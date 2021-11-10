Myles Turner on trade rumors: 'This is a business at the end of the day'

USA Today Sports

November 10, 2021

By |

Myles Turner on trade rumors: Three years ago was the first time it really kind of got to me because I’d see it all the time, and people were saying it was a sure thing. It was like, every time I opened up my phone, I saw my name there. At one point, I was like I loved the attention. The second time, it can be overwhelming for a younger player because you think you have some comfortability in a city and you could get moved at any time, and you see situations like that across the league all the time. You’ve got to go out there and take control of your own destiny. If you get traded, so be it. Go out there and kill it. If you stay with your organization, come out and show them why they paid you. You can make it an ego thing, but this is a business at the end of the day. The organization is going to do what’s best for the organization. They’re not inclined to care about your feelings in a sense. Now that I see myself in these rumors all the time, it’s just like another day for me. It’s like, “Oh, what else is new?”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Cavs center Jarrett Allen named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Myles Turner was among the seven nominees. – 3:35 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“He was smart on offense, he’s always great on defense… He mixed in the right amount of psychical play,” Rick Carlisle said of Myles Turner tonight. Pointed out that Turner was a +22 in the win.
“Myles is playing at a very, very high level right now.” – 8:45 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Myles Turner reminding me why I wanted the Kings to trade for him this offseason. – 7:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
PSA: stop trying to challenge Myles Turner at the rim. – 7:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Three fouls on Myles Turner and Caris LeVert. – 7:01 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner checked in with 7:02 in the second quarter. Kings didn’t hit a shot from that point until the 2:35 mark. He’s playing well – 7 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 blocks. Pacers are +19 with him in tonight. – 7:01 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Myles Turner joins Caris LaVert with 3 fouls before the half for Indiana. – 7:01 PM

