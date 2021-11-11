Nikola Vucevic tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Thursday, sources told ESPN. The Bulls listed Vucevic in the protocols, but the positive test means the two-time All-Star selection will be sidelined for 10 days or until he has two negative PCR tests in a 24-hour period.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
News story on Nikola Vucevic landing in league’s health and safety protocols for at least 10 days.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls officially list Nikola Vucevic as out, health and safety protocols, on their just-released injury report for Warriors game.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Vucevic (18pts, 10reb, 4ast) bests Porzingis (22pts, 12reb) and Doncic (20pts, 10ast, 8reb, 4stl)
Antetokounmpo, Schroder, Sabonis, and more in full European recap
Highlights, results, and standings #NBA
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 117, Mavericks 107
• LaVine: 23 pts, 8-12 FG
• Lonzo: 21 pts, 7-10 3P
• Vucevic: 18 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast
• DeRozan: 17 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast
• Caruso: 16 pts (6-7 FG), 6 stl
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 61, Mavs 54 at half
Ball 15 pts, 4 assists, 5-6 from 3
LaVine 15 pts
Vucevic 9 pts, 7 rebs
Porzingis 11 pts
Brunson 10 pts
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
CHI starters: Green, DeRozan, Vucevic, LaVine, Ball
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
Team : DAL (Visitor)
Doncic, Luka
Finney-Smith, Dorian
Hardaway Jr., Tim
Porzingis, Kristaps
Powell, Dwight
Team : CHI (Home)
Ball, Lonzo
DeRozan, DeMar
Green, Javonte
LaVine, Zach
