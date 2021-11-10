Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

The Toronto Raptors (6-5) play against the Boston Celtics (6-6) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Toronto Raptors 66, Boston Celtics 77 (Q3 02:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The officials — Scott Foster, Natalie Sago, Jenna Schroeder — booed off the floor at halftime here in New Orleans. – 9:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It’s amazing how much easier it is for Boston to break Toronto’s 2-3 zone now that they can put Tatum in the middle of it and he can make the reads out of that spot over everyone. He was rarely in that spot in their playoff series since they needed a more composed passer. – 9:10 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics had 5 turnovers in the first half. They have 5 in the 3rd with 2:52 left – 9:10 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
I like that the Celtics are playing up-tempo with the Raptors, but if they’re going to keep up this pace without wearing down late, Ime will have to go deeper into his bench and give those people a bit longer runs. – 9:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
There a spot here for Aaron Nesmith to come in and do the Kool-Aid man stuff where he just crashes the glass and attacks the ball. – 9:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams went down awkwardly on Smart’s last layup. Horford just came in for Williams. – 9:06 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby is a very difficult duo to score against in a pick and roll. – 9:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Either Smart or Tatum is going to get a technical here fairly soon. – 9:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good timeout by Ime Udoka. Boston has been pretty messy on offense to open the second half. – 8:59 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Ime Udoka is pissed off calling that timeout. Celtics had three turnovers converted into points, Toronto opens the quarter on 9-4 run – 8:59 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Al Horford’s first ever foray into trash talking could have gone better. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t like how much Jayson Tatum complains. I’m on record with that.
HOWEVER…I’m admittedly confused how he never gets calls when he drives. Some of these are clearly fouls. – 8:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Double-double already for Robert Williams, early in 3Q. #Celtics – 8:55 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Robert Williams did a great job staying square against Siakam, keeping his hands high, and forcing that turnover – 8:53 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla discusses the impact Rob Williams has had off the glass in the first half.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Rob Williams’ first half could win an award from the Environmental Protection Agency… recycled 7 offensive rebounds into 8 second-chance points (14 overall); efficient use of energy with 7-for-8 shooting; plus-18 as Celtics lead Toronto, 62-46, at break. – 8:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is problematic, considering we live in FL and it rains quite a bit here.
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Payton Pritchard mask update — he is warming up at halftime without it on, which I’d assume is a good sign.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
9 offensive rebounds
16 second-chance points
30 points in the paint
At least 10-12 points in transition
Celtics have flipped the script from the home opening loss to Toronto a few weeks ago. – 8:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum has 11 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists at the break.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 62-46 at the half
Tatum – 11/10/5
R. Williams – 14 points, 7 ORs
Horford – 8 points
Celtics – 48% shooting
Celtics – 9 offensive rebounds
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Barnes – 13 points
VanVleet – 10 points
Raptors – 3-14 three-pointers
Raptors – 6 turnovers – 8:38 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
HALFTIME
@Robert Williams: 14 PTS, 9 RBS
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The first half ends with the Celtics up 62-46 over the Raptors. Three keys for Boston thus far…
* Rebounding (28-20 edge)
* Bench (15-8 edge)
*Robert Williams (14 pts, 9 reb, block in 17 minutes) – 8:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Triple-double watch is on for Jayson Tatum at halftime (11 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists). – 8:37 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Raptors 62-46 at half. RWilliams 14 and 9 reb, Tatum 11, Horford 8, Schroder 8, Richardson 7; Barnes 13, VanVleet 10. – 8:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Bad half, Raptors down 16 at the break
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Celtics were embarrassed by what the Raptors did to them in their home opener, and they’re playing like it tonight. They’re all business, and (with the exception of Scottie Barnes) the Raps haven’t come close to matching their effort/energy. Boston by 16 at the half. – 8:36 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I mean this as huge compliment: Scottie Barnes is an awesome ‘garbage man’. Has an amazing nose for scraps and gaps. Not too many super-elite prospects ever have to develop that; they’re used to having the ball all the time. – 8:35 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics really flipping the script here from the first game. They’re getting out in transition, getting shots at the rim, and second chances to build this 18 point lead – 8:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics turning the tables on the Raptors this half compared to their last ugly loss against them at the Garden. Outworking them for everything right now. – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is just overpowering the Raptors right now. He looks like the one really awesome kid in Biddy ball who just does whatever he wants. – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Josh Richardson has settled in nicely for the Celtics. He’s played pretty well recently. – 8:32 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
DUNK after DUNK after DUNK
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is one Grant missed corner three away from not passing him the ball anymore. – 8:31 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Robert Williams already has seven offensive rebounds, which is a new career-high. – 8:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Udoka’s done a great job honing in on the size mismatch Boston has going big against Toronto’s microball lineup. Lots of plays trying to get the bigs hard rolling or at least near the rim on the shot to play the offensive glass. Time Lord having a field day out there. – 8:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Robert Williams trying to make a run at his career-high (20 points) in the first half alone. – 8:31 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
seventh offensive rebound for Robert Williams. Another putback. He’s now up to 14 points 9 rebounds in the first half. – 8:31 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Wow what a pass, what a catch, what a finish on that lob to Robert Williams. – 8:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The numbers that will irk Nick
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Rob Williams has 5 offensive rebounds, the league-leading Raptors have 2. – 8:27 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
off the backboard 💪🏾
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Robert Williams is up to 10 points and seven rebounds — five of which are offensive.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston has had Siakam’s spin moves locked down since the bubble. – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
5/7/5 for Jayson Tatum. We’re definitely on triple-double watch tonight. – 8:24 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Great sequence for the #Celtics, with Robert Williams contesting a shot, Tatum gets the rebound, tosses pass up court to Williams for the easy dunk. – 8:24 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tatum is cold again from the field, but that was his 5th assist, to go along with 7 rebounds. Really chance at a triple double tonight – 8:24 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Robert Williams was one of the few #Celtics players this week that talked about payback toward the #Raptors for the home loss Toronto gave them. He’s got 8 pts, 6 rebounds in 11 minutes. pic.twitter.com/OsRU2qmibZ – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams has four offensive rebounds and he’s put all four them back in for baskets. – 8:22 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Robert Williams is feasting on the offensive boards. Fourth one already. All 8 points are put backs – 8:22 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart fouled hard by Malachi Flynn. After review, upgraded to Flagrant 1 foul. Smart to the line, splits the two free throws to push the #Celtics lead to 42-32. – 8:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Flagrant 1 on Flynn. It was a hard foul but Marcus Smart sold it better than Cal Worthington (LA joke). #Celtics #Raptors – 8:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Officials are reviewing the Malachi Flynn foul for a potential flagrant. – 8:18 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics survive the first Tatum bench stint. He sat +6 and now C’s are +5 – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
We live in a world where Scottie Barnes can scream for a foul and get it, but any number of established superstars can’t. – 8:16 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Horford snaps the 6-0 run on one end then has great help on the Banton cut to take away an attempt at the rim and force the kickout for the rushed FVV shot – 8:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Alvin on Horford: “He’s got that old man game” and truer words have never been spoken
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Schroder is trying to do too much. Back-to-back turnovers to open Q2. Both lead to Raptors runouts for easy layups.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Celtics are outscoring the Raptors 15-3 from beyond the arc, with Tatum creating 3 of their 5 3s on drive/dishes. Good news is the Raps (dead last in the NBA in assist percentage) have 8 assists on 10 FGM. Ball is moving and they’re getting good looks. – 8:08 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Balanced attack from the C’s: Schroder has 8, Langford/Rob 6, Tatum 5, Horford 4. Celtics are 5-9 from 3, Raptors are 1-2, so there’s the difference. 33-25 C’s after 1 – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 33-25 after one
Schroder – 8 points
Langford – 6 points
R. Williams – 6 points
Tatum – 5/5/3
Celtics – 5-9 three-pointers
Celtics – 1 turnover
Anunoby – 6 points
Barnes – 6 points
VanVleet – 5 points
Raptors – 1-2 three-pointers
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Far from the prettiest Raptors quarter, they’re down 8 at the quarter entirely on merit – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think Scottie Barnes is bigger than most think. Both height and bulk.
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
3 of Boston’s first 4 assists tonight have come from Jayson Tatum – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
5/4/2 already for Tatum. It’s early, but this feels like triple-double watch time. – 7:55 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Excellent hammer screen from Marcus Smart for that Romeo 3. Spurs used to run that a ton back in Udoka’s playing days – 7:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Romeo Langford now shooting 50 percent from 3-point range on the season (8-of-16). – 7:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Awesome pass from Fred to Precious. No shot blocking presence on the floor for Boston and the Raps are taking advantage. They’re getting into the paint, but they’ve gotta do a better job finishing at the rim. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So far, so good for Boston on the boards. The Raptors have missed five shots and the Celtics rebounded all of them so far. – 7:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tonight we welcome members of the United States Armed Services for our 15th annual Seats for Soldiers Night presented by ReliaQuest.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Showing the bounce early
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Raptors destroyed Boston on the glass in the first game. Celtics have three offensive rebounds already for six second-chance points already tonight. – 7:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Six second chance points already for Celtics against Raptors undersized front line. – 7:46 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics offense is looking good right now, but they are still committing too many defensive mistakes. Toronto is getting too many looks at the rim – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams and Scottie Barnes guarding each other is a weird ass matchup, but man it’s been fun already. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Schroder looked off Tatum on a swing pass and that should never, ever happen. – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics size advantage showing up early.
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Right from the jump Toronto is bumping, but Horford converts a late clock turnaround. – 7:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Eric Koreen (personal – palpable ennui) is unavailable for tonight’s game, but please follow @Jay King for the scene from Boston. – 7:36 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Our team feels like it’s made significant improvements since our home-opening loss to Toronto, and tonight’s rematch should provide a good measuring stick. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
R. Williams
A. Horford
J. Tatum
M. Smart
D. Schroder
Raptors starters:
P. Siakam
OG Anunoby
S. Barnes
G. Trent Jr.
F. VanVleet – 7:12 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tipping off our 15th annual Seats for Soldiers Night presented by @ReliaQuest with a pregame zoom call with the Smith Barracks in Germany 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OmewtdpFXU – 7:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign starting lineup. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/YjozQkhcig – 6:41 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors going with: Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Trent Jr. and VanVleet. – 6:41 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Long before Scottie Barnes arrived, the Raptors rookie standard was set Mighty Mouse, Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire. Many thanks to @reeshmasud for the always excellent viz on the latest Words By Grange; sportsnet.ca/nba/video/barn… – 6:33 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jayson Tatum walking off after warmups pic.twitter.com/6OMbBgtDSb – 6:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Good news from Nick Nurse:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris could return from COVID-19 for the Sixers’ Thursday game against the Raptors inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He does what we ask him to do as hard as we can do it …. Great system fit for us” — Nurse on Isaac Bonga, who is getting work with 905 right now. – 6:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse on Siakam/Anunoby/Barnes trio: “Those 3 guys are going to be the mainstays in the middle of our rotation and take as many minutes as they can handle… We’re trying to develop 3 really good 2-way players there that are versatile.” – 6:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam again, Nick Nurse just told us – 6:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Same Raptors starters vs. Celtics: Fred, OG, Trent, Pascal, Siakam. – 6:07 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick again mentions having a “moving” starting lineup depending on who the Raptors are playing – 6:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Same starters for the Raptors vs Boston tonight: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam. – 6:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse: “I would imagine that they’ll remember that last game a little bit, so we should get a fired up Celtics team tonight.” – 6:06 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“In the last five, six games, we’re more where we want to be,” says Coach Udoka. “We’ve got our identity down a little bit better and we’re relying on our defense and team play.” – 5:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says Romeo Langford is feeling better and is “ready to go” tonight. – 5:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says this is a good measuring stick game for the Celtics. In part because they already played, but also because Boston can measure how much they’ve improved in things the Raptors forced them do in the first meeting. – 5:49 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Old friend Fabulous Flournoy in the house as an assistant for the Raptors: pic.twitter.com/NXuUjTp95h – 5:34 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Romeo Langford and Grant Williams on the floor going through their pregame routines: pic.twitter.com/ASQ1BudN1c – 5:28 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in trading for Ben Simmons, but not for Jaylen Brown
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Michael Jordan was almost a Boston Celtic?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris is listed as questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the #Toronto #Raptors. Harris missed the past six games while in the #NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols. – 4:58 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Seth Curry (left foot contusion) are listed as questionable for Sixers-Raptors tomorrow.
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry and Tobias Harris are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Raptors
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Meet Monique Lawrence, a hero who continuously inspires and motivates others not only in her community but also in the Raptors’ family as well.
We’re lucky to have her as a part of our family.
#WeTheNorth | @TangerineHoops pic.twitter.com/O6AAj9Ur3J – 2:59 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Will the Celtics Ever Win at TD Garden? | A-List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely & @KwaniALunis twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:30 PM
