Game stream: Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons (2-8) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-5) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021
Detroit Pistons 21, Cleveland Cavaliers 33 (Q2 09:15)
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
It might be getting close to #HashtagTime. If the #Pistons starters don’t come back in and do something, this thing will be toast. – 8:14 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs F Lamar Stevens suffered a right ankle sprain and will not return to action tonight. – 8:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons field goals and assists combined: 13
Pistons turnovers: 11 – 8:13 PM
Pistons field goals and assists combined: 13
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens has a right ankle sprain and will not return tonight. – 8:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Lamar Stevens has a right ankle sprain. He will not return to action tonight. – 8:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cavs are on a 14-2 run. Pistons fell apart after the starters exited the game – 8:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#The Pistons have turned it over 9 times in 13 minutes. pic.twitter.com/i1PZ4rKzcK – 8:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Staying competitive after the first 12.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 2-4 FG
🔹 @Josh Jackson: 4 PTS / 4 REB / 2-3 FG
🔹 @Killian Hayes: 3 PTS / 3 STL / 1 AST pic.twitter.com/LUGDfi0vKI – 8:09 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG’s got eight to give us the early lead!
#CavsPistons | #LetEmKnow – 8:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Cavs 24, Pistons 18.
Cunningham: 5 points, 2 rebounds
J. Jackson: 4 points, 3 assists
Garland has 5 points for Cleveland – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Cavs 24, Pistons 18.
Cade Cunningham with five points and two rebounds. Killian Hayes has three steals to go with three points.
Detroit has 8 turnovers for 15 Cleveland points. That’s not good. – 8:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Cavs 24, #Pistons 18
DET had 8 turnovers that led to 15 pts.
That’s going to lose you some games. – 8:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson blocking Evan Mobley?
Those names are not switched. That’s what happened. – 8:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank Jackson just met Evan Mobley at the rim and won. Yes, you read that correctly. – 8:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Lamar Stevens assisted off the court. Putting some weight on that right leg. But slowly walking to the locker room with trainer Steve Spiro. – 8:01 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Lamar Stevens is down on the baseline. He was grabbing his lower right leg. Headed to the locker room with the training staff. – 8:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Getting it done on the defensive end too 😤
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/qh4fHvWwTy – 8:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens is down by the basket. Was grabbing his lower right leg. – 8:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 18, #Cavs 17, 3:03 1Q
Cunningham: 5 pts, 2 rebs
J. Jackson: 4 pts, 3 rebs
Hayes: 3 pts, 3 stl – 8:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The rookies hustle different! 😤
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/EJK0tXXeNS – 8:00 PM
The rookies hustle different! 😤
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons answer a Mobley 3 with transition layups from Cade and Josh. Pistons have the lead, 18-17, with 3:03 on the clock – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade and Josh with back-to-back layups to give Detroit its first lead of the night. – 7:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes has been really good on defense tonight. He has active hands and has disrupted some play. – 7:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cavs 12, Pistons 11 with 6:04 on the clock. Trial by fire for Garza so far – 7:53 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
OH NO! Jarrett Allen bodies Luka Garza! pic.twitter.com/rsyXSvsuna – 7:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ offense shows a little life — primarily because they’ve made some good defensive plays. Cade’s 3 and a Josh Jackson layups has Detroit trailing Cleveland 12-11, with 6:03 left in 1Q. – 7:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Cavs 12, #Pistons 11, 6:03 1Q
Cunningham: 3 pts, 3 rebs, asst
Bey: 2 pts, 2 rebs
Grant and Stewart have 2 fls each. – 7:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart each have two fouls less than five minutes into the game. – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That was great defense by Killian Hayes on Okoro there. Smothered him at halfcourt and didn’t leave his side on the pick-and-roll, either. Led to a turnover. – 7:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Alrighty. Perhaps Isaac Okoro: Playmaker, isn’t quite the way to go early in this one. – 7:47 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Welp, Beef Stew picks up two fouls in 1.5 minutes.
It’s Luka Garza time. – 7:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Pretty pull up from @Darius Garland and we’re underway!
📺 #CavsPistons on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/ubA60fmxt8 – 7:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart just picked up his second foul with 10:38 to play in the 1st. Luka Garza is getting ready to check in. – 7:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
That’s 2 fouls on #Pistons Isaiah Stewart, and in comes Luka Garza at 10:38 1Q. – 7:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stewart now has two fouls in under two minutes. Luka Garza sprints to the scorers table. – 7:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart picks up a foul on CLE’s first possession, and that is #Suboptimal. – 7:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart gets a foul 16 seconds into the game for defending a lob to Allen. I thought that was a little iffy. – 7:41 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs say Kevin Love has been cleared from COVID-19 protocols to return to the team environment and he may sit on the bench for tonight’s home game against the #Pistons. No date yet for Love’s return to play. – 7:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love has been cleared to return to the team environment, and he could come sit on the bench tonight. His return to play has not been determined and the Cavs will update when appropriate. – 7:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love has been cleared to return to the team environment and can sit on the bench tonight. His return to play has not yet been determined tho. – 7:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Usual starters for Pistons: Hayes, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 7:12 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The Cavaliers have embraced an underdog mentality, complete with a brand new barking celebration. The Browns aren’t territorial with sharing that underdog celebration. trib.al/lxZRDhK #Cavs – 7:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Quick #Pistons Cade Cunningham story. He was sitting on the bench in pregame and a mom and her kid, who was wearing a Cade jersey, approached from behind the bench to ask him something.
Arena security freaks out and pushes them back. – 7:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Pistons have some interest in Marvin Bagley III trade nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/12/rep… – 7:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The 5 to get things rolling in Cleveland tonight ⤵️
@Killian Hayes
@Cade Cunningham
@SaddiqBey
@Jerami Grant
@Isaiah Stewart
@Kia pic.twitter.com/vlNHX6NTm9 – 7:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#TheFirstCedi is only six threes away from passing Mo Williams for 9th on our all-time three-point list 👌
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/DhI6FamgjY – 6:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Evan Mobley is doing what he thought he’d do. “The young man’s ceiling is off the charts, and not only that, he’s a great young man. He’s a student, he’s a sponge, he’s a quick-learner.” – 6:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Luka Garza will get a shot to prove himself against 7-footers tonight. – 6:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Cleveland Cavaliers: pic.twitter.com/zK5b7ql3ie – 6:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Rocking those And So On x @CavsTeamShop exclusives 👀
Get yours in-store only tomorrow starting at 5PM ET! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DRNwr4xWsM – 5:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On the Pistons, JB Bickerstaff said Dwane Casey always has his teams ready to compete. “There’s obviously a ton of young, talented players. I think they have invested in some quality veterans as well. You look at what Jerami Grant has done over the last year and a half.” – 5:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
So there’s never been a question about this given the window that we are still in but #Cavs Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen are still out because of the health and safety protocols. – 5:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
John Beilein is back in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/Qaga3V1H0R – 5:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
To have the @MotorCityCruise play in Detroit represents the third piece of @TomGores decision to move the #Pistons franchise back to downtown Detroit.
Watch the Cruise tonight in person 🎟️: bit.ly/31Ndclx
@Vincent Ellis 🗞️: on.nba.com/3c9YXJr – 5:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons’ emergence as a Marvin Bagley III trade suitor, Zion Williamson’s slow-moving comeback and Jonas Valanciunas’ day-and-night work ethic … all featured in the latest jam-packed This Week In Basketball around-the-league notes column right here: marcstein.substack.com/p/new-possibil… – 4:44 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Reppin’ the D > The Land
Share a pic of you in your #Pistons colors for our @UWMLife fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/B4bT5ZTS1L – 4:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Central Division showdown 🏀
🆚 @Detroit Pistons
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/uZccIp0Rdn – 3:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Ready to rock n’ roll in the Land!
#Pistons pic.twitter.com/QFedPWiO6Y – 3:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Marvin Bagley III trade rumors: Pistons team to watch after latest incident involving Kings big man
cbssports.com/nba/news/marvi… – 2:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Detroit’s roster wasn’t built for an injury at the center position. Until Kelly Olynyk returns, Dwane Casey will have to get creative freep.com/story/sports/n… – 2:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🎊 Hear @Luke Garza and @Cade Cunningham sing happy birthday to our Director of Sports Performance @trentsalo 🎊 pic.twitter.com/G74YkLT3qk – 2:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Cavs have like nine bigs, and the Pistons only have one active player (Luka Garza) taller than 6-9. Tonight should be interesting – 2:32 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Check out the latest @Detroit Pistons Pod as I chat with @DavePasch from ESPN about Wednesday’s win in Houston.
soundcloud.com/user-972897691… – 1:49 PM
