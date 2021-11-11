Tobias Harris expected to return from COVID-19 absence tonight

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Fans erupt in celebration of a Tobias Harris 3-pointer that was launched a full second after the end-of-quarter buzzer. It doesn’t count. Even without that, the Sixers lead 30-27 at the end of 1. – 7:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris, back from health and safety protocols, is the first Sixer to score tonight. – 7:10 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Like he never left:
Tobias Harris scores the @Philadelphia 76ers’ first bucket tonight. – 7:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers: Danny Green, Tobias HARRIS, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey – 6:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry are starting for #Sixers – 6:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Tobias Harris is expected to play for the #Sixers after a 10-day absence for COVID-19 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:52 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris is rolling on his pregame workout: pic.twitter.com/IOxU8SKCag – 5:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
After a week and a half, Tobias Harris is back on the floor. pic.twitter.com/SfO3uAaKaq – 5:31 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#sixers forward Tobias Harris “feels good”, according to Doc Rivers. The team will determine his availability based on how he feels after his pregame routine. Harris has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 5:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris “feels good, looks good.” Will go through pregame routine, won’t play usual number of minutes if he’s back tonight. – 5:19 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Forward Tobias Harris is still a game-time decision after being out since Nov. 1 due to health and safety protocols, though sounds like decent chance he plays. ‘He feels good, looks good.’ Not sure if minutes will be limited. – 5:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PF Tobias Harris is expected to play tonight, according to a league source. – 5:15 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Source tells @HeavySan ‘s @GrantAfseth that Tobias Harris WILL PLAY for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight vs. @Toronto Raptors
heavy.com/sports/philade… – 3:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris could return from COVID-19 for the Sixers’ game Thursday against the Raptors inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:07 AM
