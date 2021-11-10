Game stream: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 28, Golden State Warriors 31 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of one and Anthony Edwards came to play with 16 first-quarter points. Towns, however, is 2 for 9. Curry took just three shots that quarter. Wiggins 5 for 5. 31-28 Warriors. – 10:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
quick with it 30
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/6OCkkd3e3M – 10:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves lead the league in 3-point volume this season. Still not goin in much. – 10:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
lil’ coast to coast action
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/JyObITnb4m – 10:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With 2:21 left in the first, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 25-24.
Edwards with 14 of the team’s 24 points, the most points he’s scored in a first quarter this season.
Vanderbilt with 5 rebounds, all offensive, the most offensive boards in a single quarter in his career. – 10:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jarred Vanderbilt tallies 4 offensive rebounds in his first 3.5 minutes tonight.
Impressive given that GSW ranks 2nd in the NBA in defensive rebounding this season. Wolves rank 30th in defensive rebounding. – 10:31 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jarred Vanderbilt has been everywhere on the offensive glass since checking in. – 10:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
12 pts. and the first quarter isn’t even over.
the man’s A1. pic.twitter.com/Y18GEGEXQH – 10:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Andrew, Savior of the Universe, Wiggins 4 for 4 from the field in the first 4 minutes tonight against the Timberwolves.
Least shocking development ever. – 10:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
That was just the second free throw Stephen Curry has missed all season. – 10:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
McDaniels has two early fouls again. First one was a foul he took to prevent a layup. Second one was questionable whistle against Curry. – 10:21 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nine points in the first five minutes for Andrew Wiggins against his former team. Played well against Minnesota in this building last season, too. – 10:20 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Entertaining opening few minutes with Russell guarding Wiggins, Wiggins seeming to feel a little revenge game again. Also, great to see @The_Barftender taunt the fans around him after every Wolves make. – 10:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
three for three from the field for wiggs 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/y9ySji1oE4 – 10:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Not sure why KAT is guarding Looney on the perimeter when Wiggins keeps posting up DLo – 10:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls can seal the deal here and head west..5 straight . Friday Bulls at Warriors. 8:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. Adam/Stacey have the night off–you can turn down the sound and sync up Bulls radio! – 10:05 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “We’ve been purposely deliberate the last couple of months and just slowly ramping things up. He’s moving well and engaged in a lot of drill work in practice and doing 5-0 stuff. He’s getting a lot of work in, and he’s feeling good.” – 10:02 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/VNytjKjshC – 9:53 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Rare footage that proves Stephen Curry misses occasionally.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/VYslBziDBo – 9:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thad Young with 7 points, 4 assists and 1 steal in 14 minutes. Trade value rising for a playoff team on the lookout for a vet who can fit in the way David West did with the Warriors. – 9:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Almost game time
Stream the game live 👉 https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/H5QTCFKMDO – 9:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In honor of the Timberwolves playing Andrew Wiggins tonight, the greatest Wolves-related music video buried in the depths of YouTube…
Andrew, Savior of the Universe pic.twitter.com/UfYQVQypQa – 9:25 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jason Richardson says Stephen Curry doesn’t surprise him anymore.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/4bmvnNILAs – 9:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Warriors
– Wiggins over 16.5 pts + 4.5 rebs
Numbers he’ll get when he cares, and he will tonight
– Beverley over 7.5 pts
Starting/playing more makes this likely
– Curry over 4.5 FT makes
They’re not gonna slow him down + not foul him – 8:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
It’s game day 👀
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/Ku6yPymsVT – 8:34 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said no one’s ego is getting big at 9-1 and the team understands the schedule has been kind to them. Draymond talked to the team about it, and Kerr said in a long season, the vets know “turbulence is always coming.” – 8:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here’s a Steve Kerr update on James Wiseman. Sounds like some live scrimmage action with Santa Cruz could come next week while Warriors are on the road. Klay Thompson may also get in on it. pic.twitter.com/xxukeISpLO – 8:26 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr says Damion Lee is OUT tonight. Moody could play some of those minutes, he said. – 8:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Damion Lee is dealing with some hip soreness and will not play tonight vs. T’Wolves. – 8:20 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Game notes gem: The Warriors have nine consecutive home wins against the Timberwolves, and none of those games were decided by less than eight points. – 8:10 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Squad scored a team season-high in points ✔️
30 scored an NBA season-high in points ✔️
Before the Dubs take the court tonight, take a look at Monday’s win & elevate your insight game with By the Numbers, presented by @googlecloud pic.twitter.com/dZVZySSfI9 – 7:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Damion Lee is out tonight for the Warriors against the Wolves. Left hip soreness. The last time Lee sat, Moses Moody entered the rotation. – 7:38 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors vs. Timberwolves | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/jLaJ0EZcZm – 6:52 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
New episode of #WarriorsPlusMinus where we imagine how the rotation might look when the Warriors have everybody available @Anthony Slater @Tim Kawakami
Apple: https://t.co/hOs7nQj4Sc
Spotify: https://t.co/1r6Z8UWgiq
TA: https://t.co/XWgK0FThQP pic.twitter.com/G3444b5xYe – 6:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zach LaVine
Mike Conley
Cole Anthony
James Harden
Darius Garland
Ja Morant
Jalen Brunson
and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“I not only wanted to put myself on the map, but I also wanted to put Golden State on the map.”
@Jason Richardson is on #WarriorsGround tonight as we continue our celebration of 75 years of Dubs hoops ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/a6k8NlDkD3 – 6:06 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
This week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson & me features our old friend @Amin Elhassan, and deepness on Bay Area Otto Porter, panicking teams after bad starts & Amin’s voice of experience on working for Robert Sarver. Listen in!: bit.ly/3c3pdF2 – 5:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Seth Curry (left foot contusion) are listed as questionable for Sixers-Raptors tomorrow.
Embiid, Joe, Thybulle, Riller (and Simmons) are still out. – 4:51 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry and Tobias Harris are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Raptors
Embiid, Joe, and Thybulle remain out #Sixers – 4:50 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Jason Richardson pic.twitter.com/qjdSKWijDX – 4:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley when asked about being put into the starting lineup next to D’Angelo Russell last game:
“I was wondering what took them so long.” – 4:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says the Timberwolves had a film session yesterday, reviewing the final 7 minutes of the loss in Memphis.
They talked a lot about being careless (turnovers), physicality (rebounds + finishing layups), using defensive stops as opportunities to get out and run. – 4:13 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos on whether the Warriors, Heat, Wizards, and Bulls have staying power in the title race:
open.spotify.com/episode/3O4liU… – 4:01 PM
