LeBron James' injury won't keep him out an extended period

LeBron James' injury won't keep him out an extended period

LeBron James' injury won't keep him out an extended period

November 10, 2021

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Kevin Garnett dished out his unfiltered take concerning the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT take.
sportscasting.com/kevin-garnett-…2:32 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Stephen Curry’s pursuit of Ray Allen, LeBron James’ march to the 35,000-10,000-10,000 club and the NBA records that could fall this season. sports.yahoo.com/le-bron-james-…1:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Rockets rookie Jalen Green talks LeBron James, Luka Doncic in Q&A. Can he save the Rockets? usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @usatoday – 10:08 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p…
-Can Russ Adjust to what the Lakers need?
-Realistic to be .500 without Bron?
-Carmelo has been the Lakers most important player so far..:
Guest: @Jovan Buha, @TheAthleticLA
@ESPNLosAngeles9:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn or Talen Horton-Tucker vs. Heat on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis (illness, thumb) is probable, with Rajon Rondo (hamstring) questionable. – 8:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron remains out for tomorrow, Lakers say. – 8:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against Miami:
— LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn are out.
— Rajon Rondo (left hamstring strain) and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) are questionable.
— Anthony Davis is probable. pic.twitter.com/7tvFEf1BkC7:55 PM

Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel, on his level of concern with LeBron. “Hopefully he’ll be back soon… He doesn’t know exactly what happened… He felt something pulling (in the fourth quarter).” -via Twitter @hmfaigen / November 4, 2021

