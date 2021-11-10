Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Miami Heat (7-3) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Miami Heat 16, Los Angeles Lakers 17 (Q1 03:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ tribute video for Markieff Morris, who was part of the 2020 title team, during the first timeout pic.twitter.com/MqGopN113u – 10:39 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
LeBron James showing love to Kyle Kuzma on Instagram 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/YEDXcrei7T – 10:39 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron + Caruso, Kuzma, KCP, Harrell last season:
11 minutes
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Anthony Davis is dominating. The Heat had trouble with Jokic and Denver’s size the other night, too. – 10:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami losing the rebounding battle 17-9 early on
Neither team can make shots
But the team who attempts more will probably be the winner – 10:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony came in and kicked LAL’s offense into gear thanks to the spacing he provides, and AD started getting to Miami’s rim. He’s up to 9 points now plus 5 boards, with LAL up 17-16. – 10:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Davis already with nine points and five rebounds in eight minutes. Heat shooting 5 of 16. Lakers lead 17-16. – 10:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin to play as Heat eighth man, with Morris out. But first a Heat timeout. – 10:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler never passes up a chance to post up a smaller dude. – 10:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Black-eye Thunder on a 3 game win streak with victories over LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Gregg Popovich, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. – 10:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Scott Foster with the saltiest Thunder broadcast language since water bottle Melo. – 10:33 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers had been 2-for-10 from the field before Melo checked in with 6:17 left in the first. Of course Melo hit his first shot of the game, a 3 pointer. He’s still hot – 10:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
‘Melo immediately gets the crowd roaring, with his 40th 3 of the season (39th at home). – 10:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 59 consecutive games with at least one conversion. – 10:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers have shot 2-of-10 from the field so far. Cue for Melo to check in and up that percentage substantially. – 10:30 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers and Heat are each shooting 1-for-9 from the field, a whopping 11.1 percent, to open tonight’s game. – 10:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo called for his second foul with 6:39 left in the first quarter. Dewayne Dedmon in. – 10:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Adebayo second foul with 6:39 left in opening period. Dedmon enteres. – 10:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
we usually talk about “hands” in regards to bigs, but Jimmy Butler has some of the best hands in the league. – 10:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
New rule: If you’re a Laker not named “LeBron,” “Russell,” or “Rajon,” you’re not allowed to attempt a lob pass. AK – 10:28 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers just gave a tribute to Markieff Morris, who is out for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/vcvIz8Xlnc – 10:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ video tribute for Markieff Morris, who was part of the 2020 title team pic.twitter.com/vBaJs37m5E – 10:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Markieff Morris video tribute here in Staples. At what point do they start doing this for 10-day guys. – 10:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris being honored with a video tribute for being with the 2020 championship Lakers. – 10:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Lakers honoring Markieff Morris’ time in Los Angeles with a video tribute at Staples Center. – 10:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With 7:48 left in the first, it’s 4-3 Miami. For everyone complaining how the Lakers can’t play defense, be careful what you wish for. AK – 10:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
First FG made tonight comes in transition for Bradley, in a really physical game with very few whistles blown, nearly 4 minutes in.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Open transition corner 3 clangs off for Duncan Robinson. As good as Miami has been this year, he hasn’t really gotten going yet. – 10:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Heat and Lakers miss their first 12 shots combined and y’all were complaining about the rookies… – 10:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat and Lakers started a combined 0 for 13 from the field tonight. Ew. – 10:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Shots aren’t falling for Miami again, but man this defense can thrive against an offense like the Lakers – 10:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo’s first steal tied Sherman Douglas for 18th on the Heat’s all-time steals list. – 10:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Lakers and Heat have combined to start 0 of 10 from the field with four turnovers. – 10:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Kelly Oubre Jr. had 37 points off the bench tonight at MEM, setting a new @Charlotte Hornets franchise record for points in a game by a reserve. The previous record was held Malik Monk who had 36 points at MIA on 2/1/21 #AllFly – 10:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Free throws are down NBA wide this year, especially for star players, but Jimmy Butler has been an exception.
He’s averaging 8.8 attempts, up from 8.0 last year, and scored the game’s first 2 points at the line.
He came into this game with the 2nd most FT’s taken (Giannis). – 10:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kuzma credits his performance tonight to some Cleveland fans who brought a sign that said “LeBron won Kuzma his ring.” – 10:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma said hecklers motivated him, that the ending was “their fault.”
He said it was Cavs fans had a sign that said “Without LeBron, Kuzma wouldn’t have a ring.” He told them: “Cleveland wouldn’t be shit without LeBron.” – 10:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Proud to honor our servicemen and women on #LakersVeteransNight, presented by @PechangaCasino 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/r2RHzYgsrc – 10:16 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
At Heat-Lakers tonight for @5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/dNaUQt8DS0 – 10:10 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
🗣 #HEATTWITTER ROLL CALLLLLLL! Who’s staying up late with us tonight? – 10:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Magic Johnson: I’ll probably work with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss again nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/10/mag… – 10:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook (5.1) is averaging more turnovers than Kyle Kuzma, KCP and Montrezl Harrell COMBINED (4.2). pic.twitter.com/AOFEDpvZKs – 9:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s 158th consecutive regular-season appearance, Duncan Robinson ties Bam Adebayo for the franchise’s fourth longest such streak. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 9:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Lakers fans do not turn on the Bulls game and shield your eyes if any highlights appear in your line of vision. I am trying to do you a favor. You have been warned. – 9:48 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones just heat checked an entire possession and, frankly, I am not upset. – 9:42 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka, stop it?? ESPN worthy. Wrap around the back and alley cat dunk pass to Dwight. #AndTheOscarGoesTo – 9:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The usual starters for the Heat, with Tucker and Adebayo good to go, with Herro available in his usual sixth-man role. All three had been listed with nagging ailments. – 9:41 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight’s opening five.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra and a few Heat players spoke about the Jokic-Morris situation earlier today, and there was a common theme: They want to move on miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Agua Caliente Clippers are going to have lots of reinforcements tomorrow night. Via the Clippers, their availability report ahead of LAC/Miami: pic.twitter.com/x2nt7cSSr4 – 9:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker are playing
Seems like Tyler Herro will as well
Caleb Martin slotting into the 9 man rotation = 8 guys, so who is the 9th?
Can the UD-Howard rematch actually be coming? – 9:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Normal starters for the Heat, including Bam Adebayo and PJ Tucker, who were questionable. Tyler Herro expected to be available off the bench. #MIAvsLAL – 9:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker, both listed as questionable, in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Lakers. Tyler Herro also expected to be available. – 9:32 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Kuzma/KCP/Harrell and a first for Westbrook – just an iconic trade by Tommy Sheppard. His best moment since he drained all those 18 footers against Birdie’s team in 1994. – 9:30 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Dwight How…Mo Bamba spinning by Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/o3m823q7UK – 9:14 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Bulls up 61-54 at the half. KP has 11-6, Jalen has 10 pts and 4 assists, Luka has 8-4-4 ad 2 steals. – 9:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will be available for tonight’s game against the Lakers – 8:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
For whatever reason, Jack Harlow is taking the first shot of the game tonight for Nuggets-Pacers,
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) and Rajon Rondo (left hamstring strain) are out tonight for Lakers and are listed as day to day. – 8:38 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have only 10 players available tonight, including 2-way player Sekou Doumbouya.
Starters: Westbrook, Bradley, Bazemore, AD and Jordan.
Subs: Carmelo, Ellington, Monk, Doumbouya and Howard.
LAL are especially short at PG. When Russ isn’t on the floor, it’ll be by committee. – 8:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hello from Staples Center. 2020 Finals rematch between Heat and Lakers on tap for 10 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/Ye44G28v6p – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Lakers will have 10 available players tonight against the Heat because of their injury issues. – 8:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said both Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo will be out tonight with respective hamstring strains. He said each are day-to-day, and both injuries are considered minor.
Nonetheless, LAL are considerably shorthanded vs. Miami, with LeBron, THT, Nunn and Ariza still out. – 8:20 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Frank Vogel on the challenge of facing the Heat offense: “Not let their shooters get loose.”
Also adds keeping them out of the paint and the rebounding margin. – 8:19 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo Out tonight (minor hamstring issues)…No updates on Lebron – 8:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo are both out tonight. Both players are day-to-day with minor injuries. – 8:18 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says both Rajon Rondo and Austin Reaves will miss tonight against the Heat with “minor” hamstring issues. They are both considered day to day. – 8:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Chris Bosh on the Staples Center court talking to a few Heat coaches about two hours before tip. – 8:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A Heat reunion with Chris Bosh and David Fizdale in the house tonight. Fizdale is a Lakers assistant. Bosh is a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/MlA4n68Asn – 8:09 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : DAL (Visitor)
Doncic, Luka
Finney-Smith, Dorian
Hardaway Jr., Tim
Porzingis, Kristaps
Powell, Dwight
Team : CHI (Home)
Ball, Lonzo
DeRozan, DeMar
Green, Javonte
LaVine, Zach
Vucevic, Nikola – 7:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
When Miami needs a Herro, the Heat know exactly who to call. @Kevin O’Connor breaks down how Tyler’s fast start can help the Heat make a deep playoff run, on #TheVoidNBA. pic.twitter.com/D3p00dcbWI – 7:20 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Tonight we salute those who serve. #LakersVeteransNight pic.twitter.com/nDlkRgmmIG – 7:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat still view Markieff Morris-Nikola Jokic melee as ‘murky’ in wake of suspension, fines sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zach LaVine
Mike Conley
Cole Anthony
James Harden
Darius Garland
Ja Morant
Jalen Brunson
and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Udonis Haslem on the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris situation: ‘We don’t hold grudges, so it’s time to move on’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… P.J. Tucker also offered his thoughts while Erik Spoelstra said he was ‘done talking about it’ – 6:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/sxc2vrfso5 – 6:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The legendary Elgin Baylor: A serviceman and NBA superstar at the same. #LakersVeteransNight – 5:55 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Heat vs Lakers tonight! Both teams have new veteran point guards: Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook. Here’s what each guy does better than anybody else: pic.twitter.com/CQF1sQC1lh – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Heat still view Markieff Morris-Nikola Jokic melee as “murky” in wake of suspension, fines. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: As Kendrick Nunn awaits Lakers debut, Erik Spoelstra credits guard for Heat leap, “He left a great impression.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: ASK IRA: Will Erik Spoelstra roll out Heat’s enforcer in Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris rematch? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:16 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/Zib8JsZU6D – 5:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Now your 📱 can #STAYME7O
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/mHFA34rVAm – 4:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Udonis Haslem on the Nikola Jokic-Markieff Morris situation: ‘We don’t hold grudges, so it’s time to move on’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… P.J. Tucker also offered his thoughts while Erik Spoelstra said he was ‘done talking about it’ – 4:02 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos on whether the Warriors, Heat, Wizards, and Bulls have staying power in the title race:
open.spotify.com/episode/3O4liU… – 4:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/l4yxrIxxg3 – 4:00 PM
