Game stream: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 36, Los Angeles Lakers 42 (Q2 04:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Better on both ends from LAL since AD came back in, as an 8-0 run puts them back on top, 41-35. – 11:28 PM
Better on both ends from LAL since AD came back in, as an 8-0 run puts them back on top, 41-35. – 11:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A killer symptom to poor transition defense from the Timberwolves these past two years is too easily allowing themselves to cross-match.
No reason Jaden McDaniels should be getting matched up on Anthony Davis in the halfcourt when KAT + Naz Reid are out there. – 11:27 PM
A killer symptom to poor transition defense from the Timberwolves these past two years is too easily allowing themselves to cross-match.
No reason Jaden McDaniels should be getting matched up on Anthony Davis in the halfcourt when KAT + Naz Reid are out there. – 11:27 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Triple Doubles:
1.Russell Westbrook187
2.Oscar Robertson*181
3.Magic Johnson*138
4.Jason Kidd*107
5.LeBron James99
6.Wilt Chamberlain*78
7.James Harden61
8.Larry Bird* and NIKOLA JOKIC59 – 11:24 PM
Triple Doubles:
1.Russell Westbrook187
2.Oscar Robertson*181
3.Magic Johnson*138
4.Jason Kidd*107
5.LeBron James99
6.Wilt Chamberlain*78
7.James Harden61
8.Larry Bird* and NIKOLA JOKIC59 – 11:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
there’s nothing like those DLo dimes 💰 pic.twitter.com/oi6k1dI09E – 11:22 PM
there’s nothing like those DLo dimes 💰 pic.twitter.com/oi6k1dI09E – 11:22 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Once his rookie contract is over, Naz Reid will be starting for a team or being paid at a starter level. – 11:21 PM
Once his rookie contract is over, Naz Reid will be starting for a team or being paid at a starter level. – 11:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rough start to 2nd Q for LAL, as MIN outscore them 11-2 to take a 30-28 lead.
Rondo replaced Westbrook at the 8:46 mark, alongside Monk, Bazemore, ‘Melo and Howard. – 11:19 PM
Rough start to 2nd Q for LAL, as MIN outscore them 11-2 to take a 30-28 lead.
Rondo replaced Westbrook at the 8:46 mark, alongside Monk, Bazemore, ‘Melo and Howard. – 11:19 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Naz Reid gave Dwight Howard a sneaky little elbow to the ribs to create space on the layup. Vet move. – 11:19 PM
Naz Reid gave Dwight Howard a sneaky little elbow to the ribs to create space on the layup. Vet move. – 11:19 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels beginning his sixth man of the year campaign tonight. – 11:19 PM
Jaden McDaniels beginning his sixth man of the year campaign tonight. – 11:19 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Name something you love more than the Lakers love fouling Josh Okogie in the backcourt. – 11:13 PM
Name something you love more than the Lakers love fouling Josh Okogie in the backcourt. – 11:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First qurter: Lakers 26, Wolves 19
Anthony Davis leads LA w/ 7 points. Rajon Rondo and Carmelo Anthony provided a solid boost off the bench in their six minutes. Rondo, in particular, has played well in his last two games. Lakers rolling w/ AD and Dwight Howard at the 5 so far. – 11:10 PM
First qurter: Lakers 26, Wolves 19
Anthony Davis leads LA w/ 7 points. Rajon Rondo and Carmelo Anthony provided a solid boost off the bench in their six minutes. Rondo, in particular, has played well in his last two games. Lakers rolling w/ AD and Dwight Howard at the 5 so far. – 11:10 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the Timberwolves trail 26-19.
Towns leads all with 8 points and 3 rebounds, while McDaniels has 4 points in 6+ minutes off the bench. – 11:10 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the Timberwolves trail 26-19.
Towns leads all with 8 points and 3 rebounds, while McDaniels has 4 points in 6+ minutes off the bench. – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Okogie hit 2 of the 3 FT’s, so it’s 26-19 LAL afer 1.
That foul aside, LAL outscored MIN 22-8 after giving up an 11-4 start. – 11:10 PM
Okogie hit 2 of the 3 FT’s, so it’s 26-19 LAL afer 1.
That foul aside, LAL outscored MIN 22-8 after giving up an 11-4 start. – 11:10 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Melo defending Josh Okogie at halfcourt (beyond, actually) at the buzzer like he’s Steph Curry or something. What was that? – 11:09 PM
Melo defending Josh Okogie at halfcourt (beyond, actually) at the buzzer like he’s Steph Curry or something. What was that? – 11:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Flagrant 1 foul on Carmelo Anthony. Josh Okogie will have three shots and the Wolves will retain possession with 0.1 seconds remaining in the first quarter. – 11:08 PM
Flagrant 1 foul on Carmelo Anthony. Josh Okogie will have three shots and the Wolves will retain possession with 0.1 seconds remaining in the first quarter. – 11:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL appeared in good shape heading out of the 1st Q up 26-17, but Carmelo Anthony hit Josh Okogie on the head trying to contest a half-court buzzer beater. Will likely be 3 FT’s, but refs also reviewing for a flagrant foul. – 11:07 PM
LAL appeared in good shape heading out of the 1st Q up 26-17, but Carmelo Anthony hit Josh Okogie on the head trying to contest a half-court buzzer beater. Will likely be 3 FT’s, but refs also reviewing for a flagrant foul. – 11:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić broke a tie with Larry Bird and Magic Johnson for 6th place on the @NBA’s 30-point triple-double list tonight with his 18th.
106, O. Robertson
47, R. Westbrook
34, L. James
30, J. Harden
21, W. Chamberlain
*18, Luka Dončić
17, L. Bird
17, M. Johnson
16, M. Jordan pic.twitter.com/Q8qekQIPw0 – 11:07 PM
Luka Dončić broke a tie with Larry Bird and Magic Johnson for 6th place on the @NBA’s 30-point triple-double list tonight with his 18th.
106, O. Robertson
47, R. Westbrook
34, L. James
30, J. Harden
21, W. Chamberlain
*18, Luka Dončić
17, L. Bird
17, M. Johnson
16, M. Jordan pic.twitter.com/Q8qekQIPw0 – 11:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Thoughts on these Lakers City Edition jerseys?? I think I’m diggin em. pic.twitter.com/LqiAgI5Xkd – 11:06 PM
Thoughts on these Lakers City Edition jerseys?? I think I’m diggin em. pic.twitter.com/LqiAgI5Xkd – 11:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Don’t understand why Melo fouled Okogie at halfcourt the way he did – 11:06 PM
Don’t understand why Melo fouled Okogie at halfcourt the way he did – 11:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
That may be the worst foul of Melo’s career, including the playground during grade school. AK – 11:06 PM
That may be the worst foul of Melo’s career, including the playground during grade school. AK – 11:06 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
If this first quarter doesn’t sum up the Timberwolves this season I don’t know what does. – 11:04 PM
If this first quarter doesn’t sum up the Timberwolves this season I don’t know what does. – 11:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
8 second violation… Lakers a vet team that frequently does not play like a vet team – 11:04 PM
8 second violation… Lakers a vet team that frequently does not play like a vet team – 11:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
This is the first time the Lakers have started Anthony Davis at center with all three bigs available. Dwight Howard is the first center off the bench. Wonder how/if DeAndre Jordan factors into the rotation tonight. – 11:03 PM
This is the first time the Lakers have started Anthony Davis at center with all three bigs available. Dwight Howard is the first center off the bench. Wonder how/if DeAndre Jordan factors into the rotation tonight. – 11:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Malik Monk picked up where he left off last game, burying a triple, then hanging in the air in transition before coaxing a spinning layup home.
LAL up 21-15. – 11:02 PM
Malik Monk picked up where he left off last game, burying a triple, then hanging in the air in transition before coaxing a spinning layup home.
LAL up 21-15. – 11:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić finished tonight’s game with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists.
Dončić is now only the 4th player in @NBA history with 7+ games of 30p-10r-15a.
22, Oscar Robertson
*7, Luka Dončić
7, Magic Johnson
7, Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/NGriYYFvVu – 11:01 PM
Luka Dončić finished tonight’s game with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists.
Dončić is now only the 4th player in @NBA history with 7+ games of 30p-10r-15a.
22, Oscar Robertson
*7, Luka Dončić
7, Magic Johnson
7, Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/NGriYYFvVu – 11:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD got a small cut on his right thumb moments ago, but he’s remained in the game, and has 7 points on 3 of 3 FG’s. – 10:59 PM
AD got a small cut on his right thumb moments ago, but he’s remained in the game, and has 7 points on 3 of 3 FG’s. – 10:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that Anthony Davis has a small cut on his right thumb, the same thumb that he jammed a few games back. – 10:58 PM
The Lakers say that Anthony Davis has a small cut on his right thumb, the same thumb that he jammed a few games back. – 10:58 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Rondo making a difference as soon as he checks in…His connection with AD is great… – 10:58 PM
Rondo making a difference as soon as he checks in…His connection with AD is great… – 10:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong start from Rondo, who missed last game with a tight hamstring, as he drops a dime for an easy AD dunk, hits a 3, and then feeds AD for another bucket.
LAL are now up 16-13, after trailing 11-4 earlier. – 10:57 PM
Strong start from Rondo, who missed last game with a tight hamstring, as he drops a dime for an easy AD dunk, hits a 3, and then feeds AD for another bucket.
LAL are now up 16-13, after trailing 11-4 earlier. – 10:57 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves started with having Jarred Vanderbilt guard Anthony Davis. When Vanderbilt checked out, KAT started guarding Davis. First possession KAT fouls AD, KAT’s second foul of the game. Finch doesn’t pull KAT for foul trouble. Will he pick up a 3rd first quarter foul? – 10:57 PM
Wolves started with having Jarred Vanderbilt guard Anthony Davis. When Vanderbilt checked out, KAT started guarding Davis. First possession KAT fouls AD, KAT’s second foul of the game. Finch doesn’t pull KAT for foul trouble. Will he pick up a 3rd first quarter foul? – 10:57 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels, who was just guarding Carmelo Anthony, was 2 when Anthony was drafted in 2003. – 10:57 PM
Jaden McDaniels, who was just guarding Carmelo Anthony, was 2 when Anthony was drafted in 2003. – 10:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
IT’S A BIRD
IT’S A PLANE
IT’S V8 pic.twitter.com/lQ6G6WCHdf – 10:56 PM
IT’S A BIRD
IT’S A PLANE
IT’S V8 pic.twitter.com/lQ6G6WCHdf – 10:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Better energy from LAL after the first time out they went into trailing 11-4.
A 5-0 run has them within two, midway through the 1st Q, as ‘Melo and Rondo check in. – 10:55 PM
Better energy from LAL after the first time out they went into trailing 11-4.
A 5-0 run has them within two, midway through the 1st Q, as ‘Melo and Rondo check in. – 10:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The ways D’Angelo Russell and Russell Westbrook play basketball is a fascinating juxtaposition – 10:53 PM
The ways D’Angelo Russell and Russell Westbrook play basketball is a fascinating juxtaposition – 10:53 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
D’Angelo Russell has to be sharper with the passing. A couple of bad ones and now Beasley checks in to move Beverley to the point – 10:52 PM
D’Angelo Russell has to be sharper with the passing. A couple of bad ones and now Beasley checks in to move Beverley to the point – 10:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout on the floor with 8:05 left in the first with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 11-4.
Towns with 6 of the 11 points while adding 2 rebounds.
Minnesota shooting 62.5% (5-8) from the field to start the game. – 10:48 PM
Timeout on the floor with 8:05 left in the first with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 11-4.
Towns with 6 of the 11 points while adding 2 rebounds.
Minnesota shooting 62.5% (5-8) from the field to start the game. – 10:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic tonight:
32 PTS
12 REB
15 AST
2 TOV
6 3PT
It’s his 7th 30/10/15 game, tying Russell Westbrook for the most in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/UAX6XEfOCo – 10:48 PM
Luka Doncic tonight:
32 PTS
12 REB
15 AST
2 TOV
6 3PT
It’s his 7th 30/10/15 game, tying Russell Westbrook for the most in the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/UAX6XEfOCo – 10:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I think the Wolves are in a matchup box-in-one defensively. They definitely don’t have primary matchups.
Vanderbilt the one on Anthony Davis. – 10:47 PM
I think the Wolves are in a matchup box-in-one defensively. They definitely don’t have primary matchups.
Vanderbilt the one on Anthony Davis. – 10:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Timberwolves uniforms tonight be like… pic.twitter.com/2PczX14pFz – 10:44 PM
Timberwolves uniforms tonight be like… pic.twitter.com/2PczX14pFz – 10:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers’ purple jerseys look nice. The T-Wolves’ bright green unis? Not so much. – 10:41 PM
The Lakers’ purple jerseys look nice. The T-Wolves’ bright green unis? Not so much. – 10:41 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wayne Ellington starting for the Lakers tonight. Love it. – 10:38 PM
Wayne Ellington starting for the Lakers tonight. Love it. – 10:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
D’Angelo Russell gets a few cheers from Lakers fans during lineup intros. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley got a lot of boos – 10:36 PM
D’Angelo Russell gets a few cheers from Lakers fans during lineup intros. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley got a lot of boos – 10:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort just pulled a Russell Westbrook and the Paycom pulled a Peake. – 10:18 PM
Lu Dort just pulled a Russell Westbrook and the Paycom pulled a Peake. – 10:18 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Invest in precision 🎯
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/COazucU3oO – 10:15 PM
Invest in precision 🎯
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/COazucU3oO – 10:15 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
1⃣2⃣3⃣4⃣5⃣
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/6gqzJ87pBn – 10:07 PM
1⃣2⃣3⃣4⃣5⃣
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/6gqzJ87pBn – 10:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Wayne Ellington is starting for Lakers and DeAndre Jordan is coming off the bench – 10:04 PM
Wayne Ellington is starting for Lakers and DeAndre Jordan is coming off the bench – 10:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are running with spacing tonight, replacing DeAndre Jordan with Wayne Ellington in the starting lineup. Anthony Davis moves to center. pic.twitter.com/wjgNowjg9X – 10:04 PM
The Lakers are running with spacing tonight, replacing DeAndre Jordan with Wayne Ellington in the starting lineup. Anthony Davis moves to center. pic.twitter.com/wjgNowjg9X – 10:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are switching up the starting lineup against Minnesota, going with Wayne Ellington in the first group, joining AD, Westbrook, Bradley and Bazemore. – 10:03 PM
The Lakers are switching up the starting lineup against Minnesota, going with Wayne Ellington in the first group, joining AD, Westbrook, Bradley and Bazemore. – 10:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting lineups for tonight’s matchup between the T’Wolves and Lakers: pic.twitter.com/VlFzZW9reC – 10:03 PM
Starting lineups for tonight’s matchup between the T’Wolves and Lakers: pic.twitter.com/VlFzZW9reC – 10:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are starting smaller against Minnesota:
Anthony Davis
Kent Bazemore
Wayne Ellington
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 10:02 PM
The Lakers are starting smaller against Minnesota:
Anthony Davis
Kent Bazemore
Wayne Ellington
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 10:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel didn’t comment on the switch to small ball for this matchup pregame, but Karl Anthony Towns is one of the highest volume/percentage 3-point shooters in the league, and Minnesota is also smaller at the 4 (McDaniels) and 3 (Edwards) than many teams. – 10:02 PM
Vogel didn’t comment on the switch to small ball for this matchup pregame, but Karl Anthony Towns is one of the highest volume/percentage 3-point shooters in the league, and Minnesota is also smaller at the 4 (McDaniels) and 3 (Edwards) than many teams. – 10:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a lob from Steph Curry, Gary Payton II continued to build his highlight reel with another ridiculous dunk against the Timberwolves. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/11/wat… – 10:00 PM
After a lob from Steph Curry, Gary Payton II continued to build his highlight reel with another ridiculous dunk against the Timberwolves. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/11/wat… – 10:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters tonight for LAL vs. Minnesota: Westbrook, Bradley, Ellington, Bazemore and Davis. – 10:00 PM
Starters tonight for LAL vs. Minnesota: Westbrook, Bradley, Ellington, Bazemore and Davis. – 10:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has to get a feel of Jimmy Goldstein’s sparkly jacket for himself pic.twitter.com/N3HQkYHcPM – 9:59 PM
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has to get a feel of Jimmy Goldstein’s sparkly jacket for himself pic.twitter.com/N3HQkYHcPM – 9:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on Anthony Davis: “He’s the guy that can score 30 night in every single way possible.” – 9:54 PM
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on Anthony Davis: “He’s the guy that can score 30 night in every single way possible.” – 9:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Pistons are shooting 39.6% this season, the worst by any team since 1960.
That’s more than SIXTY years ago. The Lakers were still in Minneapolis then.
They are also shooting 28.6% from three, the worst by any team in the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/mTUWV2Cvln – 9:54 PM
The Pistons are shooting 39.6% this season, the worst by any team since 1960.
That’s more than SIXTY years ago. The Lakers were still in Minneapolis then.
They are also shooting 28.6% from three, the worst by any team in the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/mTUWV2Cvln – 9:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Some pregame shooting from Talen Horton-Tucker pic.twitter.com/GPGtlADyQQ – 9:48 PM
Some pregame shooting from Talen Horton-Tucker pic.twitter.com/GPGtlADyQQ – 9:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks over/under for Wolves-Lakers
Ant over 3.0 FT makes
– Attacking more lately
DLo under 19.5 pts
– Way LAL guards will make him passer/driver
Davis over 10.5 rebs
– Lately been over that + Wolves last in DREB%
Bradley over 1.5 made 3s
– 5 made last game
Full Slate: pic.twitter.com/DMbZMiLubz – 9:27 PM
My @PrizePicks over/under for Wolves-Lakers
Ant over 3.0 FT makes
– Attacking more lately
DLo under 19.5 pts
– Way LAL guards will make him passer/driver
Davis over 10.5 rebs
– Lately been over that + Wolves last in DREB%
Bradley over 1.5 made 3s
– 5 made last game
Full Slate: pic.twitter.com/DMbZMiLubz – 9:27 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
45 min before tip. As a broadcaster I am so grateful we can travel and call games. The first of five straight out west. 8:45CT pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. pic.twitter.com/0cwyqedIgn – 9:17 PM
45 min before tip. As a broadcaster I am so grateful we can travel and call games. The first of five straight out west. 8:45CT pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. pic.twitter.com/0cwyqedIgn – 9:17 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Let’s show Russ some birthday love 🎂 pic.twitter.com/RY5SdU0Yer – 9:04 PM
Let’s show Russ some birthday love 🎂 pic.twitter.com/RY5SdU0Yer – 9:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Best half the Suns have played all year. A 19-point lead at the half. A tough Houston to Minnesota B2B for travel starting on Sunday so putting this one away would be helpful. – 9:04 PM
Best half the Suns have played all year. A 19-point lead at the half. A tough Houston to Minnesota B2B for travel starting on Sunday so putting this one away would be helpful. – 9:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said team plans to meet tomorrow to talk to players about COVID-19 booster shots, but said he didn’t have full details on everything that will be discussed – 8:51 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said team plans to meet tomorrow to talk to players about COVID-19 booster shots, but said he didn’t have full details on everything that will be discussed – 8:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel had what appears to be a positive update on LeBron:
“His rehab is progressing nicely … this does not seem like it’s (going to be) an extended stretch.”
LeBron will miss a 5th straight game tonight, but Vogel added that he’s “Truly day-to-day.” – 8:50 PM
Frank Vogel had what appears to be a positive update on LeBron:
“His rehab is progressing nicely … this does not seem like it’s (going to be) an extended stretch.”
LeBron will miss a 5th straight game tonight, but Vogel added that he’s “Truly day-to-day.” – 8:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said Bron doing some on court stuff and is day to day with abdominal strain – 8:49 PM
Vogel said Bron doing some on court stuff and is day to day with abdominal strain – 8:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
FrankVogel says LeBron is back to doing on court basketball work, progressing well in his rehab, and is considered “truly day to day.” AK – 8:48 PM
FrankVogel says LeBron is back to doing on court basketball work, progressing well in his rehab, and is considered “truly day to day.” AK – 8:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is back participating in on-court basketball activity and his return timetable is “truly day to day” – 8:48 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is back participating in on-court basketball activity and his return timetable is “truly day to day” – 8:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James’ rehab is “progressing nicely” and he’s resumed on-court basketball activities. Vogel doesn’t think he’ll be out much longer. He’s day-to-day. – 8:48 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James’ rehab is “progressing nicely” and he’s resumed on-court basketball activities. Vogel doesn’t think he’ll be out much longer. He’s day-to-day. – 8:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James has been cleared for “on-court basketball activities,” and is now considered “day-to-day.” – 8:48 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James has been cleared for “on-court basketball activities,” and is now considered “day-to-day.” – 8:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel said that LeBron’s absence is “not expected to be an extended stretch.” Called him a “true day-to-day” moving forward. – 8:48 PM
Frank Vogel said that LeBron’s absence is “not expected to be an extended stretch.” Called him a “true day-to-day” moving forward. – 8:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Austin Reaves injury: “Just makes a little more thin. We’re already thin, but we have enough.” – 8:47 PM
Frank Vogel on Austin Reaves injury: “Just makes a little more thin. We’re already thin, but we have enough.” – 8:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Paul plays offense without getting called for fouls the same way Patrick Beverley plays defense without getting called for fouls.
Anyone else does that stuff, so many fouls. Impressive. – 8:25 PM
Chris Paul plays offense without getting called for fouls the same way Patrick Beverley plays defense without getting called for fouls.
Anyone else does that stuff, so many fouls. Impressive. – 8:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Keon Johnson officially has a left ankle sprain. He is out for tomorrow vs Timberwolves, though he may have been out anyway due to G League.
That’s where Brandon Boston Jr. and Serge Ibaka will remain.
Marcus Morris Sr., Jason Preston, Kawhi Leonard out as usual. – 8:24 PM
Keon Johnson officially has a left ankle sprain. He is out for tomorrow vs Timberwolves, though he may have been out anyway due to G League.
That’s where Brandon Boston Jr. and Serge Ibaka will remain.
Marcus Morris Sr., Jason Preston, Kawhi Leonard out as usual. – 8:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
As Ty Lue said last night, Serge Ibaka wants to get some extended G League run to build up his reps. The availability report for tomorrow’s game vs. Minnesota, via the team pic.twitter.com/1qOCQy0wME – 8:23 PM
As Ty Lue said last night, Serge Ibaka wants to get some extended G League run to build up his reps. The availability report for tomorrow’s game vs. Minnesota, via the team pic.twitter.com/1qOCQy0wME – 8:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls have NBA’s 6th-best ORTG, but with offense down across league, their 110.5 pts per 100 is just 0.1 better than their 21st-ranked offense in ’20-21
Bulls’ defense (103.3 pts per 100) also ranks 6th. NBA’s top 14 defenses all have better DRTGs than last season’s leader (LAL) – 8:00 PM
Bulls have NBA’s 6th-best ORTG, but with offense down across league, their 110.5 pts per 100 is just 0.1 better than their 21st-ranked offense in ’20-21
Bulls’ defense (103.3 pts per 100) also ranks 6th. NBA’s top 14 defenses all have better DRTGs than last season’s leader (LAL) – 8:00 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
This reminds me of the old Dwight Howard drop defense in Charlotte. Mason is just WAY to low. This is basically a layup. pic.twitter.com/7Z4Xdn3cvE – 7:42 PM
This reminds me of the old Dwight Howard drop defense in Charlotte. Mason is just WAY to low. This is basically a layup. pic.twitter.com/7Z4Xdn3cvE – 7:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In 12 games this season, Cam Reddish is one of only three bench players to be averaging at least 12.0 points and 1.2 steals (min. 10 games played). Reddish has totaled 15 thefts on the year, tied for fourth most amongst bench players, and 147 total points, tied for seventh most. – 7:38 PM
In 12 games this season, Cam Reddish is one of only three bench players to be averaging at least 12.0 points and 1.2 steals (min. 10 games played). Reddish has totaled 15 thefts on the year, tied for fourth most amongst bench players, and 147 total points, tied for seventh most. – 7:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Have the Lakers turned the corner? How does Anthony Edwards build off his rookie season in Minnesota? Talking those topics and more with @JaredSGreenberg on @NBATV. Tune in at 4:30 pm PT – 7:15 PM
Have the Lakers turned the corner? How does Anthony Edwards build off his rookie season in Minnesota? Talking those topics and more with @JaredSGreenberg on @NBATV. Tune in at 4:30 pm PT – 7:15 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a contest against his former team, Andrew Wiggins dropped a season-high 35 points that included two poster-worthy dunks over Karl-Anthony Towns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/11/war… – 6:00 PM
In a contest against his former team, Andrew Wiggins dropped a season-high 35 points that included two poster-worthy dunks over Karl-Anthony Towns. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/11/war… – 6:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
What’s it like getting ready on the road? Find out tonight on Backstage: Lakers.
📺: @SpectrumSN
⏰: 11 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/JqzGhc7CNS – 6:00 PM
What’s it like getting ready on the road? Find out tonight on Backstage: Lakers.
📺: @SpectrumSN
⏰: 11 p.m. PT pic.twitter.com/JqzGhc7CNS – 6:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Since @adamclanton was just ranting about the #Rockets jersey switch right after they won their 2 titles, found this gem from my photo archives. From Sept. 2015, it’s @Sam Dekker , @Dwight Howard & @Donatas Motiejunas w/ the alternate jersey reveal at @HOBHouston . #TheATeam @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/bLgVMuK7bp – 4:52 PM
Since @adamclanton was just ranting about the #Rockets jersey switch right after they won their 2 titles, found this gem from my photo archives. From Sept. 2015, it’s @Sam Dekker , @Dwight Howard & @Donatas Motiejunas w/ the alternate jersey reveal at @HOBHouston . #TheATeam @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/bLgVMuK7bp – 4:52 PM