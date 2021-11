Klay Thompson back before Christmas?

So well, in fact, that he reportedly could return sooner than originally expected. As in, before Christmas. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski joined “NBA Countdown” on Wednesday, and reported an extremely exciting update on Thompson. “I’m told if he continues on his current course right now in rehab, that a target date for his return will be set probably within the next couple weeks,” Wojnarowski said. “And it could be –there’s optimism it could be as soon as December 20, December 23. The Warriors have home games before Christmas, and so the plan for Klay Thompson is to continue to ramp up. “The Warriors will go on a road trip in mid-December, and at that point, if Klay continues on this track, he’d go down and play with the Warriors’ G League team. And the idea is, and the hope is, they’ll have him back perhaps prior to Christmas.”Source: Brian Witt @ NBC Sports