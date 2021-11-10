Fred VanVleet: 'I want to win all the awards'

Having logged career highs in points (19.6), and minutes (36.5) last season while posting a solid 6.3 assists, VanVleet has set his sights on every possible accolade an NBA player can receive. “I definitely would like to be an all-star,” said VanVleet. “I want to win all the awards. I want to be All-Defensive … Those are all goals that I have. The good thing for me is that I probably won’t achieve any of those if we aren’t a good team or a top team.”
Source: SportsNet
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tonight a reminder of how good Pascal is?
FVV: “I think it’s just a reminder for the idiots on Twitter who have gotten to beat him up for the last two years.” pic.twitter.com/XcZN6Zvn7j – 7:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“Our chemistry is a little bit better. We’re a little bit tighter.” – VanVleet comparing this year to last, and working Siakam back. – 6:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“It’s just a reminder to the idiots on Twitter who have beat him up the last two years,” VanVleet said of Siakam’s relatively smooth return. – 6:31 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We have a game Wednesday, you can talk after than one too,” Fred VanVleet teasing Pascal at his post-game media avail. pic.twitter.com/iZYRSSUgJA – 6:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes lose. 116-103 Nets. Raps couldn’t recover from cold start to third quarter. 31 and 28 from KD and Harden. VanVleet had 21, Siakam had 15 and 4 in 25 minutes in his return. – 5:42 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I will just say, I love everything about this Nets-Raptors game. Weird Raps lineups, KD going off, Blake and Harris flame throwing, Siakam back, FVV playing well. Whole game just absolutely rules. – 5:21 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps miss 4 good shots to start the half — FVV 3, OG dunk, Siakam mid-range, Pascal post — and Nets are on 9-0 run to start. – 4:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
60-53 Raps after a half. Durant lurking with 16, feels like he could find a lot more shots if he wanted to. But Raps playing really nice D, led by a tremendous VanVleet half and 8-7-3 from Barnes. – 4:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
ICYMI — Raptors starters vs. Nets: FVV, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG and …. Pascal Siakam. – 3:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Someone’s listening
Raptors are starting VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam today – 2:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Siakam will start in his season debut. It’s VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Pascal vs Brooklyn. Achiuwa off the bench. – 2:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors starting VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam against Nets. – 2:32 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors starting FVV, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG, Pascal Siakam. – 2:31 PM
