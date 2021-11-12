Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors

The Chicago Bulls (8-3) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021
Chicago Bulls 46, Golden State Warriors 56 (Q3 11:01)
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
On the road trip:
Hawks blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead to Phoenix
Lost by 14 to the Warriors, Steph scored 50
Lost by 12 to the Jazz
Lost by 9 to the Nuggets – 11:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Down at the half.
Zach LaVine: 12 points, 5-7 FG
DeMar DeRozan: 7 points pic.twitter.com/tO0EOAF6RU – 11:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Warriors at the break lead 51-45. Bulls outscored 28-16 in the 2nd. Curry and Wiggins=29. LaVine with 12. GST out-boarding the Bulls 27-18. – 11:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls scored 16 points and committed 4 turnovers in that second quarter. Warriors’ defense is legit and Bulls’ bench-heavy lineups, which were already inconsistent offensively, are further strained without Vooch to help stagger – 11:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The warriors are one of the best teams I’ve ever seen at making you play faster than you want to play on both ends of the floor – 11:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Warriors 51, Bulls 45 at half
LaVine 12 pts
DeRozan 7 pts; 1-6 FGs; 5-6 FTs
Curry 17 pts
Wiggins 12 pts
Green 7 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assts – 11:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Draymond has a lot more lift this season. He’s really moving around the floor well. That run with Team USA has been a huge key to his start this year. His energy has helped the Warriors get off to this start. – 11:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Melo defending Josh Okogie at halfcourt (beyond, actually) at the buzzer like he’s Steph Curry or something. What was that? – 11:09 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 41-40. LaVine with 12. GST: Curry and Wiggins=27. Otto Porter Jr. Right Quad contusion..return is questionable. 2:43 left 4th. – 11:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Warriors say Otto Porter Jr. is questionable to return with right quad contusion. – 11:01 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. is questionable to return tonight with a right quad contusion, per Warriors. – 11:01 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Warriors say Otto Porter Jr. (right quad contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 11:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Otto Porter Jr. (right quad contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game against Bulls. – 11:00 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
After his breakout game against the T-Wolves the other night, Andrew Wiggins said he needed to maintain the level of aggression he played with. So far, he’s kept his word. – 11:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Right quad contusion for Otto Porter. Questionable to return, per Warriors. Same injury that Draymond Green suffered the other night. – 11:00 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Otto Porter Jr. (right quad contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 11:00 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
This man GP2 said he’s not going to do the dunk contest and that feels like robbery – 10:58 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
steph should get an assist for that miss wiggins cleaned up. the ball just died on the rim. – 10:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
No space?
No problem.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/qD2mVe591i – 10:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. shaken up after his right knee was bumped. He’s limping to the locker room. – 10:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Stephen Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most threes in NBA history including playoffs.
Steph has played in 585 fewer games. pic.twitter.com/OCOot6X2Ke – 10:49 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Right knee for Otto Porter Jr as he walks off the floor with the team doctor behind him. – 10:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Otto Porter takes a fall, comes up limping. To the locker room. Replaced by GP2 – 10:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Otto Porter stayed down on the ground for a moment grabbing his right knee. He is walking slowly straight back to the locker room to get it checked out. – 10:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter’s right knee was clipped a bit on a transition cut. He’s hurting. Warriors pulling him from the game, straight to the locker room. – 10:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors commit 7 turnovers in Q1 but trail Bulls by only 6 (29-23). Curry with 7 points. – 10:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Hope you’re enjoying our broadcast from San Francisco. Bulls Ayo from downtown..2-3s..he’s got 6 off the bench. – 10:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Looking solid after 1.
Zach LaVine: 10 points, 4-5 FG
DeRozan/Dosunmu: 6 points each pic.twitter.com/D0COjlqZqA – 10:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Great one on one defense by Caruso on Curry with two deflections…Bulls 29-23 after 1. LaVine and DeRozan with a combined 16. – 10:43 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Otto Porter healthy and shooting 48.5% from 3 for the Warriors.
Did not see that one coming, but good to see that dude on the floor and contributing again – 10:41 PM
Otto Porter healthy and shooting 48.5% from 3 for the Warriors.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kuminga defending DeRozan is a lot of faith in the rookie. And he looks pretty good – 10:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kuminga gets some run off the bench. Seven early turnovers for the Warriors has hurt the group’s momentum early.
This Bulls team plays hard — never ceases to amaze how many Bulls fans appear on the road. – 10:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White played 5-on-5 after the shootaround with select personnel, and then went through a one-on-one drill before the game …. so there’s that. – 10:40 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Kuminga jumping at DeRozan’s first pump fake was an iron-clad lock – 10:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
smoooth in transition
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/JligCDJnYa – 10:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Late first quarter minutes for Jonathan Kuminga with the Warriors looking sluggish. Second rotation chance for him in his rookie season. – 10:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Little Glove putting some D on people … as Otto Freakin Porter checks in for Warriors. – 10:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Otto Porter Jr. checks in. He’s shooting 48.5 percent from 3 and has played in every Warriors game but one. Steve Kerr called him a “huge weapon” and credited Porter for working “really hard” to get healthy this season. – 10:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach is heating up…
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/M6hVTX2Drh – 10:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls fans..thoughts on Bulls-Warriors? @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio – 10:31 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 18-12. 4:29 left 1st. LaVine with 10. Bulls 58%fg. Warriors 5 turnovers. – 10:31 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls up 14-10. LaVine with 8. Bulls 6-10fgs. Curry: 5pts. 5:59 left 1st. – 10:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is playing like he knows the stage he’s on tonight. Has made three of first four FGA, up to 8 points at first stoppage. Even drove and finished with his taped-up left hand for last bucket – 10:25 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
one of my friends just asked me why the warriors are wearing a cavs-pistons mashup jersey – 10:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zo looking like an NFL DB!
@NBCSChicago | @Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/VKz0v2N8Qu – 10:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
comin’ in hot
shoot that shot
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/pvi2LwlwrC – 10:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
No, it’s not Otter and Bluto…. But still miss my guy @Nick Friedell … trying to talk him into coming back to Chicago! Let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/m4FGMAFO4T – 10:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Billy D, Alize Johnson and even Derrick Jones Jr. are back-up center candidates. The Simonovic is not ready. He’s with the team, but game is still too fast for him, which means he’s moving too slow. Speed up, Rook! – 10:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
✈️ @Derrick Jones Jr. ALL the way up! pic.twitter.com/AElJNSty7w – 10:07 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch is on the covid shelf, TBradley gets the nod, judgment day coming for the Bulls – if they cheated ….
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 10:06 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If the Kings play tonight like they did against Utah, Golden State, Portland they win comfortably. Until they can learn to play with the same consistent effort regardless of their competition, this playoff drought will continue. – 10:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a lob from Steph Curry, Gary Payton II continued to build his highlight reel with another ridiculous dunk against the Timberwolves. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/11/wat… – 10:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
🔜
Just about game time. Tap in » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/3fS6dSBD9j – 9:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Who scores first tonight: DeMar or Zach?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a DeRozan jersey! – 9:45 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/tgbXK9FDPq – 9:44 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Back to Back… the Under Armour Curry 1! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/VknqbvsAGy – 9:36 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
We are about 30 mins from tip-off if you want to make your pledge to donate to the food bank accfb.org/Warriors. My buddies @BontaHill and @Dorell Wright will double the Warriors point total for their contribution. @ACCFB has a supporter who will match the donations! – 9:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Tony Bradley draws the start at center in Bulls’ first game without Nikola Vucevic. Other four are the regulars: Lonzo, LaVine, DeRozan, Javonte – 9:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tony Bradley joins the starting lineup!
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/zDH8eZKk0Q – 9:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
casual 30
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/HngQf45UeH – 9:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is wearing a thick pad on the side of his right thigh where he got kneed the other night. Just showed it off pregame to Zach LaVine and Mark Jackson (announcing game). Green is warming up, expected to play. – 9:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Goin’ retro tonight with the #Curry1 ‘MVP’ 🏆
#CurryBrand x @Under Armour Hoops pic.twitter.com/vm21aZPPIn – 9:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
get loose 💧
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/Apn3ibZSr8 – 9:01 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan has turned to Tony Bradley at the 5 when in need of size, Alize Johnson when in need of flexibility (i.e. switchability)
Asked about Marko Simonovic, who was called up from G League yesterday, Donovan indicated he’d be more of a size option — if even needed – 8:44 PM
Billy Donovan has turned to Tony Bradley at the 5 when in need of size, Alize Johnson when in need of flexibility (i.e. switchability)
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Pregame spinnin’
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/7XrbggAUZk – 8:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Steve Kerr on Alex Caruso: “He’s great. I was really happy to see him go to the Eastern Conference” – 8:24 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steve Kerr expects Draymond to play, but he’ll warm up first and see. Damion Lee is OUT with a hip strain. Kerr said for Lee “not too serious, but nothing we want to mess with.” – 8:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
always reppin’ the alma mater
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/pmFfshl4Sv – 8:21 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: NBA probe into possible tampering on free agency acquisitions of Chicago’s Lonzo Ball and Miami’s Kyle Lowry reaches advanced stage: nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%… – 8:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green’s availability for Warriors tonight: Game-time decision. Thigh contusion – 8:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Damion Lee is out tonight against Bulls. Draymond Green is probable. Steve Kerr wants to see him go through warm-ups first to see how he looks. – 8:18 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Steve Kerr says Damion Lee is out and that he “expects” Draymond Green to play vs. Bulls. Wants to see how Green’s pregame warmup goes – 8:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is expected to play tonight against the Bulls, per Steve Kerr. Damion Lee is out. – 8:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Damion Lee is out tonight. Kerr says he expects Draymond to play. – 8:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
it’s friday, friday
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/GwAwz2gWzE – 8:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
By the way, even though Luka Doncic was hugging with Nicola Vucevic after Wednesday’s game in Chicago, and Vucevic tested positive on Thursday, the Mavericks are expected to be all available tonight. Everybody got tested. Everybody tested negative, Jason Kidd said. – 8:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls have NBA’s 6th-best ORTG, but with offense down across league, their 110.5 pts per 100 is just 0.1 better than their 21st-ranked offense in ’20-21
Bulls’ defense (103.3 pts per 100) also ranks 6th. NBA’s top 14 defenses all have better DRTGs than last season’s leader (LAL) – 8:00 PM
Bulls have NBA’s 6th-best ORTG, but with offense down across league, their 110.5 pts per 100 is just 0.1 better than their 21st-ranked offense in ’20-21
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: everyone tested negative after facing Nikola Vucevic on Wed In CHI. Also says Kleber update will come on Monday – 7:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says anyone who came in contact with Vucevic (who tested positive for COVID the day after facing Mavs) has been tested and came out negative. – 7:08 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors vs. Bulls | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/9JFbt3ps3a – 6:57 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a contest against his former team, Andrew Wiggins dropped a season-high 35 points that included two poster-worthy dunks over Karl-Anthony Towns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/11/war… – 6:00 PM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
Win probability added by quarter for each NBA team this season. These sum exactly to each team’s win/loss record (expressed in games above/below 0.500).
The third quarter bars should come as no surprise to Pacers and Warriors fans. pic.twitter.com/0VU2uf5LtB – 5:31 PM
Win probability added by quarter for each NBA team this season. These sum exactly to each team’s win/loss record (expressed in games above/below 0.500).
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Father: Warriors would’ve drafted Josh Giddey if available No. 7 nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/12/fat… – 5:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
All you need to know ahead of Friday’s Warriors vs. Bulls game, including how to watch and stream the contest. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/12/war… – 5:03 PM
David ‘Dubi’ Pick @IAmDPick
Thriller ending in Dijon saw @WizKellyy (6 & 5) and the home team scratch a 20 point deficit to beat Chalons-Reims and @Ganilawalspeaks (11 & 9). Insane game; love and respect for both warriors here. pic.twitter.com/UZgC36zeyM – 4:55 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Interesting on @Chicago Bulls and @Golden State Warriors … pic.twitter.com/zgNMwCWxyF – 4:31 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After dominating in a win over his former team on Wednesday, Warriors F Andrew Wiggins vows to ‘keep staying aggressive.’
Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr wanna see it.
Next opportunity is Friday night. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:28 PM
After dominating in a win over his former team on Wednesday, Warriors F Andrew Wiggins vows to ‘keep staying aggressive.’
Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr wanna see it.
