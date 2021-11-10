Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Sacramento Kings (5-6) play against the San Antonio Spurs (7-7) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Sacramento Kings 20, San Antonio Spurs 37 (Q2 11:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jahmi’us Ramsey, as advertised, into the game for the Kings – 9:08 PM
Jahmi’us Ramsey, as advertised, into the game for the Kings – 9:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings trail the Spurs 34-20 at the end of the first quarter. Barnes has seven points. The other starters have combined for two points on 1-of-9 shooting. Fox and Hield are 1 of 8. Harkless has provided almost nothing. – 9:08 PM
Kings trail the Spurs 34-20 at the end of the first quarter. Barnes has seven points. The other starters have combined for two points on 1-of-9 shooting. Fox and Hield are 1 of 8. Harkless has provided almost nothing. – 9:08 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs led by as many as 19 in the first quarter, take a 43-20 edge into 2Q. Keldon Johnson leads everybody with eight. – 9:06 PM
Spurs led by as many as 19 in the first quarter, take a 43-20 edge into 2Q. Keldon Johnson leads everybody with eight. – 9:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 14. SA holds Sacramento to 20 points.
Keldon 8 pts | Barnes 7 pts
Murray 7 pts
Vassell 6 pts
SA winning the 3PT line by 9 points and paint by 8 points – 9:06 PM
1Q: Spurs by 14. SA holds Sacramento to 20 points.
Keldon 8 pts | Barnes 7 pts
Murray 7 pts
Vassell 6 pts
SA winning the 3PT line by 9 points and paint by 8 points – 9:06 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
3rd straight game where the Kings start with low energy. Inexcusable.
Listening to the game while driving. G-Man’s exhausted tone says it all. – 9:06 PM
3rd straight game where the Kings start with low energy. Inexcusable.
Listening to the game while driving. G-Man’s exhausted tone says it all. – 9:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Spurs 34-20 after the opening quarter. Six Sacramento turnovers, Kings shoot 31%
Spurs, meanwhile, 54% – 9:05 PM
Kings trail the Spurs 34-20 after the opening quarter. Six Sacramento turnovers, Kings shoot 31%
Spurs, meanwhile, 54% – 9:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings dominated by the Spurs in the first quarter, trail 34-20. Poor energy. Poor defense. Poor decision making. – 9:04 PM
Kings dominated by the Spurs in the first quarter, trail 34-20. Poor energy. Poor defense. Poor decision making. – 9:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Devin Vassell’s home/road splits are wild so far this year.
Home: 56.5%, 47.8% from 3.
Road: 32.8% overall, 17.4% from 3.
Spurs are getting homecourt Devin so far tonight. – 9:03 PM
Devin Vassell’s home/road splits are wild so far this year.
Home: 56.5%, 47.8% from 3.
Road: 32.8% overall, 17.4% from 3.
Spurs are getting homecourt Devin so far tonight. – 9:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Murray, Keldon, and Vassell have 21 of the Spurs’ 32 points right now.
The Kings as a team have 14 points – 9:01 PM
Murray, Keldon, and Vassell have 21 of the Spurs’ 32 points right now.
The Kings as a team have 14 points – 9:01 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Getting my annual reminder that when I covered Tristan Thompson in college he was shooting with his wrong hand and had no idea. – 9:00 PM
Getting my annual reminder that when I covered Tristan Thompson in college he was shooting with his wrong hand and had no idea. – 9:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
This 19 point lead for the Spurs is their largest since the 20 point lead against the Mavs on 10/28. – 8:59 PM
This 19 point lead for the Spurs is their largest since the 20 point lead against the Mavs on 10/28. – 8:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The entire Baylor Bears men’s basketball team went to watch former teammate Davion Mitchell in the NBA in San Antonio.
@BaylorMBB | @Sacramento Kings | @Davion Mitchell pic.twitter.com/b7biL9BcIE – 8:58 PM
The entire Baylor Bears men’s basketball team went to watch former teammate Davion Mitchell in the NBA in San Antonio.
@BaylorMBB | @Sacramento Kings | @Davion Mitchell pic.twitter.com/b7biL9BcIE – 8:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Apparently the Kings are trying to recapture the magic of that dreadful third quarter against the Suns. They’re down 27-11 with 4:11 to play in the first after starting 4 of 18 from the field with four turnovers. – 8:58 PM
Apparently the Kings are trying to recapture the magic of that dreadful third quarter against the Suns. They’re down 27-11 with 4:11 to play in the first after starting 4 of 18 from the field with four turnovers. – 8:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A terrible start to tonight’s game in San Antonio. A 16 point Spurs lead to start the game. Spurs with a 12-2 advantage in the paint – 8:57 PM
A terrible start to tonight’s game in San Antonio. A 16 point Spurs lead to start the game. Spurs with a 12-2 advantage in the paint – 8:57 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Love to see it 😎
@Thaddeus Young ➡️ @Lonnie Walker for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/zvBpCStP2X – 8:56 PM
Love to see it 😎
@Thaddeus Young ➡️ @Lonnie Walker for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/zvBpCStP2X – 8:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by 15 points in 5 of their 11 games this season.
San Antonio enters 2-2 when leading by 15 – 8:56 PM
The Spurs have led by 15 points in 5 of their 11 games this season.
San Antonio enters 2-2 when leading by 15 – 8:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings came out walking the ball up the court. They have no energy and trail 27-11. – 8:56 PM
Kings came out walking the ball up the court. They have no energy and trail 27-11. – 8:56 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs have got it going early from deep, hitting 4 of 5 3s in the first quarter. Kings are 1 of 8.
Spurs up 27-11 with 4:11 still remaining in the frame. – 8:56 PM
Spurs have got it going early from deep, hitting 4 of 5 3s in the first quarter. Kings are 1 of 8.
Spurs up 27-11 with 4:11 still remaining in the frame. – 8:56 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Despite some teeth gnashing on here, I think tonight’s Pelicans crowd is noticeably larger than the Hawks and Kings game during the last home stand. – 8:53 PM
Despite some teeth gnashing on here, I think tonight’s Pelicans crowd is noticeably larger than the Hawks and Kings game during the last home stand. – 8:53 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DJ is in his bag early tonight 💼
@Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/o3jMWpAHhK – 8:51 PM
DJ is in his bag early tonight 💼
@Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/o3jMWpAHhK – 8:51 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Doug McBuckets for 3️⃣!!!
@Doug McDermott pic.twitter.com/lODReah096 – 8:48 PM
Doug McBuckets for 3️⃣!!!
@Doug McDermott pic.twitter.com/lODReah096 – 8:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 8 of their 11 games to start the season.
SA enters 3-4 when leading by 10 – 8:47 PM
The Spurs have led by double digits in 8 of their 11 games to start the season.
SA enters 3-4 when leading by 10 – 8:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, White, KJ, McDermott, Eubanks
Kings: Fox, Hield, Barnes, Harkless, Holmes – 8:36 PM
Spurs: Murray, White, KJ, McDermott, Eubanks
Kings: Fox, Hield, Barnes, Harkless, Holmes – 8:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Y’all know what time it is! Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops is NOW OPEN 🚨
Join now for a chance to cash in on some Spurs Pay 💰 – 8:34 PM
Y’all know what time it is! Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops is NOW OPEN 🚨
Join now for a chance to cash in on some Spurs Pay 💰 – 8:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luke Walton’s response to whether Marvin Bagley refused to go into a recent game: pic.twitter.com/MP7M4huef3 – 8:33 PM
Luke Walton’s response to whether Marvin Bagley refused to go into a recent game: pic.twitter.com/MP7M4huef3 – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here’s how Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton responded when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to go into Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:21 PM
Here’s how Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton responded when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to go into Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kings’ Luke Walton addresses report that Marvin Bagley III refused to enter game vs. Suns
cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 8:21 PM
Kings’ Luke Walton addresses report that Marvin Bagley III refused to enter game vs. Suns
cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 8:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineups powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Buddy Hield
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/W0Y7gyacuR – 8:05 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Buddy Hield
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/W0Y7gyacuR – 8:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:00 PM
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Suns
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:00 PM
Kings starters vs. Suns
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:00 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Excellent hammer screen from Marcus Smart for that Romeo 3. Spurs used to run that a ton back in Udoka’s playing days – 7:54 PM
Excellent hammer screen from Marcus Smart for that Romeo 3. Spurs used to run that a ton back in Udoka’s playing days – 7:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Marvin Bagley refused to enter Kings-Suns game nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/10/rep… – 7:40 PM
Report: Marvin Bagley refused to enter Kings-Suns game nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/10/rep… – 7:40 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
should shorts end before or after the knee? 🧐
@socioshoops – 7:16 PM
should shorts end before or after the knee? 🧐
@socioshoops – 7:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield will start for the Kings again in San Antonio. Luke Walton says that Jahmi’us Ramsey will get some time tonight for Sacramento as well – 7:12 PM
Buddy Hield will start for the Kings again in San Antonio. Luke Walton says that Jahmi’us Ramsey will get some time tonight for Sacramento as well – 7:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Luke Walton when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to enter Monday’s game against the Suns: “Anything that happens within our group, that’s between our group, so the thing that matter is people know what’s expected and we continue to move forward tonight.” – 7:11 PM
Kings coach Luke Walton when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to enter Monday’s game against the Suns: “Anything that happens within our group, that’s between our group, so the thing that matter is people know what’s expected and we continue to move forward tonight.” – 7:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Walton said that Jahmi’us Ramsey will likely get a look tonight with both Haliburton and Davis out of action. – 7:11 PM
Walton said that Jahmi’us Ramsey will likely get a look tonight with both Haliburton and Davis out of action. – 7:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luke Walton was asked twice whether or not Marvin Bagley refused to go into Monday’s loss to the Suns. Walton wouldn’t discuss. He said the team keeps conversations like that in house. – 7:10 PM
Luke Walton was asked twice whether or not Marvin Bagley refused to go into Monday’s loss to the Suns. Walton wouldn’t discuss. He said the team keeps conversations like that in house. – 7:10 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns.
I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach.
Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk – 7:07 PM
Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns.
I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach.
Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk – 7:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
No Tyrese Haliburton (stiff back) for Kings tonight vs Spurs. – 7:05 PM
No Tyrese Haliburton (stiff back) for Kings tonight vs Spurs. – 7:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis and Tyrese Haliburton are both out tonight vs Spurs – 7:04 PM
Terence Davis and Tyrese Haliburton are both out tonight vs Spurs – 7:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Luke Walton says Tyrese Haliburton (back) and Terence Davis (ankle) are both out for tonight’s game against the Spurs. – 7:04 PM
Kings coach Luke Walton says Tyrese Haliburton (back) and Terence Davis (ankle) are both out for tonight’s game against the Spurs. – 7:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Luke Walton, Tyrese Haliburton will not play tonight in San Antonio. Haliburton missed Monday’s game against the Suns with back tightness. – 7:03 PM
According to Luke Walton, Tyrese Haliburton will not play tonight in San Antonio. Haliburton missed Monday’s game against the Suns with back tightness. – 7:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Keepin’ it cozy at home 😎
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/nveXa3rDWY – 6:58 PM
Keepin’ it cozy at home 😎
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/nveXa3rDWY – 6:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Jock Landale suffering another setback, this time an entry into health & safety protocols after enduring a preseason concussion:
“It’s really tough for him. He was just starting to play in three-on-three and get his legs back and all that and then this happens.” – 6:58 PM
Pop on Jock Landale suffering another setback, this time an entry into health & safety protocols after enduring a preseason concussion:
“It’s really tough for him. He was just starting to play in three-on-three and get his legs back and all that and then this happens.” – 6:58 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
prepping for the standoff at the alamo. pic.twitter.com/tkC0g5C7AA – 6:39 PM
prepping for the standoff at the alamo. pic.twitter.com/tkC0g5C7AA – 6:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Midweek hoops at home!
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
⏰ 7:30pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @CW35SA
🎟 https://t.co/XqRxukLUD0
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/mblERhudJJ – 6:36 PM
Midweek hoops at home!
🆚 @Sacramento Kings
⏰ 7:30pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @CW35SA
🎟 https://t.co/XqRxukLUD0
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/mblERhudJJ – 6:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Forever #GoSpursGo for the 2️⃣-1️⃣-0️⃣. Happy #NationalAreaCodeDay San Antonio! pic.twitter.com/xk61CieBTS – 5:42 PM
Forever #GoSpursGo for the 2️⃣-1️⃣-0️⃣. Happy #NationalAreaCodeDay San Antonio! pic.twitter.com/xk61CieBTS – 5:42 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝕱𝖆𝖑𝖈𝖔𝖓 has landed for 👉 #WallpaperWednesday
Presented by @ankr pic.twitter.com/GTmrK2yTqd – 5:30 PM
The 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝕱𝖆𝖑𝖈𝖔𝖓 has landed for 👉 #WallpaperWednesday
Presented by @ankr pic.twitter.com/GTmrK2yTqd – 5:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Can’t wait to honor all who have served with our #VeteransDay Game pres. by @USAA tonight!
#SpursSalute | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/ROZRwO5Yg4 – 4:53 PM
Can’t wait to honor all who have served with our #VeteransDay Game pres. by @USAA tonight!
#SpursSalute | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/ROZRwO5Yg4 – 4:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings still searching for answers, can they get right on the road? kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/can-kings-fi… – 4:39 PM
Kings still searching for answers, can they get right on the road? kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/can-kings-fi… – 4:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
What will the Kings get from De’Aaron Fox against the Spurs tonight? Over the last four games, he’s shooting 44.8% FG, 40% 3FG and 77.3% FT.
“I’m seeing the ball go through the basket a little bit more,” he said. “That’s all it is.”
More here …
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:47 PM
What will the Kings get from De’Aaron Fox against the Spurs tonight? Over the last four games, he’s shooting 44.8% FG, 40% 3FG and 77.3% FT.
“I’m seeing the ball go through the basket a little bit more,” he said. “That’s all it is.”
More here …
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder hits the road to take on the Pelicans for a one-game road trip following its 99-94 win over the Spurs, third victory so far this season bouncing back from 16 points or more.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/RgSFleVGRO pic.twitter.com/VPlavclEL1 – 3:10 PM
The Thunder hits the road to take on the Pelicans for a one-game road trip following its 99-94 win over the Spurs, third victory so far this season bouncing back from 16 points or more.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/RgSFleVGRO pic.twitter.com/VPlavclEL1 – 3:10 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
New Spurs injury report for tonight’s home game vs Kings. Jock Landale is now in the health and safety protocols along with Jakob Poeltl. Bates-Diop is OUT and Josh Primo has been recalled from Austin. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/JtETk6dDk2 – 3:08 PM
New Spurs injury report for tonight’s home game vs Kings. Jock Landale is now in the health and safety protocols along with Jakob Poeltl. Bates-Diop is OUT and Josh Primo has been recalled from Austin. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/JtETk6dDk2 – 3:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs updated injury report for tonight vs. Sacramento:
Landale (health and safety protocols) is out.
Bates-Diop (lower back contusion) has been downgraded from questionable to out.
Primo & Wieskamp are available after being recalled from G League’s Austin Spurs. – 2:56 PM
Spurs updated injury report for tonight vs. Sacramento:
Landale (health and safety protocols) is out.
Bates-Diop (lower back contusion) has been downgraded from questionable to out.
Primo & Wieskamp are available after being recalled from G League’s Austin Spurs. – 2:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jock Landale has joined Jakob Poeltl in the NBA’s health & safety protocols, per league source. – 2:48 PM
Jock Landale has joined Jakob Poeltl in the NBA’s health & safety protocols, per league source. – 2:48 PM