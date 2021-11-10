Myles Turner on trade rumors: 'This is a business at the end of the day'

Myles Turner on trade rumors: Three years ago was the first time it really kind of got to me because I’d see it all the time, and people were saying it was a sure thing. It was like, every time I opened up my phone, I saw my name there. At one point, I was like I loved the attention. The second time, it can be overwhelming for a younger player because you think you have some comfortability in a city and you could get moved at any time, and you see situations like that across the league all the time. You’ve got to go out there and take control of your own destiny. If you get traded, so be it. Go out there and kill it. If you stay with your organization, come out and show them why they paid you. You can make it an ego thing, but this is a business at the end of the day. The organization is going to do what’s best for the organization. They’re not inclined to care about your feelings in a sense. Now that I see myself in these rumors all the time, it’s just like another day for me. It’s like, “Oh, what else is new?”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Cavs center Jarrett Allen named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Myles Turner was among the seven nominees. – 3:35 PM
Cavs center Jarrett Allen named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Myles Turner was among the seven nominees. – 3:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Myles Turner reminding me why I wanted the Kings to trade for him this offseason. – 7:33 PM
Myles Turner reminding me why I wanted the Kings to trade for him this offseason. – 7:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Myles Turner joins Caris LaVert with 3 fouls before the half for Indiana. – 7:01 PM
Myles Turner joins Caris LaVert with 3 fouls before the half for Indiana. – 7:01 PM