Fred VanVleet fined for Big Balls Dance

Chris Haynes: Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was fined $15,000 for his Sam Cassell gesture in last night’s game.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Fred VanVleet has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for the Eddie House dance. That’s $7,500 per … – 7:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
As expected, Fred VanVleet for a $15,000 for doing the Sam Cassell “big balls” celebration in front of Cassell after hitting a dagger three Thursday night. – 7:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
NBA fines Fred VanVleet $15,000 for making an obscene gesture (being awesome by doing the Cassell dance). – 7:06 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet got fined $15,000 by the NBA for doing the Sam Cassell Big Balls Dance in front of Sam Cassell pic.twitter.com/c08qPUcugv – 7:05 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Ridiculous to fine Fred VanVleet for the big balls dance when the 90s are back. – 7:05 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet has been fined $15K for what the NBA says was an ‘obscene’ gesture. I say … ridiculous. – 7:03 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The NBA announces it has fined Fred VanVleet $15,000 for doing an homage to Sam Cassell – 7:02 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet has been fined $15,000 for doing this last night: pic.twitter.com/8RcjGwZzL9 – 7:02 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Fred VanVleet has been fined $15K for making an “obscene gesture” last night vs. #Sixers – 7:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
🛎NEW @AthleticNBAShow Daily Ding w/ @MoDakhil_NBA 🛎
⛴ PG outduels Lowry
💃🕺 Gobert & Turner dance their way to ejections
🦖 FVV battles emerging Maxey
💻 @primetime_bs
🍎 https://t.co/OoPRFVaeio
🥝 https://t.co/bJvPO0iIXx pic.twitter.com/bpHlrHkEkE – 10:09 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from Nov. 11:
– T. Maxey: 33 pts, 4 reb, 5 ast
– F. VanVleet: 32 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast
– B. Adebayo: 30 pts, 11 reb, 12-18 fg
– M. Brogdon: 30 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast
– P. George: 27 pts, 5 ast, 3 stl
– D. Mitchell: 26 pts, 5 reb, 3 stl
– T. McConnell: 21 pts, 8 reb, 10-14 fg – 9:36 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet just need some help, and it came just in time for an impressive Raptors road win: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/fr… – 8:43 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Fred VanVleet stick dagger in 76ers, celebrate with “big balls” dance nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/11/wat… – 10:17 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey says he remembers as a kid watching Fred VanVleet at Wichita State and telling his friends VanVleet was going to be “really good.”
Among his takeaways from the matchup tonight: VanVleet’s intelligence and effective changes of pace. – 10:07 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The only question I would have had for Fred VanVleet after he went for 32 and 7 and had one big balls dance would have been: “Sam Cassel fan?” – 9:58 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
“It’s called being a pro,” – FVV on Boucher’s effort in tonight’s win. – 9:29 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Fred VanVleet did the Sam Cassell celebration with Sam Cassell sitting nearby – 9:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet carried them in the first half and kept ’em in it long enough for OG, Svi, Barnes, Trent and Boucher to each have their big second-half moments. Quality win. – 9:25 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Helluva win, 115-109 on the road, finishing with an 8-0 run, huge 3s from Trent, FVV off OG dishes – 9:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win! 115-109. FVV 32-7-6 in 40 minutes, OG and Trent with 20 apiece and Barnes with a spicy little 13-9-4 – 9:22 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
These young Raptors are impressive – OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and FVV made big plays down the stretch to beat a more experienced 76ers team – 9:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Raptors 115, Sixers 109. Rough way for Philly to close out this home stand before hitting the road for a season-long six-game road trip. Maxey with 33 and 5 assists. Harris with 19-7-7 in his return from COVID. Trent and FVV with the big 3s to win it for Toronto. – 9:22 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Fred VanVleet for the win and SAM CASSELL BIG BALLS CELE pic.twitter.com/FL6YUXJser – 9:21 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
We have a FVV big balls sighting. pic.twitter.com/JWuNuOk0f0 – 9:19 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
How good have Barnes and VanVleet been this quarter?
Well, Precious is now a +3. – 8:38 PM
How good have Barnes and VanVleet been this quarter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This one of those “we ain’t going lightly” nights for VanVleet, who’s been wonderful – 8:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pretty crucial end to the half there. Raps trail by 5. VanVleet and Barnes have been very good. Everyone else: less so. – 8:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers by 5 at the half, sure could be worse
VanVleet’s got 17, Sixers shooting 50 per cent from the field – 8:05 PM
Sixers by 5 at the half, sure could be worse
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet scored or assisted on 7 of the Raptors’ 8 first-quarter field goals. He has 15 of the Raps’ 27 points, 3 of their 5 assists, and 3 of their 9 rebounds. He’s shooting 4-for-6, everybody else is 4-for-15. So yeah, he’s doing it all. Sixers by 3 after 1Q. – 7:36 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet opting for the human bowling ball strategy. It’s working for him. – 7:32 PM
