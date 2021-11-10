Game stream: Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets

The Detroit Pistons (1-8) play against the Houston Rockets (9-9) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Detroit Pistons 68, Houston Rockets 66 (Q3 05:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq B3y 3s are keeping Houston from getting any type of comfy lead. – 9:10 PM
Saddiq B3y 3s are keeping Houston from getting any type of comfy lead. – 9:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hot second-half start for Jerami Grant. Has scored all 10 Pistons points in the third so far on 4-4 shooting – 9:08 PM
Hot second-half start for Jerami Grant. Has scored all 10 Pistons points in the third so far on 4-4 shooting – 9:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Kelly Olynyk gets his 4th foul on a charge. That’s 4 each on him and Stewart — and remember, there’s no Luka Garza tonight. – 9:08 PM
#Pistons Kelly Olynyk gets his 4th foul on a charge. That’s 4 each on him and Stewart — and remember, there’s no Luka Garza tonight. – 9:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart gets his 4th foul at 10:20 3Q, and he’s heading to the bench. – 9:04 PM
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart gets his 4th foul at 10:20 3Q, and he’s heading to the bench. – 9:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
There’s Isaiah Stewart’s fourth foul. Olynyk’s about to sub back in – 9:03 PM
There’s Isaiah Stewart’s fourth foul. Olynyk’s about to sub back in – 9:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stewart picks up his fourth foul less than two minutes into the second half. Olynyk jumps up to check in. – 9:03 PM
Stewart picks up his fourth foul less than two minutes into the second half. Olynyk jumps up to check in. – 9:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
AY3 B3Y B3Y! 🚨
@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/MgPyvDWpHq – 9:03 PM
AY3 B3Y B3Y! 🚨
@BallySportsDET | @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/MgPyvDWpHq – 9:03 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets Kevin Porter, Jr comes out from the locker room for the 2nd half with his left thigh wrapped, but the wrap comes off & he’s out there to start the 2nd half, Houston leads the Pistons, 50-49. – 9:01 PM
#Rockets Kevin Porter, Jr comes out from the locker room for the 2nd half with his left thigh wrapped, but the wrap comes off & he’s out there to start the 2nd half, Houston leads the Pistons, 50-49. – 9:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood with 17 in 19 first half minutes. His career high is 32, season high 31. Does he get one, both, neither? – 8:58 PM
Christian Wood with 17 in 19 first half minutes. His career high is 32, season high 31. Does he get one, both, neither? – 8:58 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
JG jumping out the gym for that one ☝️
@BallySportsDET | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/t5lMaFlGe7 – 8:55 PM
JG jumping out the gym for that one ☝️
@BallySportsDET | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/t5lMaFlGe7 – 8:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pistons have more made FGs, more made 3s, more rebounds, and fewer turnovers at halftime… and they still are trailing at Houston – 8:49 PM
Pistons have more made FGs, more made 3s, more rebounds, and fewer turnovers at halftime… and they still are trailing at Houston – 8:49 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Saddiq at the buzzer gets us within 1 🚨👀
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 2-3 3PT
🔹 @Kelly Olynyk: 10 PTS / 5 REB / 4-8 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 10 PTS / 2 AST / 5-9 FG pic.twitter.com/02cWXsrc17 – 8:48 PM
Saddiq at the buzzer gets us within 1 🚨👀
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 2-3 3PT
🔹 @Kelly Olynyk: 10 PTS / 5 REB / 4-8 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 10 PTS / 2 AST / 5-9 FG pic.twitter.com/02cWXsrc17 – 8:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 50, Pistons 49 at half as Pistons score five points in final 6.5 seconds. Green with 11, Cunningham 10. Between Rockets 7 missed fts, 12 tos and Pistons 10 offensive rebounds, Detroit has taken 18 more shots. – 8:47 PM
Rockets 50, Pistons 49 at half as Pistons score five points in final 6.5 seconds. Green with 11, Cunningham 10. Between Rockets 7 missed fts, 12 tos and Pistons 10 offensive rebounds, Detroit has taken 18 more shots. – 8:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
HALFTIME: Rockets 50, Pistons 49
Grant: 12 points
Cunningham: 10 points
Olynyk: 10 points
Lyles: 7 points
Wood has 17 points for Houston, and Green has 11 – 8:47 PM
HALFTIME: Rockets 50, Pistons 49
Grant: 12 points
Cunningham: 10 points
Olynyk: 10 points
Lyles: 7 points
Wood has 17 points for Houston, and Green has 11 – 8:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Rockets 50, Pistons 49. Grant with a monstrous left-handed dunk that was followed by a Saddiq Bey turnaround 3 as the first half expired.
Grant: 12 points
Cunningham: 10 points
Olynyk: 10 points
Detroit shooting splits: 38.5/32.1/0 – 8:46 PM
HALFTIME: Rockets 50, Pistons 49. Grant with a monstrous left-handed dunk that was followed by a Saddiq Bey turnaround 3 as the first half expired.
Grant: 12 points
Cunningham: 10 points
Olynyk: 10 points
Detroit shooting splits: 38.5/32.1/0 – 8:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Rockets 50, #Pistons 49
Grant: 12 pts, 2 assts
Cunningham: 10 pts, 2 rebs
Olynyk: 10 pts, 5 rebs
Lyles: 7 pts
Bey hits a 3 at the buzzer to pull within 1. – 8:46 PM
Half: #Rockets 50, #Pistons 49
Grant: 12 pts, 2 assts
Cunningham: 10 pts, 2 rebs
Olynyk: 10 pts, 5 rebs
Lyles: 7 pts
Bey hits a 3 at the buzzer to pull within 1. – 8:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Those were the first two free throw attempts of the night for the Pistons, and Grant missed both of them. Houston, by comparison, is 8-15 at the line – 8:45 PM
Those were the first two free throw attempts of the night for the Pistons, and Grant missed both of them. Houston, by comparison, is 8-15 at the line – 8:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Grant puts up Pistons first free throws. They still have not made any. Takes some of sting out of Rockets going 8 of 15 from the line. – 8:45 PM
Grant puts up Pistons first free throws. They still have not made any. Takes some of sting out of Rockets going 8 of 15 from the line. – 8:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood flexed after his dunk over Kelly Olynyk. He missed the flex cam by about 3 minutes – 8:42 PM
Christian Wood flexed after his dunk over Kelly Olynyk. He missed the flex cam by about 3 minutes – 8:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔥 Canadian Connection 🔥
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/FL4FbmqiI7 – 8:38 PM
🔥 Canadian Connection 🔥
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/FL4FbmqiI7 – 8:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters are being outscored, 38-19.
Foul trouble has hampered Isaiah Stewart (3 fouls) and the bench has helped DET stay in the game. – 8:37 PM
#Pistons starters are being outscored, 38-19.
Foul trouble has hampered Isaiah Stewart (3 fouls) and the bench has helped DET stay in the game. – 8:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham is now 2-of-3 from 3 tonight. He’s got 8 points in 11 minutes. Detroit is down five.
Oh, the Pistons haven’t attempted a single free throw and there’s 2:55 left in the first half. – 8:37 PM
Cade Cunningham is now 2-of-3 from 3 tonight. He’s got 8 points in 11 minutes. Detroit is down five.
Oh, the Pistons haven’t attempted a single free throw and there’s 2:55 left in the first half. – 8:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are 7-24 from 3 after the miss from Olynyk. 29.2%. You figure they’ll shake this slump eventually, but… – 8:33 PM
Pistons are 7-24 from 3 after the miss from Olynyk. 29.2%. You figure they’ll shake this slump eventually, but… – 8:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons have just 4 turnovers, which has been somewhat their saving grace in why they’re not trailing by double digits. – 8:32 PM
#Pistons have just 4 turnovers, which has been somewhat their saving grace in why they’re not trailing by double digits. – 8:32 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Jalen Green microwave alert. Smart timeout by the Pistons to try to ice him. – 8:30 PM
Jalen Green microwave alert. Smart timeout by the Pistons to try to ice him. – 8:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green’s got it going a bit. A strong drive and a 3. Both will get stronger as he does. Rockets shooting 51.7%, 54.5% on 3s. Green with 11. – 8:29 PM
Jalen Green’s got it going a bit. A strong drive and a 3. Both will get stronger as he does. Rockets shooting 51.7%, 54.5% on 3s. Green with 11. – 8:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green is making the Pistons pay whenever they switch a big on him – 8:29 PM
Jalen Green is making the Pistons pay whenever they switch a big on him – 8:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rockets 42, Pistons 35 after Green knocks down the 3. Houston is on a 13-2 run – 8:29 PM
Rockets 42, Pistons 35 after Green knocks down the 3. Houston is on a 13-2 run – 8:29 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green:
11 points
2 rebounds
2 assists
4-8 from the field
1-3 from 3-PT range
2-2 from the FT line – 8:29 PM
Jalen Green:
11 points
2 rebounds
2 assists
4-8 from the field
1-3 from 3-PT range
2-2 from the FT line – 8:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Rockets 42, #Pistons 35, 5:58 2Q
HOU is shooting 52% FG and 55% 3FG – 8:28 PM
#Rockets 42, #Pistons 35, 5:58 2Q
HOU is shooting 52% FG and 55% 3FG – 8:28 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Christian Wood has scored 5 points in less than 10 seconds after getting elbowed to the head. – 8:26 PM
Christian Wood has scored 5 points in less than 10 seconds after getting elbowed to the head. – 8:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood makes both free throws after getting elbowed in the head – 8:25 PM
Christian Wood makes both free throws after getting elbowed in the head – 8:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
One thing about Cade Cunningham: He hits one three, he’s shooting the next time down – 8:24 PM
One thing about Cade Cunningham: He hits one three, he’s shooting the next time down – 8:24 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
On replay, it looks like Isaiah Steward got Christian Wood with an elbow to the head. – 8:24 PM
On replay, it looks like Isaiah Steward got Christian Wood with an elbow to the head. – 8:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Refs are looking at an elbow from Isaiah Stewart to Christian Wood. I didn’t think it was intentional at all. It just came down as he grabbed in a board. – 8:24 PM
Refs are looking at an elbow from Isaiah Stewart to Christian Wood. I didn’t think it was intentional at all. It just came down as he grabbed in a board. – 8:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Refs are going to look at the last scramble for a rebound. Looked like #Rockets Christian Wood took a shot to the head.
As one might predict, #Pistons Isaiah Stewart was in the vicinity. – 8:24 PM
Refs are going to look at the last scramble for a rebound. Looked like #Rockets Christian Wood took a shot to the head.
As one might predict, #Pistons Isaiah Stewart was in the vicinity. – 8:24 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Christian Wood heads to the bench after a hard foul. Looks like he hit his head pretty hard. – 8:23 PM
Christian Wood heads to the bench after a hard foul. Looks like he hit his head pretty hard. – 8:23 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood got popped in the head in a scramble for a rebound. Shaken up for a moment. Officials discussing. – 8:23 PM
Christian Wood got popped in the head in a scramble for a rebound. Shaken up for a moment. Officials discussing. – 8:23 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Josh Christopher is the 9th player used by Stephen Silas tonight – 8:19 PM
Josh Christopher is the 9th player used by Stephen Silas tonight – 8:19 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Josh Christopher immediately gets a layup after checking into the game. – 8:19 PM
Josh Christopher immediately gets a layup after checking into the game. – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher checks in for some first-half minutes, making sure the Rockets have their two teens in every game even with Sengun out. – 8:19 PM
Josh Christopher checks in for some first-half minutes, making sure the Rockets have their two teens in every game even with Sengun out. – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets nix ‘Travis Scott Day,’ instead will honor Astroworld Festival victims ift.tt/3n3KUeP – 8:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets nix ‘Travis Scott Day,’ instead will honor Astroworld Festival victims ift.tt/3n3KUeP – 8:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
There’s a good chuck of Pistons fans at Toyota Center tonight. Audible “DETROIT BASKETBALL” chant behind the media row after the Rockets committed that shot clock violation – 8:16 PM
There’s a good chuck of Pistons fans at Toyota Center tonight. Audible “DETROIT BASKETBALL” chant behind the media row after the Rockets committed that shot clock violation – 8:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That’s 1 in the books.
🔹@Jerami Grant: 8 PTS / 1 REB / 2-3 3PT
🔹 @Josh Jackson: 4 PTS / 2 REB / 2-4 FG
🔹 @Killian Hayes, @Kelly Olynyk, and @TreyLyles with 3 PTS each pic.twitter.com/jYHtdX6SL9 – 8:15 PM
That’s 1 in the books.
🔹@Jerami Grant: 8 PTS / 1 REB / 2-3 3PT
🔹 @Josh Jackson: 4 PTS / 2 REB / 2-4 FG
🔹 @Killian Hayes, @Kelly Olynyk, and @TreyLyles with 3 PTS each pic.twitter.com/jYHtdX6SL9 – 8:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
#Rockets: 21
Pistons: 23
@kroger | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/HfFfQmByWx – 8:15 PM
End of 1.
#Rockets: 21
Pistons: 23
@kroger | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/HfFfQmByWx – 8:15 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Expected an aggressive Green tonight (for obvious reasons) and that certainly looks to be the case.
Rockets down 23-21 but should consider themselves fortunate — the Pistons are just missing good looks (9 of 28 shots). – 8:14 PM
Expected an aggressive Green tonight (for obvious reasons) and that certainly looks to be the case.
Rockets down 23-21 but should consider themselves fortunate — the Pistons are just missing good looks (9 of 28 shots). – 8:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 23, Rockets 21. Jerami Grant with 8 points. Detroit is 9-28 from the field and 5-16 from 3 – 8:13 PM
END OF 1Q: Pistons 23, Rockets 21. Jerami Grant with 8 points. Detroit is 9-28 from the field and 5-16 from 3 – 8:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 23, Rockets 21. Detroit shot 9-28 (32.1%) overall and 5-16 from 3. Houston shot 7-18 (38.9%) and 3-8, respectively.
Grant: 8 points
J. Jackson: 4 points
Christian Wood has 7 points for Houston. – 8:13 PM
End of 1: Pistons 23, Rockets 21. Detroit shot 9-28 (32.1%) overall and 5-16 from 3. Houston shot 7-18 (38.9%) and 3-8, respectively.
Grant: 8 points
J. Jackson: 4 points
Christian Wood has 7 points for Houston. – 8:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pistons 23, Rockets 21 after 1. Rockets turnovers again an issue, have six leading to 10 Pistons points. Perhaps not the finest exhibition of the basketballing arts. – 8:12 PM
Pistons 23, Rockets 21 after 1. Rockets turnovers again an issue, have six leading to 10 Pistons points. Perhaps not the finest exhibition of the basketballing arts. – 8:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas shortened his 1st quarter rotation. He only played 8 tonight. No D.J. Augustin – 8:12 PM
Stephen Silas shortened his 1st quarter rotation. He only played 8 tonight. No D.J. Augustin – 8:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 23, #Rockets 21
Grant: 8 pts
J. Jackson: 4 pts, 2 rebs
Lyles/Olynyk/Hayes: 3 pts each
DET shot 32% FG and 31% 3FG
Ugly, ugly, ugly. – 8:12 PM
End 1Q: #Pistons 23, #Rockets 21
Grant: 8 pts
J. Jackson: 4 pts, 2 rebs
Lyles/Olynyk/Hayes: 3 pts each
DET shot 32% FG and 31% 3FG
Ugly, ugly, ugly. – 8:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Olynyk hits a 3 to give the Pistons an 18-16 lead. Pistons missed their previous nine 3-point attempts after making their first three. – 8:09 PM
Olynyk hits a 3 to give the Pistons an 18-16 lead. Pistons missed their previous nine 3-point attempts after making their first three. – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
No D.J. Augustin in the first quarter as Green returns for Porter Jr. And on his birthday. – 8:09 PM
No D.J. Augustin in the first quarter as Green returns for Porter Jr. And on his birthday. – 8:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That shimmy and spinning finish from Jerami Grant on Theis… pic.twitter.com/d8Al9sizgx – 8:07 PM
That shimmy and spinning finish from Jerami Grant on Theis… pic.twitter.com/d8Al9sizgx – 8:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are shooting 24% FG:
2-of-10 from 2
3-of-11 from 3
#Suboptimal – 8:06 PM
#Pistons are shooting 24% FG:
2-of-10 from 2
3-of-11 from 3
#Suboptimal – 8:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons are generating great looks from 3. Really good ones. clank clank clank clank. – 8:04 PM
The Pistons are generating great looks from 3. Really good ones. clank clank clank clank. – 8:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pistons knocked down their first three 3-pointers which seemed unlikely to last. They are last in the NBA in 3P%, Rockets eighth in 3p% defense. Pistons missed their four 3s since, Rockets cut early lead to one. – 7:59 PM
Pistons knocked down their first three 3-pointers which seemed unlikely to last. They are last in the NBA in 3P%, Rockets eighth in 3p% defense. Pistons missed their four 3s since, Rockets cut early lead to one. – 7:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
DET 13, HOU 12, 5:43 1Q
#Rockets go on a 10-2 run after the initial spurt to start the game. – 7:58 PM
DET 13, HOU 12, 5:43 1Q
#Rockets go on a 10-2 run after the initial spurt to start the game. – 7:58 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cade to the bucket with no problem 😤
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/LYyXHLDFnG – 7:57 PM
Cade to the bucket with no problem 😤
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/LYyXHLDFnG – 7:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Josh Jackson subs in for Cade, who picked up his second foul with 8:24 to play in the 1st – 7:54 PM
Josh Jackson subs in for Cade, who picked up his second foul with 8:24 to play in the 1st – 7:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Big man in the paint. 😤
@Toyota | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/Gf5mxGz53q – 7:54 PM
Big man in the paint. 😤
@Toyota | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/Gf5mxGz53q – 7:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham gets his second foul, guarding Green, at 8:24 1Q. – 7:54 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham gets his second foul, guarding Green, at 8:24 1Q. – 7:54 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets off to a 1 of 9 start, which is making it difficult to score much. Pistons up 11-2 in 3 1/2 minutes. – 7:51 PM
Rockets off to a 1 of 9 start, which is making it difficult to score much. Pistons up 11-2 in 3 1/2 minutes. – 7:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 11, Rockets 2 with 8:40 on the clock. Strong start for Detroit. Jerami already has 6 points and a pair of 3-pointers, and Killian knocked down a corner 3 to get the Pistons on the board – 7:50 PM
Pistons 11, Rockets 2 with 8:40 on the clock. Strong start for Detroit. Jerami already has 6 points and a pair of 3-pointers, and Killian knocked down a corner 3 to get the Pistons on the board – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant is doing hoodrat things and the Pistons have their best start of the season. – 7:50 PM
Jerami Grant is doing hoodrat things and the Pistons have their best start of the season. – 7:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 11, #Rockets 2, 8:40 1Q
Grant: 6 pts
Hayes: 3 pts
Cunningham: 2 pts, reb, asst – 7:50 PM
#Pistons 11, #Rockets 2, 8:40 1Q
Grant: 6 pts
Hayes: 3 pts
Cunningham: 2 pts, reb, asst – 7:50 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets have missed their first 7 shots, most have hit the rim – 7:49 PM
The Rockets have missed their first 7 shots, most have hit the rim – 7:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes starts the scoring with a corner 3. That’s an #Optimal start. – 7:47 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes starts the scoring with a corner 3. That’s an #Optimal start. – 7:47 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. is guarding #Pistons Cade Cunningham to start.
Jalen Green is defending Killian Hayes. – 7:45 PM
#Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. is guarding #Pistons Cade Cunningham to start.
Jalen Green is defending Killian Hayes. – 7:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Big hug from Kevin Porter Jr. for Kelly Olynyk before the tip. – 7:45 PM
Big hug from Kevin Porter Jr. for Kelly Olynyk before the tip. – 7:45 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Hakeem Olajuwon, the top pick of the 1984 draft, is sitting court side to watch the top pick of the 2021 draft, Cade Cunningham – 7:44 PM
Hakeem Olajuwon, the top pick of the 1984 draft, is sitting court side to watch the top pick of the 2021 draft, Cade Cunningham – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
A good amount of cheers for Cade in Houston. For starters, he’s from Texas. Also, there are a lot of Pistons fans here tonight. – 7:42 PM
A good amount of cheers for Cade in Houston. For starters, he’s from Texas. Also, there are a lot of Pistons fans here tonight. – 7:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Rockets fans booing #Pistons Cade Cunningham during pregame intros … and I don’t even want to delve into that. – 7:41 PM
#Rockets fans booing #Pistons Cade Cunningham during pregame intros … and I don’t even want to delve into that. – 7:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters vs the Pistons! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/9mvUVcb9sd – 7:40 PM
#Rockets starters vs the Pistons! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/9mvUVcb9sd – 7:40 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Rockets have a moment of silence before the anthem for the victims of the Astroworld incident. – 7:38 PM
#Rockets have a moment of silence before the anthem for the victims of the Astroworld incident. – 7:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
For those of you who point out the #Pistons’ attendance at LCA, here’s Houston for you. pic.twitter.com/W0eDlCVHlz – 7:35 PM
For those of you who point out the #Pistons’ attendance at LCA, here’s Houston for you. pic.twitter.com/W0eDlCVHlz – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Said it once and I’ll say it again since we’re in Houston: Still Tippin’ is a top-25 rap song of all-time. – 7:32 PM
Said it once and I’ll say it again since we’re in Houston: Still Tippin’ is a top-25 rap song of all-time. – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, amid the hype for the occasion of the first NBA meeting of top picks meet, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green look for the W their teams need houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:32 PM
ICYMI, amid the hype for the occasion of the first NBA meeting of top picks meet, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green look for the W their teams need houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
ICYMI I wrote about the mark Kelly Olynyk left on the Rockets audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 7:29 PM
ICYMI I wrote about the mark Kelly Olynyk left on the Rockets audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 7:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pretty cool that ESPN sent JVG to cover the Kelly Olynyk returns to Toyota Center game. – 7:27 PM
Pretty cool that ESPN sent JVG to cover the Kelly Olynyk returns to Toyota Center game. – 7:27 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kelly Olynyk says hello to K.J. Martin pic.twitter.com/qG9a3kSR3V – 7:24 PM
Kelly Olynyk says hello to K.J. Martin pic.twitter.com/qG9a3kSR3V – 7:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons starters:
Cade Cunningham
Killian Hayes
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart – 7:16 PM
Pistons starters:
Cade Cunningham
Killian Hayes
Saddiq Bey
Jerami Grant
Isaiah Stewart – 7:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 7:16 PM
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 7:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Our first 5 stepping on the floor. We’re here.
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/tm0QDhoRdy – 7:15 PM
Our first 5 stepping on the floor. We’re here.
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/tm0QDhoRdy – 7:15 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Starters tonight for #Rockets : Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr. (9th time in 11 games they’ve used this starting 5)
Pistons: Bey, Grant, Stewart, Hayes, Cunningham. – 7:12 PM
Starters tonight for #Rockets : Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr. (9th time in 11 games they’ve used this starting 5)
Pistons: Bey, Grant, Stewart, Hayes, Cunningham. – 7:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Pistons: Bey, Grant, Stewart, Hayes, Cunningham. – 7:07 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Pistons: Bey, Grant, Stewart, Hayes, Cunningham. – 7:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Rockets postpone ‘Travis Scott Day’ after 8 people died during his Astro World Festival concert.
➡️ https://t.co/XgxPdiPdPx pic.twitter.com/EzwRnKLmw3 – 7:05 PM
Rockets postpone ‘Travis Scott Day’ after 8 people died during his Astro World Festival concert.
➡️ https://t.co/XgxPdiPdPx pic.twitter.com/EzwRnKLmw3 – 7:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Extra drippy. 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/tajcCNrzBU – 6:57 PM
Extra drippy. 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/tajcCNrzBU – 6:57 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Primetime drip tonight 🌧
@espn | #UltraDrip | @MichelobUltra – 6:45 PM
Primetime drip tonight 🌧
@espn | #UltraDrip | @MichelobUltra – 6:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons and Rockets are a combined 2-17 overall. It’s Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Green. Fans will watch, and it should be a fun game. But curious if ESPN has ever aired a game featuring two teams with a combined winning percentage this low. Speaks to how popular Cade and Green are – 6:38 PM
Pistons and Rockets are a combined 2-17 overall. It’s Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Green. Fans will watch, and it should be a fun game. But curious if ESPN has ever aired a game featuring two teams with a combined winning percentage this low. Speaks to how popular Cade and Green are – 6:38 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green arrived at Toyota Center wearing a Ming Dynasty shirt. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/eP55AsnI6L – 6:35 PM
Jalen Green arrived at Toyota Center wearing a Ming Dynasty shirt. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/eP55AsnI6L – 6:35 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🗣️ ROLL CALL
Where are you watching the #Pistons in primetime tonight from? Share a pic for our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/L51wZklzr5 – 6:30 PM
🗣️ ROLL CALL
Where are you watching the #Pistons in primetime tonight from? Share a pic for our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/L51wZklzr5 – 6:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun remains questionable for tonight’s game. Stephen Silas hadn’t been given an update on him when he talked to reporters at 4:45 – 6:23 PM
Alperen Sengun remains questionable for tonight’s game. Stephen Silas hadn’t been given an update on him when he talked to reporters at 4:45 – 6:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Houston Rockets: pic.twitter.com/cpQGDw6aT0 – 6:19 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Houston Rockets: pic.twitter.com/cpQGDw6aT0 – 6:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons playing in Houston tonight. pic.twitter.com/3in7WgeSpE – 6:11 PM
#Pistons playing in Houston tonight. pic.twitter.com/3in7WgeSpE – 6:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on #Rockets: “They’re a very athletic team and they play hard, a lot like us…we’re both in the same stages of our restore/rebuild situations.” – 6:05 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on #Rockets: “They’re a very athletic team and they play hard, a lot like us…we’re both in the same stages of our restore/rebuild situations.” – 6:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on the Rockets: “They’re a very athletic team. Guys that play hard, a lot like us. Guys trying to make it in the league and find themselves in the league.” – 6:04 PM
Casey on the Rockets: “They’re a very athletic team. Guys that play hard, a lot like us. Guys trying to make it in the league and find themselves in the league.” – 6:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons said if they’re focusing on a Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Green battle, they’re doing themselves a disservice. – 6:03 PM
#Pistons said if they’re focusing on a Cade Cunningham vs. Jalen Green battle, they’re doing themselves a disservice. – 6:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey with some praise for Josh Jackson: “It was a battle between him and Hami, and so far he’s beat out Hami and done what we’ve asked him to. He’s kept things simple, doing an excellent job defensively.” – 6:03 PM
Casey with some praise for Josh Jackson: “It was a battle between him and Hami, and so far he’s beat out Hami and done what we’ve asked him to. He’s kept things simple, doing an excellent job defensively.” – 6:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Josh Jackson: “It was a battle between he and Hami, and he’s beat out Hami. He’s keeping it simple. … It’ll be an ongoing battle between those two.” – 6:03 PM
Casey on Josh Jackson: “It was a battle between he and Hami, and he’s beat out Hami. He’s keeping it simple. … It’ll be an ongoing battle between those two.” – 6:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Josh Jackson’s decision-making and passing: “He’s done an excellent job…he’s keeping it simple and doing an excellent job defensively. It’s going to be an ongoing battle between Josh and (Hamidou Diallo).” – 6:03 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Josh Jackson’s decision-making and passing: “He’s done an excellent job…he’s keeping it simple and doing an excellent job defensively. It’s going to be an ongoing battle between Josh and (Hamidou Diallo).” – 6:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pistons guard Killian Hayes is good to go, Dwane Casey said. – 6:02 PM
Pistons guard Killian Hayes is good to go, Dwane Casey said. – 6:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes (thumb) will play tonight in Houston. – 6:02 PM
Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes (thumb) will play tonight in Houston. – 6:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We know what @Jerami Grant brings to the court. But off court? He’s building a homeless shelter – a community center – in Detroit.
#Pistons vs. Rockets tonight on @espn. pic.twitter.com/VGVjWXgLtQ – 6:00 PM
We know what @Jerami Grant brings to the court. But off court? He’s building a homeless shelter – a community center – in Detroit.
#Pistons vs. Rockets tonight on @espn. pic.twitter.com/VGVjWXgLtQ – 6:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets nix ‘Travis Scott Day’, instead will honor Astroworld Festival victims houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:57 PM
Rockets nix ‘Travis Scott Day’, instead will honor Astroworld Festival victims houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 5:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Rockets coach Stephen Silas on the #Pistons: “They play super hard. They are a big, strong team. Cade Cunningham has the ball and he’s making plays for his teammates … they haven’t gotten the wins they want, similar to how we are.” – 5:53 PM
#Rockets coach Stephen Silas on the #Pistons: “They play super hard. They are a big, strong team. Cade Cunningham has the ball and he’s making plays for his teammates … they haven’t gotten the wins they want, similar to how we are.” – 5:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Kevin Porter Jr and Danuel House will play tonight – 5:53 PM
Stephen Silas says Kevin Porter Jr and Danuel House will play tonight – 5:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Rockets coach Stephen Silas on Jalen Green taking matchup with #Pistons Cade Cunningham like any other game: “He’s been very consistent in his approach to every game. Tonight will be no different.” – 5:50 PM
#Rockets coach Stephen Silas on Jalen Green taking matchup with #Pistons Cade Cunningham like any other game: “He’s been very consistent in his approach to every game. Tonight will be no different.” – 5:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Danuel House Jr. will pick up some of the Sengun minutes if Sengun is out but Rockets will also likely go small with Wood at center. – 5:50 PM
Danuel House Jr. will pick up some of the Sengun minutes if Sengun is out but Rockets will also likely go small with Wood at center. – 5:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., listed as questionable, will play vs. the Pistons. Alperen Sengun remains questionable with an illness. – 5:48 PM
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., listed as questionable, will play vs. the Pistons. Alperen Sengun remains questionable with an illness. – 5:48 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Porter Jr will play tonight for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is out. – 5:48 PM
Kevin Porter Jr will play tonight for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is out. – 5:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
A couple of former Cavs coaches, John Lucas and John Beilein, who now works in player development with the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/b1DGu3Zmzj – 5:34 PM
A couple of former Cavs coaches, John Lucas and John Beilein, who now works in player development with the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/b1DGu3Zmzj – 5:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
2 hours till primetime on @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OeUpVSVmso – 5:30 PM
2 hours till primetime on @ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OeUpVSVmso – 5:30 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
After striking up a conversation with a person experiencing homelessness in Detroit, Jerami Grant decided to build a shelter and community center.
@Marc J. Spears for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/KWkKKuyZIQ – 5:17 PM
After striking up a conversation with a person experiencing homelessness in Detroit, Jerami Grant decided to build a shelter and community center.
@Marc J. Spears for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/KWkKKuyZIQ – 5:17 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Early pre-game work for #Rockets rookie @Josh Christopher with coach @BarbT22 before #Pistons game tonight. Coverage tonight on @SportsTalk790 starts at 5:30p pic.twitter.com/ay37dJigNv – 5:16 PM
Early pre-game work for #Rockets rookie @Josh Christopher with coach @BarbT22 before #Pistons game tonight. Coverage tonight on @SportsTalk790 starts at 5:30p pic.twitter.com/ay37dJigNv – 5:16 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Tonight was supposed to be Travis Scott Night at the Rockets game versus Detroit. Due to the deadly tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, the Rockets have postponed the theme night and plan to have a moment of silence for the victims. More in @TheUndefeated bit.ly/2Yx67Eg – 4:41 PM
Tonight was supposed to be Travis Scott Night at the Rockets game versus Detroit. Due to the deadly tragedy at the Astroworld Festival, the Rockets have postponed the theme night and plan to have a moment of silence for the victims. More in @TheUndefeated bit.ly/2Yx67Eg – 4:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s the #Pistons vs. #Rockets. pic.twitter.com/2fFX6f4uOd – 4:30 PM
It’s the #Pistons vs. #Rockets. pic.twitter.com/2fFX6f4uOd – 4:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Off Rockets’ injury report, Danuel House Jr. ‘can’t wait’ for return to lineup ift.tt/3F5aDtj – 4:19 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Off Rockets’ injury report, Danuel House Jr. ‘can’t wait’ for return to lineup ift.tt/3F5aDtj – 4:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’m actually excited for the Rockets/Pistons game
Growing up, there were some teams you NEVER saw on national TV, and there was no League Pass or YouTube to get around it … this is the only shot for Houston and Detroit this season more than likely, so I’m not trying to miss it – 3:51 PM
I’m actually excited for the Rockets/Pistons game
Growing up, there were some teams you NEVER saw on national TV, and there was no League Pass or YouTube to get around it … this is the only shot for Houston and Detroit this season more than likely, so I’m not trying to miss it – 3:51 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
From earlier: “He’s just a good locker room guy. Good guy to have around, and it sucks he didn’t sign back with us.”
Kelly Olynyk returns to Toyota Center and it’s safe to say his old teammates will be happy to see him: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 3:29 PM
From earlier: “He’s just a good locker room guy. Good guy to have around, and it sucks he didn’t sign back with us.”
Kelly Olynyk returns to Toyota Center and it’s safe to say his old teammates will be happy to see him: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 3:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Watch #anime fans @Jerami Grant, @isaiah__02, @Killian Hayes, and @SabenLee unbox and react to getting hooked up right with custom Anime Aesthetic Shop mystery boxes. pic.twitter.com/Js0s3xTKFy – 3:13 PM
Watch #anime fans @Jerami Grant, @isaiah__02, @Killian Hayes, and @SabenLee unbox and react to getting hooked up right with custom Anime Aesthetic Shop mystery boxes. pic.twitter.com/Js0s3xTKFy – 3:13 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
It’s going down tonight. 🚀
⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off
🚪 Doors Open 5:30PM
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW / @ESPNNBA
📻 @sportstalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/MwhFkxQijl – 3:00 PM
It’s going down tonight. 🚀
⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off
🚪 Doors Open 5:30PM
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW / @ESPNNBA
📻 @sportstalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/MwhFkxQijl – 3:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s the perfect season for a new hat!
Cop our ladies @NewEraCap knit hat today for a discounted price. 🤑
🧢: https://t.co/2pnAECpZIn pic.twitter.com/pU7FaAdRED – 2:30 PM
It’s the perfect season for a new hat!
Cop our ladies @NewEraCap knit hat today for a discounted price. 🤑
🧢: https://t.co/2pnAECpZIn pic.twitter.com/pU7FaAdRED – 2:30 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets injury report:
Kevin Porter Jr – Questionable (left thigh contusion)
Alperen Sengun – Questionable (illness)
John Wall – Out – 1:34 PM
Rockets injury report:
Kevin Porter Jr – Questionable (left thigh contusion)
Alperen Sengun – Questionable (illness)
John Wall – Out – 1:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun is questionable to play against the Pistons tonight with an illness. – 1:33 PM
Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun is questionable to play against the Pistons tonight with an illness. – 1:33 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Alperen Sengun is questionable for tonight’s game with an illness.
KPJ still listed as questionable with the left thigh contusion. – 1:32 PM
Alperen Sengun is questionable for tonight’s game with an illness.
KPJ still listed as questionable with the left thigh contusion. – 1:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
👀 Are you familiar with the “Call Sam Seats”? 👀
@CallSam is giving away 4️⃣ club-level seats to #Pistons games.
🎟 FREE. TICKETS. 🎟
Click the link below for a chance to win!!
🔗: https://t.co/i88BnxHmWl pic.twitter.com/fgKiryUPCG – 1:30 PM
👀 Are you familiar with the “Call Sam Seats”? 👀
@CallSam is giving away 4️⃣ club-level seats to #Pistons games.
🎟 FREE. TICKETS. 🎟
Click the link below for a chance to win!!
🔗: https://t.co/i88BnxHmWl pic.twitter.com/fgKiryUPCG – 1:30 PM