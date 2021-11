Kyle Kuzma: 'Cleveland wouldn't be s--- without LeBron'

That expression was first reported in a September article from NOLA.com, which served as the catalyst for Griffin and Gentry’s exchange in New Orleans, sources told B/R. After the Kings defeated the Pelicans 113-109 on Oct. 29, Griffin approached Gentry in the bowels of Smoothie King Center to offer a warm hello to his former head coach, yet Gentry brushed off his initial efforts as inauthentic. From there, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the incident, Griffin denied the findings of the NOLA.com article, particularly his “answers to the test” line, and the notion that he played piano for Williamson during the team’s bubble stay in Disney World . -via Bleacher Report / November 11, 2021