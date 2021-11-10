Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers (4-7) play against the Denver Nuggets (4-4) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Indiana Pacers 58, Denver Nuggets 61 (Q3 01:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Zeke Nnaji has really impressed me tonight. He came ready to play on both ends. – 10:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone just went to Markus Howard over Facu Campazzo.
I bet it’s more offense related than anything, but that’s definitely notable. – 10:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner is having a block party in Denver, seven with 3:12 left in the 3rd. His career high is 8.
But Pacers have turned it over 8x (and counting) in the 3rd, so they trail by 1. – 10:39 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Anthony Davis is dominating. The Heat had trouble with Jokic and Denver’s size the other night, too. – 10:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Pretty sure Bones Hyland was flexing on the sidelines before Barton even finished that euro-step. Elite bench-mobber. – 10:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Will Barton: 19 points
Rest of Nuggets starters: 23 points
We might actually see Barton outscore the rest of Denver’s starters. It’s in play. – 10:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte looking like a rookie for the first time this season, gassed on the bench after 6+ minutes to start the 2Q in the altitude of Denver. 1 for 8 in 15mins. – 10:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Carlisle challenges a Myles Turner block that was obvious, wins. Sabonis then comes down and completes a 3-point play. Five-point swing there gives the Pacers their largest lead: 8. Mid-3Q – 10:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Rick Carlisle is challenging the block/goaltend call on Myles Turner after he swatted Will Barton’s layup attempt. Basket counted initially. I thought it was a good block. Haven’t seen a replay. – 10:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🚨 900 career blocks for Myles and he did it like only he can pic.twitter.com/beir5wI15Q – 10:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Forgot to post the halftime rotation chart! Was too caught up in the halftime performance.
Nuggets tied at 44 with Indiana, some how. Some way. pic.twitter.com/snp4Rc5yOb – 10:16 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Denver’s missing their three highest paid players & find themselves locked up at 44-44 against the Pacers.
Barton has led the way with 10 points, Bones Hyland has 6 points, 4 assists and Zeke Nnaji has 8 himself.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets defense keeping them in this game. Not gonna survive with just 10 points from their frontcourt (AG, JG and … JG). Have a feeling Torrey Craig will continue to check Barton in the second half, meaning it’s on Monte and the aforementioned bigs to win this. – 10:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
all tied up.
@Domantas Sabonis 9p/7r
@Myles Turner 8p/4r/1b
@TJ McConnell 8p/6a
@Malcolm Brogdon 6p/2r/2s pic.twitter.com/ilEnuenFCw – 10:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Monte Morris getting some threes to drop at the end of the half was really important. He and Barton have combined for 20 of Denver’s 44 points. – 10:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
bringing the 🔥 off the bench again tonight pic.twitter.com/SGxHUdEOnL – 9:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
How many times are the Nuggets going to run Torrey Craig hard off the line?
Of ALL the teams, the Nuggets should know to close out easy on him. – 9:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
JaMychal Green has gotta start hitting some shots at some point. He’s getting good looks. Can’t hesitate on wide open pick and pops. – 9:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲
@Torrey Craig ➡️ @TJ McConnell ➡️ @kelan30_
#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/dvV6Us1jBh – 9:50 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
😤 DOMAS
@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/LLHYi430U1 – 9:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones just Hot Sauced his entire way to an airball on that possession and I love it. – 9:42 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones just heat checked an entire possession and, frankly, I am not upset. – 9:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland already has four assists in his first six minutes tonight. All four dimes have been to Zeke Nnaji. So impressed with how he reads the game as a rookie. The kid is special. – 9:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland as a facilitator has been incredible to see. Thought he was only a scorer in the draft but what a passer.
Three reads to Zeke Nnaji in this game are ELITE. – 9:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra and a few Heat players spoke about the Jokic-Morris situation earlier today, and there was a common theme: They want to move on miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers slow getting into their offense and getting what they like. Two of their three turnovers have been shot-clock violations. – 9:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones and Zeke are kicking Indiana’s tail right now, which is not something I thought would happen. – 9:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That is the third great pass by Bones to Nnaji for an easy bucket. He is doing a great job of setting Nnaji up for success around the rim. – 9:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets go 10-deep in the 1st Q, and their patchwork defense holds: Denver up 23-20 after one, with Pacers shooting 44% from the field.
Also, telling that Bones has (evidently?) been empowered as the initiator in the 2nd unit. Think it’s the right call next to Austin/Facu. – 9:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. is on the Nuggets’ bench again tonight and has been at the facility and around the team over the last couple days getting treatment on his back. No official word on when Denver expects him to return to the lineup. – 9:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Slow start for both teams, and neither has scored in transition. It’s 23-20 Nuggets after 1.
Will Barton already has 10pts and 2asts. Pacers have assisted on all 8 FGs. Backcourt of Brogdon-Duarte is 0 for 7. – 9:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones is dealing. His patience is on full display on that last drive and dish to Nnaji for the dunk. – 9:30 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets currently have Facu, Rivers, Bones, Dozier and Nnaji on the court together because of course they do. – 9:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
that’s TOUGH 💪
@Torrey Craig | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/Id4qapUi0n – 9:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Zeke Nnaji has had troubles in Denver’s drop defense and hasnt set the best screens so far tonight. I was hoping for a better showing early on from him. – 9:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Phew what a pass from Bones to Nnaji. That had some english on it. – 9:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
First-quarter minutes for Zeke Nnaji tonight with no Nikola Jokic. It’s his first real rotation minutes this season. Michael Malone said over the last couple days that either Nnaji or Bol Bol could enter the rotation with Jokic out. Not a big surprise that Nnaji is his choice. – 9:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
There’s no stopping @Will Barton these days pic.twitter.com/T4QgfayiN4 – 9:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Dozier is the first sub for the Nuggets. He is in for JaMychal Green. – 9:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
👌 @Myles Turner staying hot from beyond the arc
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/a7DUxbDar0 pic.twitter.com/cpjMKvRknz – 9:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Not much to mention in the first 5 minutes of Nuggets vs Pacers other than Barton playing fantastic basketball again. – 9:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Shoutout to Grammy-nominated rapper @jackharlow for taking tonight’s @WesternUnion First Shot! pic.twitter.com/qRZrRsvscl – 9:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jack Harlow took tonight’s first shot at Ball Arena and is performing later at @missionballroom. He’s at best the fourth-best rapper in the building tonight (Bones, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon). – 9:13 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Will Barton III starts things out with back-to-back 3-pointers for the Nuggets. He is going to have to be great for the Nuggets tonight with Jokic, Porter and Murray out. – 9:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
JaMychal Green wins the tip against Myles Turner, and Will Barton III hits a 3 on Denver’s first possession vs. the Pacers. – 9:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Free throws are down across the league and the Pacers rank 26th in attempts (17.5) per game. Nuggets are last in the league (15.1), but they rebound well and like to run.
Denver is a tough place to play and the Pacers are on the front end of a b2b. – 9:02 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pregame reading – I wrote about the Pacers struggles to defend bigger wings, a problem that dates back a few seasons now. I also mused what the team could do better in this area: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 8:51 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s poppin’?
We’ve got @jackharlow in the house tonight! pic.twitter.com/IWbgwCQ6hU – 8:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets starting Morris, Barton, Gordon, Green, and Green means that at least one of Zeke or Bol is likely to play, if not both.
Unless Malone does a major stagger which is always possible when this short handed. – 8:49 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Pacers
🔑 Turn them over – average 16 turns a game
🔑 Be Yourself – don’t try to do too much
🔑 Next Man Up – be a star in your role, collectively everyone has to rise with no Jokić, MPJ, or Murray
#MileHighBasketball
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
For whatever reason, Jack Harlow is taking the first shot of the game tonight for Nuggets-Pacers,
He wasn’t here for Nuggets-Heat, which is probably why Tyler Herro was bad. Harlow and Bones Hyland combined to limit Herro to 11 points on 12 shots. – 8:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s 5️⃣
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/sHIHRJ3d4Z – 8:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With Caris LeVert (back discomfort) out, Pacers starting Brogdon, Duarte, Holiday, Sabonis and Turner in Denver. That group is 1-4 this season.
Without Jokic, Murray or MPJ, Nuggets going with Barton, Morris, Gordon, Jeff and JaMychal Green – 8:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s honestly absurd how comfortable Jamal Murray looks going through warmups. He’s approaching seven months post ACL surgery and seems to be improving at the expected rate, if not faster.
Ball Arena’s gonna go insane when he returns. pic.twitter.com/CMKgNgmVbz – 8:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
As usual, Jamal Murray is out getting shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/BpRl69pSHF – 8:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Could Will Barton be in line for a big game tonight? He’s averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.
Nuggets without their top three scorers tonight. Barton will have a green light for sure. pic.twitter.com/CatvbjPbdv – 8:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Asked Malone about his memorable interactions with @JokicBrothers. He recalls a game from 2015 when Jokic/Tyson Chandler got into it: “All of a sudden I saw this mountain of a man running down the stairs towards the court. There’s such a close bond. Brothers protect each other.” – 7:59 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Darnell Hillman won the first NBA slam dunk contest in 1977 at halftime of Game 6 of the Finals between Portland and Philadelphia. He had been traded from the @Indiana Pacers to the Nets and hadn’t reported yet, and had no uniform to represent a team. So, he wore the jersey he had … – 7:58 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Justin Kutcher said Djokovic instead of Jokic 😂 pic.twitter.com/NNp2Sjvtwp – 7:53 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says guard Malcolm Brogdon will play tonight vs. Denver. Caris LeVert will not play. – 7:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic told Michael Malone he’ll be watching the game at home tonight with a glass of red wine.
Malone’s response: “I said, ‘I hope your baby has a bad case of diarrhea.’” – 7:31 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said Nikola Jokic told him he’d be watching the game tonight, drinking a glass of red wine.
Coach Malone said he told him in response to that “I hope your baby has a bad case of diarrhea.” – 7:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat still view Markieff Morris-Nikola Jokic melee as ‘murky’ in wake of suspension, fines sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zach LaVine
Mike Conley
Cole Anthony
James Harden
Darius Garland
Ja Morant
Jalen Brunson
and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Udonis Haslem on the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris situation: ‘We don’t hold grudges, so it’s time to move on’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… P.J. Tucker also offered his thoughts while Erik Spoelstra said he was ‘done talking about it’ – 6:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon is shooting 78% on post ups on the season, according the Synergy.
I doubt he goes to the post too much against Sabonis and Turner tonight, but he has punished switches well so far this year. Underrated in that regard. – 6:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/sxc2vrfso5 – 6:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Heat still view Markieff Morris-Nikola Jokic melee as “murky” in wake of suspension, fines. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: ASK IRA: Will Erik Spoelstra roll out Heat’s enforcer in Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris rematch? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 20 points for Will tonight?
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ bit.ly/3kjwftV
#MileHighBasketball – 5:04 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/Zib8JsZU6D – 5:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Pacers are still only -3 against the Nuggets with no Jokic, Porter or Murray. – 4:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Udonis Haslem on the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris situation: ‘We don’t hold grudges, so it’s time to move on’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… P.J. Tucker also offered his thoughts while Erik Spoelstra said he was ‘done talking about it’ – 4:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/l4yxrIxxg3 – 4:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets Nation, here is your chance to win this one-of-a-kind Custom City Edition Basketball!
👉 https://t.co/AKrgWt1rnt
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/9vyg6nW01Y – 4:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat still view Markieff Morris-Nikola Jokic melee as “murky” in wake of suspension, fines. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to discuss perspective of Nuggets coach Michael Malone. – 3:55 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Updated Injury Report for tonight’s game in Denver:
Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable (non-COVID illness)
Caris LeVert – Out (lower back soreness)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (left knee)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/sDut13GxTZ – 3:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Caris LeVert is out tonight in Denver due to back soreness. Malcolm Brogdon, coming back from an illness, is questionable but expected to go. – 3:39 PM
