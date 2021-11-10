Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Charlotte Hornets (5-7) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 60, Memphis Grizzlies 52 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
one of the more egregious Field Goal % Savings Club applications in a while.
Jalen McDaniels: WOOF. pic.twitter.com/R2Vvquwg1D – 9:10 PM
one of the more egregious Field Goal % Savings Club applications in a while.
Jalen McDaniels: WOOF. pic.twitter.com/R2Vvquwg1D – 9:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane has missed 10 straight 3s. Obviously he will be fine. But, weird. – 9:10 PM
Desmond Bane has missed 10 straight 3s. Obviously he will be fine. But, weird. – 9:10 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Memphis 4-24 on 3s, at least 7/8 of those were open, if they start to fall it’s a close game in the second half – 9:07 PM
Memphis 4-24 on 3s, at least 7/8 of those were open, if they start to fall it’s a close game in the second half – 9:07 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Rest of the Grizzlies’ wing rotation welcomed Dillon Brooks back by shooting 1-11 in the half. – 9:05 PM
Rest of the Grizzlies’ wing rotation welcomed Dillon Brooks back by shooting 1-11 in the half. – 9:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Halftime
Hornets 60
Grizzlies 52
Ja Morant: 22 points
Dillon Brooks: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Jaren Jackson: 7 points, 1 block
Steven Adams: 9 rebounds, 3 points, 2 assists
Kyle Anderson: 6 points, 4 rebounds – 9:04 PM
Halftime
Hornets 60
Grizzlies 52
Ja Morant: 22 points
Dillon Brooks: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
Jaren Jackson: 7 points, 1 block
Steven Adams: 9 rebounds, 3 points, 2 assists
Kyle Anderson: 6 points, 4 rebounds – 9:04 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Morant exploits aside, first half of Grizz-Hornets was the Popovich anecdote about just looking at the 3-point shooting to see who won (is winning). – 9:04 PM
Morant exploits aside, first half of Grizz-Hornets was the Popovich anecdote about just looking at the 3-point shooting to see who won (is winning). – 9:04 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets just have no idea how to finish and manage end of quarters, what are they doing there smh – 9:04 PM
Hornets just have no idea how to finish and manage end of quarters, what are they doing there smh – 9:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I bet that dunk felt good for Dillon.
Grizzlies down by 8 at the half. Need to step it up on defense if they want to get back in this. – 9:03 PM
I bet that dunk felt good for Dillon.
Grizzlies down by 8 at the half. Need to step it up on defense if they want to get back in this. – 9:03 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
DILLLON BROOKS with the slam to wrap up this 2nd qtr.
Grizzlies down 60-52. – 9:03 PM
DILLLON BROOKS with the slam to wrap up this 2nd qtr.
Grizzlies down 60-52. – 9:03 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Ja with 19 in the first quarter but Grizzlies could only muster 16 as a team in the 2nd and trail Charlotte at the half 60-52 – 9:03 PM
Ja with 19 in the first quarter but Grizzlies could only muster 16 as a team in the 2nd and trail Charlotte at the half 60-52 – 9:03 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Great recognition from LaMelo there for that mismatch, those are the areas he’s been learning and improving, how to manage the game – 9:02 PM
Great recognition from LaMelo there for that mismatch, those are the areas he’s been learning and improving, how to manage the game – 9:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Look at this 𝓑𝓐𝓛𝓛 𝓜𝓞𝓥𝓔𝓜𝓔𝓝𝓣!
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/CprkYpznRp – 9:01 PM
Look at this 𝓑𝓐𝓛𝓛 𝓜𝓞𝓥𝓔𝓜𝓔𝓝𝓣!
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/CprkYpznRp – 9:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BINKspn top play nominee 👀
cc: @famouslos32 @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/Axm5YssqCW – 8:54 PM
BINKspn top play nominee 👀
cc: @famouslos32 @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/Axm5YssqCW – 8:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies have been outscored by 13 since Morant came off the court. Some of that is creativity, some is just missing open shots. – 8:51 PM
Grizzlies have been outscored by 13 since Morant came off the court. Some of that is creativity, some is just missing open shots. – 8:51 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kyle Anderson gets the Grizzlies on the board in the 2nd qtr after the Hornets went on a 19-0 run. – 8:50 PM
Kyle Anderson gets the Grizzlies on the board in the 2nd qtr after the Hornets went on a 19-0 run. – 8:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson with a killer crossover to get the Grizzlies on the board for the 1st time this quarter – 8:49 PM
Kyle Anderson with a killer crossover to get the Grizzlies on the board for the 1st time this quarter – 8:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This angle is 🔥💥
@LaMelo Ball ➡️ @cody_martin15
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/pndqE6Olrq – 8:49 PM
This angle is 🔥💥
@LaMelo Ball ➡️ @cody_martin15
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/pndqE6Olrq – 8:49 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets matchup zone out of the timeout, not perfect but led to a contested shot. Terry Rozier’s energy and communication had an impact pic.twitter.com/SLOSu7zFJp – 8:48 PM
Hornets matchup zone out of the timeout, not perfect but led to a contested shot. Terry Rozier’s energy and communication had an impact pic.twitter.com/SLOSu7zFJp – 8:48 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Grizzlies have not scored a single point since Ja Morant left the floor. – 8:47 PM
Grizzlies have not scored a single point since Ja Morant left the floor. – 8:47 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
4 minutes in the 2nd qtr and the Grizzlies have been scoreless. – 8:46 PM
4 minutes in the 2nd qtr and the Grizzlies have been scoreless. – 8:46 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
I never thought this would be possible but it’s true, Desmond Bane has missed his last 10 three-point attempts. – 8:43 PM
I never thought this would be possible but it’s true, Desmond Bane has missed his last 10 three-point attempts. – 8:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Cody gettin’ 🆙
@cody_martin15 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ufypEnEcth – 8:40 PM
Cody gettin’ 🆙
@cody_martin15 | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ufypEnEcth – 8:40 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Just the 19 points in the first quarter for Ja Morant, a new career-high for points in any quarter. I deleted my other tweet about this because @Chris Herrington pointed out that I forgot Jaren’s 26 pt quarter against Milwaukee a couple of years back. I apologize for my error. – 8:38 PM
Just the 19 points in the first quarter for Ja Morant, a new career-high for points in any quarter. I deleted my other tweet about this because @Chris Herrington pointed out that I forgot Jaren’s 26 pt quarter against Milwaukee a couple of years back. I apologize for my error. – 8:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This is some 𝙛𝙖𝙨𝙩-𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙙 basketball.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/S4sWi15g6s – 8:38 PM
This is some 𝙛𝙖𝙨𝙩-𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙙 basketball.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/S4sWi15g6s – 8:38 PM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Ja may be a little motivated going against LaMelo Ball. Comes out with a smooth 19 point 1st quarter – 8:34 PM
Ja may be a little motivated going against LaMelo Ball. Comes out with a smooth 19 point 1st quarter – 8:34 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st quarter
Hornets 34
Grizzlies 36
Ja Morant: 19 points, 2 assists
Jaren Jackson: 5 points
Steven Adams: 3 points, 5 rebounds
Kyle Anderson: 4 points, 3 rebounds – 8:34 PM
end of the 1st quarter
Hornets 34
Grizzlies 36
Ja Morant: 19 points, 2 assists
Jaren Jackson: 5 points
Steven Adams: 3 points, 5 rebounds
Kyle Anderson: 4 points, 3 rebounds – 8:34 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
19-point first quarter for Ja Morant. Career high (regular season) is 44. – 8:33 PM
19-point first quarter for Ja Morant. Career high (regular season) is 44. – 8:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ja Morant just set his career-high for points in a quarter (19). Still two minutes left. – 8:33 PM
Ja Morant just set his career-high for points in a quarter (19). Still two minutes left. – 8:33 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
WE are still in the 1st qtr & Ja Morant has 19 PTS.
Yes, you read that right, 19 PTS! – 8:32 PM
WE are still in the 1st qtr & Ja Morant has 19 PTS.
Yes, you read that right, 19 PTS! – 8:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
float like a butterfly sting like a ______
17 in the first quarter for @Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/72v07fCluo – 8:31 PM
float like a butterfly sting like a ______
17 in the first quarter for @Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/72v07fCluo – 8:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a real basketball nin-ja 🥷
@Ja Morant | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/gn2bzqUAwG – 8:28 PM
a real basketball nin-ja 🥷
@Ja Morant | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/gn2bzqUAwG – 8:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
John Konchar checked in for De’Anthony Melton. Brandon Clarke is set to come in for Steven Adams.
With Tyus Jones coming in at some point, that’s probably your 10-man rotation tonight – 8:26 PM
John Konchar checked in for De’Anthony Melton. Brandon Clarke is set to come in for Steven Adams.
With Tyus Jones coming in at some point, that’s probably your 10-man rotation tonight – 8:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Everyone’s complaining about how the game is being officiated with the cut down on fouling, meanwhile Steven Adams has cracked the game and gotten to the line 3 times in the last 5 possessions – 8:25 PM
Everyone’s complaining about how the game is being officiated with the cut down on fouling, meanwhile Steven Adams has cracked the game and gotten to the line 3 times in the last 5 possessions – 8:25 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After going 6-6 to start the game, Ja Morant misses his first shot with 5:36 on the clock in the 1st qtr. – 8:24 PM
After going 6-6 to start the game, Ja Morant misses his first shot with 5:36 on the clock in the 1st qtr. – 8:24 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hayward off to a great start, looks a tough matchup for Memphis. His usage is down this year with Miles’ emergence but I like the matchup tonight – 8:23 PM
Hayward off to a great start, looks a tough matchup for Memphis. His usage is down this year with Miles’ emergence but I like the matchup tonight – 8:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
13 points. 6-6 from the field.
@Ja Morant is cooking in the first. pic.twitter.com/FEu81r516A – 8:22 PM
13 points. 6-6 from the field.
@Ja Morant is cooking in the first. pic.twitter.com/FEu81r516A – 8:22 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks picks up a foul on his first defensive possession. He’s back, folks. – 8:22 PM
Dillon Brooks picks up a foul on his first defensive possession. He’s back, folks. – 8:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis is thrilled to get Dillon Brooks back in the fold.
Absolutely love it. pic.twitter.com/Osn3ILROVu – 8:22 PM
Memphis is thrilled to get Dillon Brooks back in the fold.
Absolutely love it. pic.twitter.com/Osn3ILROVu – 8:22 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
He’s back! Dillon Brooks has checked into the game for the @Memphis Grizzlies with 6:07 on the clock in the 1st qtr. – 8:21 PM
He’s back! Dillon Brooks has checked into the game for the @Memphis Grizzlies with 6:07 on the clock in the 1st qtr. – 8:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This was a tough shot 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/WknB9VEqVM – 8:20 PM
This was a tough shot 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/WknB9VEqVM – 8:20 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
What is this effort from Miles and Hayward? Have to sink in further on Morant and make him play through more traffic. pic.twitter.com/cBA7WgAuh8 – 8:19 PM
What is this effort from Miles and Hayward? Have to sink in further on Morant and make him play through more traffic. pic.twitter.com/cBA7WgAuh8 – 8:19 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
What a clinic by Ja Morant. Getting to his spot time and time and time again. 6-6 from the field and 13 points already. On pace to beat Wilt. – 8:17 PM
What a clinic by Ja Morant. Getting to his spot time and time and time again. 6-6 from the field and 13 points already. On pace to beat Wilt. – 8:17 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Dell’s “Keys to the game” could also be “Keys to the decade” for the Charlotte Hornets pic.twitter.com/zE0SozMtpR – 8:17 PM
Dell’s “Keys to the game” could also be “Keys to the decade” for the Charlotte Hornets pic.twitter.com/zE0SozMtpR – 8:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is going nuclear. He has 13 points in less than five minutes.
On pace for about 1 million, according to my calculations – 8:16 PM
Ja Morant is going nuclear. He has 13 points in less than five minutes.
On pace for about 1 million, according to my calculations – 8:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant is off to a marvelous start. 3 shots in the paint, all floaters. 6 points in the first 2 and a half minutes for 12 – 8:13 PM
Ja Morant is off to a marvelous start. 3 shots in the paint, all floaters. 6 points in the first 2 and a half minutes for 12 – 8:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Going to be a loooong night for Charlotte if Ja Morant gets to his spots this easily. – 8:13 PM
Going to be a loooong night for Charlotte if Ja Morant gets to his spots this easily. – 8:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
pov: you’re a hornet on the @FedExForum floor. pic.twitter.com/B80kW6FkfV – 8:12 PM
pov: you’re a hornet on the @FedExForum floor. pic.twitter.com/B80kW6FkfV – 8:12 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges, college teammates, matched up in a pretty stark contrast of what a power forward looks like now. – 8:12 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges, college teammates, matched up in a pretty stark contrast of what a power forward looks like now. – 8:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
HEY YOU! Hornets basketball starts now.
📍 – Memphis, TN
🆚 – @Memphis Grizzlies
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/Xt0gyQ7z8z – 8:01 PM
HEY YOU! Hornets basketball starts now.
📍 – Memphis, TN
🆚 – @Memphis Grizzlies
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/Xt0gyQ7z8z – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
11 points, 11 assists, 9 boards yesterday for Jordan Hall, Saint Joe’s point forward. Didn’t shoot well but showed off knack for setting the table at 6’8″. Versatile Kyle Anderson type player. pic.twitter.com/W4spIeMhJb – 7:55 PM
11 points, 11 assists, 9 boards yesterday for Jordan Hall, Saint Joe’s point forward. Didn’t shoot well but showed off knack for setting the table at 6’8″. Versatile Kyle Anderson type player. pic.twitter.com/W4spIeMhJb – 7:55 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starters on both sides
Hornets: LaMelo, Rozier, Hayward, Bridges, Plumlee
Grizzlies: Ja, Melton, Bane, Jackson, Adams – 7:51 PM
Starters on both sides
Hornets: LaMelo, Rozier, Hayward, Bridges, Plumlee
Grizzlies: Ja, Melton, Bane, Jackson, Adams – 7:51 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
And your officials for the Grizz vs. Hornets — Tony Brothers, Derrick Collins and Brett Nansel. I am pretty sure that @badunclep is a huge fan of at least one of those referees. May have even had him over for cocktails. – 7:51 PM
And your officials for the Grizz vs. Hornets — Tony Brothers, Derrick Collins and Brett Nansel. I am pretty sure that @badunclep is a huge fan of at least one of those referees. May have even had him over for cocktails. – 7:51 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Wednesday night at FedExForum for Hornets vs. Grizz: Charlotte — Hayward, Mile Bridges, Mason from the House of Plumlee, Terry Rozier and LeMelo Ball.
Grizz — Adams, De’Anthony, Ja, Jaren, Bane.
Dillon Brooks is active and will come off the bench. – 7:49 PM
Your starters for Wednesday night at FedExForum for Hornets vs. Grizz: Charlotte — Hayward, Mile Bridges, Mason from the House of Plumlee, Terry Rozier and LeMelo Ball.
Grizz — Adams, De’Anthony, Ja, Jaren, Bane.
Dillon Brooks is active and will come off the bench. – 7:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5 tonight vs. @Charlotte Hornets
🥷 @Ja Morant
😃 @De’Anthony Melton
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/L6KzcXaCaj – 7:34 PM
starting 5 tonight vs. @Charlotte Hornets
🥷 @Ja Morant
😃 @De’Anthony Melton
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/L6KzcXaCaj – 7:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
STARTERS!
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/uXmbgzzSNx – 7:31 PM
STARTERS!
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/uXmbgzzSNx – 7:31 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Tyus Jones and Kyle Anderson — the Grizzlies’ 2 leaders in 3-point percentage — getting shots up before the game.
Tyus is shooting 50% from 3, and Anderson is shooting 45.8% from 3 pic.twitter.com/FHpCPthGtK – 7:01 PM
Tyus Jones and Kyle Anderson — the Grizzlies’ 2 leaders in 3-point percentage — getting shots up before the game.
Tyus is shooting 50% from 3, and Anderson is shooting 45.8% from 3 pic.twitter.com/FHpCPthGtK – 7:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MEM
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/guCla3qhg9 – 6:56 PM
INJURY REPORT vs MEM
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/guCla3qhg9 – 6:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Call us mad the way we be throwin fits 💧
@cintronworld | #GrizzFits pic.twitter.com/Af90fDrVZu – 6:43 PM
Call us mad the way we be throwin fits 💧
@cintronworld | #GrizzFits pic.twitter.com/Af90fDrVZu – 6:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
In regards to similarities between Grizzlies and Hornets, Taylor Jenkins wants to focus on themselves and their improvements – 6:22 PM
In regards to similarities between Grizzlies and Hornets, Taylor Jenkins wants to focus on themselves and their improvements – 6:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on Brooks starting or not when he returns: The plan for Dillon Brooks to come off the bench for a bit, like they did with Jaren Jackson last year. – 6:21 PM
Taylor Jenkins on Brooks starting or not when he returns: The plan for Dillon Brooks to come off the bench for a bit, like they did with Jaren Jackson last year. – 6:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is a game time decision.
If he plays he will come off the bench. – 6:20 PM
Taylor Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is a game time decision.
If he plays he will come off the bench. – 6:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks and Ziaire Williams are both game-time decisions, after pregame warmup, per Taylor Jenkins – 6:20 PM
Dillon Brooks and Ziaire Williams are both game-time decisions, after pregame warmup, per Taylor Jenkins – 6:20 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is a game-time decision. He Will go through his pregame workout first before deciding. – 6:20 PM
Coach Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is a game-time decision. He Will go through his pregame workout first before deciding. – 6:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zach LaVine
Mike Conley
Cole Anthony
James Harden
Darius Garland
Ja Morant
Jalen Brunson
and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM
Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zach LaVine
Mike Conley
Cole Anthony
James Harden
Darius Garland
Ja Morant
Jalen Brunson
and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello! @PAKA_FLOCKA here covering tonight’s game between the Grizzlies / Hornets. Taylor Jenkins will speak to the media momentarily – 6:14 PM
Hello! @PAKA_FLOCKA here covering tonight’s game between the Grizzlies / Hornets. Taylor Jenkins will speak to the media momentarily – 6:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Today the Charlotte Hornets Foundation presented a $25,000 donation to the Armed Services YMCA (@asymca) Fort Bragg’s Branch Improvement Project as its annual Military Grant!
Read more about this important initiative: https://t.co/R2BCGsI1zS
#SwarmToServe | @HornetsGive pic.twitter.com/bL7jVKAJtp – 5:00 PM
Today the Charlotte Hornets Foundation presented a $25,000 donation to the Armed Services YMCA (@asymca) Fort Bragg’s Branch Improvement Project as its annual Military Grant!
Read more about this important initiative: https://t.co/R2BCGsI1zS
#SwarmToServe | @HornetsGive pic.twitter.com/bL7jVKAJtp – 5:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says the Timberwolves had a film session yesterday, reviewing the final 7 minutes of the loss in Memphis.
They talked a lot about being careless (turnovers), physicality (rebounds + finishing layups), using defensive stops as opportunities to get out and run. – 4:13 PM
Chris Finch says the Timberwolves had a film session yesterday, reviewing the final 7 minutes of the loss in Memphis.
They talked a lot about being careless (turnovers), physicality (rebounds + finishing layups), using defensive stops as opportunities to get out and run. – 4:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sources: with Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. both out, @chrisvernonshow loaded a minivan with alcohol and cigarettes this morning and is driving all day from Memphis to Denver in the expectation that Bol Bol will play 40+ minutes tonight. – 2:39 PM
Sources: with Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. both out, @chrisvernonshow loaded a minivan with alcohol and cigarettes this morning and is driving all day from Memphis to Denver in the expectation that Bol Bol will play 40+ minutes tonight. – 2:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road trip, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 25 minutes and traveled 1.80 miles at an average of 4.16 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/G423vWS3eN – 2:13 PM
During the last road trip, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 25 minutes and traveled 1.80 miles at an average of 4.16 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/G423vWS3eN – 2:13 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
The conversation @bgeis_bird & I had on the latest ep. of @BuzzBeatPod prompted me to do some digging:
Kelly Oubre ’21-22:
– 25.6 MPG
– 104.0 ORTG
– 113.1 DRTG
– -9.2 NET
No lineup w/ Oubre logging at least 25 poss. has a +NET RTG this season. Dude is killing Charlotte. – 2:04 PM
The conversation @bgeis_bird & I had on the latest ep. of @BuzzBeatPod prompted me to do some digging:
Kelly Oubre ’21-22:
– 25.6 MPG
– 104.0 ORTG
– 113.1 DRTG
– -9.2 NET
No lineup w/ Oubre logging at least 25 poss. has a +NET RTG this season. Dude is killing Charlotte. – 2:04 PM