Hartenstein to get a call and you’re not getting that this year. – 11:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Game of runs…
Portland goes on 7-0 run, capped by Lillard 3.
LA immediately answers with 9-0 run, and George is getting a FT after this timeout.
LA up 69-64 with 7:00 left in what has already been an eventuful third quarter. – 11:23 PM
Game of runs…
Portland goes on 7-0 run, capped by Lillard 3.
LA immediately answers with 9-0 run, and George is getting a FT after this timeout.
LA up 69-64 with 7:00 left in what has already been an eventuful third quarter. – 11:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue called that timeout to possibly save Paul George from a future tech. George stayed in backcourt after contact while Lillard scored, and Lue went right to Ray Acosta after stopping the game.
LA still up 60-59 with 9:55 left in third quarter. – 11:16 PM
Tyronn Lue called that timeout to possibly save Paul George from a future tech. George stayed in backcourt after contact while Lillard scored, and Lue went right to Ray Acosta after stopping the game.
LA still up 60-59 with 9:55 left in third quarter. – 11:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George had a strong first half for the most part (14 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2/5 3s)
But his third foul resulted in a 4-point play for Norman Powell, who makes it hard on the Clippers to trap Damian Lillard.
George’s foul trouble is a huge factor ahead… – 11:01 PM
Paul George had a strong first half for the most part (14 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2/5 3s)
But his third foul resulted in a 4-point play for Norman Powell, who makes it hard on the Clippers to trap Damian Lillard.
George’s foul trouble is a huge factor ahead… – 11:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers go into halftime leading Portland 56-55 with Paul George (14 points) and Reggie Jackson (13 points) leading. Damian Lillard has 11 points, but on 11 shots. – 10:55 PM
Clippers go into halftime leading Portland 56-55 with Paul George (14 points) and Reggie Jackson (13 points) leading. Damian Lillard has 11 points, but on 11 shots. – 10:55 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 33, Portland 26 | End 1 | Six lead changes, and leads of 10 and six, respectively. Reggie leading LA so far, with 11 (3-3 from 3). Lillard and Powell leading the Blazers with nine points apiece. – 10:27 PM
Clippers 33, Portland 26 | End 1 | Six lead changes, and leads of 10 and six, respectively. Reggie leading LA so far, with 11 (3-3 from 3). Lillard and Powell leading the Blazers with nine points apiece. – 10:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
two straight 3s for Dame …. is this the night the slump ends? – 10:16 PM
two straight 3s for Dame …. is this the night the slump ends? – 10:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
To start things off here, a clean look for Lillard and a not-particularly-close miss. ugh … – 10:05 PM
To start things off here, a clean look for Lillard and a not-particularly-close miss. ugh … – 10:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
vs. Trail Blazers, again
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
POR
Norman Powell
Robert Covington
Jusuf Nurkic
CJ McCollum
Damian Lillard – 9:40 PM
vs. Trail Blazers, again
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
POR
Norman Powell
Robert Covington
Jusuf Nurkic
CJ McCollum
Damian Lillard – 9:40 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Notre Dame lands 4-star forward Ven-Allen Lubin.
zagsblog.com/2021/11/09/not…
@TeamParsonsCP25
@LubinVen – 7:52 PM
Notre Dame lands 4-star forward Ven-Allen Lubin.
zagsblog.com/2021/11/09/not…
@TeamParsonsCP25
@LubinVen – 7:52 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 41 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants talk about the shooting slump Damian Lillard is currently going through.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #DamianLillard #Shooting pic.twitter.com/FTDU6ggHlZ – 5:08 PM
Basketball Pod Episode 41 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants talk about the shooting slump Damian Lillard is currently going through.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #DamianLillard #Shooting pic.twitter.com/FTDU6ggHlZ – 5:08 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry now has 35 career games in which he’s made at least nine 3P.
That’s one more such game than the next FIVE closest players combined:
35 – Curry
9 – Damian Lillard
9 – James Harden
7 – Klay Thompson
5 – JR Smith
4 – Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/7ErvYf96S2 – 10:21 AM
Stephen Curry now has 35 career games in which he’s made at least nine 3P.
That’s one more such game than the next FIVE closest players combined:
35 – Curry
9 – Damian Lillard
9 – James Harden
7 – Klay Thompson
5 – JR Smith
4 – Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/7ErvYf96S2 – 10:21 AM
More on this storyline
James Harden didn’t want to speak about the refs after the Nets’ loss to the Bulls on Monday night. No matter. His on-court demeanor spoke volumes. After repeatedly driving into contact and not getting calls — he took just three free throws all night — Harden was so vexed after one instance he stared incredulously at the ref, then plopped down on the stanchion looking the other way. When he finally did get a call after getting raked across the arm, he threw his arms aloft and looked to the heavens in mock thanks. -via New York Post / November 9, 2021
Following the game, he deflected any questions about the calls on Monday or on the new so-called Harden Rules in general. “I don’t want to talk about it,” Harden said. When it was pointed out the Bulls seemed to take him out of his driving game, he replied, “No, I don’t want to talk about it. I never got … it didn’t take me out of my game. I felt like I played well to the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, none of us played well. It definitely didn’t take me out of my game.” -via New York Post / November 9, 2021
Rob Perez: James Harden celebrates finally getting a foul call. -via Twitter @WorldWideWob / November 9, 2021