John Wall to sit out entire season?

John Wall isn’t expected to play for the Rockets this season and it doesn’t appear any teams are willing to gamble on his contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on tonight’s “NBA Countdown.” (Hat tip to Doric Sam of Bleacher Report) “There are no plans for John Wall to play for the Rockets, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that John Wall may not play anywhere in the NBA this season because the cost of his contract right now is just too prohibitive,” Wojnarowski said.
Source: Hoops Rumors
Remaining off the court is a strong possibility for John Wall #NBA
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets injury report:
Kevin Porter Jr – Questionable (left thigh contusion)
Alperen Sengun – Questionable (illness)
John Wall – Out – 1:34 PM
Kelly Iko: Stone says John Wall sacrificed a ton for the team last year. “Part of our conversations were making sure everyone ends up in a good place.” -via Twitter @KellyIkoNBA / September 27, 2021
Salman Ali: John Wall: “Ever since I came here, everything’s been professional. We came together and came to a decision pretty quickly.” -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / September 27, 2021