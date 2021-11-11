Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Toronto Raptors (6-6) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (4-4) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday November 11, 2021
Toronto Raptors 47, Philadelphia 76ers 57 (Q2 00:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Wildly impressive finish from @Tyrese Maxey 👀 pic.twitter.com/jPVRunKRhL – 7:58 PM
Wildly impressive finish from @Tyrese Maxey 👀 pic.twitter.com/jPVRunKRhL – 7:58 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ben Simmons believes the 76ers’ tactics are worsening his mental health instead of supporting him, and want to deem him mentally fit in order to force him to play.
Quotes from his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, and response from team officials: theathletic.com/news/ben-simmo… – 7:58 PM
Ben Simmons believes the 76ers’ tactics are worsening his mental health instead of supporting him, and want to deem him mentally fit in order to force him to play.
Quotes from his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, and response from team officials: theathletic.com/news/ben-simmo… – 7:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers by 5, Raptors hanging in in spite of themselves
Offence devolving at times – 7:58 PM
Sixers by 5, Raptors hanging in in spite of themselves
Offence devolving at times – 7:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey appears to get better by the game. He has nine points on 4-6 shooting to go with 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 14 minutes. #Sixers lead 44-41 w/ 3:41 left in half. – 7:54 PM
Maxey appears to get better by the game. He has nine points on 4-6 shooting to go with 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 14 minutes. #Sixers lead 44-41 w/ 3:41 left in half. – 7:54 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
to all the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country, we salute you!
Salute of the Game pres. by @Toyota | #SixersSalute pic.twitter.com/jUqdRS7w1e – 7:51 PM
to all the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country, we salute you!
Salute of the Game pres. by @Toyota | #SixersSalute pic.twitter.com/jUqdRS7w1e – 7:51 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
no look @Tobias Harris ➡️ good look @Furkan Korkmaz. pic.twitter.com/ECUTCUr9t7 – 7:47 PM
no look @Tobias Harris ➡️ good look @Furkan Korkmaz. pic.twitter.com/ECUTCUr9t7 – 7:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Achiuwa dribbling in transition tossing a big to big lob to Boucher is tonight’s pre-season moment
Raptors up 1 – 7:47 PM
Achiuwa dribbling in transition tossing a big to big lob to Boucher is tonight’s pre-season moment
Raptors up 1 – 7:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Reed has rather quickly gone from “fun garbage time guy” at the end of last season to a semi-reliable rotation player early this year. Level of discipline he is showing on both ends shows a ton of growth – 7:36 PM
Paul Reed has rather quickly gone from “fun garbage time guy” at the end of last season to a semi-reliable rotation player early this year. Level of discipline he is showing on both ends shows a ton of growth – 7:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet scored or assisted on 7 of the Raptors’ 8 first-quarter field goals. He has 15 of the Raps’ 27 points, 3 of their 5 assists, and 3 of their 9 rebounds. He’s shooting 4-for-6, everybody else is 4-for-15. So yeah, he’s doing it all. Sixers by 3 after 1Q. – 7:36 PM
VanVleet scored or assisted on 7 of the Raptors’ 8 first-quarter field goals. He has 15 of the Raps’ 27 points, 3 of their 5 assists, and 3 of their 9 rebounds. He’s shooting 4-for-6, everybody else is 4-for-15. So yeah, he’s doing it all. Sixers by 3 after 1Q. – 7:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Fans erupt in celebration of a Tobias Harris 3-pointer that was launched a full second after the end-of-quarter buzzer. It doesn’t count. Even without that, the Sixers lead 30-27 at the end of 1. – 7:35 PM
Fans erupt in celebration of a Tobias Harris 3-pointer that was launched a full second after the end-of-quarter buzzer. It doesn’t count. Even without that, the Sixers lead 30-27 at the end of 1. – 7:35 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
First two baskets for the 905:
David Johnson three-pointer
Isaac Bonga dunk – 7:33 PM
First two baskets for the 905:
David Johnson three-pointer
Isaac Bonga dunk – 7:33 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet opting for the human bowling ball strategy. It’s working for him. – 7:32 PM
VanVleet opting for the human bowling ball strategy. It’s working for him. – 7:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
headband @Bball_Paul working all 94 ft. 😤 pic.twitter.com/H4Ve654qoR – 7:31 PM
headband @Bball_Paul working all 94 ft. 😤 pic.twitter.com/H4Ve654qoR – 7:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
For the second straight night, the Raptors are a step slow on closeouts – Sixers start 5-for-9 from 3, and most of them have been clean looks. Meanwhile, their half-court O continues to be an adventure, and they’re not turning Philly over/generating opportunities to run. – 7:28 PM
For the second straight night, the Raptors are a step slow on closeouts – Sixers start 5-for-9 from 3, and most of them have been clean looks. Meanwhile, their half-court O continues to be an adventure, and they’re not turning Philly over/generating opportunities to run. – 7:28 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 25-20 on the Raptors with 2:37 left in the first quarter. Good ball movement leading to open 3s, as the Sixers have shot 5-9 from downtown early to help. Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz with 6 pts each lead the way. – 7:27 PM
Sixers up 25-20 on the Raptors with 2:37 left in the first quarter. Good ball movement leading to open 3s, as the Sixers have shot 5-9 from downtown early to help. Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz with 6 pts each lead the way. – 7:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Korkmaz has already hit two 3s tonight, after going 1-for-10 from deep and 2-of-18 overall on Tuesday. Sixers with a 25-20 lead. – 7:26 PM
Korkmaz has already hit two 3s tonight, after going 1-for-10 from deep and 2-of-18 overall on Tuesday. Sixers with a 25-20 lead. – 7:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sixers are dead last in the NBA in rebounding, though Drummond is averaging 20.0 boards in the 3 games Embiid’s missed. Raps doing a good job of putting a body (or 2) on him.
Raptors looking more Raptors-y so far; lots of energy, and Nurse making quick subs in 2nd night of a b2b – 7:21 PM
Sixers are dead last in the NBA in rebounding, though Drummond is averaging 20.0 boards in the 3 games Embiid’s missed. Raps doing a good job of putting a body (or 2) on him.
Raptors looking more Raptors-y so far; lots of energy, and Nurse making quick subs in 2nd night of a b2b – 7:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harris comes out after five minutes, replaced by Niang. Danny Green, who is coming off a hamstring injury, also just exited with Korkmaz coming in. – 7:21 PM
Harris comes out after five minutes, replaced by Niang. Danny Green, who is coming off a hamstring injury, also just exited with Korkmaz coming in. – 7:21 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Quick subs for Raptors — Boucher/Banton for Anunoby/Trent — and they’re up 5 at first timeout – 7:18 PM
Quick subs for Raptors — Boucher/Banton for Anunoby/Trent — and they’re up 5 at first timeout – 7:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔 @RicoSled23 & @HiringOurHeroes 🔔
⌚️ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/HLM0GIBv57 – 7:16 PM
🔔 @RicoSled23 & @HiringOurHeroes 🔔
⌚️ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/HLM0GIBv57 – 7:16 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Gilbert Arenas got fired up when asked about Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley calling Ben Simmons a “prima donna.”
Arenas defended Simmons and called out Shaq and Barkley for being prima donnas back when they played.
Here is Arenas’ full quote from @etanthomas36’s podcast: pic.twitter.com/B9mSgjqgZp – 7:15 PM
Gilbert Arenas got fired up when asked about Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley calling Ben Simmons a “prima donna.”
Arenas defended Simmons and called out Shaq and Barkley for being prima donnas back when they played.
Here is Arenas’ full quote from @etanthomas36’s podcast: pic.twitter.com/B9mSgjqgZp – 7:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons made an appearance at the #Sixers’ latest film session at Wells Fargo Center inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:15 PM
Ben Simmons made an appearance at the #Sixers’ latest film session at Wells Fargo Center inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Andre Drummond met Scottie Barnes at the summit and said pic.twitter.com/64J8edhGaM – 7:13 PM
Andre Drummond met Scottie Barnes at the summit and said pic.twitter.com/64J8edhGaM – 7:13 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
our first bucket of the game belongs to none other than @Tobias Harris! pic.twitter.com/QQHrm6RmS9 – 7:12 PM
our first bucket of the game belongs to none other than @Tobias Harris! pic.twitter.com/QQHrm6RmS9 – 7:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris, back from health and safety protocols, is the first Sixer to score tonight. – 7:10 PM
Tobias Harris, back from health and safety protocols, is the first Sixer to score tonight. – 7:10 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Like he never left:
Tobias Harris scores the @Philadelphia 76ers’ first bucket tonight. – 7:10 PM
Like he never left:
Tobias Harris scores the @Philadelphia 76ers’ first bucket tonight. – 7:10 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Justin Champagnie, David Johnson and Dalano Banton try to spell Mississauga pic.twitter.com/t6ov6nCma6 – 7:00 PM
Justin Champagnie, David Johnson and Dalano Banton try to spell Mississauga pic.twitter.com/t6ov6nCma6 – 7:00 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the raptors have been able to crash the offensive glass & simultaneously keep opponents out of transition at a league-leading level, which is almost impossible. the raptors are fun: si.com/nba/2021/11/11… – 6:56 PM
the raptors have been able to crash the offensive glass & simultaneously keep opponents out of transition at a league-leading level, which is almost impossible. the raptors are fun: si.com/nba/2021/11/11… – 6:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say that Aaron Henry and Jaden Springer have both joined the Blue Coats and will play in tomorrow’s G-League game. – 6:51 PM
Sixers say that Aaron Henry and Jaden Springer have both joined the Blue Coats and will play in tomorrow’s G-League game. – 6:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers two/way player Aaron Henry (transfer) and Jaden Springer (assignment) have both joined the Blue Coats and will be available for Delaware’s game against Maine tomorrow night. – 6:50 PM
#Sixers two/way player Aaron Henry (transfer) and Jaden Springer (assignment) have both joined the Blue Coats and will be available for Delaware’s game against Maine tomorrow night. – 6:50 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Aaron Henry and Jaden Springer have joined the Blue Coats and will be available for Delaware tomorrow night #Sixers – 6:50 PM
Aaron Henry and Jaden Springer have joined the Blue Coats and will be available for Delaware tomorrow night #Sixers – 6:50 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🎶 uh oh… back again 🎶
📱 @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/G9Hk6dLByL – 6:47 PM
🎶 uh oh… back again 🎶
📱 @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/G9Hk6dLByL – 6:47 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Andre Drummond
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/jbuCKQ0GdH – 6:33 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Andre Drummond
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/jbuCKQ0GdH – 6:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Oh yeah, Nick said Precious Achiuwa slides back into the starting lineup tonight with Pascal Siakam resting his shoulder. – 6:31 PM
Oh yeah, Nick said Precious Achiuwa slides back into the starting lineup tonight with Pascal Siakam resting his shoulder. – 6:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers: Danny Green, Tobias HARRIS, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey – 6:31 PM
#Sixers: Danny Green, Tobias HARRIS, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey – 6:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry are starting for #Sixers – 6:29 PM
Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry are starting for #Sixers – 6:29 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign starting lineup. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/JTVFyhvqGW – 6:25 PM
Tonight’s @Invisalign starting lineup. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/JTVFyhvqGW – 6:25 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
David Johnson, Obadiah Noel, Kevon Harris, Isaac Bonga and Reggie Perry will start in the Raptors 905’s home opener – 6:24 PM
David Johnson, Obadiah Noel, Kevon Harris, Isaac Bonga and Reggie Perry will start in the Raptors 905’s home opener – 6:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors-Sixers game aren’t the same when you can’t even bet on which quarter Kyle will pick a fight with someone in the crowd. – 6:16 PM
Raptors-Sixers game aren’t the same when you can’t even bet on which quarter Kyle will pick a fight with someone in the crowd. – 6:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Tobias Harris is expected to play for the #Sixers after a 10-day absence for COVID-19 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:52 PM
Sources: Tobias Harris is expected to play for the #Sixers after a 10-day absence for COVID-19 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:52 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Precious Achiuwa will start with Pascal Siakam (injury management) getting the night off. FVV; Trent; OG and Barnes also start. – 5:47 PM
Precious Achiuwa will start with Pascal Siakam (injury management) getting the night off. FVV; Trent; OG and Barnes also start. – 5:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa back in the starting lineup for Siakam, who isn’t playing on B2B.
Raps are hoping Birch is back Saturday. – 5:41 PM
Precious Achiuwa back in the starting lineup for Siakam, who isn’t playing on B2B.
Raps are hoping Birch is back Saturday. – 5:41 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Precious Achiuwa is back in the starting lineup with Pascal Siakam out – 5:41 PM
Precious Achiuwa is back in the starting lineup with Pascal Siakam out – 5:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Achiuwa starts in place of the resting Siakam vs Philly tonight. So, it’s the unit that started 8 of the first 10 games: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Precious (+20 in a team-high 134 minutes this season). – 5:41 PM
Achiuwa starts in place of the resting Siakam vs Philly tonight. So, it’s the unit that started 8 of the first 10 games: VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Precious (+20 in a team-high 134 minutes this season). – 5:41 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris is rolling on his pregame workout: pic.twitter.com/IOxU8SKCag – 5:33 PM
Tobias Harris is rolling on his pregame workout: pic.twitter.com/IOxU8SKCag – 5:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
After a week and a half, Tobias Harris is back on the floor. pic.twitter.com/SfO3uAaKaq – 5:31 PM
After a week and a half, Tobias Harris is back on the floor. pic.twitter.com/SfO3uAaKaq – 5:31 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons was in the back during film session today but not on the floor during shootaround. Says he’s focused on the guys who can play. Doesn’t know if Simmons will be on upcoming 6-game road trip and isn’t thinking about it. – 5:25 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons was in the back during film session today but not on the floor during shootaround. Says he’s focused on the guys who can play. Doesn’t know if Simmons will be on upcoming 6-game road trip and isn’t thinking about it. – 5:25 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry also still questionable tonight. – 5:20 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry also still questionable tonight. – 5:20 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says Seth Curry is a game time decision tonight #Sixers – 5:19 PM
Doc Rivers says Seth Curry is a game time decision tonight #Sixers – 5:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Tonight, I’m trying out @PrizePicks for the first time! 🤞 Here’s my entry (plus my reasoning for each pick):
– With LeVert out, I think Duarte steps up.
– PG could go off with Butler out.
– Drummond has been a beast on the glass.
– Maxey has 5+ assists in 5 of last 6 games. pic.twitter.com/5RLpSmjy81 – 5:19 PM
Tonight, I’m trying out @PrizePicks for the first time! 🤞 Here’s my entry (plus my reasoning for each pick):
– With LeVert out, I think Duarte steps up.
– PG could go off with Butler out.
– Drummond has been a beast on the glass.
– Maxey has 5+ assists in 5 of last 6 games. pic.twitter.com/5RLpSmjy81 – 5:19 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#sixers forward Tobias Harris “feels good”, according to Doc Rivers. The team will determine his availability based on how he feels after his pregame routine. Harris has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 5:19 PM
#sixers forward Tobias Harris “feels good”, according to Doc Rivers. The team will determine his availability based on how he feels after his pregame routine. Harris has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 5:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris “feels good, looks good.” Will go through pregame routine, won’t play usual number of minutes if he’s back tonight. – 5:19 PM
Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris “feels good, looks good.” Will go through pregame routine, won’t play usual number of minutes if he’s back tonight. – 5:19 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Forward Tobias Harris is still a game-time decision after being out since Nov. 1 due to health and safety protocols, though sounds like decent chance he plays. ‘He feels good, looks good.’ Not sure if minutes will be limited. – 5:18 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Forward Tobias Harris is still a game-time decision after being out since Nov. 1 due to health and safety protocols, though sounds like decent chance he plays. ‘He feels good, looks good.’ Not sure if minutes will be limited. – 5:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris is expected to play tonight, according to a league source. – 5:15 PM
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris is expected to play tonight, according to a league source. – 5:15 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shooting pregame 3-pointers Thursday: pic.twitter.com/SwT6XN7vVq – 5:10 PM
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shooting pregame 3-pointers Thursday: pic.twitter.com/SwT6XN7vVq – 5:10 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
time for another round of guess whose shoes. 👀
👟 @SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/h9f2MW3rIA – 5:02 PM
time for another round of guess whose shoes. 👀
👟 @SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/h9f2MW3rIA – 5:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
An interesting thing that mostly says a lot about who he is playing with: Svi has by far the best TS% of any Raptors rotation player (66.1) and the Raptors are scoring just 102.7 points/100 when he’s on floor, lowest for any rotation player. – 4:36 PM
An interesting thing that mostly says a lot about who he is playing with: Svi has by far the best TS% of any Raptors rotation player (66.1) and the Raptors are scoring just 102.7 points/100 when he’s on floor, lowest for any rotation player. – 4:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s next 15 games:
ATL (4-8)
POR (5-7)
@ DAL (7-4)
PHI (8-4)
CHI (8-3)
@ PHX (7-3)
@ POR (5-7)
MIL (6-6)
@ MIA (7-4)
@ ORL (3-9)
@ NYK (7-5)
@ CHI (8-3)
@ NOP (1-11)
@ SAS (4-7)
@ SAS (4-7) – 4:35 PM
Denver’s next 15 games:
ATL (4-8)
POR (5-7)
@ DAL (7-4)
PHI (8-4)
CHI (8-3)
@ PHX (7-3)
@ POR (5-7)
MIL (6-6)
@ MIA (7-4)
@ ORL (3-9)
@ NYK (7-5)
@ CHI (8-3)
@ NOP (1-11)
@ SAS (4-7)
@ SAS (4-7) – 4:35 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Source tells @HeavySan ‘s @GrantAfseth that Tobias Harris WILL PLAY for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight vs. @Toronto Raptors
heavy.com/sports/philade… – 3:03 PM
Source tells @HeavySan ‘s @GrantAfseth that Tobias Harris WILL PLAY for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight vs. @Toronto Raptors
heavy.com/sports/philade… – 3:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Something like
Starters: FVV, Trent, OG, PS, Birch
Bench: Goran, Banton, Barnes, YUTA with Precious/Flynn/Svi filling in as needed. – 2:07 PM
Something like
Starters: FVV, Trent, OG, PS, Birch
Bench: Goran, Banton, Barnes, YUTA with Precious/Flynn/Svi filling in as needed. – 2:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
once an athlete, always an athlete. 👊
@Lauren Rosen sat down with @Bball_Paul and Paralympian & Team Toyota Athlete, Army LT., @MStockwell01.
🎥 Stars & Stripes Sit-Down presented by @Toyota pic.twitter.com/BrvHITQPkm – 2:02 PM
once an athlete, always an athlete. 👊
@Lauren Rosen sat down with @Bball_Paul and Paralympian & Team Toyota Athlete, Army LT., @MStockwell01.
🎥 Stars & Stripes Sit-Down presented by @Toyota pic.twitter.com/BrvHITQPkm – 2:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It is my expert opinion, after watching last night’s game, that the Raptors could use a few more guys that can dribble and shoot. – 2:01 PM
It is my expert opinion, after watching last night’s game, that the Raptors could use a few more guys that can dribble and shoot. – 2:01 PM