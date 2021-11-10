Game stream: Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Washington Wizards (7-3) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-4) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021
Washington Wizards 24, Cleveland Cavaliers 22 (Q1 00:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Was talking to someone recently who has known Deni Avdija and his game for a long time. They said a big part of his game overseas was playmaking in the post. This may have been a quick glimpse of the future as his game continues to expand. pic.twitter.com/QQjicAnsiO – 7:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
That’s just what @Daniel Gafford does!
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#TheFirstCedi with a little wizardry of his own!
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With #Cavs offense stuck in the mud (4 points in the first 5-plus minutes), J.B. Bickerstaff brings in Ricky Rubio. – 7:22 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wizards doing a really good job early on being physical with #Cavs off the ball. Kinda has Cleveland out of rhythm offensively. – 7:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Going to work early!
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jarrett Allen missed this dunk
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma blocked Evan Mobley, then Daniel Gafford blocked Jarrett Allen on the next possession. The Wizards are 2nd in the NBA in blocks per game (6.2). – 7:18 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Jarrett Allen just tried to dunk on Daniel Gafford
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Two early fouls on #Cavs rookie Evan Mobley. First time all season he’s been in foul trouble. – 7:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Montrezl Harrell’s patdown pre-game routine with Bradley Beal remains my favorite pic.twitter.com/INkYrEd4AC – 7:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Isaac Okoro gets the #Cavs on the board with a driving layup, after missing the last 7 games with a hamstring strain. – 7:13 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Not the Cavaliers using the Succession music to introduce visiting starters – 7:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Honoring those who sacrificed for the Red, White and Blue 🇺🇸
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MEM
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where the Wizards will face the Cavaliers in about 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/BzsTCIK7WS – 6:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
How many is @Bradley Beal going for tonight? pic.twitter.com/z8jlyl4Q7a – 6:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s first 5️⃣ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/RZxFJZxMOS – 6:44 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro enters the starting lineup tonight. It will be Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zach LaVine
Mike Conley
Cole Anthony
James Harden
Darius Garland
Ja Morant
Jalen Brunson
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Updates from Wes Unseld Jr. pre-Cavs tonight:
– Bertans (left ankle sprain) probably about a week away
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: Is #Cavs hot start sustainable? How much will they miss Collin Sexton? How long will he be out? Who needs to step up in his absence? And what stands out most about Evan Mobley early on?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro will not only return from hamstring injury, but will start for injured Collin Sexton at shooting guard tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom.
It will be Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“We gotta win the paint.”
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. (Wizards) and J.B. Bickerstaff (Cavs) will coach against each other tonight for the first time. Unseld Jr. says they would play together as kids in the family room at the Capital Centre when Unseld’s father was a Bullets player and Bickerstaff’s was an asst. coach. – 5:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. on Davis Bertans’ sprained left ankle: “He’s still probably a week or so away.” – 5:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Earth tones are the look tonight.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos on whether the Warriors, Heat, Wizards, and Bulls have staying power in the title race:
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Are the Warriors, Heat, Wizards, and Bulls title contenders?
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Hearing that the Wizards may have PG Spencer Dinwiddie guarding the three on defense tonight and matchup with Dean Wade (6-9) instead of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Expect plenty of new looks defensively as Washington tries to combat the Cavs size in the front court. – 3:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
What questions do you have for an upcoming Washington Wizards mailbag? Please ask away — one question per tweet, please — and please include the hashtag #AskJoshRobbins to help me locate your question on Twitter. – 3:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Great night for 🏀 in The Land!
🆚 @Washington Wizards
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KCP is approaching a milestone!
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Our 103.1 defensive rating ranks fifth in the NBA this season.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Going for five in a row tonight in #CavsWizards!
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
3️⃣ vs. 1️⃣0️⃣ is one to watch tonight!
Dave McMenamin @mcten
This was an excellent basketball and life discussion between my new ESPN colleague, @jj_redick and a true pro who I appreciated covering in Cleveland, @KyleKorver. Their love for the game is so apparent. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:35 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Jokic gets suspended one game, last night’s three NBA games, Sexton’s meniscus tear, Vin pleads with The Rock to return for ‘FF10,’ sloppy mud pies + more!
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The morning shift is over. See ya tonight!
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
And So On for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“Took This Long To Ball” Capsule Collection.
