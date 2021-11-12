Game stream: New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets

The New York Knicks (7-5) play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021
New York Knicks 55, Charlotte Hornets 46 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A steady comeback in the works…
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/ETG8J7GMkV – 8:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s halftime and Kemba Walker has 20 points, the Hornets are 2-for-17 from 3 and the Knicks are up 9 and it doesn’t feel like enough. – 8:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
K3LLY! 👌
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/iIgN6jk0Z2 – 8:02 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Considering the offensive struggles for Charlotte, I’m surprised we haven’t seen a lineup without either Plumlee or Richards so far. At some point, #Hornets have to loosen/spread out this Knicks defense. – 7:57 PM
Considering the offensive struggles for Charlotte, I’m surprised we haven’t seen a lineup without either Plumlee or Richards so far. At some point, #Hornets have to loosen/spread out this Knicks defense. – 7:57 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Don’t see this kind of ball pressure / hard work from LaMelo + Miles defensively very often. Could use a little bit more of this pride. pic.twitter.com/L7cs8P5afm – 7:53 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Looks like Kemba’s still hot.
Off the bench and back into the points column. pic.twitter.com/XnIKrCGF58 – 7:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker’s 19 points in this first half matches the total of his last four games combined. – 7:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
you guys will see Knicks fans oversharing compliments about the team’s bench mob but please understand it is justified. pic.twitter.com/ya5xdTei4p – 7:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
After Fournier’s remarks this morning, Julius Randle making a concerted effort to move the ball. He has four assists and only two field goal attempts. – 7:45 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Obi making things happen on the break. pic.twitter.com/O2yJUW8yba – 7:44 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
This reminds me of the old Dwight Howard drop defense in Charlotte. Mason is just WAY to low. This is basically a layup. pic.twitter.com/7Z4Xdn3cvE – 7:42 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Mitchell Robinson had his left ankle retaped and is available to return, per Knicks. @MSGNetworks – 7:41 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
It’s like 2017 all over again in North Carolina. Kemba Walker is going off and Cam Newton is playing for the Panthers. – 7:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Kemba’s had the hot hand in the first.
📊 17 PTS / 4-5 3P pic.twitter.com/laydGWt4PZ – 7:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
17 first quarter points for @Kemba Walker. pic.twitter.com/x3LYMvnrAe – 7:29 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kemba Walker with 17 points thru the first 7 mins vs. Charlotte.
Let’s go live to Kemba for comment : pic.twitter.com/le3FceFBQm – 7:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kemba Walker back in Charlotte, has a mere 17 points in 9 minutes so far. – 7:28 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kemba is off to a hot start tonight.
The Knicks PG has 14 points in the first ♨️
pic.twitter.com/YMVUcvksYM – 7:26 PM
Kemba is off to a hot start tonight.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ in transition. That’s a scary sight. pic.twitter.com/8N0Ua25tis – 7:25 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Kemba. AGAIN.
He’s got 14 of the team’s first 21. pic.twitter.com/yEzcHkQxxL – 7:23 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
8 straight for No. 8.
@Kemba Walker | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/DRhihmgWB7 – 7:20 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kemba Walker with ten points after 4:22 in Charlotte. Slump over. Got a nice hand during pregame intros. – 7:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Taj must have Kemba to get one of those Fountain Of Youth Bacon Egg & Cheeses from an uptown bodega yesterday – 7:17 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker and Knicks starters coming out like they have something to prove.
New York 15, Hornets 7
Kemba already has 10 points. – 7:17 PM
Kemba Walker and Knicks starters coming out like they have something to prove.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
No better Friday night entertainment than this. 🙌 Tipoff coming soon!
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @New York Knicks
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/yMCgUSFqJx – 7:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s Starters 🐝
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/KchloOct7k – 6:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs NYK
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/cV5nIisCvl – 6:52 PM
INJURY REPORT vs NYK
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba signing autographs and renewing old acquaintances here in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/ArRiGQ95iP – 6:21 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kemba Walker saying his hellos pregame. Lots of hugs and handshakes. pic.twitter.com/jcS9xu34HD – 6:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Starting off with the same 🖐
Let’s get it going! pic.twitter.com/6JYQ7pUnS4 – 6:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Celebrating the debut of our City Edition jerseys with wallpapers for some of our Carolina favorites! 🤩
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/RXr5bJQYdS – 5:55 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Nerlens Noel is OUT in Charlotte tonight for the @New York Knicks —
What else is happening?! Find out PREGAME on @MSGNetworks with me, @Alan Hahn @Wally Szcerzbiak @McNuttMonica @BillPidto at 6:30 – 5:39 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Charlotte coach James Borrego on Kemba. “He’s Kemba. He’s a talent. He makes them go.” – 5:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re LIVE from the HIVE! #NYKvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets haven’t played a game here in 11 days. Tonight is the first “Hive 75” night of the season. So that means the classic court and the City Edition uniforms are in effect against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/voBNgfwYn8 – 5:17 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
On-site.
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/O8l3xud55Q – 5:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Four ejections in Pacers-Jazz
🏀 The Ben Simmons saga
🏀 Thibs benching the Knicks starters
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/06CYkh… – 5:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nothing keeps you grounded during a long road trip like knowing you’ve got kiddos at home. 💜
Episode 3 of Reel Access coming soon… 🎬 pic.twitter.com/Yj79iSfhVe – 5:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks players get the message: Effort can’t waver newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:14 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Hawks (1:46)
🔘 Hornets (13:56)
🔘 Mixtape Unis (21:55)
🔘 Spurs (32:58)
🔘 KAT (39:51)
🔘 Clippers (46:30)
🔘 Nuggets (50:54)
🔘 Will Barton (54:27)
🔘 Ben Simmons (58:13)
🎧 https://t.co/zVQiBt97Lx
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/arr1UOzVY9 – 4:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“If Thibs could get (RJ Barrett) at the play-making spot & allow him to get that feel & get comfortable & make a couple of passes, I think that will bode well for the Knicks.”
@shawnfarmerBB, @CPTheFanchise, @cwilliamson44 & myself talk Barrett, NYK: https://t.co/3zkSu5bdnD pic.twitter.com/k0j5SMEcZf – 4:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have recalled James Bouknight and Kai Jones from the Greensboro Swarm.
🔗: https://t.co/o10NwEUgEG pic.twitter.com/IQziNU2rGV – 2:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
For the Rose fans.
🎨: spidrawman | #KnicksArtFriday pic.twitter.com/U0nptvmCcH – 2:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
On this day in 1987, @HugoTheHornet was unveiled as the Charlotte Hornets mascot! 🐝
FUN FACT: The first Hugo was made at @TheMuppets Studio!
Celebrate our history tonight at the first Hive 75 game: https://t.co/7IVNQYV9Fy pic.twitter.com/26BlARNq8A – 2:00 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
City Edition drops Monday.
Tap below for all the details on this year’s uniform 📲 – 2:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
With all due respect to Thibodeau’s “bullish-t” rant, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier still think starters need time adjusting to each other #Knicks #Hornets #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/12/rj-… – 1:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Evan Fournier: Knicks’ stagnant offense is the root of the problem nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Here’s a playlist of all five NBA video breakdowns we made this week, plus every other episode of The Void. So far this season we have made videos about:
Desmond Bane
Cole Anthony
Tyler Herro
OG Anunoby
Cam Reddish
Miles Bridges
RJ Barrett
Subscribe to @ringer on YouTube! – 1:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Some Zoom backgrounds to hold you over while you wait for tonight’s FIRST Hive 75 game! 💻
#AllFly x #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/Q8FjmCbLe1 – 1:00 PM
