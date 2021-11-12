Game stream: Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks (7-4) play against the San Antonio Spurs (7-7) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 68, San Antonio Spurs 57 (Q3 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
falling more and more in love with these jerseys by the minute 🔥🎊 pic.twitter.com/zRheqi8Jgd – 9:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Through 2 in The Alamo City
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Certainly one of the better halves that Doncic and Porzingis have played together.
Porzingis: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 9-13 shooting.
Doncic: 16 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds. – 9:48 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis with his season high for a game in the first half with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting (3-of-4 from deep). Luka has 16 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. But the Spurs are hanging around. Beating them a third time in 12 games won’t come easily. – 9:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Highest scoring 1st half for the Mavs as they lead SA 68-57. When your best players play like your best players, you have a pretty good chance to win. Porzingis 23 (17 in 2nd) Doncic 16-7-10. Mavs had only 1 TO, leading to 10 more FGA. 2nd half soon. @theeagledallas – 9:40 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Porzingis with 23 in the first half. Doncic already nearing a triple-double with 16-10-7. Mavs’ stars came out to shine tonight. – 9:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Mavs by 11
DAL takes the 2Q 37-35
DAL winning 3PT line by 6 and paint by 6
Porzingis presenting a tough matchup for the Spurs without Poeltl pic.twitter.com/mRt33FroIW – 9:38 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs could use some breaks. Just not getting them. Porzingis banks in a running halfcourt shot at the halftime horn. Dallas leads 68-57 at intermission. – 9:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka feeling it tonight. Hits his second 30-footer of the first half. Then Kristaps Porzingis throws in a 40 footer at the buzzer to restore the Mavericks to a 68-57 lead at halftime. – 9:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
20 point first half for Porzingis
12 paint points
6 points from 3PT
2 FT points
DAL by 12 – 9:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Dynamic duo
⭐ @Kristaps Porzingis x @Luka Doncic ⭐ pic.twitter.com/kwCgOnJDHx – 9:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Porzingis has 12 points in the second quarter and Doncic has 6 assists. – 9:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs got within a few possessions of tying the Mavs, but Dallas has started to put a run together and lead by 11 again – 9:33 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Luka has scored or assisted on the last 12 Dallas points. Spurs having to score along just to keep up. – 9:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Major kudos to the Spurs for having Whataburger as one of their concession offerings. – 9:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Boban scored 14 of his 17 points in the paint against the Spurs.
Porzingis is starting to find similar success against the Spurs’ smaller lineups with Poeltl out pic.twitter.com/efT6jTRnbM – 9:29 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Feel like those rolls to the rim for KP off of Luka are there a lot … nice to see a couple tonight, can create better looks from deep too. – 9:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic has 12 points, seven rebounds, eight assists with 3-plus minutes left in the first half. Mavericks are up 54-47. – 9:28 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs didn’t really have to weather the best version of Luka in either of the first two meetings. They are seeing him tonight. Doing some work to keep it close, but too much Doncic play-making right now. – 9:22 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Having so few semi-capable alley-oop finishers on a roster with Luka is a front office crime. – 9:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
KJ is feeling it! ♨️
He’s hit three from behind the arc so far! pic.twitter.com/o94BByD4jR – 9:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are starting to put together multiple stops and that Mavs 12 point lead is down to 5 – 9:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic held out his hands, clearly hoped/expected a pass from Hardaway. – 9:15 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Lots of complaining by star players across the league who haven’t been getting the same calls this season.
Let it be said Luka Doncic is getting a favorable whistle tonight. – 9:14 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Devin Vassell, the Spurs’ rapidly improving second-year swingman, blocks Luka, who gives the ref a glare. Nobody is particularly happy with the reffing right now. – 9:13 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Keldon Johnson, who had some recently wondering if he should stop taking 3-pointers altogether, is 3 for 4 here in the first half. – 9:13 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs bench pretty irate at the no call on the White drive. Then Luka gets a call at the other end. People big mad. – 9:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Ice and Admiral. Doesn’t get much more legendary than that 🤩💯
#NBA75 | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/bS3FOphJgV – 9:06 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
A lot going on the the first quarter, but Spurs’ bench going 1 for 6 wasn’t helpful. Tough start for Lonnie Walker, who is 0 for 4. – 9:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Mavs by 9
DAL holds SA to 22 points
Keldon 6 pts | Luka 10 pts
DAL winning the paint by 6
DAL winning the FT line by 3 – 9:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
First quarters have sort of been the Spurs’ bag this season, but not tonight. They are down 31-22 after 1Q vs Dallas. – 9:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs finish quarter with a 20-6 run, lead 31-22. Doncic has 10 points and Porzingis has 6. – 9:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Mavs are making every paint attempt tough for San Antonio.
The Spurs have just 6 paint points. They enter 1st in the league in paint scoring – 9:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 7 of 12 games to start the season.
The Spurs have yet to win a game when falling behind by 10 (0-6). – 9:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks went 13-0 to go up 24-16. All since Jalen Brunson entered the game. – 9:00 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
“Who needs to look when you have superb vision” Harper
A quote that only makes sense when you know he’s watching Luka – 8:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 points already for Luka.
6 points from three
2 paint points
2 FT points
DAL winning the paint by 8
Spurs winning the 3PT line by 6 – 8:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic was just about to use the now-illegal move of jumping sideways into a defender to draw a foul. He caught himself, gathered himself and, just before the shot clock expired, drilled a 3-pointer from his usual spot. – 8:54 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“It’s a Fiestaaa!!” 👏
awesome start for the squad! 4 triples and 2 DJ drives! pic.twitter.com/Fu9hiD3ibG – 8:53 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Derrick White is 1 for 1, burying his first 3-point attempt of the night – 8:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardaway’s limping pretty heavily, but he’ll shoot the FTs, anyway. If he came out before shooting them he wouldn’t be allowed to return. – 8:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
After 103 seconds, Gregg Popovich calls a timeout. Didn’t like the way Kristaps Porzingis scored unimpeded on the low block. Mavericks ahead 6-3. Too early to call this one, maybe. – 8:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
With Porzingis playing for the 1st time against SA this season, Dallas has gone to him twice in the post against Keldon
He missed the 1st attempt, made the second – 8:45 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Score at the first timeout:
Dallas Mavericks 6
Miami Dolphins 3 – 8:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
And we’re getting under way in San Antonio. Mavericks trying to make it 3-0 against the Spurs in the first 12 games of the season. Keep it here for all the updates. – 8:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Big night in the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops 👀
Enter now for your chance at a Big 3 Prize Pack! – 8:35 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Mavericks: Finney-Smith, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
Spurs: Johnson, McDermott, Eubanks, White, Murray. – 8:29 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For the 3rd time in 16 days, the Mavs and Spurs play each other. Mavs have won the first two games 104-99 and 109-108. Mavs bring a 7-4 record to AT&T Center, Spurs are 4-7. Pregame coverage underway and tip-off at 740 on BSSW – 8:27 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Fiesta Friday Fits 🔥
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/pN3ZcBdYrP – 8:26 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Inspired by his step back, @Luka Doncic’s rockin’ the new Jordan Zoom Separate 🔥
@Sprite | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MItMRvs6DB – 8:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
SA starters: Johnson, McDermott, Eubanks, White, Murray.
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
By the way, even though Luka Doncic was hugging with Nicola Vucevic after Wednesday’s game in Chicago, and Vucevic tested positive on Thursday, the Mavericks are expected to be all available tonight. Everybody got tested. Everybody tested negative, Jason Kidd said. – 8:05 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/GxDytGjbv6 – 8:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Where are the Spurs’ shot attempts coming from through 11 games? pic.twitter.com/eceZDSc8xk – 8:00 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
OH NO! Jarrett Allen bodies Luka Garza! pic.twitter.com/rsyXSvsuna – 7:52 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Welp, Beef Stew picks up two fouls in 1.5 minutes.
It’s Luka Garza time. – 7:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart just picked up his second foul with 10:38 to play in the 1st. Luka Garza is getting ready to check in. – 7:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That’s 2 fouls on #Pistons Isaiah Stewart, and in comes Luka Garza at 10:38 1Q. – 7:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stewart now has two fouls in under two minutes. Luka Garza sprints to the scorers table. – 7:42 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“You’ve just got to ride that wave. It’s pretty down right now. Hopefully the next peak is high.”
Tipping off this Spurs notebook by going 1-on-1 with Derrick White, keeping the faith amid an epic shooting cold snap:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 7:33 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per Jason Kidd in his pregame chat, Mavericks may have missed it by a couple days on Maxi Kleber’s return. Should have info for us on Monday. Reading the tea leaves, sounds like he could return against Denver. If not then, certainly on the four-game trip west. – 7:28 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“We’ve got DJ and Lonnie and those guys, and we’re all flying out on the wings. I think that’s where we’re at our best.”
Don’t look now, but the once-plodding Spurs have emerged as one of the fast breakingest teams in the NBA:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 7:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says a Maxi Kleber update probably isn’t forthcoming until Monday. – 7:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“They’re playing well, especially since the last two games. It’s always hard to win in San Antonio.” – Jason Kidd on facing the Spurs for the 3rd time this season so early in the season – 7:06 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will miss tonight’s game in San Antonio. – 7:06 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop says it’s “50-50” whether Jakob Poeltl will accompany the team on the three-game road trip that begins Sunday in LA.
Poeltl must pass additional tests in order to clear health and safety protocols. – 6:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“It’s 50/50,” said Coach Pop of the chances Poeltl joins the Spurs on the upcoming road trip. – 6:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“We’ve got to get him going and we’ll look to do that for sure tonight.” — Kings coach Luke Walton on Richaun Holmes, who had a total of 13 points in the past two games with only four field-goal attempts vs. the Spurs on Wednesday – 6:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Reminder to play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans App 📱
Answer five timed trivia questions to win a trip to see the Pels play in Dallas on 12/3, courtesy of
@SeatGeek
🎟
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/lR0pekZrKx – 6:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Luka Garza will get a shot to prove himself against 7-footers tonight. – 6:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Like @Devin Vassell said, pull up San Antonio 🗣
See y’all tonight at the @attcenter! – 5:49 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Talkin’ with @MichelleDBeadle about takin’ time off, the @San Antonio Spurs evolving, livin’ in Canada, holding grudges, her new pod ‘What Did I Miss?’ + more!
📼: https://t.co/L3hH89xwj5
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/H1agKq5BZ2 – 5:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“It’s like first day of school, waiting to put on that first outfit.”
The guys are hyped to rock our new jerseys tonight 😂
#SpursFiesta | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/5tumnv5kq6 – 4:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Hawks (1:46)
🔘 Hornets (13:56)
🔘 Mixtape Unis (21:55)
🔘 Spurs (32:58)
🔘 KAT (39:51)
🔘 Clippers (46:30)
🔘 Nuggets (50:54)
🔘 Will Barton (54:27)
🔘 Ben Simmons (58:13)
🎧 https://t.co/zVQiBt97Lx
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/arr1UOzVY9 – 4:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Cavs have like nine bigs, and the Pistons only have one active player (Luka Garza) taller than 6-9. Tonight should be interesting – 2:32 PM
