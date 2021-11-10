Game stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

The Brooklyn Nets (7-4) play against the Orlando Magic (8-8) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 33, Orlando Magic 25 (Q2 10:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie Irving and Tim Thomas are Courtside here in Newark for @SetonHallMBB
Kyrie is tight with Pirates G Bryce Aiken pic.twitter.com/vF3BbHmVRJ – 7:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Really sharp opening quarter for the Nets, who are up 28-23 over the Magic at the end of the first. I like what I’ve seen from James Harden over the past few games. He has been more aggressive and has 5 PTS/6 AST in Q1 alone. KD has 12 and Nets on way to cruising to a win in ORL. – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mo Bamba in his bag 👀
📺: https://t.co/EhkPT8SHYO pic.twitter.com/XyNYOnr5fJ – 7:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Nets 28, Magic 23
Durant: 12 points, 3 rebounds
Harden: 5 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds
Wendell Carter Jr.: 6 points
Bamba: 5 points, 3 rebounds – 7:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The James Harden pregame playlist was much better than what we’re working with now. “Let’s get it started”? 2004 called, it wants its music back – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Brooklyn 28, Orlando 23 pic.twitter.com/asQpSfXGcn – 7:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 28, Magic 23
Kevin Durant (12 PTS, 3 REBS), James Harden (5 PTS, 6 ASTS) and the Nets are looking good. They’re outscoring Orlando 10-8 in the paint and have forced 5 turnovers. It’s only a matter of time before this offense heats up. – 7:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Did Mo Bamba just make a spinning dribble drive past Kevin Durant for a dunk or do I need to adjust my meds? – 7:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Mo Bamba just put a nifty spin on Durant to get the easy dunk. That got a reaction from the crowd. – 7:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden threaded the needle on a pocket pass to Bruce Brown. That’s the same kind of pass he turned the ball over trying to find LaMarcus Aldridge earlier this season. Harden’s pace might be slow, but he’s slowly creeping back to form. – 7:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
I didn’t see what happened but Wendell Carter Jr. appears to have jammed his left shoulder a little bit. He has been favoring it. – 7:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz ➡️ Mo 💰
📺: https://t.co/EhkPT8SHYO pic.twitter.com/0k0p7ObWNm – 7:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Magic 15-10 with 6:50 left in the first quarter. James Harden and KD start a combined 4-for-4 with 10 points. While we’re at it, here’s another call for mailbag questions: theathletic.com/2945300/2021/1… – 7:18 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
a strong take from Jalen Suggs against Bruce Brown. Great strength and body control pic.twitter.com/zFzzDQ1Y9X – 7:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden got cut after that contact from Suggs. He was bleeding. He asked the ref “That’s not a foul??” #nets – 7:15 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
James Harden getting checked out briefly after taking a shot to the head: pic.twitter.com/tl0iNWNWiG – 7:15 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,141 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton is back with the Nets. pic.twitter.com/uaPO0ld6fg – 7:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Orlando. My quest to find a Mickey Mouse ice cream bar was unsuccessful. Alas…Nets-Magic tip shortly. Orlando is rebuilding. The Nets are not. Updates to follow. – 6:55 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Magic:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
🔒Bruce Brown
👷🏻♂️Joe Harris
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏽♂️Blake Griffin – 6:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Magic Game:
▪️Jevon Carter is shooting it at 17% so far.
▪️Cole Anthony (20.2 PPG) is making an early case for MIP. As the primary scoring option for Orlando, he gets up 15 shots a game.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Orlando: Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin. – 6:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zach LaVine
Mike Conley
Cole Anthony
James Harden
Darius Garland
Ja Morant
Jalen Brunson
and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
almost that time ⏳
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/kjxECTgwJF – 5:54 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We’ll have to be sharp. We know they’re going to give us their best shot.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Orlando Magic. – 5:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Nic Claxton (illness) began his ramp-up process today. Still no definitive timeline for Claxton’s return, but he is making strides #Nets – 5:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s a huge piece of our operation — That’s a big piece to miss.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving. – 5:39 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paul Millsap and Blake Griffin warming up prior to facing the Magic tonight pic.twitter.com/EmTyyof7Ai – 5:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He started ramping back up today. I don’t how long that process will take — Right now I have nothing else on Nic’s return.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nicolas Claxton returning from an illness. – 5:37 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: All of the East contenders have flaws. Here’s how the Nets, Sixers and Bucks can fix it. yhoo.it/3D4My5t – 4:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Episode 1 of the BLEAV IN NETS podcast with myself and Kenny Anderson (@Kenny Anderson) where we break down the Nets’ 7-4 start, James Harden’s slow start, what it’s like to play in the 2nd game of a back-to-back, and how badly the Nets need Kyrie Irving back.
open.spotify.com/episode/3Ogr8p… – 1:18 PM
