Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks (5-6) play against the New York Knicks (4-4) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 77, New York Knicks 58 (Q3 01:38)
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks pull Antetokounmpo after Alec Burks yanked him down. Bobby Portis is back in. – 9:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo grabbed his left elbow after trying to maneuver through traffic on that last drive. Milwaukee timeout, #Bucks up 73-53. – 9:05 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Some tepid boos are breaking out at Madison Square Garden as Knicks fall behind Bucks, 70-46. – 9:02 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
I wish the Knicks could hear Clyde during games. They need to know when they are lethargic and playing matador D. – 9:02 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks starters embarrassingly flat all night.
Down 24 points midway thru the 3rd
They are Hearing some boos inside MSG for the first time this season.
They should be hearing more based on their subpar effort – 9:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Bucks have scored 16 straight and Thibodeau finally calls time. Too late now though. Bucks up 70-46. – 9:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It’s now a 23-5 run for Milwaukee since late in the first half after Giannis Antetokounmpo walks through the Knick defense for a dunk. Milwaukee is up 20. – 8:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are down by 20 now 5:10 into the second half. Things aren’t going great here. Celebrity row is filling back up though. – 8:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kemba is 1 for 7 and Fournier 1 for 5. Bucks by 18. Here comes Rose and gotta figure Quickley or Burks right behind him. – 8:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have built their lead to 59-45 in the early going in the third quarter behind a pair of threes and a Giannis Antetokounmpo jumper. – 8:53 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So where do we stand on MSG engagements? I mean if she says no, do you hate the Knicks fir the rest of your life? pic.twitter.com/UP3SS5BzaO – 8:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Oh no, with all of the struggles here Joel is asking Kimmy to marry him. “I’ll always remember how Kemba missed all four of shots and then I took mine…” – 8:44 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Just the 19 points in the first quarter for Ja Morant, a new career-high for points in any quarter. I deleted my other tweet about this because @Chris Herrington pointed out that I forgot Jaren’s 26 pt quarter against Milwaukee a couple of years back. I apologize for my error. – 8:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Bobby Portis’ success and improved reputation with the Bucks is a great illustration of the importance of fit for NBA players…
Miscast in NY and Chicago, Portis found a perfect fit in Milwaukee on a roster that accentuates his positive contributions and helps hide his flaws. – 8:34 PM
Bobby Portis’ success and improved reputation with the Bucks is a great illustration of the importance of fit for NBA players…
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Bucks 51, Knicks 42 at halftime. Thibodeau went back to his starters late in the half, though the bench has played better tonight. Not sure he’ll do the same in the fourth quarter if it stays that way. – 8:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Giannis has three points on 1-for-6 shooting and the Bucks are still up 51-42 at halftime here at MSG. – 8:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fun first half at MSG, where the Bucks lead the Knicks 51-42 at the break. Bobby Portis leads all scorers with 16 points, while Julius Randle has 13 for New York. – 8:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby showing off his leadership skills. pic.twitter.com/7CGSv6KcRC – 8:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks close on an 8-1 run to take a 51-42 lead over the #Knicks into the half. – 8:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo heads to the bench in the final minutes of the first half here – he’s 1-for-5 for three points thus far for the #Bucks – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As you might expect – the shooting has cooled for Milwaukee. The #Bucks lead the #Knicks 43-40 but led by as many as 11 at one point. New York has 11 points on eight Milwaukee turnovers. – 8:26 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Giannis making pull-up 3s is terrifying if you’re a fan of the other 29 NBA teams. pic.twitter.com/yHkApHXy23 – 8:25 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The NBA’s new insistence on not calling fouls on jump shots just saved Mitchell Robinson a foul when he crashed into Giannis by the arc. – 8:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks still shooting 50% from behind the three-point line and lead the #Knicks 35-30 with 6:47 to go in the first half. – 8:16 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Size ’em up, knock it down.
🪣 @Immanuel Quickley pic.twitter.com/4c01IYwcrM – 8:15 PM
Size ’em up, knock it down.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen is shaking his right wrist/hand after being hit on his follow through. #Bucks guard has started this game hot. – 8:09 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So It’s 2021. Why are the Knicks city dancers still all women? Just wondering. – 8:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks down 9 after 1Q
Need an infusion of energy, athleticism, pace from second unit – 8:07 PM
Knicks down 9 after 1Q
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks take a 31-22 lead on the #Knicks after one thanks to a 7-for-9 start from behind the three-point line. They also scored seven points to close the quarter with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench. – 8:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
OK finish with authority from Jordan Nwora + step back triple from Pat Connaughton – #Bucks up 31-20 on the #Knicks – 8:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After the Washington game, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to play more. He has – and is doing so to start here in New York by playing nearly the first 9 minutes of the first quarter.
He gets a breather now at 3:13. – 7:59 PM
After the Washington game, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to play more. He has – and is doing so to start here in New York by playing nearly the first 9 minutes of the first quarter.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Good job by Fournier feeding Mitch Rob to reward him with a paint touch after his defensive contributions – 7:54 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Starts on defense.
@Kemba Walker swipe ➡️ @Julius Randle swish pic.twitter.com/WNQkWmxtmO – 7:52 PM
Starts on defense.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks just announced that Monday’s win was Thibodeau’s 400th – I missed that because I expected a smile and never saw it. – 7:51 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Randle seems to play his best when he sees Giannis…
Julius with 11 points less than 6 mins into first quarter – 7:50 PM
Randle seems to play his best when he sees Giannis…
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have hit their first three triples, lead the #Knicks 13-10 in the early going at MSG. – 7:48 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Ju got the shooter’s roll on this one. pic.twitter.com/kizy9r99Vd – 7:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo kicks out to….
Grayson Allen on a relocation. theathletic.com/2946381/2021/1… – 7:46 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo kicks out to….
New York Knicks @nyknicks
In honor of Military Appreciation Night, Knicks alum John Starks joined Chief Master Sergeant James S. Nizza and presented the game ball for tonight’s matchup vs. Milwaukee 🏀 pic.twitter.com/HRfiunc5ZX – 7:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue is ready for some more lockdown defense.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/l8gjDjUkYS – 7:22 PM
Jrue is ready for some more lockdown defense.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks roll out the same starting lineup for the third straight game – Grayson Allen, George Hill and Jrue Holiday are with Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 7:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The road trip continues.
Our starters tonight vs. Knicks: pic.twitter.com/PGfiD7inTi – 7:08 PM
The road trip continues.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Mike Budenholzer has staggered Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to help out bench units in the past. He has not done the same with Giannis and Jrue Holiday, instead leaning into some full bench units.
Mike Budenholzer has staggered Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to help out bench units in the past. He has not done the same with Giannis and Jrue Holiday, instead leaning into some full bench units.
Asked why he isn’t doing the same with Holiday. His response: pic.twitter.com/009aMYC1et – 6:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson scheming how many three-pointers he’s gonna drop tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aM9dl2EItb – 6:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded an NBA-high 4th 30-point, 10-rebound game last night vs. Sixers.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/LALA66gyCG – 6:32 PM
Giannis recorded an NBA-high 4th 30-point, 10-rebound game last night vs. Sixers.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Classic uniforms ☑️
Back home ☑️
Defend The Garden 🔜 pic.twitter.com/nXDUwK2yH3 – 6:30 PM
Classic uniforms ☑️
Back home ☑️
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zach LaVine
Mike Conley
Cole Anthony
James Harden
Darius Garland
Ja Morant
Jalen Brunson
and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A healthy Rodney Hood hasn’t played the last 2 games.
#Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer:
“It’s a little harder starting with what most would consider our two point guards together in Jrue & George and have been playing Justin some. There’s been a little bit of a pinch there.” – 6:17 PM
A healthy Rodney Hood hasn’t played the last 2 games.
#Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer:
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Stylin’ & profilin’.
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/y850OaOtN7 – 6:15 PM
Stylin’ & profilin’.
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/y850OaOtN7 – 6:15 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
grayson allen has a 76.8 efg% on pull-up jumpers right now. 16-of-28 overall; 11-of-21 from three. sheesh. – 6:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Nerlens Noel is out tonight. The big man had a big role in their win in Milwaukee. Mitchell Robinson is available for New York. – 5:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nerlens Noel is considered day-to-day, per Tom Thibodeau. There is no minutes limit tonight vs Bucks for Mitchell Robinson. – 5:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is available to play against Milwaukee but list Nerlens Noel as out tonight.
The Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is available to play against Milwaukee but list Nerlens Noel as out tonight.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
One Knicks center — Nerlens Noel — is out tonight against the Bucks, while another — Mitchell Robinson — is available. – 5:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nerlens Noel (knee) is out tonight and Mitchell Robinson (hip) is available, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:48 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson is back from his hip flexor but Nerlens Noel is out with a sprained knee. – 5:48 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
MSG Network vs. Comcast continue a war that’s costing Knicks fans in Jersey, Conn. MSG Networks today put out statement on Comcast’s “minimal rebate.”: “Comcast needs a lesson in basic math — a $3 refund doesn’t equal a $10 charge.” – 5:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Who got you smiling like that? 😊
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/MvmU0jDIBj – 5:32 PM
Who got you smiling like that? 😊
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: All of the East contenders have flaws. Here’s how the Nets, Sixers and Bucks can fix it. yhoo.it/3D4My5t – 4:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Some of the best moments from playing the Knicks over the years courtesy of the @redbull Wiiings cam!! pic.twitter.com/bjV4lWIJZn – 3:54 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
How Giannis has retained his mobility while effectively kinging himself like a piece on a Checkers board is beyond me pic.twitter.com/N5Khnru3jI – 3:07 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
This week’s #WallpaperWednesday brought to you by @Julius Randle & @RjBarrett6 📲 pic.twitter.com/0EkUMlCeTR – 3:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Flex on ’em, Giannis 💪 #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/8Glytboj4W – 2:56 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I don’t understand how it took until today for someone to make a mashup of Knicks basketball highlights and the @succession theme song. But I’m glad it exists now.
bit.ly/3C5A3Fp #NewYorkForever #Succession – 2:55 PM
I don’t understand how it took until today for someone to make a mashup of Knicks basketball highlights and the @succession theme song. But I’m glad it exists now.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo made a ton of plays in the fourth quarter, but this one stuck out more than the rest.
At @TheAthletic: https://t.co/fT2n6CXYKz
Grayson Allen knows how to get open with the ball in Antetokounmpo’s hands and that could be very important for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/LKCL54Qtlo – 2:16 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo made a ton of plays in the fourth quarter, but this one stuck out more than the rest.
At @TheAthletic: https://t.co/fT2n6CXYKz
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared in his 600th career game last night.
His career averages per 36 minutes are:
✅ 23.3 PTS
✅ 10.1 REB
✅ 5.0 AST
No other player in NBA history has averaged at least 20p/10r/5a per 36 minutes through the first 600 games of their career. pic.twitter.com/LY5xXK6Ipe – 2:01 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared in his 600th career game last night.
His career averages per 36 minutes are:
✅ 23.3 PTS
✅ 10.1 REB
✅ 5.0 AST
