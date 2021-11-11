Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz

The Indiana Pacers (4-8) play against the Utah Jazz (3-3) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday November 11, 2021
Indiana Pacers 102, Utah Jazz 92 (Q4 04:17)
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers getting stops and dominating the glass (+18). Jazz are the last unbeaten team at home (4-0) and one of the better offensive teams, just not tonight. 5mins to go. – 11:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:15 remaining: the Jazz trail the Pacers 100-89…..score is indicative on how the game has gone. The Jazz have not played well at all. Indiana has been terrific – 11:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
eric paschall: 𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨
#TakeNote | @Eric Paschall pic.twitter.com/LrZPRdc4w9 – 10:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
8:03 remaining in this one: the Jazz trail the Pacers 94-87….Utah trying to get back into this….Indiana is just making all the right plays when needed – 10:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Huge swing there. Clarkson, out of control, misses the layup, falls down, creates a 5-n-4, Pacers bury the open 3. – 10:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
in our hearts, this one counted @Royce O’Neale
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/h9adPDRTUi – 10:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
give-and-go
@TJ McConnell x @Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/vtDJU53TQP – 10:52 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Looks like Conley is trying to just beat McConnell with speed and direction changes now and it’s starting to work but the Jazz have to be able to stop drive down the middle on the other end. – 10:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Great timeout by Rick Carlisle here. The Jazz pulled within 89-83….vivint had signs of life for the first time. Stopped this before it became loud. Great coaching – 10:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
TJ McConnell has been all over Mike Conley tonight…on both ends of the floor – 10:49 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 85-77 to the Pacers. Wide open three after wide open three for Indiana, and the Jazz really could be down a lot more. As is, they still have a chance. – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Pacers 85, Jazz 77. Malcolm Brogdon has been destroying the Jazz throughout — 13 of his 28p in the 3Q. Rudy Gobert with 11 of his 17p for Utah in the period. – 10:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Malcolm Brogdon has a season-high 28 points, we remain in the 3rd quarter. – 10:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Yes, the Jazz have finally been playing with more energy in 3Q, which has helped. What also helped, though, was the Pacers simply missing open looks for a while. They haven’t been missing these past few possessions. – 10:42 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
24 points, 4 rebounds & 4 assists for @Donovan Mitchell with a quarter to go 🕷
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/P8kxncZFhg – 10:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers not getting much from the bench other than McConnell (13pts). And just 12 points combined from their starting 2 & 3; Duarte and Holiday are 5 for 16. That’s where they could use some scoring and playmaking. – 10:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz put together a few good possessions….or the Pacers miss a few point blank looks, and draw within 74-68….3:55 remaining in the third quarter. Utah has to keep this game close enough for the fourth quarter to matter. – 10:35 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I do not know why Jordan Clarkson has started to celebrate like this, but it’s something pic.twitter.com/jTa6UV5py0 – 10:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
If you have a choice between leaving Justin Holiday open for a 3 or Torrey Craig open for a 3, I’d personally choose the latter, but that’s just me. – 10:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🗣 “Using that physicality.”
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/ERUmWGpC9l – 10:29 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The number of straight-line drives Malcom Brogdon (23 points midway through the third quarter, including six buckets within five feet) is getting is a bad sign for the Jazz defense. – 10:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:34 remaining in the third quarter: the Jazz trail the Pacers 71-60…..Brogdon is dominating this game off the dribble. Getting to the basket at Will with straight drives – 10:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Congratulations @Hassan Whiteside on 6,000 career points!
#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/OclM69raKe – 10:25 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Duarte, meet the rookie wall. Kind of early for that, but he’ll recover. – 10:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
No. 5 ‼️
congratulations to @Myles Turner on moving into fifth place on the franchise blocks list 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6LddArgf9j – 10:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Pacers are two really good minutes away from getting this to 15…the Jazz need to be extremely careful here – 10:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
he was waving everyone off the court 🤣🤣🤣
@TJ McConnell | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/alWjHyIvyV – 10:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
For context of the offensive rebounds for the Pacers: they rebounded half of their misses. That’s just not supposed to happen – 10:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
00 hits the triple 🔥
#Pura3Pointer | @Pura pic.twitter.com/RHSpQ5e0Am – 10:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Pacers have 32 rebounds and the Jazz have 15 rebounds. Included in that stat is 12 offensive rebounds. That’s just one team playing with a bunch of effort and the other team not playing with a bunch of effort – 10:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
closed the first half with a 💥
@TJ McConnell 13p/6r/1s
@Malcolm Brogdon 13p/6r
@Domantas Sabonis 8p/6r/4a
@Chris Duarte 6p pic.twitter.com/XNleyH0QV5 – 10:05 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz have been pretty susceptible to being bulled this season.
Teams who have been willing to be more physical have been able to push the Jazz out of their sets and hammer them on the defensive glass.
Pacers are running that game plan well. – 10:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Pacers 60, Jazz 51. A dozen offensive rebounds for Indy, including one right before the buzzer. Pacers also have 32 PITP. Meanwhile, Jazz went 2-8 from 3 in 2Q, and are only 4-7 FTs for the game. Not great. – 10:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are down 60-51 at halftime. The Pacers simply played at a different level from Utah in the first half. Beat the Jazz in almost every facet. Mitchell has 15 and 4 assists. Everyone else did a pretty much sleepwalking – 10:03 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Pacers up 60-51 on the half on the Jazz. They’re playing really poorly! Not defending, not rebounding at all, missing free throws, fouling too much Clarkson still can’t make a shot, Bogdanovic can’t do good things, even Conley’s getting beat back door. Uh, Mitchell’s been good? – 10:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
T.J. McConnell playing the best basketball in three seasons with the Pacers. Reached double figures in all four games on this road trip, pushing the tempo and rebounding very well.
Pacers up 60-51 at half. – 10:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back 🚪
@TJ McConnell ➡️ @Domantas Sabonis
#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/8DKUfHbzoZ – 10:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Hey @Tony Jones @Sarah Todd @Andy Larsen @Eric Walden anyone have how many dunks for the Jazz – 9:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
this is 💯 a pass, right?
@Chris Duarte x @Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/tUffAzB39C – 9:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:32 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail the Pacers 51-48…..Indiana has been the better team significantly since the opening minutes. Playing better basketball on both ends – 9:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
That’s nine O-rebs for the Pacers now. Starting to think this game might turn for the Jazz around the time they start to show some interest and effort on the boards. – 9:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
It can’t be coincidence that after missing four pretty on-balance Js, Jordan Clarkson does a deep leaner on his fifth shot and promptly buries it, can it? Jazz lead 40-38 with 7:25 left til halftime. – 9:45 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
these Eric dunks are becoming a regular thing.
#TakeNote | @Eric Paschall pic.twitter.com/friCCXxQwc – 9:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson for three and the Jazz take a 40-38 lead over the Pacers….7:25 remaining in the first half – 9:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🗣 CHRIS DUARTE IS A BUCKET
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/z1USidqui3 – 9:43 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze, getting early minutes because of two quick fouls on Sabonis, to the bench now with four fouls in six minutes. There hasn’t been a good flow to start the second quarter. – 9:43 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
another look at that stepback 🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/2dDtu48fX1 – 9:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter: the Jazz trail the Pacers 32-30…..Pacers are shooting 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from three, which is to say the jazz haven’t been all that attentive defensively thus far.. – 9:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Pacers 32, Jazz 30. Despite Utah going 5-12 from deep, the Jazz trail, largely owing to allowing 5 offensive rebounds and 16 points in the paint. – 9:33 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Pacers up 32-30 after 1Q. I don’t know that the Jazz are trying that hard defensively right now. – 9:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
shooting with confidence 🔥
@TJ McConnell | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/ELDeqTC6h8 – 9:31 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
It’s been seven years and TJ McConnell is still picking up dudes full court. Respect. – 9:31 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Joe Ingles already taking two threes before the end of the first quarter is good, and I won’t be faulting him for being off today – 9:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
strong start for the prez 🇺🇸
@Malcolm Brogdon | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/iYpQUPXM1s – 9:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pacers played those last four minutes with a ton of energy. They take a 24-22 lead with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter…. – 9:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Two Pacers went under on a screen and Donovan Mitchell made them pay with his third 3. Guarded by Duarte, Mitchell already has 11pts. Pacers aren’t going to win a 3-point battle against the Jazz, they’ve got to make things more difficult. – 9:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
A lot — A LOT — of clean looks at 3s for the Jazz so far, and they’re 4-5 from deep so far. 18-14 lead over the Pacers; 6:38 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell is showing why he’s top five in the NBA in plus-minus early against the Pacers.
Really not much defenses can do when he’s on like this.
He’s got 11 points on 4-4 shooting including 3-3 from three. – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First timeout: the Jazz lead the Pacers 18-14….Mitchell has 11 of those points, including a logo three – 9:18 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis picks up his second foul 3:39 into the game so Torrey Craig comes in to replace him. Pacers up by two early. – 9:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Early 3️⃣ for @Justin Holiday
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/TNPi1hZpZW pic.twitter.com/jaMjQdhdmq – 9:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Man that was a good play on the flare screen to get Mitchell a clean look at three….new wrinkle in the offense haven’t seen the flare above the break much – 9:13 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Izzy was light. Izzy was love.
#StandForIzzy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K8NK3Ew9ks – 9:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ready to throw down 👊
@Domantas Sabonis | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/oKbbkhtFlx – 9:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz have also made a donation to Izzy’s Gofundme page – 8:43 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Utah Jazz Foundation made a $50,000 donation to Izzy Tichenor’s GoFundMe. (gofundme.com/f/stand-for-iz…)
There will also be a moment of silence for the girl before tonight’s game. – 8:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz Foundation made a donation to Izzy Tichenor’s Gofundme. There will also be a moment of silence for her before tonight’s game. – 8:42 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
How we’ll start in Salt Lake City…
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/qYjqUbY0tv – 8:38 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jacket game strong 🧥
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/VqdAIOdjV4 – 8:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The leading scorer off the bench will be _____
Jazz pregame starts on @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30PM MT 📺 pic.twitter.com/Gqcb28tg7K – 7:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rick Carlisle, on Rudy Gobert: “They’ve got one of the greatest defensive players in the history of the game. [He and Myles Turner are] the best there is right now patrolling the lane. People need to start to realize there is amazing artistry in that kind of defensive ability.” – 7:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, on the Utah Jazz: “This is a title-contending team. I mean, this is one of the top five or six teams in the game. That’s my opinion.” – 7:54 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle ahead of Pacers at Jazz: “People need to start to realize that there is amazing artistry in that kind of defensive ability — in guys like Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner.” – 7:43 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Not bad for 11 games into the season 🔮
#BehindTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/aB3coUgWHm – 7:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s early, but if you’re putting together a list of West All-Stars:
Jokić, Steph, PG, Ja, Gobert, and CP3 are probably locks.
LeBron and AD will be voted in. So will Mitchell probably. Probably Booker too.
You can make an argument for Draymond and Barton as wildcards. – 6:32 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jared Butler and Udoka Azubuike are available for the @Utah Jazz tonight. – 6:20 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Tonight, I’m trying out @PrizePicks for the first time! 🤞 Here’s my entry (plus my reasoning for each pick):
– With LeVert out, I think Duarte steps up.
– PG could go off with Butler out.
– Drummond has been a beast on the glass.
– Maxey has 5+ assists in 5 of last 6 games. pic.twitter.com/5RLpSmjy81 – 5:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Tonight’s @Utah Jazz game will also be on @kslnewsradio so join us from far and beyond – 5:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📓| “As an organization, there’s no doubt that everyone’s behind them (Tichenor family). Whatever we can do, we had a really good chat about some things that we can do obviously now, to try and help as best we can.”
nba.com/jazz/news/utah… – 5:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Utah:
Caris LeVert – Out (lower back soreness)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (left knee)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/Ov7LP73ZjT – 3:59 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles vow to help family of Izzy Tichenor and fight for change https://t.co/8PWFFatMAK pic.twitter.com/vCON0Cdzcv – 3:54 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
When do you know you’re in the zone? Sometimes, immediately. Let’s walk through how quickly you knew Will Barton was about to get busy on the Pacers on Wednesday night. Hint: It took 20 seconds… #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/Y26sEhdUue – 3:30 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Joined @Manchild_Show talked #Lakers #Warriors #Bulls #Cavs #Wizards #Celtics #Nets #Hawks #Jazz #Pacers et al bit.ly/3HcbY3m #DCAboveAll #BullsNation #NetsWorld #WarriorsGround #DubNation #LakeShow #TrueToAtlanta #BeTheFight #TakeNote #GoldBlooded #NBA @BoyGreen25 – 3:00 PM
