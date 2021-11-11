Austin Reaves out at least two weeks

Kyle Goon: The Lakers announce that rookie Austin Reaves is out for at least two weeks with a strained hamstring.
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Further testing on Austin Reaves revealed a strained left hamstring. He’s out for at least 2 weeks, when he’ll be reevaluated.
Undrafted and converted from a 2-way deal, Reaves has been a major bright spot off the bench, ranking 2nd (to Monk) on the team in net rating (8.2). – 1:22 PM
Further testing on Austin Reaves revealed a strained left hamstring. He’s out for at least 2 weeks, when he’ll be reevaluated.
Undrafted and converted from a 2-way deal, Reaves has been a major bright spot off the bench, ranking 2nd (to Monk) on the team in net rating (8.2). – 1:22 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Struggle continues for the Lakers to stay healthy. Rookie Austin Reaves is the latest to be bit by the injury bug as he’s expected to miss at least 2 weeks (reevaluated at that time) w/ a strained left hamstring.
Players don’t bounce back quickly from hamstring injuries. – 1:19 PM
Struggle continues for the Lakers to stay healthy. Rookie Austin Reaves is the latest to be bit by the injury bug as he’s expected to miss at least 2 weeks (reevaluated at that time) w/ a strained left hamstring.
Players don’t bounce back quickly from hamstring injuries. – 1:19 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Per Lakers Media Relations, Austin Reaves has a strained left hamstring…He will be reevaluated by Lakers team physicians in two weeks – 1:07 PM
Per Lakers Media Relations, Austin Reaves has a strained left hamstring…He will be reevaluated by Lakers team physicians in two weeks – 1:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Another absence for the Lakers: Rookie Austin Reaves has a strained left hamstring and will miss at least two weeks. – 1:06 PM
Another absence for the Lakers: Rookie Austin Reaves has a strained left hamstring and will miss at least two weeks. – 1:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say that Austin Reaves (strained left hamstring) will be reevaluated by the Lakers’ team physicians in two weeks. – 1:05 PM
The Lakers say that Austin Reaves (strained left hamstring) will be reevaluated by the Lakers’ team physicians in two weeks. – 1:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that guard Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a strained left hamstring. He will be reevaluated by Lakers team physicians in two weeks. – 1:05 PM
Lakers say that guard Austin Reaves has been diagnosed with a strained left hamstring. He will be reevaluated by Lakers team physicians in two weeks. – 1:05 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves will miss at least the next two weeks with his strained left hamstring, according to a team spokesperson. – 1:05 PM
Austin Reaves will miss at least the next two weeks with his strained left hamstring, according to a team spokesperson. – 1:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said both Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo will be out tonight with respective hamstring strains. He said each are day-to-day, and both injuries are considered minor.
Nonetheless, LAL are considerably shorthanded vs. Miami, with LeBron, THT, Nunn and Ariza still out. – 8:20 PM
Frank Vogel said both Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo will be out tonight with respective hamstring strains. He said each are day-to-day, and both injuries are considered minor.
Nonetheless, LAL are considerably shorthanded vs. Miami, with LeBron, THT, Nunn and Ariza still out. – 8:20 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo Out tonight (minor hamstring issues)…No updates on Lebron – 8:19 PM
Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo Out tonight (minor hamstring issues)…No updates on Lebron – 8:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo are both out tonight. Both players are day-to-day with minor injuries. – 8:18 PM
Frank Vogel says Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo are both out tonight. Both players are day-to-day with minor injuries. – 8:18 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says both Rajon Rondo and Austin Reaves will miss tonight against the Heat with “minor” hamstring issues. They are both considered day to day. – 8:18 PM
Frank Vogel says both Rajon Rondo and Austin Reaves will miss tonight against the Heat with “minor” hamstring issues. They are both considered day to day. – 8:18 PM
More on this storyline
Brad Turner: Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) and Rajon Rondo (left hamstring strain) are out tonight for Lakers and are listed as day to day. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / November 10, 2021