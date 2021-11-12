Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks (6-6) play against the Boston Celtics (6-6) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 35, Boston Celtics 32 (Q2 10:19)
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Not a banner night for Celtics defense so far, allowing 30 first quarter points to a Bucks team without Giannis and Middleton that shot just 1-of-11 from 3. – 8:12 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We are making defense our top priority tonight against the Bucks with Rob Williams serving as our anchor.
Tune in to @NBCSBoston for the second quarter now. pic.twitter.com/sbTRencoMi – 8:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have outscored the #Celtics in the paint 16-14, somewhat offsetting a 1-for-11 start from behind the three-point line. – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gamed tied 30-30 after one
Schroder – 14 points
Tatum – 10 points
Horford – 5/4/3
Celtics – 13-27 FGs
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Portis – 10 points
Allen – 6 points
T. Antetokounmpo – 6 points
Bucks – 1-11 three-pointers
Bucks – 0 turnovers – 8:11 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Dennis Schroder leads the C’s with 14 points at the end of the first ☘️
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/XNAmUPpmQG – 8:11 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Celtics defense looks pretty bad right now. There’s been some confusion and that foul by Richardson ties the game at 30 heading into the 2nd quarter. Not the type of defensive effort you want against the shorthanded Bucks – 8:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
No Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight for the #Bucks, but they finish the first quarter tied with the #Celtics 30-30. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What a ridiculous call that was.
Tatum got fouled and he never kicked it. – 8:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis has 10 points on 5 of 6 shooting in the opening 8.5 minutes of the first quarter. The #Bucks trail 21-17 — they’re shooting just 11.1% from behind the three-point line. – 8:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) a late scratch for the Bucks, the #Celtics instead have their hands full with Bobby Portis who has 10 pts on 5/6 shooting in just eight minutes. The rest of Milwaukee’s players are just 2/11 shooting. – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is a game where Udoka can mostly run one-big lineups. That could/should open up minutes for Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
10 points for Schroder. He’s done a nice job getting inside on the small Bucks on a few drives. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great defense by Ojeleye on Tatum. Gotta believe he saw that side-step jumper a few hundred times over the years. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Boston is going to post Horford (and they should be against Connaughton, Allen and Ojeleye), they have to clear out and give him room. The poor spacing has allowed Milwaukee to double-team twice for turnovers already. – 7:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Celtics with an early 10-4 rebounding edge, but the game is tied at 11. – 7:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
starting it off strong #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/xbuA8YQg2S – 7:52 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
After having a career-high eight offensive rebounds on Wednesday, Robert Williams already has three in the first four minutes. – 7:52 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Semi Ojeleye checks into the game for the #Bucks. The former #Celtic gets a nice warm applause. – 7:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Semi Ojeleye is the #Bucks sixth man, and he gets a warm reception from the #Celtics crowd. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bucks look like a mid-major college team, both in terms of size and style of play so far. Lots of threes going up. – 7:50 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
These new city edition Celtics uni’s are right up there with those yellow Red Sox get-ups. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
ESPN had to go with the old-school Celtics-Bucks highlight package because so many current day stars are out for tonight’s game. – 7:45 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“You alright?”
@Josh Richardson: “yeah just meditating” pic.twitter.com/ecMVba0WUA – 7:44 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Get excited – it’s time for Bucks basketball!! pic.twitter.com/D9Nt3nFhtw – 7:37 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown will travel on upcoming three-game road trip, though that doesn’t mean he’ll play. – 7:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As you’d expect, Pat Connaughton draws the start in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo for the #Bucks
He joins Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, George Hill and Bobby Portis. – 7:24 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Big fan of the Celtics retro warmups: pic.twitter.com/sycEO8en4f – 7:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
So, in a regular Boston set up (last time I was here there were no fans) – we come out the tunnel where the #Celtics do. Needless to say I’ve rarely seen so many disappointed eyes of children clad in green and white when I emerged. – 7:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
R. Williams
A. Horford
J. Tatum
M. Smart
D. Schroder
Bucks starters:
B. Portis
P. Connaughton
G. Allen
G. Hill
J. Holiday – 7:23 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The volume of both is obviously likely to come down once this team is fully healthy but Grayson Allen is on pace for 300 made threes and 720 attempts
The Bucks records for both (229 and 528) were set by Ray Allen in 2001-02 – 7:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
If you’re wondering, the last time the Bucks came to Boston as defending world champions; February 13, 1972.
Kareem had 51-17 and 7 assists, playing all 48 minutes in a 117-109 road win. JoJo White had 31, Havlicek 2 rebounds from a triple double. – 7:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – Nov. 12, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, George Hill, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis
OUT: Boston: Brown Milwaukee: G. Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Lopez, DiVincenzo pic.twitter.com/4DLYlHlR5D – 7:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Semi making his return to Boston.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/juyUdojVoa – 7:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Since he’s out tonight for the #Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting in his routine closer to tip. pic.twitter.com/ZscI5Px4IF – 7:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s Pat’s world, we’re just living in it.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/WQRwLLO064 – 6:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play against the Celtics tonight masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:29 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Since he entered the NBA in 2013, this is just the second time in 39 games that Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) has missed a game against the Celtics.
The other was a DNP-CD on the last day of the 2016-17 season. – 6:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks tonight is a major break for the Celtics. Milwaukee is down three starters with Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez also out. – 6:20 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss tonight’s game against the Celtics with a right ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/7BsoJUKw5r – 6:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On a positive level, #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there’s a chance Khris Middleton joins the team in Atlanta. – 6:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Bucks say Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) will sit out tonight’s game m Boston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:11 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Giannis gets downgraded from probable to out against the Celtics. Can’t imagine why. pic.twitter.com/xORdm5aMtD – 6:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Underdog in the building!!
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/XZ60OTfkh3 – 6:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Giannis worked out before the game, didn’t feel 100 percent comfortable and was held out. #Bucks #Celtics. – 6:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Boston tonight (ankle). – 6:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
A little Jayson Tatum-Semi Ojeleye reunion before the Bucks take on the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/xVSEtXTNQz – 6:02 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“We want him to be the (defensive) anchor back there,” Coach Udoka says of Rob Williams. “He does a lot of things, we’re asking him to switch at times, but also be back there and hold things down.” – 5:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On the Pistons, JB Bickerstaff said Dwane Casey always has his teams ready to compete. “There’s obviously a ton of young, talented players. I think they have invested in some quality veterans as well. You look at what Jerami Grant has done over the last year and a half.” – 5:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
JB Bickerstaff praised Dwane Casey and said his teams always compete. – 5:51 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update: Coach Udoka says Jaylen Brown (hamstring strain) will travel on our upcoming road trip, but it’s “too early to tell” if he’ll play during the trip. – 5:51 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will travel with the team on the upcoming road trip. He says it will be to get treatment and be around the guys but he didn’t 100% rule out that he could play – 5:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will join the Celtics on their road trip but it’s too early to tell if he could return in time for the game in Atlanta later in the week. He’s traveling to keep getting treatment and be around the players and coaches. – 5:46 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s timeline hasn’t changed, but he’ll travel with the team on the upcoming road trip. – 5:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown is traveling with Celtics road trip but too early to tell if he will play according to Ime Udoka – 5:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Business Trip continues. 💼
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/beOgVm0Mnk – 5:41 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
No mask for Payton Pritchard as he goes through his pregame routine: pic.twitter.com/uiOp0fk7Ru – 5:16 PM
Pat Connaughton @pconnaughton
Grew up 7 miles from TD Garden… Dreamt about playing in this building one day… This pregame bus ride always hits different.
Dream big & work hard kids 💯 – 4:56 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Looks like Jaylen Brown was trying out some Curry Brand shoes at the Auerbach Center earlier today: pic.twitter.com/7w3HmV7UoZ – 2:07 PM
