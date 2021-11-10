Game stream: Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls

The Dallas Mavericks (7-3) play against the Chicago Bulls (3-3) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 54, Chicago Bulls 61 (Half)
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Thanks for listening to the new look and exciting Bulls. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network Bulls up 61-54 at the break. – 9:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Good guys up at halftime!
LaVine: 15pts/2reb/2ast/1stl
Ball: 15pts (5-6 3PT)/4reb/4ast
Vucevic: 9pts/7reb/2ast/1stl
DeRozan: 7pts/4reb/4ast pic.twitter.com/0TCMrfTPiM – 9:10 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls have done a pretty nice job on Luka Doncic so far; he has 8 points and 4 assists, shooting 2-9 from field, at halftime. Bulls lead 61-54. Been a collective effort, but Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green had nice on-ball possessions on Doncic late in second – 9:10 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Half. Bulls 61-54. LaVine and Ball each with 15. Vucevic 9pts 7 reb. Porzingis 11-6. Doncic 8-4-4. Brunson 10pts. Bulls 9-17-3s. Ball with 5-3s. – 9:10 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Bulls up 61-54 at the half. KP has 11-6, Jalen has 10 pts and 4 assists, Luka has 8-4-4 ad 2 steals. – 9:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 61, Mavs 54 at half
Ball 15 pts, 4 assists, 5-6 from 3
LaVine 15 pts
Vucevic 9 pts, 7 rebs
Porzingis 11 pts
Brunson 10 pts
Doncic 8 pts, 2-9 FGs – 9:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Kelly Olynyk gets his 4th foul on a charge. That’s 4 each on him and Stewart — and remember, there’s no Luka Garza tonight. – 9:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Javonte SKIES for the board and Zo cashes in!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/GRkUYiTqK2 – 9:07 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
6-foot-4 Alex Caruso guarding 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis. pic.twitter.com/eEdOB6zD49 – 9:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
What’d we tell you about Zo & Zach?
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/QOuEs34R9w – 9:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
One of the smoothest Js in the game @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/iebMOVurwf – 9:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zo & Zach in transition (off a missed FT, no less) is unfair 😤
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/ngJc41xUts – 9:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LaVine with a left wing 3..( Bulls: 8-15-3s). 51-51. Brunson with 10. Doncic 7-3-3. – 8:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls rank 29th with just 9.5 3-pointers per game. Already have 8 in 1st half. – 8:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Fan yells “you suck” to Doncic. Doubt he’ll take it very seriously. – 8:57 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka doing Luka things. Shaking and baking Caruso and lobbing it in to Powell for the layup. – 8:56 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Mavs coach Jason Kidd, who knows a thing or two about improving his 3-ball, told me this about Lonzo Ball’s improvement.
“It tells you he’s working on his game,” Kidd said. “And it just shows…
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/realtime/ZlZ4E… – 8:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alize Johnson checks in. Hasn’t been in rotation since Tony Bradley’s emergence. – 8:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alize Johnson in for some second-quarter run. Has been out of rotation for last 4 games – 8:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks make seven of their last 10 shots of the first quarter and somehow are up 33-32 going into the second. Jalen Brunson once again leading a strong push by the Mavericks’ reserves. – 8:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
The level of difficulty on this bucket 😳 pic.twitter.com/7HHAX9Gu2O – 8:41 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Dallas 33-32 after 1. Vucevic with 9pts 4 reb. Bulls 5-8-3s. Brunson 8 pts..Bulls Nation..I love ya…what’s up? – 8:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Just getting warmed up.
Vucevic: 9pts/4reb
Ball: 6pts/2reb
Jones Jr.: 6pts pic.twitter.com/y8b6PtymAr – 8:40 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead the Bulls 33-32 after the fist quarter. Jalen leads the Mavs with 8 pts, Luka has 6-3-2. At one point the Bulls were up 24-13 with 4:39 left in the first quarter. – 8:40 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls, in essence, led 26-19 when Luka Doncic checked out with three mins to go in first. Mavs then closed quarter on a 14-6 run (20-8 dating back to 4:12) to lead 33-32 after one – 8:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs trailed 24-13, but end the first quarter with a 33-32 lead. Eight points for Brunson and 6 for Doncic. Vucevic has 9 for Chicago. – 8:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Professional bucket getter.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/5HqIOasKgj – 8:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Bobby Portis’ success and improved reputation with the Bucks is a great illustration of the importance of fit for NBA players…
Miscast in NY and Chicago, Portis found a perfect fit in Milwaukee on a roster that accentuates his positive contributions and helps hide his flaws. – 8:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic follows a strong fourth quarter against Brooklyn with 9 points on 4-7 shooting (1-1 3P) in first against Dallas. Got a couple to fall inside, and stepped out for a PnP 3-pointer off feed from DeMar DeRozan – 8:34 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks have started 2-of-12 from the field at Chicago. Eight free throws keeping them within range, down 20-13. – 8:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine is averging 26.2 points on just 31.8 percent 3-point shooting. That’s well below his career-high of 41.9 percent from last season and his career mark of 38.3 percent. Sank his first tonight. Said he always thinks his next one is going in. – 8:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 20-13..Bulls 5-8 from 3pt range..Bulls came in shooting just 26% from three point range over the last 2 games..the beauty of the NBA. Vucevic 7pts 4 reb. Ball 6pts 2reb. – 8:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
First time in the pinstripes for Zo. pic.twitter.com/DseM0UwfAS – 8:25 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
A fan behind me just hollered: “Luka, you’ve got great hair.” OK. Not something you expect to hear at a basketball game. – 8:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan continues his habit of letting a starter play with two 1st-quarter fouls. LaVine stays in game for now. – 8:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Lonzo Ball’s shot is filthy.
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/CI3uQedYuR – 8:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo takes the Luka challenge, while the Bulls start Javonte Green on Porzingis. – 8:12 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
I think it’s cool that Luka fist-bumps all 3 refs before the games starts. Nice. – 8:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Too many good defenders to throw at Luka… have never taken Porzingis as a serious threat. Bulls beat a solid Dallas team and prepare to head to Cali! Print it! – 8:09 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
We have Mavs vs Chicago Bulls tonight on Bally Sports. Both teams are 7-3. For Dallas, their best 10 game start since 2014-15. It’s a new era for the Bulls who have had the lowest NBA winning percentage combined over the last 4 seasons (.339) – 7:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Is Coby White’s return going to push Ayo out of the rotation? Not initially, says coach Billy Donovan. Expect a 10-man rotation that will weed itself out.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 7:50 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
CHI starters: Green, DeRozan, Vucevic, LaVine, Ball
7:10 tip @theeagledallas – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Talk about a third star: 7-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge has 15 points in 9 minutes off the bench for the Nets. He is averaging 12 PPG this season and scored 19 against the Bulls two nights ago. – 7:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball is rolling @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/ZqdFLWVtFD – 7:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will Zach’s first points tonight be from 3?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a Zach statement jersey! – 7:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s keep this thing rolling tonight.
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/OEfbjHo3jy – 7:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : DAL (Visitor)
Doncic, Luka
Finney-Smith, Dorian
Hardaway Jr., Tim
Porzingis, Kristaps
Powell, Dwight
Team : CHI (Home)
Ball, Lonzo
DeRozan, DeMar
Green, Javonte
LaVine, Zach
Vucevic, Nikola – 7:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/7rdtdEqndi – 7:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters vs. Dallas!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/7huG8tq6Il – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Patrick still getting buckets out here.
@MOR_Docs | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/ELwvLtG7zI – 7:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan indicated Coby White likely will be eased into a 10-man rotation initially whenever the guard debuts, which could come on West Coast trip.
Ayo fans, rejoice. – 6:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says he could initially use 10-man rotation when Coby White gets back, presumably including Ayo Dosunmu. Conscious of getting White acclimated after long time away, and has liked Dosunmu’s contributions – 6:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Billy Donovan, when Coby White comes back – which could be on this west coast trip – minutes will be impacted for the entire bench. Expect a 10-man rotation to start, and then it will weed itself down. – 6:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zach LaVine
Mike Conley
Cole Anthony
James Harden
Darius Garland
Ja Morant
Jalen Brunson
and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will miss tonight’s game in Chicago. – 6:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on restoring: “I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying teaching as much as I did going to the conference finals and winning a title in Dallas.” – 6:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time 🙌
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/rWuMKTwS7U – 5:45 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
i had @bobbykaralla on the pod to talk about: 1) still not knowing who the mavericks are 2) the one big lineup dilemma 3) jalen brunson’s excellence and 4) luka doncic.
we publish weekly, no subscription needed!
itunes: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fou…
spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/6xl3Tx… – 5:06 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Michael Jordan was almost a Boston Celtic?
Former Celtics player, coach, and general manager M.L. Carr tells @Amin Elhassan and @adaniels33 he tried to convince the Bulls to let him talk to MJ after Michael retired. pic.twitter.com/QIly9QyqDa – 4:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The work continues. Bulls vs. Dallas tonight.
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/j6FD3weKxD – 4:33 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos on whether the Warriors, Heat, Wizards, and Bulls have staying power in the title race:
open.spotify.com/episode/3O4liU… – 4:01 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Are the Warriors, Heat, Wizards, and Bulls title contenders?
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/3O4liU… – 3:47 PM
