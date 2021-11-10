Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-6) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (10-10) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 56, New Orleans Pelicans 48 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Thunder 56, Pelicans 48
Valanciunas 18 pts & 7 rebs
Graham 10 pts
NAW 5 pts
Pels were held to 19 pts in the 2nd after a really shaky offensive stretch. Josh Hart was also ejected after a rough OTB call. Five techs total in the 2nd quarter. – 9:12 PM
End of the 1st half: Thunder 56, Pelicans 48
Valanciunas 18 pts & 7 rebs
Graham 10 pts
NAW 5 pts
Pels were held to 19 pts in the 2nd after a really shaky offensive stretch. Josh Hart was also ejected after a rough OTB call. Five techs total in the 2nd quarter. – 9:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort has more points at the half than SGA + the entire Thunder bench combined. – 9:11 PM
Lu Dort has more points at the half than SGA + the entire Thunder bench combined. – 9:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The officials — Scott Foster, Natalie Sago, Jenna Schroeder — booed off the floor at halftime here in New Orleans. – 9:11 PM
The officials — Scott Foster, Natalie Sago, Jenna Schroeder — booed off the floor at halftime here in New Orleans. – 9:11 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: OKC 56, Pels 48
– Pels: 5 techs, 1 ejection
– JV: 18p, 7r
– Graham: 10p, 3a
Pels: 33.3 FG%, 4/18 3P, 8/12 FT
OKC: 41.3 FG%, 5/17 3P, 13/17 FT – 9:10 PM
HALF: OKC 56, Pels 48
– Pels: 5 techs, 1 ejection
– JV: 18p, 7r
– Graham: 10p, 3a
Pels: 33.3 FG%, 4/18 3P, 8/12 FT
OKC: 41.3 FG%, 5/17 3P, 13/17 FT – 9:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lol how did Josh Giddey perfectly pop that pass up to Favors? Being that skilled at basketball must be incredibly fun. – 9:10 PM
Lol how did Josh Giddey perfectly pop that pass up to Favors? Being that skilled at basketball must be incredibly fun. – 9:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
When the basketball spills your beer, Pierre The Pelican will bring you a new beer 🍺 😁 pic.twitter.com/iNTv5gCIGj – 9:09 PM
When the basketball spills your beer, Pierre The Pelican will bring you a new beer 🍺 😁 pic.twitter.com/iNTv5gCIGj – 9:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Opposing defenders just run hard at Trey Murphy III. Hope he soon learns to dribble it decisively once and raise up for a jumper, whether it’s a two or three. – 9:08 PM
Opposing defenders just run hard at Trey Murphy III. Hope he soon learns to dribble it decisively once and raise up for a jumper, whether it’s a two or three. – 9:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I think the Pelicans have a right to be upside with this crew, but five techs is a bit excessive lol. – 9:07 PM
I think the Pelicans have a right to be upside with this crew, but five techs is a bit excessive lol. – 9:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
we believe in Lu Dort supremacy
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/U6mZT3r1X9 – 9:06 PM
we believe in Lu Dort supremacy
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/U6mZT3r1X9 – 9:06 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
You could sense the frustration bubbling.
And Josh Hart gets launched after the fourth different Pelican gets hit with a technical foul in the first half. – 9:05 PM
You could sense the frustration bubbling.
And Josh Hart gets launched after the fourth different Pelican gets hit with a technical foul in the first half. – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Hart just got ejected after a really bad over the back call.
These refs are losing control of this one. It’s been bad. – 9:05 PM
Josh Hart just got ejected after a really bad over the back call.
These refs are losing control of this one. It’s been bad. – 9:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Josh Hart ejected after two techs for arguing. Looked like an OKC player jumped on Hart’s back as they went to grab a rebound, which is why Hart was initially so upset and then continued to vehemently disagree with ref and the call – 9:05 PM
Josh Hart ejected after two techs for arguing. Looked like an OKC player jumped on Hart’s back as they went to grab a rebound, which is why Hart was initially so upset and then continued to vehemently disagree with ref and the call – 9:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart gets tossed. Pelicans have gotten five — five! — technical fouls this quarter. – 9:04 PM
Josh Hart gets tossed. Pelicans have gotten five — five! — technical fouls this quarter. – 9:04 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Some really harsh officiating against the Pelicans in this one. Already four technicals. Josh Hart just got t’d up twice and tossed by Scott Foster. – 9:04 PM
Some really harsh officiating against the Pelicans in this one. Already four technicals. Josh Hart just got t’d up twice and tossed by Scott Foster. – 9:04 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Josh Hart just got tossed after a very questionable foul call by Scott Foster.
Pels up to 5 techs in this game so far. – 9:04 PM
Josh Hart just got tossed after a very questionable foul call by Scott Foster.
Pels up to 5 techs in this game so far. – 9:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
go ahead Giddey!
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ZSAdWN2Y64 – 9:02 PM
go ahead Giddey!
@Josh Giddey | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ZSAdWN2Y64 – 9:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes thought he got fouled on the last play. Let the referee know while jogging back on defense. Another technical foul.
Not sure who he thinks he is, but he hasn’t remotely established himself yet to consistently bark at referees and hope it somehow helps. – 9:02 PM
Jaxson Hayes thought he got fouled on the last play. Let the referee know while jogging back on defense. Another technical foul.
Not sure who he thinks he is, but he hasn’t remotely established himself yet to consistently bark at referees and hope it somehow helps. – 9:02 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
From the 7:59 mark to the 3:55 mark – OKC went on a 15-0 run.
Pels went 0-11 in that stretch before that Jaxson putback. – 9:00 PM
From the 7:59 mark to the 3:55 mark – OKC went on a 15-0 run.
Pels went 0-11 in that stretch before that Jaxson putback. – 9:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Another technical foul. This one on Jaxson Hayes.
This is wild. – 9:00 PM
Another technical foul. This one on Jaxson Hayes.
This is wild. – 9:00 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Just now joining the stream, and I heard Joel Meyers say “Pels struggling offensively” and they’re down five to the Thunder
Can’t say I’m surprised, unfortunately – 8:58 PM
Just now joining the stream, and I heard Joel Meyers say “Pels struggling offensively” and they’re down five to the Thunder
Can’t say I’m surprised, unfortunately – 8:58 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
No Theo Maledon so far. Tre Mann and Ty Jerome have been the guards off the bench. – 8:58 PM
No Theo Maledon so far. Tre Mann and Ty Jerome have been the guards off the bench. – 8:58 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte’ Graham just picked up a technical foul for lightly tossing the ball off the bottom of the stanchion. His frustration is evident. Pelicans are in midst of another massive scoring drought and they failed to finish off last defensive possession. – 8:57 PM
Devonte’ Graham just picked up a technical foul for lightly tossing the ball off the bottom of the stanchion. His frustration is evident. Pelicans are in midst of another massive scoring drought and they failed to finish off last defensive possession. – 8:57 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Those looked like two pretty weak technical fouls early in this one.
Thunder are currently on a 14-0 run. – 8:56 PM
Those looked like two pretty weak technical fouls early in this one.
Thunder are currently on a 14-0 run. – 8:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Just when it looked like the Pelicans might be on their way to building a nice double digit lead here in the second quarter, the Thunder have gone on a 11-0 run to retake the lead at 42-39. – 8:54 PM
Just when it looked like the Pelicans might be on their way to building a nice double digit lead here in the second quarter, the Thunder have gone on a 11-0 run to retake the lead at 42-39. – 8:54 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Despite some teeth gnashing on here, I think tonight’s Pelicans crowd is noticeably larger than the Hawks and Kings game during the last home stand. – 8:53 PM
Despite some teeth gnashing on here, I think tonight’s Pelicans crowd is noticeably larger than the Hawks and Kings game during the last home stand. – 8:53 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
you already know what i’m gonna say, partner 🤠
that passing sequence was nasty! pic.twitter.com/Cw5HI3EfyU – 8:53 PM
you already know what i’m gonna say, partner 🤠
that passing sequence was nasty! pic.twitter.com/Cw5HI3EfyU – 8:53 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas technical foul after he didn’t like no call on his physical drive to the basket vs. Muscala, who can’t be having much fun in that matchup – 8:51 PM
Jonas Valanciunas technical foul after he didn’t like no call on his physical drive to the basket vs. Muscala, who can’t be having much fun in that matchup – 8:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giddey got tired of missed assists and decided to just start scoring himself. – 8:50 PM
Giddey got tired of missed assists and decided to just start scoring himself. – 8:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Giddey has been terrific tonight. Creating his own and for others. – 8:50 PM
Giddey has been terrific tonight. Creating his own and for others. – 8:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
cut 🤌
pass 🤌
finish 🤌
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Kenrich Williams pic.twitter.com/io8jYv4xJv – 8:45 PM
cut 🤌
pass 🤌
finish 🤌
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Kenrich Williams pic.twitter.com/io8jYv4xJv – 8:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ Graham with 10 points in the first quarter 👏
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/sI4nyMziDY – 8:44 PM
Devonte’ Graham with 10 points in the first quarter 👏
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/sI4nyMziDY – 8:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy skies over two Thunder players, collects the rebound and dunks. Rookie has got some ups. Pels lead by six. – 8:44 PM
Trey Murphy skies over two Thunder players, collects the rebound and dunks. Rookie has got some ups. Pels lead by six. – 8:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Great example of Trey Murphy making an impact outside of hitting 3s. The coaching staff has been pushing him to use his size and athleticism more often. – 8:43 PM
Great example of Trey Murphy making an impact outside of hitting 3s. The coaching staff has been pushing him to use his size and athleticism more often. – 8:43 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
In case you were wondering, Jonas Valanciunas’ career high is 34 points.
He’s up to 16 already with 9:13 left in the 2Q right now. – 8:42 PM
In case you were wondering, Jonas Valanciunas’ career high is 34 points.
He’s up to 16 already with 9:13 left in the 2Q right now. – 8:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fantastic PnR coverage by JRE even though the pelicans scored. Really hard to play 2-on-1 but he did it well after Giddey got taken out of the play with screens. – 8:41 PM
Fantastic PnR coverage by JRE even though the pelicans scored. Really hard to play 2-on-1 but he did it well after Giddey got taken out of the play with screens. – 8:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Pouring one out for all of Josh Giddey’s beautiful should’ve been assists: pic.twitter.com/A0S7nH0OiV – 8:41 PM
Pouring one out for all of Josh Giddey’s beautiful should’ve been assists: pic.twitter.com/A0S7nH0OiV – 8:41 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
First time watching Josh Giddey in person, his passing guys open and seeing the floor is pretty impressive – 8:40 PM
First time watching Josh Giddey in person, his passing guys open and seeing the floor is pretty impressive – 8:40 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
gps says it’s Shai’s turn ⚡️
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/awlxYWgvmX – 8:39 PM
gps says it’s Shai’s turn ⚡️
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/awlxYWgvmX – 8:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up by one at the end of the first #WBD pic.twitter.com/NLp25UsSWF – 8:36 PM
Up by one at the end of the first #WBD pic.twitter.com/NLp25UsSWF – 8:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort (10) and Darius Bazley (7) had 17 of the Thunder’s 28 points in the first quarter.
SGA is 1-5 with 2 points. – 8:35 PM
Lu Dort (10) and Darius Bazley (7) had 17 of the Thunder’s 28 points in the first quarter.
SGA is 1-5 with 2 points. – 8:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Valančiūnas up to a game-high 12 points! pic.twitter.com/PpXLdBUlMG – 8:35 PM
Valančiūnas up to a game-high 12 points! pic.twitter.com/PpXLdBUlMG – 8:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 29, Thunder 28
Valanciunas 12 pts & 3 rebs
Graham 10 pts
NAW 5 pts & 4 rebs – 8:35 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 29, Thunder 28
Valanciunas 12 pts & 3 rebs
Graham 10 pts
NAW 5 pts & 4 rebs – 8:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder is closing the first quarter with three rookies on the floor together with Aleksej Pokusevski and Kenrich Williams. – 8:34 PM
Thunder is closing the first quarter with three rookies on the floor together with Aleksej Pokusevski and Kenrich Williams. – 8:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
7 early ones for #7
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/I36x1s4PW0 – 8:32 PM
7 early ones for #7
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/I36x1s4PW0 – 8:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
With a rebound at the 2:47 mark of the first quarter tonight, @Tomas Satoransky has notched 1000 career boards. – 8:32 PM
With a rebound at the 2:47 mark of the first quarter tonight, @Tomas Satoransky has notched 1000 career boards. – 8:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones and Kenny Hustle on the court at the same time.
Intangibles are through the roof right now – 8:31 PM
Herb Jones and Kenny Hustle on the court at the same time.
Intangibles are through the roof right now – 8:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are 26th in #NBA in three-point percentage but off to 4/10 start vs. OKC, with Graham sinking two of those. Thunder rank 28th – 8:30 PM
#Pelicans are 26th in #NBA in three-point percentage but off to 4/10 start vs. OKC, with Graham sinking two of those. Thunder rank 28th – 8:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones is in, and on the Pels next offensive possession, he drove hard to the rim, trying to take a life on a dunk attempt. Man is he fun. – 8:27 PM
Herb Jones is in, and on the Pels next offensive possession, he drove hard to the rim, trying to take a life on a dunk attempt. Man is he fun. – 8:27 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones checks in for the first time tonight. He’s tasked with guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 8:25 PM
Herb Jones checks in for the first time tonight. He’s tasked with guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 8:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones checks in and immediately starts guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 8:25 PM
Herb Jones checks in and immediately starts guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 8:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
𝗡𝗔𝗪 3️⃣
Tune In info:
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/qswdwWHTNB – 8:24 PM
𝗡𝗔𝗪 3️⃣
Tune In info:
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/qswdwWHTNB – 8:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Lu coming thru 😤
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/l51sOKK3Nw – 8:22 PM
Lu coming thru 😤
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/l51sOKK3Nw – 8:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Poku is the first man off the bench tonight. He’s in for Giddey. – 8:21 PM
Poku is the first man off the bench tonight. He’s in for Giddey. – 8:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With 6:36 left in the first quarter:
OKC leads Jonas Valanciunas 13-7
(Yup, JV has scored all the points for the Pelicans thus far) – 8:19 PM
With 6:36 left in the first quarter:
OKC leads Jonas Valanciunas 13-7
(Yup, JV has scored all the points for the Pelicans thus far) – 8:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
cross-court two-man game 🤝
@Josh Giddey ↔️ @BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/ow5BUfedu4 – 8:17 PM
cross-court two-man game 🤝
@Josh Giddey ↔️ @BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/ow5BUfedu4 – 8:17 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Favorite rookies so far for me personally…
1. Mobley
2. Barnes
3. Wagner
Honorable mention: Sengun.
Wildcard affection guy: Herb Jones. – 8:15 PM
Favorite rookies so far for me personally…
1. Mobley
2. Barnes
3. Wagner
Honorable mention: Sengun.
Wildcard affection guy: Herb Jones. – 8:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Bayou ballin’ ⚡️
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/1BYfmVqeMh – 8:09 PM
Bayou ballin’ ⚡️
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/1BYfmVqeMh – 8:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tune in! 👀
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/bXsbI5cgNf – 7:54 PM
Tune in! 👀
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/bXsbI5cgNf – 7:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost game time! 🙌
Use the #Pelicans app to keep up with live stats during the game
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/45Dv7Iy2hj – 7:50 PM
Almost game time! 🙌
Use the #Pelicans app to keep up with live stats during the game
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/45Dv7Iy2hj – 7:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Vit Krejci and Tomas Satoransky, the only two Czechs in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/NLs01WDK8D – 7:48 PM
Vit Krejci and Tomas Satoransky, the only two Czechs in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/NLs01WDK8D – 7:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Note from the NBA: There are a combined nine Basketball Without Borders alums on the Thunder and Pelicans rosters.
That’s the most of any game this season. – 7:43 PM
Note from the NBA: There are a combined nine Basketball Without Borders alums on the Thunder and Pelicans rosters.
That’s the most of any game this season. – 7:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Be sure to check out Courtside Challenge, live now on the Pelicans app! 📱
Answer five timed trivia questions to win a trip to win a $200 team store gift card, courtesy of @SeatGeek 🎟
Play now: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/VMzP3wZn7n – 7:39 PM
Be sure to check out Courtside Challenge, live now on the Pelicans app! 📱
Answer five timed trivia questions to win a trip to win a $200 team store gift card, courtesy of @SeatGeek 🎟
Play now: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/VMzP3wZn7n – 7:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:36 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones is back and available tonight but he won’t be in the starting lineup.
Pels sticking with Graham-NAW-Hart-Temple-JV.
We’ll see how much Jones actually plays tonight. – 7:36 PM
Herb Jones is back and available tonight but he won’t be in the starting lineup.
Pels sticking with Graham-NAW-Hart-Temple-JV.
We’ll see how much Jones actually plays tonight. – 7:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s starters! 🏀
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/9rZwFbh6z7 – 7:25 PM
Tonight’s starters! 🏀
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/9rZwFbh6z7 – 7:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herbert Jones is back, y’all. And he’ll share the same court as Luguentz Dort tonight. #SuperEffort
Also: NAW vs SGA.
Most are thinking it’ll be an unwatchable matchup. I see solid potential for a fun contest between the Pelicans and Thunder. 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/DjWStltqd3 pic.twitter.com/yAXkZjezCT – 7:18 PM
Herbert Jones is back, y’all. And he’ll share the same court as Luguentz Dort tonight. #SuperEffort
Also: NAW vs SGA.
Most are thinking it’ll be an unwatchable matchup. I see solid potential for a fun contest between the Pelicans and Thunder. 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/DjWStltqd3 pic.twitter.com/yAXkZjezCT – 7:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herbert Jones (Left Ankle Soreness) is available for tonight’s game – 7:13 PM
Herbert Jones (Left Ankle Soreness) is available for tonight’s game – 7:13 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Some sports books have pulled the Pelicans game off the board.
But @CaesarsSports still lists New Orleans as a 4-point favorite. – 7:13 PM
Some sports books have pulled the Pelicans game off the board.
But @CaesarsSports still lists New Orleans as a 4-point favorite. – 7:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans announced Herb Jones (left ankle soreness) is AVAILABLE tonight.
Should provide a nice boost for a team that needs all the depth it can get. – 7:13 PM
The Pelicans announced Herb Jones (left ankle soreness) is AVAILABLE tonight.
Should provide a nice boost for a team that needs all the depth it can get. – 7:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
came thru drippin 💧
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/z3fKA5jZdr – 6:49 PM
came thru drippin 💧
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/z3fKA5jZdr – 6:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault mentioned Tom Brady when talking about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his work ethic. Seems like a good sign. – 6:47 PM
Mark Daigneault mentioned Tom Brady when talking about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his work ethic. Seems like a good sign. – 6:47 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on SGA: “I don’t want to oversimplify his growth, but a lot of it is flat out work.”
Daigneault shared a Tom Brady story in his love for practicing and preparing. He said “I’m not comparing Shai to Tom Brady” as he totally compared Shai to Tom Brady. – 6:46 PM
Mark Daigneault on SGA: “I don’t want to oversimplify his growth, but a lot of it is flat out work.”
Daigneault shared a Tom Brady story in his love for practicing and preparing. He said “I’m not comparing Shai to Tom Brady” as he totally compared Shai to Tom Brady. – 6:46 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
This team needs Brandon Ingram so badly, and his situation is actually more opaque than Zion’s right now.
We talked about it (and a lot more) on this week’s @polkandkush
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pol… – 6:44 PM
This team needs Brandon Ingram so badly, and his situation is actually more opaque than Zion’s right now.
We talked about it (and a lot more) on this week’s @polkandkush
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pol… – 6:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans assign Didi Louzada, transfer Jose Alvarado to @GleagueSquadron
neworlns.co/Squadron1110 – 6:42 PM
Pelicans assign Didi Louzada, transfer Jose Alvarado to @GleagueSquadron
neworlns.co/Squadron1110 – 6:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I just bet the Thunder on the road I think I might be a degenerate. – 6:35 PM
I just bet the Thunder on the road I think I might be a degenerate. – 6:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans announce Didi Louzada was assigned to the Birmingham Squadron and Jose Alvarado was transferred to Birmingham.
Both players are with the G-League team now. – 6:35 PM
Pelicans announce Didi Louzada was assigned to the Birmingham Squadron and Jose Alvarado was transferred to Birmingham.
Both players are with the G-League team now. – 6:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herbert Jones remains a game-time decision. Brandon Ingram is out vs Thunder – 6:19 PM
Herbert Jones remains a game-time decision. Brandon Ingram is out vs Thunder – 6:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is out. Will miss a sixth straight game.
Herb Jones is a game-time decision. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t play. – 6:19 PM
Brandon Ingram is out. Will miss a sixth straight game.
Herb Jones is a game-time decision. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t play. – 6:19 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will be out tonight. It’ll be the sixth straight game he missed with a hip contusion.
Herb Jones remains a gametime decision. – 6:18 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will be out tonight. It’ll be the sixth straight game he missed with a hip contusion.
Herb Jones remains a gametime decision. – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram (Right Hip Contusion) is OUT for tonight – 6:18 PM
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram (Right Hip Contusion) is OUT for tonight – 6:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says Herbert Jones needs to test his ankle in warmups. Hopes he can go.
Brandon Ingram is OUT. – 6:18 PM
Willie Green says Herbert Jones needs to test his ankle in warmups. Hopes he can go.
Brandon Ingram is OUT. – 6:18 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Herb Jones was a full participant in shootaround this morning and he will test his ankle pregame and they’ll see what happens.
Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram is out. – 6:18 PM
Willie Green says Herb Jones was a full participant in shootaround this morning and he will test his ankle pregame and they’ll see what happens.
Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram is out. – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai and Nickeil catching up pregame. pic.twitter.com/pYeu6ypx4X – 6:14 PM
Shai and Nickeil catching up pregame. pic.twitter.com/pYeu6ypx4X – 6:14 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Athletic’s @AndrewKSchlecht joins today’s podcast to discuss tonight’s matchup against Oklahoma City.
Full episode: https://t.co/TFZgXqrDO9
#WBD | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Vg7IDDzQfB – 5:41 PM
The Athletic’s @AndrewKSchlecht joins today’s podcast to discuss tonight’s matchup against Oklahoma City.
Full episode: https://t.co/TFZgXqrDO9
#WBD | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Vg7IDDzQfB – 5:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
JRE and Vit Krejci are the first on the floor in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/PHQYTP5Qxh – 5:35 PM
JRE and Vit Krejci are the first on the floor in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/PHQYTP5Qxh – 5:35 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
I actually have legitimate hope that the Pelicans win tonight so I’m sure SGA will rip my heart out in the last 30 seconds – 4:30 PM
I actually have legitimate hope that the Pelicans win tonight so I’m sure SGA will rip my heart out in the last 30 seconds – 4:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Should the Pelicans be this bad?
🏀 No Zion or Brandon Ingram means this team will struggle
🏀 But should the Pels be further ahead in year 3 of a rebuild?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/gJ5z4SkDyu – 3:45 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Should the Pelicans be this bad?
🏀 No Zion or Brandon Ingram means this team will struggle
🏀 But should the Pels be further ahead in year 3 of a rebuild?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/gJ5z4SkDyu – 3:45 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder hits the road to take on the Pelicans for a one-game road trip following its 99-94 win over the Spurs, third victory so far this season bouncing back from 16 points or more.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/RgSFleVGRO pic.twitter.com/VPlavclEL1 – 3:10 PM
The Thunder hits the road to take on the Pelicans for a one-game road trip following its 99-94 win over the Spurs, third victory so far this season bouncing back from 16 points or more.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/RgSFleVGRO pic.twitter.com/VPlavclEL1 – 3:10 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The streak has ended.
The Pelicans are a 5-point favorite for tonight’s home game vs Oklahoma City.
It’s the first time New Orleans has been favored this season Pels were at least 6-point underdogs each of the past five games. – 3:08 PM
The streak has ended.
The Pelicans are a 5-point favorite for tonight’s home game vs Oklahoma City.
It’s the first time New Orleans has been favored this season Pels were at least 6-point underdogs each of the past five games. – 3:08 PM