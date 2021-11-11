Enes Kanter on China stance: 'NBA made me do this'

Kanter told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview that despite speaking out on issues such as Black Lives Matter, the NBA has stayed silent on China — highlighting its struggle in balancing player activism with the lucrative Chinese market. “NBA made me do this,” Kanter said. “Because every time when one of the NBA teams or the commissioner comes out to speak, they say we are encouraging players to talk about whatever they want to talk about. “We are giving freedom to our players to talk about all the injustices happening around the world, all the human rights abuses around the world. So, they gave me this right.”
Source: Ben Church @ CNN.com
Source: Ben Church @ CNN.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Enes Kanter @EnesKanter
How can I stay silent when my brothers & sisters are getting tortured,gang raped,forced abortions & sterilized every day.
People are scared to speak up. Money,Fame &Fear are keeping them blind & silenced
What would you do if that was your mother or sister?
#EndUyghurForcedLabor pic.twitter.com/IZ3se5tdJU – 10:22 AM
How can I stay silent when my brothers & sisters are getting tortured,gang raped,forced abortions & sterilized every day.
People are scared to speak up. Money,Fame &Fear are keeping them blind & silenced
What would you do if that was your mother or sister?
#EndUyghurForcedLabor pic.twitter.com/IZ3se5tdJU – 10:22 AM
More on this storyline
Kanter says he sat down privately with NBA officials and commissioner Adam Silver, who says Silver has backed Kanter’s right to freedom of speech. The Celtics center says he has no intention of breaking NBA rules but is concerned as to why the NBA has yet to release a public statement on the issue. “If they were really supporting me, they would have put something out there. They would have put out some kind of statement,” he said. “People think I do politics, I don’t do politics. I do human rights.” -via CNN.com / November 11, 2021
Enes Kanter: The genocidal Chinese government and the insecure tyrant behind it all XI JINPING must not be allowed to host the upcoming Winter Olympics. Say NO to @Beijing2022 !! #FreedomShoes #NoBeijing2022 -via Twitter @eneskanter / October 31, 2021
Andrew Bogut: I support someone speaking out that can lose ALOT. Regardless of if I agree or disagree. Waiting for other players/coaches/gms to make comments in support of Enes and #Equality -via Twitter @hoopshype / October 27, 2021