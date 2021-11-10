Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk
Source: Twitter @SeanCunningham
Source: Twitter @SeanCunningham
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luke Walton’s response to whether Marvin Bagley refused to go into a recent game: pic.twitter.com/MP7M4huef3 – 8:33 PM
Luke Walton’s response to whether Marvin Bagley refused to go into a recent game: pic.twitter.com/MP7M4huef3 – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here’s how Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton responded when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to go into Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:21 PM
Here’s how Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton responded when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to go into Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kings’ Luke Walton addresses report that Marvin Bagley III refused to enter game vs. Suns
cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 8:21 PM
Kings’ Luke Walton addresses report that Marvin Bagley III refused to enter game vs. Suns
cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 8:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Marvin Bagley refused to enter Kings-Suns game nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/10/rep… – 7:40 PM
Report: Marvin Bagley refused to enter Kings-Suns game nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/10/rep… – 7:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns.
I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach.
Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk – 7:07 PM
Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns.
I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach.
Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk – 7:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings giving away Marvin Bagley jerseys during the timeout. – 11:28 PM
Kings giving away Marvin Bagley jerseys during the timeout. – 11:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With Kings not having Haliburton and scraping rotation barrel, they turn to Chimezie Metu for some backup forward minutes … not Marvin Bagley. – 10:56 PM
With Kings not having Haliburton and scraping rotation barrel, they turn to Chimezie Metu for some backup forward minutes … not Marvin Bagley. – 10:56 PM
More on this storyline
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Luke Walton when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to enter Monday’s game against the Suns: “Anything that happens within our group, that’s between our group, so the thing that matter is people know what’s expected and we continue to move forward tonight.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 10, 2021
Jason Anderson: Luke Walton on Marvin Bagley III’s chances of getting into the rotation at some point: “The chances are great. Everyone on our team is going to get opportunities this year. We’re going to need everybody. Every practice we’ve had, including the one yesterday, is high energy.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 2, 2021