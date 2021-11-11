Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Miami Heat (7-4) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Thursday November 11, 2021
Miami Heat 40, Los Angeles Clippers 23 (Q1 00:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Dolphins doing Seven Nation Army. A Heat game has broken out in here. – 11:05 PM
Dolphins doing Seven Nation Army. A Heat game has broken out in here. – 11:05 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
PJ Tucker warms up in the “Lower Merion Aces” Nike Zoom Kobe 3 in LA! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/fHgf7Fp1Ns – 11:05 PM
PJ Tucker warms up in the “Lower Merion Aces” Nike Zoom Kobe 3 in LA! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/fHgf7Fp1Ns – 11:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Adebayo may have checked out but Miami is still not missing a single thing. They’re up to 66% shooting in this first quarter and lead by 15. – 11:05 PM
Adebayo may have checked out but Miami is still not missing a single thing. They’re up to 66% shooting in this first quarter and lead by 15. – 11:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a break from being down double digits, but … pic.twitter.com/l9nBOoozZX – 11:05 PM
Clippers took a break from being down double digits, but … pic.twitter.com/l9nBOoozZX – 11:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Heat at the moment have Tyler Herro surrounded on the court by . . . Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon and Max Strus. – 11:04 PM
So Heat at the moment have Tyler Herro surrounded on the court by . . . Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Dewayne Dedmon and Max Strus. – 11:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Welcome back, Max Strus. He hits his first three-point attempt. – 11:04 PM
Welcome back, Max Strus. He hits his first three-point attempt. – 11:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Back to the G League for a moment: Clippers rookie Keon Johnson’s initial prognosis is a sprained ankle, source told @latimessports, with a timetable for a return still TBD. He’d played his best basketball since being drafted yesterday and today before landing wrong. – 11:01 PM
Back to the G League for a moment: Clippers rookie Keon Johnson’s initial prognosis is a sprained ankle, source told @latimessports, with a timetable for a return still TBD. He’d played his best basketball since being drafted yesterday and today before landing wrong. – 11:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The flush in traffic.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/sqjnMYeDgD – 10:59 PM
The flush in traffic.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/sqjnMYeDgD – 10:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo has never scored more than 15 points in the first quarter during his NBA career. He has 19 points in the first eight minutes tonight. – 10:59 PM
Bam Adebayo has never scored more than 15 points in the first quarter during his NBA career. He has 19 points in the first eight minutes tonight. – 10:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
On a night without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo has 19 points on 8 for 9 shooting in eight minutes. – 10:58 PM
On a night without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo has 19 points on 8 for 9 shooting in eight minutes. – 10:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Bam Adebayo has 19 points in 8 minutes. He’s made eight of his nine shots. The difficulty sliders have been set on low tonight for him. – 10:57 PM
Bam Adebayo has 19 points in 8 minutes. He’s made eight of his nine shots. The difficulty sliders have been set on low tonight for him. – 10:57 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is livid toward officials for some of the recent whistles. Bam Adebayo has 13 of Miami’s 20 points. – 10:56 PM
Ty Lue is livid toward officials for some of the recent whistles. Bam Adebayo has 13 of Miami’s 20 points. – 10:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent second player off the Heat’s bench tonight, with Tyler Herro playing as a starter. – 10:55 PM
Gabe Vincent second player off the Heat’s bench tonight, with Tyler Herro playing as a starter. – 10:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
An aggressive Bam Adebayo with 13 of the Heat’s first 20 points on 5-of-6 shooting. – 10:55 PM
An aggressive Bam Adebayo with 13 of the Heat’s first 20 points on 5-of-6 shooting. – 10:55 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler’s looking pretty comfortable in his first start this season. pic.twitter.com/QE2Gnqo2TX – 10:54 PM
Tyler’s looking pretty comfortable in his first start this season. pic.twitter.com/QE2Gnqo2TX – 10:54 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Reggie Jackson is wearing two different colored shoes… thoughts? – 10:54 PM
Reggie Jackson is wearing two different colored shoes… thoughts? – 10:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bam Adebayo with 8 of Heat’s first 15 points, plus on defense banging with Zubac down low and switching onto PG13 out top (cut off one George drive). He’s looked like an Olympian and been the best player on the floor early. – 10:50 PM
Bam Adebayo with 8 of Heat’s first 15 points, plus on defense banging with Zubac down low and switching onto PG13 out top (cut off one George drive). He’s looked like an Olympian and been the best player on the floor early. – 10:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat opens on 15-6 run. Miami already with 4 of 5 at the rim. – 10:50 PM
Heat opens on 15-6 run. Miami already with 4 of 5 at the rim. – 10:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I feel like this defensive start is similar to Sunday vs the Hornets.
Heat score 15 points in first five minutes of the game, take a 9-point lead, and Tyronn Lue has to stop the game.
Besides the feckless defense, Clippers have missed all four shots in the paint. – 10:50 PM
I feel like this defensive start is similar to Sunday vs the Hornets.
Heat score 15 points in first five minutes of the game, take a 9-point lead, and Tyronn Lue has to stop the game.
Besides the feckless defense, Clippers have missed all four shots in the paint. – 10:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo two-man game has helped create a lot of Heat offense early on. Herro looking comfortable in the starting lineup. – 10:50 PM
The Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo two-man game has helped create a lot of Heat offense early on. Herro looking comfortable in the starting lineup. – 10:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The way Bam is playing tonight reminds me of a certain someone
The same way it reminded me in last night’s third quarter
Without Jimmy Butler, he does a lot of the same things offensively – 10:50 PM
The way Bam is playing tonight reminds me of a certain someone
The same way it reminded me in last night’s third quarter
Without Jimmy Butler, he does a lot of the same things offensively – 10:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue did not like that corner three by Reggie Jackson in that situation, shaking his head after it missed. Clippers have started 1-6, Miami 5-10. – 10:48 PM
Ty Lue did not like that corner three by Reggie Jackson in that situation, shaking his head after it missed. Clippers have started 1-6, Miami 5-10. – 10:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Second foul on PJ Tucker with 7:52 left in opening period, so Caleb Martin comes in to defend George. – 10:47 PM
Second foul on PJ Tucker with 7:52 left in opening period, so Caleb Martin comes in to defend George. – 10:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker called for his second foul with 7:52 left in the first quarter. Caleb Martin in the game. – 10:47 PM
P.J. Tucker called for his second foul with 7:52 left in the first quarter. Caleb Martin in the game. – 10:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
How’s this for the first score of the game? pic.twitter.com/EvQO7aPgGf – 10:46 PM
How’s this for the first score of the game? pic.twitter.com/EvQO7aPgGf – 10:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo taking that shot right there with Batum on his back is a great sign for tonight – 10:45 PM
Bam Adebayo taking that shot right there with Batum on his back is a great sign for tonight – 10:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 60 consecutive games with at least one conversion. – 10:42 PM
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 60 consecutive games with at least one conversion. – 10:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his 159th consecutive regular-season appearance, Duncan Robinson moves past Bam Adebayo with the franchise’s fourth longest such streak. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 10:37 PM
With his 159th consecutive regular-season appearance, Duncan Robinson moves past Bam Adebayo with the franchise’s fourth longest such streak. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 10:37 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Heat-Clippers coverage on @5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/czG9nDuYzs – 10:33 PM
Heat-Clippers coverage on @5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/czG9nDuYzs – 10:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HEATTwitter, y’all still up? Game 2 in LA starts now. pic.twitter.com/7olwTZIii5 – 10:30 PM
#HEATTwitter, y’all still up? Game 2 in LA starts now. pic.twitter.com/7olwTZIii5 – 10:30 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s hoop.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/h4gHZKrdOP – 10:15 PM
Let’s hoop.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/h4gHZKrdOP – 10:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a huge win over the Heat, with big nights from AD, Westbrook and Monk! The Lakers still have tons of shit to sort out, but at least appear mentally back on track. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mal… – 10:11 PM
ICYMI, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We break down a huge win over the Heat, with big nights from AD, Westbrook and Monk! The Lakers still have tons of shit to sort out, but at least appear mentally back on track. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mal… – 10:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat announces that Max Strus is available to play tonight, too. – 10:09 PM
Heat announces that Max Strus is available to play tonight, too. – 10:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Usual starters for the Clippers tonight vs. Miami: PG, Batum, Zubac, Bledsoe, Jackson. – 10:08 PM
Usual starters for the Clippers tonight vs. Miami: PG, Batum, Zubac, Bledsoe, Jackson. – 10:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Agua Caliente 101, Ignite 93 final. 23 for the Clippers Brandon Boston.
To the airport! – 10:08 PM
Agua Caliente 101, Ignite 93 final. 23 for the Clippers Brandon Boston.
To the airport! – 10:08 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tonight vs. Miami
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
MIA
Duncan Robinson
P.J. Tucker
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 10:07 PM
Tonight vs. Miami
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
MIA
Duncan Robinson
P.J. Tucker
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 10:07 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro will start in place of Jimmy Butler tonight. Max Strus also expected to be available off the bench. – 10:03 PM
Tyler Herro will start in place of Jimmy Butler tonight. Max Strus also expected to be available off the bench. – 10:03 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Better 4th quarter from Ibaka, as he appeared to loosen up a bit physicallly. Still hardly amazing (13 pts, 3 reb) but that’s what rehab games are for. – 10:02 PM
Better 4th quarter from Ibaka, as he appeared to loosen up a bit physicallly. Still hardly amazing (13 pts, 3 reb) but that’s what rehab games are for. – 10:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro starting in place of the injured Jimmy Butler tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:01 PM
Tyler Herro starting in place of the injured Jimmy Butler tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro to start in place of sidelined Jimmy Butler. Rest of starters are Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson and Lowry. – 10:01 PM
Tyler Herro to start in place of sidelined Jimmy Butler. Rest of starters are Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson and Lowry. – 10:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Gotta bring that #HEATCulture to the court tonight. pic.twitter.com/4qMS2LzFQJ – 10:00 PM
Gotta bring that #HEATCulture to the court tonight. pic.twitter.com/4qMS2LzFQJ – 10:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The most important player for Miami tonight:
Max Strus
Not to necessarily hit a bunch of threes or score a ton, but just to be out there
No Strus tonight would’ve meant KZ or extended UD minutes
And it’s a release valve if another poor Duncan game occurs – 9:58 PM
The most important player for Miami tonight:
Max Strus
Not to necessarily hit a bunch of threes or score a ton, but just to be out there
No Strus tonight would’ve meant KZ or extended UD minutes
And it’s a release valve if another poor Duncan game occurs – 9:58 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Almost go time.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/O1tYaByfSy – 9:55 PM
Almost go time.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/O1tYaByfSy – 9:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: Kyle Lowry is still the only Miami athlete who can throw receivers open deep over the middle.
theathletic.com/2942788/2021/1… – 9:49 PM
ICYMI: Kyle Lowry is still the only Miami athlete who can throw receivers open deep over the middle.
theathletic.com/2942788/2021/1… – 9:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Kudos to Dolphins for six consecutive dynamic quarters of defense. And nice to see the resilient Isaiah Ford with his signature NFL moment. 6-3 Miami at the half. – 9:48 PM
Kudos to Dolphins for six consecutive dynamic quarters of defense. And nice to see the resilient Isaiah Ford with his signature NFL moment. 6-3 Miami at the half. – 9:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Have the Lakers & Russell Westbrook turned a corner with win over Heat? @LAJohnHartung, @Mike Bresnahan & I discuss that & more on @SpectrumSN. Tune in at 7 pm PT! pic.twitter.com/sFT7czcb5P – 9:44 PM
Have the Lakers & Russell Westbrook turned a corner with win over Heat? @LAJohnHartung, @Mike Bresnahan & I discuss that & more on @SpectrumSN. Tune in at 7 pm PT! pic.twitter.com/sFT7czcb5P – 9:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat two-way player Marcus Garrett with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists in G League loss tonight. – 9:41 PM
Heat two-way player Marcus Garrett with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists in G League loss tonight. – 9:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
There have been two 3-3 games at halftime this season. We’re 1:47 away from possibly a third, and if it happens, the Miami Dolphins will have starred in two of them. – 9:34 PM
There have been two 3-3 games at halftime this season. We’re 1:47 away from possibly a third, and if it happens, the Miami Dolphins will have starred in two of them. – 9:34 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tonight’s contest by the numbers.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:30 PM
Tonight’s contest by the numbers.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler out for tonight’s game vs. Clippers. What that could mean for Tyler Herro miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:28 PM
Jimmy Butler out for tonight’s game vs. Clippers. What that could mean for Tyler Herro miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Clippers first-rounder Keon Johnson just came down on Kevin Murphy’s foot challenging a jumper and rolled his ankle, had to be helped off the floor just now. The fact that Johnson landed from a great height probably didn’t help. – 9:21 PM
Clippers first-rounder Keon Johnson just came down on Kevin Murphy’s foot challenging a jumper and rolled his ankle, had to be helped off the floor just now. The fact that Johnson landed from a great height probably didn’t help. – 9:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
hate to be that guy but these Serge Ibaka minutes are …. concerning. – 9:14 PM
hate to be that guy but these Serge Ibaka minutes are …. concerning. – 9:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Erik Spoelstra calls PJ Tucker one of the best screeners of this era – 9:11 PM
Erik Spoelstra calls PJ Tucker one of the best screeners of this era – 9:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Erik Spoelstra on Paul George: “He’s a great impact player, and that’s what you’re seeing him do now.” – 9:07 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Paul George: “He’s a great impact player, and that’s what you’re seeing him do now.” – 9:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Spoelstra on PG: “He’s always been a guy capable of being a leading guy for a franchise. That’s the Paul George we know” in Miami. – 9:07 PM
Spoelstra on PG: “He’s always been a guy capable of being a leading guy for a franchise. That’s the Paul George we know” in Miami. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said he spent a lot of time with Justise Winslow during his time with the Heat. “We really enjoyed our time with him,” Spoelstra said. Winslow is one of the nine players available tonight for Clippers. – 9:05 PM
Erik Spoelstra said he spent a lot of time with Justise Winslow during his time with the Heat. “We really enjoyed our time with him,” Spoelstra said. Winslow is one of the nine players available tonight for Clippers. – 9:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Max Strus are warming up with the intention to play tonight. – 9:03 PM
Erik Spoelstra said Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Max Strus are warming up with the intention to play tonight. – 9:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Max Strus are all warming up with the intention to play – 9:03 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Max Strus are all warming up with the intention to play – 9:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat tonight, all had been listed as questionable:
Adebayo: available
Herro: available
Strus: available – 9:03 PM
Heat tonight, all had been listed as questionable:
Adebayo: available
Herro: available
Strus: available – 9:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ty Lue on former Heat assistant Dan Craig serving as Clippers defensive coordinator, “He’s been phenomenal.” – 8:51 PM
Ty Lue on former Heat assistant Dan Craig serving as Clippers defensive coordinator, “He’s been phenomenal.” – 8:51 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Dan Craig’s defensive emphasis: “DC’s did a great job last year and doing a great job this year. Lose a guy like Kawhi and still top 3-4 in defense, that says a lot about the foundation” he’s established. – 8:50 PM
Ty Lue on Dan Craig’s defensive emphasis: “DC’s did a great job last year and doing a great job this year. Lose a guy like Kawhi and still top 3-4 in defense, that says a lot about the foundation” he’s established. – 8:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said that in regard to Kawhi Leonard reportedly progressing to performing box jumps, “just seeing him active and jump and progressing the way he is” is being taken as a good sign in his recovery. – 8:49 PM
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said that in regard to Kawhi Leonard reportedly progressing to performing box jumps, “just seeing him active and jump and progressing the way he is” is being taken as a good sign in his recovery. – 8:49 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Justin Tucker missed a field goal. No, really.
It was wide right … hey, isn’t it Miami-FSU week? – 8:46 PM
Justin Tucker missed a field goal. No, really.
It was wide right … hey, isn’t it Miami-FSU week? – 8:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo going through a full pregame workout, which certainly is a good sign. – 8:38 PM
Bam Adebayo going through a full pregame workout, which certainly is a good sign. – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Serge Ibaka started tonight’s Agua Caliente Clippers vs G League Ignite game, nails a baseline jumper.
So yeah, that assignment wasn’t just for practice. – 8:07 PM
Serge Ibaka started tonight’s Agua Caliente Clippers vs G League Ignite game, nails a baseline jumper.
So yeah, that assignment wasn’t just for practice. – 8:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Serge Ibaka starting for Agua Caliente tonight on a rehab assignment …. where he could have a 2014 playoffs rematch with the Ignite’s Kosta Koufos. – 7:59 PM
Serge Ibaka starting for Agua Caliente tonight on a rehab assignment …. where he could have a 2014 playoffs rematch with the Ignite’s Kosta Koufos. – 7:59 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El sábado @Minnesota Timberwolves visita a @Los Angeles Clippers. Es el Partido de la semana por NBA League Pass con el privilegio que @CoachCMorales nos haga captar más de lo que presenta la pantalla. ¡Te espero! pic.twitter.com/q27coirRRo – 7:58 PM
El sábado @Minnesota Timberwolves visita a @Los Angeles Clippers. Es el Partido de la semana por NBA League Pass con el privilegio que @CoachCMorales nos haga captar más de lo que presenta la pantalla. ¡Te espero! pic.twitter.com/q27coirRRo – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Taking Heat questions for this week’s mailbag. Tweet them in or email them to achiang@miamiherald.com. – 7:48 PM
Taking Heat questions for this week’s mailbag. Tweet them in or email them to achiang@miamiherald.com. – 7:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Another night of HEAT Game & Chill on deck 😏
Get a look at what the @MiamiHEATstore is offering 20% off of for tonight’s late game, and see who’s in/out for both us and the Clippers gohe.at/3qtlCIS – 7:47 PM
Another night of HEAT Game & Chill on deck 😏
Get a look at what the @MiamiHEATstore is offering 20% off of for tonight’s late game, and see who’s in/out for both us and the Clippers gohe.at/3qtlCIS – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Jimmy Butler out, would not be surprised to see P.J. Tucker take the initial defensive turn against Paul George, perhaps Bam Adebayo taking a turn. Duncan Robinson on Nicolas Batum would seem to make more sense, if sense can be made of Butler-less Heat lineup. – 5:34 PM
With Jimmy Butler out, would not be surprised to see P.J. Tucker take the initial defensive turn against Paul George, perhaps Bam Adebayo taking a turn. Duncan Robinson on Nicolas Batum would seem to make more sense, if sense can be made of Butler-less Heat lineup. – 5:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jimmy Butler injury update: Heat star out Thursday vs. Clippers with sprained right ankle
https://t.co/ILUGXXVAyy pic.twitter.com/upiX5iOaWN – 5:12 PM
Jimmy Butler injury update: Heat star out Thursday vs. Clippers with sprained right ankle
https://t.co/ILUGXXVAyy pic.twitter.com/upiX5iOaWN – 5:12 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Markieff Morris (neck) has also been ruled out of Clippers game. Max Strus (knee) is listed as questionable. – 4:57 PM
Heat say Markieff Morris (neck) has also been ruled out of Clippers game. Max Strus (knee) is listed as questionable. – 4:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler out for tonight’s game vs. Clippers, which means which means even more offensive responsibility for Tyler Herro … if he plays miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo, Herro among those on the Heat’s injury report for tonight – 4:43 PM
Jimmy Butler out for tonight’s game vs. Clippers, which means which means even more offensive responsibility for Tyler Herro … if he plays miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo, Herro among those on the Heat’s injury report for tonight – 4:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler (ankle), Markieff Morris (whiplash), Marcus Garrett (G League) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out for Heat tonight vs. Calippers.
Questionable: Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Tyler Herro (back tightness) and Max Strus (knee sprain). – 4:37 PM
Jimmy Butler (ankle), Markieff Morris (whiplash), Marcus Garrett (G League) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out for Heat tonight vs. Calippers.
Questionable: Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Tyler Herro (back tightness) and Max Strus (knee sprain). – 4:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Out for Heat tonight: Butler (ankle), Morris (whiplash), Garrett (G League), Oladipo (knee).
Questionable: Adebayo (knee bruise), Herro (back), Strus (knee). – 4:35 PM
Out for Heat tonight: Butler (ankle), Morris (whiplash), Garrett (G League), Oladipo (knee).
Questionable: Adebayo (knee bruise), Herro (back), Strus (knee). – 4:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s next 15 games:
ATL (4-8)
POR (5-7)
@ DAL (7-4)
PHI (8-4)
CHI (8-3)
@ PHX (7-3)
@ POR (5-7)
MIL (6-6)
@ MIA (7-4)
@ ORL (3-9)
@ NYK (7-5)
@ CHI (8-3)
@ NOP (1-11)
@ SAS (4-7)
@ SAS (4-7) – 4:35 PM
Denver’s next 15 games:
ATL (4-8)
POR (5-7)
@ DAL (7-4)
PHI (8-4)
CHI (8-3)
@ PHX (7-3)
@ POR (5-7)
MIL (6-6)
@ MIA (7-4)
@ ORL (3-9)
@ NYK (7-5)
@ CHI (8-3)
@ NOP (1-11)
@ SAS (4-7)
@ SAS (4-7) – 4:35 PM