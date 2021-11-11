USA Today Sports

Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Games

Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

November 11, 2021- by

By |

Game streams

The Toronto Raptors (6-6) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (4-4) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday November 11, 2021

Toronto Raptors 47, Philadelphia 76ers 57 (Q2 00:26)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ben Simmons believes the 76ers’ tactics are worsening his mental health instead of supporting him, and want to deem him mentally fit in order to force him to play.
Quotes from his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, and response from team officials: theathletic.com/news/ben-simmo…7:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers by 5, Raptors hanging in in spite of themselves
Offence devolving at times – 7:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If I were VanVleet, I’d be pissed, too. – 7:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey appears to get better by the game. He has nine points on 4-6 shooting to go with 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 14 minutes. #Sixers lead 44-41 w/ 3:41 left in half. – 7:54 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Chris Boucher’s first 3 in November just now – 7:53 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
to all the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country, we salute you!
Salute of the Game pres. by @Toyota | #SixersSalute pic.twitter.com/jUqdRS7w1e7:51 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Achiuwa dribbling in transition tossing a big to big lob to Boucher is tonight’s pre-season moment
Raptors up 1 – 7:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
one down, three to go.
🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/DoVU9xnko87:37 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Reed has rather quickly gone from “fun garbage time guy” at the end of last season to a semi-reliable rotation player early this year. Level of discipline he is showing on both ends shows a ton of growth – 7:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet scored or assisted on 7 of the Raptors’ 8 first-quarter field goals. He has 15 of the Raps’ 27 points, 3 of their 5 assists, and 3 of their 9 rebounds. He’s shooting 4-for-6, everybody else is 4-for-15. So yeah, he’s doing it all. Sixers by 3 after 1Q. – 7:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Fans erupt in celebration of a Tobias Harris 3-pointer that was launched a full second after the end-of-quarter buzzer. It doesn’t count. Even without that, the Sixers lead 30-27 at the end of 1. – 7:35 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris knocks it down from half court, but it looks like it’s gonna be waved off. It looked like it left his hand after the buzzer. #Sixers7:35 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
First two baskets for the 905:
David Johnson three-pointer
Isaac Bonga dunk – 7:33 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet opting for the human bowling ball strategy. It’s working for him. – 7:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
headband @Bball_Paul working all 94 ft. 😤 pic.twitter.com/H4Ve654qoR7:31 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The Boy cookin’ 🔥
13 Pts | 3 3pm pic.twitter.com/SpWAMNlkL27:30 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
For the second straight night, the Raptors are a step slow on closeouts – Sixers start 5-for-9 from 3, and most of them have been clean looks. Meanwhile, their half-court O continues to be an adventure, and they’re not turning Philly over/generating opportunities to run. – 7:28 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 25-20 on the Raptors with 2:37 left in the first quarter. Good ball movement leading to open 3s, as the Sixers have shot 5-9 from downtown early to help. Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz with 6 pts each lead the way. – 7:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Korkmaz has already hit two 3s tonight, after going 1-for-10 from deep and 2-of-18 overall on Tuesday. Sixers with a 25-20 lead. – 7:26 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Seth swishin’ from WAY OUT. pic.twitter.com/JzUr2bz1jm7:26 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Furkan Korkmaz gets his 1st triple to drop. That’s a huge sign for him after struggling mightily on Tuesday. #Sixers7:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sixers are dead last in the NBA in rebounding, though Drummond is averaging 20.0 boards in the 3 games Embiid’s missed. Raps doing a good job of putting a body (or 2) on him.
Raptors looking more Raptors-y so far; lots of energy, and Nurse making quick subs in 2nd night of a b2b – 7:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harris comes out after five minutes, replaced by Niang. Danny Green, who is coming off a hamstring injury, also just exited with Korkmaz coming in. – 7:21 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Quick subs for Raptors — Boucher/Banton for Anunoby/Trent — and they’re up 5 at first timeout – 7:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔 @RicoSled23 & @HiringOurHeroes 🔔
⌚️ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/HLM0GIBv577:16 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Gilbert Arenas got fired up when asked about Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley calling Ben Simmons a “prima donna.”
Arenas defended Simmons and called out Shaq and Barkley for being prima donnas back when they played.
Here is Arenas’ full quote from @etanthomas36’s podcast: pic.twitter.com/B9mSgjqgZp7:15 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons made an appearance at the #Sixers’ latest film session at Wells Fargo Center inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Andre Drummond met Scottie Barnes at the summit and said pic.twitter.com/64J8edhGaM7:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Couple of bodies on Drummond on that miss is what the Raptors need – 7:13 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
our first bucket of the game belongs to none other than @Tobias Harris! pic.twitter.com/QQHrm6RmS97:12 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris, back from health and safety protocols, is the first Sixer to score tonight. – 7:10 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Like he never left:
Tobias Harris scores the @Philadelphia 76ers’ first bucket tonight. – 7:10 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris gets the team on the board 1st. That’s a good sign. – 7:10 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
headband @Bball_Paul unlocked. 🔓 pic.twitter.com/nZKEcCob047:03 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Justin Champagnie, David Johnson and Dalano Banton try to spell Mississauga pic.twitter.com/t6ov6nCma67:00 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the raptors have been able to crash the offensive glass & simultaneously keep opponents out of transition at a league-leading level, which is almost impossible. the raptors are fun: si.com/nba/2021/11/11…6:56 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jaden Springer and Aaron Henry have joined the Delaware Blue Coats and they will be available for tomorrow’s game against Maine #Sixers6:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say that Aaron Henry and Jaden Springer have both joined the Blue Coats and will play in tomorrow’s G-League game. – 6:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers two/way player Aaron Henry (transfer) and Jaden Springer (assignment) have both joined the Blue Coats and will be available for Delaware’s game against Maine tomorrow night. – 6:50 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Aaron Henry and Jaden Springer have joined the Blue Coats and will be available for Delaware tomorrow night #Sixers6:50 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🎶 uh oh… back again 🎶
📱 @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/G9Hk6dLByL6:47 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The double leg sleeve is back 👀 pic.twitter.com/2qUTtUPn846:43 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Oh yeah, Nick said Precious Achiuwa slides back into the starting lineup tonight with Pascal Siakam resting his shoulder. – 6:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers: Danny Green, Tobias HARRIS, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey – 6:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry are starting for #Sixers6:29 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers starters vs. Raptors:
Maxey
Curry
Green
Harris
Drummond – 6:26 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign starting lineup. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/JTVFyhvqGW6:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
David Johnson, Obadiah Noel, Kevon Harris, Isaac Bonga and Reggie Perry will start in the Raptors 905’s home opener – 6:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors-Sixers game aren’t the same when you can’t even bet on which quarter Kyle will pick a fight with someone in the crowd. – 6:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Tobias Harris is expected to play for the #Sixers after a 10-day absence for COVID-19 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:52 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Precious Achiuwa will start with Pascal Siakam (injury management) getting the night off. FVV; Trent; OG and Barnes also start. – 5:47 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says he should be playing Dalano Banton more – 5:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa back in the starting lineup for Siakam, who isn’t playing on B2B.
Raps are hoping Birch is back Saturday. – 5:41 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Precious Achiuwa is back in the starting lineup with Pascal Siakam out – 5:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Achiuwa starts in place of the resting Siakam vs Philly tonight. So, it’s the unit that started 8 of the first 10 games: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Precious (+20 in a team-high 134 minutes this season). – 5:41 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris is rolling on his pregame workout: pic.twitter.com/IOxU8SKCag5:33 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
After a week and a half, Tobias Harris is back on the floor. pic.twitter.com/SfO3uAaKaq5:31 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons was in the back during film session today but not on the floor during shootaround. Says he’s focused on the guys who can play. Doesn’t know if Simmons will be on upcoming 6-game road trip and isn’t thinking about it. – 5:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Rivers stated that Ben Simmons was with the team this morning at a film session. He added that he was in the back of the room for the film session. #Sixers5:22 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Rivers says Seth Curry will go through a pregame workout to determine his status, but if he’s not running right, Rivers won’t play him #Sixers5:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry also still questionable tonight. – 5:20 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says Seth Curry is a game time decision tonight #Sixers5:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Tonight, I’m trying out @PrizePicks for the first time! 🤞 Here’s my entry (plus my reasoning for each pick):
– With LeVert out, I think Duarte steps up.
– PG could go off with Butler out.
– Drummond has been a beast on the glass.
– Maxey has 5+ assists in 5 of last 6 games. pic.twitter.com/5RLpSmjy815:19 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#sixers forward Tobias Harris “feels good”, according to Doc Rivers. The team will determine his availability based on how he feels after his pregame routine. Harris has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 5:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris “feels good, looks good.” Will go through pregame routine, won’t play usual number of minutes if he’s back tonight. – 5:19 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Forward Tobias Harris is still a game-time decision after being out since Nov. 1 due to health and safety protocols, though sounds like decent chance he plays. ‘He feels good, looks good.’ Not sure if minutes will be limited. – 5:18 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that Tobias Harris looks and feels good #Sixers5:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris is expected to play tonight, according to a league source. – 5:15 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shooting pregame 3-pointers Thursday: pic.twitter.com/SwT6XN7vVq5:10 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
time for another round of guess whose shoes. 👀
👟 @SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/h9f2MW3rIA5:02 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
An interesting thing that mostly says a lot about who he is playing with: Svi has by far the best TS% of any Raptors rotation player (66.1) and the Raptors are scoring just 102.7 points/100 when he’s on floor, lowest for any rotation player. – 4:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s next 15 games:
ATL (4-8)
POR (5-7)
@ DAL (7-4)
PHI (8-4)
CHI (8-3)
@ PHX (7-3)
@ POR (5-7)
MIL (6-6)
@ MIA (7-4)
@ ORL (3-9)
@ NYK (7-5)
@ CHI (8-3)
@ NOP (1-11)
@ SAS (4-7)
@ SAS (4-7) – 4:35 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris is still questionable for tonight’s game against the Raptors. He has missed the last 6 games due to being in the league’s health and safety protocols. #Sixers3:31 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Source tells @HeavySan ‘s @GrantAfseth that Tobias Harris WILL PLAY for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight vs. @Toronto Raptors
heavy.com/sports/philade…3:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Something like
Starters: FVV, Trent, OG, PS, Birch
Bench: Goran, Banton, Barnes, YUTA with Precious/Flynn/Svi filling in as needed. – 2:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
once an athlete, always an athlete. 👊
@Lauren Rosen sat down with @Bball_Paul and Paralympian & Team Toyota Athlete, Army LT., @MStockwell01.
🎥 Stars & Stripes Sit-Down presented by @Toyota pic.twitter.com/BrvHITQPkm2:02 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It is my expert opinion, after watching last night’s game, that the Raptors could use a few more guys that can dribble and shoot. – 2:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
let’s get that dub.🔒 – 1:19 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home