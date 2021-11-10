Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers (5-6) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 69, Phoenix Suns 76 (Q3 04:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Blazers within 5. Couple of rough calls have the Suns looking disjointed in this 3rd quarter. Now they need to respond and build up a lead on a team on the 2nd night of a back-to-back – 10:40 PM
Blazers within 5. Couple of rough calls have the Suns looking disjointed in this 3rd quarter. Now they need to respond and build up a lead on a team on the 2nd night of a back-to-back – 10:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A 10-2 Portland run has Phoenix’s lead down to five midway through the third quarter. – 10:40 PM
A 10-2 Portland run has Phoenix’s lead down to five midway through the third quarter. – 10:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Now Booker is called for a tech because… they didn’t call a travel fast enough on Zeller I guess? – 10:38 PM
Now Booker is called for a tech because… they didn’t call a travel fast enough on Zeller I guess? – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker hit with a tech. These refs must be fun at parties – 10:38 PM
Devin Booker hit with a tech. These refs must be fun at parties – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kaminsky comes back with a floater in lane. Has 20 on 12 FGAs.
Not only is his points a game high, Kaminsky has taken more FGAs than any other #Suns player tonight.
Booker is at 11 FGAs. – 10:37 PM
Kaminsky comes back with a floater in lane. Has 20 on 12 FGAs.
Not only is his points a game high, Kaminsky has taken more FGAs than any other #Suns player tonight.
Booker is at 11 FGAs. – 10:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Foul on Kaminsky stands but McCollum is called for a technical for, as the PA announcer put it, “the elbow” – 10:35 PM
Foul on Kaminsky stands but McCollum is called for a technical for, as the PA announcer put it, “the elbow” – 10:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The second hostile act review within four minutes of 2nd half.
Devin Booker’s foul was eventually ruled a common foul.
Now CJ McCollum, who drew the foul on Kaminsky, is being reviewed for a hostile act as Kaminsky took a shot to the face from McCollum’s forearm. #Suns #RipCity – 10:34 PM
The second hostile act review within four minutes of 2nd half.
Devin Booker’s foul was eventually ruled a common foul.
Now CJ McCollum, who drew the foul on Kaminsky, is being reviewed for a hostile act as Kaminsky took a shot to the face from McCollum’s forearm. #Suns #RipCity – 10:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
They’re going to review the last foul, which was called on Kaminsky, but the replay shows McCollum made off-hand contact, so they’re going to look at whether it was a hostile act (they also showed that replay, go figure!) – 10:32 PM
They’re going to review the last foul, which was called on Kaminsky, but the replay shows McCollum made off-hand contact, so they’re going to look at whether it was a hostile act (they also showed that replay, go figure!) – 10:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Kaminsky took a shot to the face from CJ McCollum with the off-arm, and the crowd is as mad as the Suns are after watching the replay. Officials will review it – 10:31 PM
Frank Kaminsky took a shot to the face from CJ McCollum with the off-arm, and the crowd is as mad as the Suns are after watching the replay. Officials will review it – 10:31 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
After review, Covington’s make at 10:07 has been taken off the board due to coming after the shot clock. – 10:30 PM
After review, Covington’s make at 10:07 has been taken off the board due to coming after the shot clock. – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Officials took away a Robert Covington bucket during the break because it came after the shot clock expired. Score is 67-54 Suns now – 10:30 PM
Officials took away a Robert Covington bucket during the break because it came after the shot clock expired. Score is 67-54 Suns now – 10:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Keep an eye on when Covington and Lillard get rest in this second half. Each of them played 39 minutes last night in LA. Dame already up to 21 and CJ (34 in LA) is at 24. – 10:29 PM
Keep an eye on when Covington and Lillard get rest in this second half. Each of them played 39 minutes last night in LA. Dame already up to 21 and CJ (34 in LA) is at 24. – 10:29 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
With the Pistons winning tonight in Houston, the Blazers and Rockets are the only teams yet to win a road game this season. – 10:26 PM
With the Pistons winning tonight in Houston, the Blazers and Rockets are the only teams yet to win a road game this season. – 10:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
McGee gets his fourth foul on a take foul (whoops) so here comes Kaminsky 90 seconds into the 3rd quarter. – 10:25 PM
McGee gets his fourth foul on a take foul (whoops) so here comes Kaminsky 90 seconds into the 3rd quarter. – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee just picked up his 4th foul on a bad take foul, and he knows it was a regrettable decision. But the crowd livens up as Frank Kaminsky checks back in – 10:25 PM
JaVale McGee just picked up his 4th foul on a bad take foul, and he knows it was a regrettable decision. But the crowd livens up as Frank Kaminsky checks back in – 10:25 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Suns called for a technical coming out of the half — not sure why — resulting in Lillard’s first free throw of the night – 10:20 PM
Suns called for a technical coming out of the half — not sure why — resulting in Lillard’s first free throw of the night – 10:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Uhhh…okay. Suns managed to get a delay of game technical foul before the start of the second half. They got one before the start of the first half too. Weird crew tonight I guess – 10:20 PM
Uhhh…okay. Suns managed to get a delay of game technical foul before the start of the second half. They got one before the start of the first half too. Weird crew tonight I guess – 10:20 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thad Young with a season-high 7 assists. His career best is 11 (vs. Portland, Jan. 30, 2021) – 10:19 PM
Thad Young with a season-high 7 assists. His career best is 11 (vs. Portland, Jan. 30, 2021) – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 60 #Blazers 47 Half
PHX: 51.1% FG (5-of-16 on 3s). Kaminsky 18 (game hi), Chris Paul 10.
PORT: 44.7% (0-for-13 on 3s). Lillard 12 (0-for-1 on 3s), McCollum 7 (0-for-4 on 3).
Biggest lead: Suns 15. Blazers 7.
Portland won by 29 over Suns at home last month. 0-5 on road. – 10:07 PM
#Suns 60 #Blazers 47 Half
PHX: 51.1% FG (5-of-16 on 3s). Kaminsky 18 (game hi), Chris Paul 10.
PORT: 44.7% (0-for-13 on 3s). Lillard 12 (0-for-1 on 3s), McCollum 7 (0-for-4 on 3).
Biggest lead: Suns 15. Blazers 7.
Portland won by 29 over Suns at home last month. 0-5 on road. – 10:07 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
This feels like an important second half for the Blazers here in Phoenix. Been a very stale performance (and season really) … not seeing a lot of promising signs. Be nice to see some fire, some teamwork, some execution. Something. – 10:07 PM
This feels like an important second half for the Blazers here in Phoenix. Been a very stale performance (and season really) … not seeing a lot of promising signs. Be nice to see some fire, some teamwork, some execution. Something. – 10:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Suns 60, Blazers 47: halftime. 12 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 8 points, 3 rebounds for @Nassir Little. 7 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. Frank Kaminsky with 18 off the bench to lead all scorers. POR 0-of-13 from three. – 10:05 PM
Suns 60, Blazers 47: halftime. 12 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 8 points, 3 rebounds for @Nassir Little. 7 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. Frank Kaminsky with 18 off the bench to lead all scorers. POR 0-of-13 from three. – 10:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 60, POR 47
Kaminsky: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-11 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-5 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-10 FG
Lillard: 12 Pts, 4 Ast, 4 Reb – 10:04 PM
Halftime: PHX 60, POR 47
Kaminsky: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-11 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 3 Ast, 4-5 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-10 FG
Lillard: 12 Pts, 4 Ast, 4 Reb – 10:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Suns are getting 7-0 Kaminsky open inside against Blazers guards. It’s working. He ha 17 points. – 10:02 PM
Suns are getting 7-0 Kaminsky open inside against Blazers guards. It’s working. He ha 17 points. – 10:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Damian Lillard is wincing and it looks like he’s grabbing his left knee after that last jumper. Still in but trying to shake it off – 10:02 PM
Damian Lillard is wincing and it looks like he’s grabbing his left knee after that last jumper. Still in but trying to shake it off – 10:02 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Dame hobbling a bit after that last jumper. Trying to stretch/flex it out. He’s staying in for now – 10:02 PM
Dame hobbling a bit after that last jumper. Trying to stretch/flex it out. He’s staying in for now – 10:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Kaminsky with 16 points as he got some faint MVP chants.
#Suns up 13. – 10:01 PM
Frank Kaminsky with 16 points as he got some faint MVP chants.
#Suns up 13. – 10:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Kaminsky playing like he wants to be in the Ring of Honor by February – 10:01 PM
Frank Kaminsky playing like he wants to be in the Ring of Honor by February – 10:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Kaminsky is now up to 16 points in 12 minutes. He has been sooooo good while Deandre Ayton is out. – 10:01 PM
Frank Kaminsky is now up to 16 points in 12 minutes. He has been sooooo good while Deandre Ayton is out. – 10:01 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
It would’ve been better for the Kings to get blown out by the Suns the other night. The fact that they left the arena after that loss potentially feeling good about the comeback instead of completely embarrassed by the 3rd quarter is exactly how a similar effort tonight happens. – 9:59 PM
It would’ve been better for the Kings to get blown out by the Suns the other night. The fact that they left the arena after that loss potentially feeling good about the comeback instead of completely embarrassed by the 3rd quarter is exactly how a similar effort tonight happens. – 9:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Blazers still have not hit a 3 (0-for-11), and with this being a SEGABABA, that does not bode well for them in the second half. Suns up 10.
Huge 3 minutes here because it feels like Phoenix could pull away after locking in. – 9:57 PM
The Blazers still have not hit a 3 (0-for-11), and with this being a SEGABABA, that does not bode well for them in the second half. Suns up 10.
Huge 3 minutes here because it feels like Phoenix could pull away after locking in. – 9:57 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Kaminsky has more made threes (one) than the Blazers (0 for 11). That’s not going to win ya very many games. – 9:57 PM
Kaminsky has more made threes (one) than the Blazers (0 for 11). That’s not going to win ya very many games. – 9:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum on the court, guess who has the most points in the 1st half.
None of them.
Frank Kaminsky with a game-high 11. #Suns up 10. – 9:56 PM
With Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum on the court, guess who has the most points in the 1st half.
None of them.
Frank Kaminsky with a game-high 11. #Suns up 10. – 9:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns extend the lead to 10. Frank Kaminsky has 11 points in 10 minutes. Can’t say enough about the job he’s done with DA out and the skill-set he brings to the 5-spot – 9:56 PM
Suns extend the lead to 10. Frank Kaminsky has 11 points in 10 minutes. Can’t say enough about the job he’s done with DA out and the skill-set he brings to the 5-spot – 9:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Once again, if you are playing defense against Chris Paul, you better know how many team fouls you have because he absolutely does – 9:55 PM
Once again, if you are playing defense against Chris Paul, you better know how many team fouls you have because he absolutely does – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker doesn’t even need a real screen to get his midrange shot off in the lane. Damian Lillard was even reading the Kaminsky screen and Booker still got to his spot for the pullup.
#Suns up 48-41 as Booker has seven and Kaminsky has eight off the bench. #Suns – 9:54 PM
Booker doesn’t even need a real screen to get his midrange shot off in the lane. Damian Lillard was even reading the Kaminsky screen and Booker still got to his spot for the pullup.
#Suns up 48-41 as Booker has seven and Kaminsky has eight off the bench. #Suns – 9:54 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Suns shooting their first free throws of the night with just over 4 minutes to play in the first half – 9:54 PM
Suns shooting their first free throws of the night with just over 4 minutes to play in the first half – 9:54 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
By the way, the Blazers are 0 for 11 on threes. Down 38-35. – 9:50 PM
By the way, the Blazers are 0 for 11 on threes. Down 38-35. – 9:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns trampoline dunk people just executed the end of their long lob sequence timed to the drop of a beat and it was impressive – 9:49 PM
Suns trampoline dunk people just executed the end of their long lob sequence timed to the drop of a beat and it was impressive – 9:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Fast break by the Florida boys
@Anfernee Simons | @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/2rxdroK6jk – 9:47 PM
Fast break by the Florida boys
@Anfernee Simons | @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/2rxdroK6jk – 9:47 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
That flip pass by Anfernee Simons was pretty sweet. He is developing as a PG. – 9:42 PM
That flip pass by Anfernee Simons was pretty sweet. He is developing as a PG. – 9:42 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jae’Sean Tate fouled on the way up from a dunk. Isaiah Stewart had to be restrained and ultimately gets the technical foul. – 9:38 PM
Jae’Sean Tate fouled on the way up from a dunk. Isaiah Stewart had to be restrained and ultimately gets the technical foul. – 9:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Close one after 1.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/4bzol5MWFy – 9:37 PM
Close one after 1.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/4bzol5MWFy – 9:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Suns 27, Blazers 26: end of first quarter. 6 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 6 points, 3 rebounds for @Nassir Little. Both teams shooting 48 percent from the field, though PHX 3-11 from three while POR is 0-7. – 9:36 PM
Suns 27, Blazers 26: end of first quarter. 6 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. 6 points, 3 rebounds for @Nassir Little. Both teams shooting 48 percent from the field, though PHX 3-11 from three while POR is 0-7. – 9:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 27, POR 26
Booker: 5 Pts, 2 Ast, 2-6 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts, 3 Ast
Payne: 5 Pts, -23 FG
Lillard: 6 Pts, 3 Ast – 9:35 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 27, POR 26
Booker: 5 Pts, 2 Ast, 2-6 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts, 3 Ast
Payne: 5 Pts, -23 FG
Lillard: 6 Pts, 3 Ast – 9:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
With no Shamet it looks like Booker will play most of the first quarter if not all of it, like last year’s rotation that mostly had a stagger between CP3 and Booker intact. – 9:32 PM
With no Shamet it looks like Booker will play most of the first quarter if not all of it, like last year’s rotation that mostly had a stagger between CP3 and Booker intact. – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Nader set to check in for Bridges. 2:01 left in 1st quarter.
Booker only starter on the floor with Kaminsky, Johnson, Payne and Nader. – 9:32 PM
Nader set to check in for Bridges. 2:01 left in 1st quarter.
Booker only starter on the floor with Kaminsky, Johnson, Payne and Nader. – 9:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton is back on the bench, for those who take note of that sort of thing – 9:29 PM
Deandre Ayton is back on the bench, for those who take note of that sort of thing – 9:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
8-0 Suns run and they are up 1 after not getting a handful of good looks to fall early. Kaminsky once again making a positive impact. – 9:28 PM
8-0 Suns run and they are up 1 after not getting a handful of good looks to fall early. Kaminsky once again making a positive impact. – 9:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns on an 8-0 run to take the lead after the Blazers had gone up 20-13. Getting some 3s to fall sure helps! – 9:28 PM
Suns on an 8-0 run to take the lead after the Blazers had gone up 20-13. Getting some 3s to fall sure helps! – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zeller a little overzealous on the screen. Offensive foul trying to get Bridges off Lillard. #Suns down 18-13. – 9:26 PM
Zeller a little overzealous on the screen. Offensive foul trying to get Bridges off Lillard. #Suns down 18-13. – 9:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are 1-for-7 from 3, 5-for-8 on 2s. Getting good looks beyond the arc, just not making them, which has been the story for these first few weeks of the season – 9:25 PM
Suns are 1-for-7 from 3, 5-for-8 on 2s. Getting good looks beyond the arc, just not making them, which has been the story for these first few weeks of the season – 9:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chauncey Billups said there is a “moment of truth” on the road.
Will #Suns force Blazers to face that moment tonight?
Portland up 14-11 in 1st two weeks after blasting Phoenix by 29 at home.
Blazers 0-5 on the road this season, 5-1 at home. #NBA75. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/0eh4HkhtX3 – 9:24 PM
Chauncey Billups said there is a “moment of truth” on the road.
Will #Suns force Blazers to face that moment tonight?
Portland up 14-11 in 1st two weeks after blasting Phoenix by 29 at home.
Blazers 0-5 on the road this season, 5-1 at home. #NBA75. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/0eh4HkhtX3 – 9:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Book from the arena logo. Two straight jumpers go down after he missed his first 3. – 9:20 PM
Book from the arena logo. Two straight jumpers go down after he missed his first 3. – 9:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker missed his first 3 shots, then swishes his next two. Blazers up 14-11 early – 9:20 PM
Devin Booker missed his first 3 shots, then swishes his next two. Blazers up 14-11 early – 9:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Norm picking up where he left off pic.twitter.com/gMdwNLxRMi – 9:19 PM
Norm picking up where he left off pic.twitter.com/gMdwNLxRMi – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder in the post finding JaVale McGee for a push shot in the lane.
Hmmm.
#Suns tied 4-4 as Crowder finds McGee for dunk. #Suns – 9:13 PM
Jae Crowder in the post finding JaVale McGee for a push shot in the lane.
Hmmm.
#Suns tied 4-4 as Crowder finds McGee for dunk. #Suns – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul just gave fist bumps to military on USAA Military Appreciation Night. #Suns #RipCity pic.twitter.com/1LcmsGWQOJ – 9:13 PM
Chris Paul just gave fist bumps to military on USAA Military Appreciation Night. #Suns #RipCity pic.twitter.com/1LcmsGWQOJ – 9:13 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The first bucket courtesy of @Mikal Bridges. pic.twitter.com/ezgSeC2VwT – 9:13 PM
The first bucket courtesy of @Mikal Bridges. pic.twitter.com/ezgSeC2VwT – 9:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Mikal Bridges/Cam Payne handshake in all its glory pic.twitter.com/8aqRx975Lv – 9:12 PM
The Mikal Bridges/Cam Payne handshake in all its glory pic.twitter.com/8aqRx975Lv – 9:12 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Franz Wagner up to six steals on the night.
The last @Orlando Magic rookie to record six steals in a game was Elfrid Payton in 2015. – 9:10 PM
Franz Wagner up to six steals on the night.
The last @Orlando Magic rookie to record six steals in a game was Elfrid Payton in 2015. – 9:10 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Damian Lillard is shooting a career-low 3.2 FTs: “I feel like the way the game is being officiated is unacceptable. I felt like, coming in, the rule change wouldn’t affect me cause I don’t trick the referees. I don’t do the trick plays. It’s unacceptable.” basketballnews.com/stories/damian… – 9:02 PM
Damian Lillard is shooting a career-low 3.2 FTs: “I feel like the way the game is being officiated is unacceptable. I felt like, coming in, the rule change wouldn’t affect me cause I don’t trick the referees. I don’t do the trick plays. It’s unacceptable.” basketballnews.com/stories/damian… – 9:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in Phoenix.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/GsygLYTmth – 9:01 PM
Starting 5 in Phoenix.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/GsygLYTmth – 9:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Apparently the Kings are trying to recapture the magic of that dreadful third quarter against the Suns. They’re down 27-11 with 4:11 to play in the first after starting 4 of 18 from the field with four turnovers. – 8:58 PM
Apparently the Kings are trying to recapture the magic of that dreadful third quarter against the Suns. They’re down 27-11 with 4:11 to play in the first after starting 4 of 18 from the field with four turnovers. – 8:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here’s how Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton responded when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to go into Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:21 PM
Here’s how Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton responded when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to go into Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kings’ Luke Walton addresses report that Marvin Bagley III refused to enter game vs. Suns
cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 8:21 PM
Kings’ Luke Walton addresses report that Marvin Bagley III refused to enter game vs. Suns
cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 8:21 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The boys are on the scene. 🤩
#YouDoYou | @PlayAtGila pic.twitter.com/vAIkyWQaLP – 8:15 PM
The boys are on the scene. 🤩
#YouDoYou | @PlayAtGila pic.twitter.com/vAIkyWQaLP – 8:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Suns
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:00 PM
Kings starters vs. Suns
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:00 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Darnell Hillman won the first NBA slam dunk contest in 1977 at halftime of Game 6 of the Finals between Portland and Philadelphia. He had been traded from the @Indiana Pacers to the Nets and hadn’t reported yet, and had no uniform to represent a team. So, he wore the jersey he had … – 7:58 PM
Darnell Hillman won the first NBA slam dunk contest in 1977 at halftime of Game 6 of the Finals between Portland and Philadelphia. He had been traded from the @Indiana Pacers to the Nets and hadn’t reported yet, and had no uniform to represent a team. So, he wore the jersey he had … – 7:58 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Billups met with the media before tonight’s game at PHX. He talked about the team’s slowly developing defense which ranks 5th in defensive rating at home but 30th on the road where Port is 0-5.
In a nutshell: Must limit transition baskets and communicate better on the road. pic.twitter.com/skoZQxnYiQ – 7:57 PM
Billups met with the media before tonight’s game at PHX. He talked about the team’s slowly developing defense which ranks 5th in defensive rating at home but 30th on the road where Port is 0-5.
In a nutshell: Must limit transition baskets and communicate better on the road. pic.twitter.com/skoZQxnYiQ – 7:57 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity at @Phoenix Suns
⌚️6PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW |https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/hfmjwkjr2b – 7:57 PM
🏀 #RipCity at @Phoenix Suns
⌚️6PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW |https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/hfmjwkjr2b – 7:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You’re always going to get good shots with Chris on the floor, dissecting everything. So that’s probably the case most nights with him.” #Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Chris Paul, who is leading the #NBA75 in assists. #Suns – 7:43 PM
“You’re always going to get good shots with Chris on the floor, dissecting everything. So that’s probably the case most nights with him.” #Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Chris Paul, who is leading the #NBA75 in assists. #Suns – 7:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talking about #Suns adjusting going into tonight’s game vs. Blazers. pic.twitter.com/boSEQFfi7p – 7:32 PM
Monty Williams talking about #Suns adjusting going into tonight’s game vs. Blazers. pic.twitter.com/boSEQFfi7p – 7:32 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Suns fans. The doors are open!
@Opendoor | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/spz4QpyzUU – 7:30 PM
Suns fans. The doors are open!
@Opendoor | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/spz4QpyzUU – 7:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Landry Shamet (right foot contusion) is out tonight after he was listed as doubtful. – 7:19 PM
Monty Williams said Landry Shamet (right foot contusion) is out tonight after he was listed as doubtful. – 7:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Luke Walton when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to enter Monday’s game against the Suns: “Anything that happens within our group, that’s between our group, so the thing that matter is people know what’s expected and we continue to move forward tonight.” – 7:11 PM
Kings coach Luke Walton when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to enter Monday’s game against the Suns: “Anything that happens within our group, that’s between our group, so the thing that matter is people know what’s expected and we continue to move forward tonight.” – 7:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luke Walton was asked twice whether or not Marvin Bagley refused to go into Monday’s loss to the Suns. Walton wouldn’t discuss. He said the team keeps conversations like that in house. – 7:10 PM
Luke Walton was asked twice whether or not Marvin Bagley refused to go into Monday’s loss to the Suns. Walton wouldn’t discuss. He said the team keeps conversations like that in house. – 7:10 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns.
I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach.
Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk – 7:07 PM
Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns.
I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach.
Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk – 7:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Luke Walton, Tyrese Haliburton will not play tonight in San Antonio. Haliburton missed Monday’s game against the Suns with back tightness. – 7:03 PM
According to Luke Walton, Tyrese Haliburton will not play tonight in San Antonio. Haliburton missed Monday’s game against the Suns with back tightness. – 7:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: If Olshey is fired as Portland GM, Danny Ainge could get long look nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/10/rum… – 5:30 PM
Rumor: If Olshey is fired as Portland GM, Danny Ainge could get long look nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/10/rum… – 5:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Four players from @lalumiereschool signed their NLIs Wednesday:
Chisom Okpara: Harvard
Kebba Njie: Penn State
Taj Manning: Kansas State
JJ Starling: Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/rq893hQrmE – 5:09 PM
Four players from @lalumiereschool signed their NLIs Wednesday:
Chisom Okpara: Harvard
Kebba Njie: Penn State
Taj Manning: Kansas State
JJ Starling: Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/rq893hQrmE – 5:09 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Visiting the Valley 🏜️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/7nPQWulEE9 – 4:30 PM
Visiting the Valley 🏜️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/7nPQWulEE9 – 4:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Gameday work 💪
📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/Z8aAqIbsdK – 3:59 PM
Gameday work 💪
📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/Z8aAqIbsdK – 3:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Native American Heritage Month x #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/ZMwkan4JZy – 3:01 PM
Native American Heritage Month x #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/ZMwkan4JZy – 3:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: #NBA ‘aware’ of video showing #Suns team owner Robert Sarver making sexually explicit jokes azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:00 PM
Report: #NBA ‘aware’ of video showing #Suns team owner Robert Sarver making sexually explicit jokes azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:00 PM