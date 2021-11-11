Jimmy Butler to miss game vs. Clippers

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will miss Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after sustaining a sprained right ankle, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Butler suffered the injury in Wednesday’s 120-117 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He played the entire first quarter, scoring seven points with two steals. He was ruled out and watched the second half of the game in street clothes on the bench.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler out for tonight’s game vs. Clippers, which means which means even more offensive responsibility for Tyler Herro … if he plays miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo, Herro among those on the Heat’s injury report for tonight – 4:43 PM
Jimmy Butler out for tonight’s game vs. Clippers, which means which means even more offensive responsibility for Tyler Herro … if he plays miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo, Herro among those on the Heat’s injury report for tonight – 4:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler (ankle), Markieff Morris (whiplash), Marcus Garrett (G League) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out for Heat tonight vs. Calippers.
Questionable: Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Tyler Herro (back tightness) and Max Strus (knee sprain). – 4:37 PM
Jimmy Butler (ankle), Markieff Morris (whiplash), Marcus Garrett (G League) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out for Heat tonight vs. Calippers.
Questionable: Bam Adebayo (knee bruise), Tyler Herro (back tightness) and Max Strus (knee sprain). – 4:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Clippers, which means even more offensive responsibility for Tyler Herro miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:52 PM
Jimmy Butler ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Clippers, which means even more offensive responsibility for Tyler Herro miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler sidelined against Clippers with ankle sprain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Injury sustained during first quarter of Wednesday night overtime loss against Lakers. – 2:31 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler sidelined against Clippers with ankle sprain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Injury sustained during first quarter of Wednesday night overtime loss against Lakers. – 2:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler out tonight
I think it’s good that they’re not letting Jimmy rush back into things the following night after that injury – 2:29 PM
Jimmy Butler out tonight
I think it’s good that they’re not letting Jimmy rush back into things the following night after that injury – 2:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Jimmy Butler (ankle) out tonight vs Clippers, Heat says… Decision in few hours on whether Tua has suddenly healed enough to start or whether he will back up Brissett. – 2:29 PM
Jimmy Butler (ankle) out tonight vs Clippers, Heat says… Decision in few hours on whether Tua has suddenly healed enough to start or whether he will back up Brissett. – 2:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler will miss tonight’s game vs. Clippers with a sprained ankle. – 2:28 PM
Jimmy Butler will miss tonight’s game vs. Clippers with a sprained ankle. – 2:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler out tonight for Heat vs. Clippers with sprained right ankle. – 2:26 PM
Jimmy Butler out tonight for Heat vs. Clippers with sprained right ankle. – 2:26 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will be held out of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a right ankle sprain, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/sources-jimmy-… – 2:23 PM
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will be held out of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a right ankle sprain, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/sources-jimmy-… – 2:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Whether Jimmy Butler is playing or not and whether the shots are falling or not, the Heat continues to push Tyler Herro to remain aggressive on offense miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “When everyone thinks that’s a bad shot, no Tyler works on it. We don’t even make a face” – 12:49 PM
NEW: Whether Jimmy Butler is playing or not and whether the shots are falling or not, the Heat continues to push Tyler Herro to remain aggressive on offense miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “When everyone thinks that’s a bad shot, no Tyler works on it. We don’t even make a face” – 12:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨New Piece🚨
Losing Jimmy Butler Meant Losing the Fall-Back Plan
Kyle Lowry may provide the increased speed, but Jimmy Butler’s ability to slow the game down may hold even more importance
They missed that down the stretch
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/losing-ji… – 10:22 AM
🚨New Piece🚨
Losing Jimmy Butler Meant Losing the Fall-Back Plan
Kyle Lowry may provide the increased speed, but Jimmy Butler’s ability to slow the game down may hold even more importance
They missed that down the stretch
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/losing-ji… – 10:22 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 120-117 OT loss to Lakers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Up nine in fourth, then not.
2. Concern now with Jimmy Butler’s ankle.
3. Kyle Lowry gets back to score.
4. Foul trouble tests depth at center.
5. Rotation again reset. – 9:23 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday night’s 120-117 OT loss to Lakers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Up nine in fourth, then not.
2. Concern now with Jimmy Butler’s ankle.
3. Kyle Lowry gets back to score.
4. Foul trouble tests depth at center.
5. Rotation again reset. – 9:23 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler left the court with a sprained right ankle
sportando.basketball/en/miami-heats… – 4:19 AM
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler left the court with a sprained right ankle
sportando.basketball/en/miami-heats… – 4:19 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler sprains ankle as Heat falls to 0-2 on trip. Takeaways and details from a wild overtime loss to the Lakers, and the challenge that the Heat faces Thursday night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:31 AM
Jimmy Butler sprains ankle as Heat falls to 0-2 on trip. Takeaways and details from a wild overtime loss to the Lakers, and the challenge that the Heat faces Thursday night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:31 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra did not have much on Jimmy Butler’s ankle. “We’ll just have to wait and see tomorrow,” Spoelstra said.
The Heat is right back at it against the Clippers on Thursday night. – 2:10 AM
Erik Spoelstra did not have much on Jimmy Butler’s ankle. “We’ll just have to wait and see tomorrow,” Spoelstra said.
The Heat is right back at it against the Clippers on Thursday night. – 2:10 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Takeaways and details from the Heat’s wild overtime loss to the Lakers, as Jimmy Butler sprains ankle miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:12 AM
NEW: Takeaways and details from the Heat’s wild overtime loss to the Lakers, as Jimmy Butler sprains ankle miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:12 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat lose late lead and Jimmy Butler, fall 120-117 to Lakers in OT. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:04 AM
Heat lose late lead and Jimmy Butler, fall 120-117 to Lakers in OT. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:04 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final (OT): Lakers 120, Heat 117
The Lakers improve to 7-5. This was LA’s most impressive win of the season considering no LeBron + the opponent (even w/ Jimmy Butler exiting early). Anthony Davis had 24 points & 13 rebounds. Malik Monk had 27.
Up next: vs. Minnesota on Friday. – 1:03 AM
Final (OT): Lakers 120, Heat 117
The Lakers improve to 7-5. This was LA’s most impressive win of the season considering no LeBron + the opponent (even w/ Jimmy Butler exiting early). Anthony Davis had 24 points & 13 rebounds. Malik Monk had 27.
Up next: vs. Minnesota on Friday. – 1:03 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro starts in place of Jimmy Butler to open the second half. – 11:34 PM
Tyler Herro starts in place of Jimmy Butler to open the second half. – 11:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler left the game with a sprained right ankle and will not return, per Heat. – 11:22 PM
Jimmy Butler left the game with a sprained right ankle and will not return, per Heat. – 11:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler will not return with a sprained ankle
Well, Bam Adebayo, this team needs you to be the offensive threat we know you can be
Not just tonight
But always – 11:19 PM
Jimmy Butler will not return with a sprained ankle
Well, Bam Adebayo, this team needs you to be the offensive threat we know you can be
Not just tonight
But always – 11:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle and will not return.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:19 PM
The Heat say Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle and will not return.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 11:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle and will not return. – 11:18 PM
Per Heat: Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle and will not return. – 11:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat somehow lead the Lakers 57-55 after a half in which Bam Adebayo got in foul trouble, Jimmy Butler missed the entire second quarter and Haslem, Vincent and Yurtseven played significant minutes and they missed 14 of 21 3s. – 11:18 PM
The Heat somehow lead the Lakers 57-55 after a half in which Bam Adebayo got in foul trouble, Jimmy Butler missed the entire second quarter and Haslem, Vincent and Yurtseven played significant minutes and they missed 14 of 21 3s. – 11:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle and will not return. – 11:18 PM
Heat say Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle and will not return. – 11:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle and will not return. – 11:18 PM
Per Heat: Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle and will not return. – 11:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Heat trying to overcome Jimmy Butler missing second quarter in locker room and Bam Adebayo/Dewayne Dedmon halfway to fouling out
YURTSEVEN with a go-ahead and-one yyaaammmmm – 11:16 PM
Heat trying to overcome Jimmy Butler missing second quarter in locker room and Bam Adebayo/Dewayne Dedmon halfway to fouling out
YURTSEVEN with a go-ahead and-one yyaaammmmm – 11:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Jimmy Butler hasn’t returned after playing the entire 1st Q … no update yet on his status, with 1:46 left in the 2nd Q. – 11:14 PM
Jimmy Butler hasn’t returned after playing the entire 1st Q … no update yet on his status, with 1:46 left in the 2nd Q. – 11:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not sure what’s up w Jimmy Butler but he’s back in Miami locker room. Both teams rapidly running out of useful players. – 11:14 PM
Not sure what’s up w Jimmy Butler but he’s back in Miami locker room. Both teams rapidly running out of useful players. – 11:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I said after last game, Jimmy Butler just needs one more guy among the top 4 to show up big
Lowry and Bam haven’t so far
Herro’s having moments
And they’ll need that to continue to win – 10:46 PM
As I said after last game, Jimmy Butler just needs one more guy among the top 4 to show up big
Lowry and Bam haven’t so far
Herro’s having moments
And they’ll need that to continue to win – 10:46 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler never passes up a chance to post up a smaller dude. – 10:35 PM
Jimmy Butler never passes up a chance to post up a smaller dude. – 10:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
we usually talk about “hands” in regards to bigs, but Jimmy Butler has some of the best hands in the league. – 10:29 PM
we usually talk about “hands” in regards to bigs, but Jimmy Butler has some of the best hands in the league. – 10:29 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Free throws are down NBA wide this year, especially for star players, but Jimmy Butler has been an exception.
He’s averaging 8.8 attempts, up from 8.0 last year, and scored the game’s first 2 points at the line.
He came into this game with the 2nd most FT’s taken (Giannis). – 10:20 PM
Free throws are down NBA wide this year, especially for star players, but Jimmy Butler has been an exception.
He’s averaging 8.8 attempts, up from 8.0 last year, and scored the game’s first 2 points at the line.
He came into this game with the 2nd most FT’s taken (Giannis). – 10:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zach LaVine
Mike Conley
Cole Anthony
James Harden
Darius Garland
Ja Morant
Jalen Brunson
and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM
Players in the NBA to post at least 20% USG rate, 20% AST rate, and 57% TS%:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Nikola Jokić
Jimmy Butler
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zach LaVine
Mike Conley
Cole Anthony
James Harden
Darius Garland
Ja Morant
Jalen Brunson
and Will Barton. – 6:20 PM
More on this storyline
It is unknown how much time Butler will miss. The Heat are on a five-game Western Conference road trip, with games against the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder after Thursday’s game against the Clippers. The Heat lost to the Denver Nuggets on Monday in a game marred by Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s hard shove on Markieff Morris. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 11, 2021
Malika Andrews: Jimmy Butler sustained a sprained right ankle against the Lakers and will not return, the team says. -via Twitter @malika_andrews / November 11, 2021