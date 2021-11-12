Game stream: Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns (7-3) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-5) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021
Phoenix Suns 11, Memphis Grizzlies 7 (Q1 08:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Have to play angles with Ja. Can’t just be straight up.
#Suns up 8-7 as Morant has five. – 8:14 PM
Have to play angles with Ja. Can’t just be straight up.
#Suns up 8-7 as Morant has five. – 8:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee is a per 36 minutes god. Unfortunately, that also usually applies to fouls and turnovers too. He’s already got 2 fouls in the first 2 minutes – 8:14 PM
JaVale McGee is a per 36 minutes god. Unfortunately, that also usually applies to fouls and turnovers too. He’s already got 2 fouls in the first 2 minutes – 8:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
McGee gets two fouls in the first two minutes. Here comes Kaminsky – 8:14 PM
McGee gets two fouls in the first two minutes. Here comes Kaminsky – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
JaVale McGee picks up two fouls in 1:56 of game time as Frank Kaminsky is set to check in. 5-5 between the Suns and Grizzlies. – 8:14 PM
JaVale McGee picks up two fouls in 1:56 of game time as Frank Kaminsky is set to check in. 5-5 between the Suns and Grizzlies. – 8:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting five takes the floor.
JaVale McGee sunglasses? pic.twitter.com/MAvHeQPQvM – 8:11 PM
#Suns starting five takes the floor.
JaVale McGee sunglasses? pic.twitter.com/MAvHeQPQvM – 8:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee with the glasses tint ala a visor tint in football? – 8:11 PM
JaVale McGee with the glasses tint ala a visor tint in football? – 8:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Beautiful jersey combo here tonight: Memphis in the Beale Street Blue and Phoenix in their Orange jerseys – 8:10 PM
Beautiful jersey combo here tonight: Memphis in the Beale Street Blue and Phoenix in their Orange jerseys – 8:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
friday night at the crib. let’s get it. pic.twitter.com/vw0qjJxnR5 – 8:10 PM
friday night at the crib. let’s get it. pic.twitter.com/vw0qjJxnR5 – 8:10 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Suns come in on a 6-game winning streak. Memphis has lost back-to-back games just once this season. Minutes away from the start of this one – 8:08 PM
Suns come in on a 6-game winning streak. Memphis has lost back-to-back games just once this season. Minutes away from the start of this one – 8:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five vs. @Phoenix Suns
🥷 @Ja Morant
😃 @De’Anthony Melton
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
#GrzNxtGen | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/O0VqqJvymI – 7:52 PM
first five vs. @Phoenix Suns
🥷 @Ja Morant
😃 @De’Anthony Melton
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
#GrzNxtGen | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/O0VqqJvymI – 7:52 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Ben McLemore with hugs for former teammates Eric Gordon, Danuel House, Jae’Sean Tate and Armoni Brooks – 7:48 PM
Ben McLemore with hugs for former teammates Eric Gordon, Danuel House, Jae’Sean Tate and Armoni Brooks – 7:48 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
According to the NBA, your officials for the Grizz v Suns on a Friday night in Memphis. David Guthrie, Mark Lindsay and Jonathan Sterling. One of these gentlemen is of particular interest to @badunclep – 7:44 PM
According to the NBA, your officials for the Grizz v Suns on a Friday night in Memphis. David Guthrie, Mark Lindsay and Jonathan Sterling. One of these gentlemen is of particular interest to @badunclep – 7:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This place will forever be etched in my memory as I was in this building to cover #Suns #GrindCity game when Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash January 26, 2020. pic.twitter.com/PIl91LR9hj – 7:42 PM
This place will forever be etched in my memory as I was in this building to cover #Suns #GrindCity game when Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash January 26, 2020. pic.twitter.com/PIl91LR9hj – 7:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starters for the Suns:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
JaVale McGee – 7:40 PM
Starters for the Suns:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
JaVale McGee – 7:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Standard starters for the Grizzlies:
Ja Morant
Desmond Bane
De’Anthony Melton
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams – 7:31 PM
Standard starters for the Grizzlies:
Ja Morant
Desmond Bane
De’Anthony Melton
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams – 7:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
View for tonight’s game. #Suns #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/XukgEqcZx8 – 7:31 PM
View for tonight’s game. #Suns #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/XukgEqcZx8 – 7:31 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲.
Pregame coverage begins at 5:30PM on @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/1ZORXbuqJE – 7:17 PM
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲.
Pregame coverage begins at 5:30PM on @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/1ZORXbuqJE – 7:17 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Yay or nay on this Devin Booker fit?
@Mikal Bridges gives @BigWos his thoughts on #FullCourtFits.
📺: https://t.co/KoIMdqH8Ai pic.twitter.com/Qcr4bSP3R1 – 7:15 PM
Yay or nay on this Devin Booker fit?
@Mikal Bridges gives @BigWos his thoughts on #FullCourtFits.
📺: https://t.co/KoIMdqH8Ai pic.twitter.com/Qcr4bSP3R1 – 7:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The star of the show is here going over the game plan in a quick film session with dad @Ja Morant and @Tyus Jones.
Hard to find a better player development coach. pic.twitter.com/zwjtRImB9Z – 7:14 PM
The star of the show is here going over the game plan in a quick film session with dad @Ja Morant and @Tyus Jones.
Hard to find a better player development coach. pic.twitter.com/zwjtRImB9Z – 7:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams wasn’t able to visit National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, but he has been there many times over. #Suns pic.twitter.com/o17WbKY3Qa – 7:12 PM
Monty Williams wasn’t able to visit National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, but he has been there many times over. #Suns pic.twitter.com/o17WbKY3Qa – 7:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
fitted for the weekend.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/NadoBzcf7y – 6:57 PM
fitted for the weekend.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/NadoBzcf7y – 6:57 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Suns coach Monty Williams said he always looks forward to the trip to Memphis because of the Civil Rights Museum and St. Jude. – 6:35 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams said he always looks forward to the trip to Memphis because of the Civil Rights Museum and St. Jude. – 6:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Like A.I., but even more explosive.” #Suns Monty Williams on Ja Morant. – 6:33 PM
“Like A.I., but even more explosive.” #Suns Monty Williams on Ja Morant. – 6:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton is out tonight. Landry Shamet will play, per Monty Williams – 6:31 PM
Deandre Ayton is out tonight. Landry Shamet will play, per Monty Williams – 6:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Landry Shamet will play tonight, according to Monty Williams.
No Deandre Ayton. – 6:31 PM
Landry Shamet will play tonight, according to Monty Williams.
No Deandre Ayton. – 6:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Suns coach Monty Williams said Ja Morant reminds him of Allen Iverson. – 6:31 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams said Ja Morant reminds him of Allen Iverson. – 6:31 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams begins his pregame warmups. Adams is listed as Questionable for tonight’s game but is trending towards being available to play. pic.twitter.com/SH6fCAmYin – 6:29 PM
Steven Adams begins his pregame warmups. Adams is listed as Questionable for tonight’s game but is trending towards being available to play. pic.twitter.com/SH6fCAmYin – 6:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Public Enemy No. 1 for #Suns tonight. Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/fr1lTEn2Ay – 6:13 PM
Public Enemy No. 1 for #Suns tonight. Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/fr1lTEn2Ay – 6:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Good evening everybody, @bcabraham with you all from FedExForum where the Grizzlies are set to face off against the Phoenix Suns. We’ll be talking to Taylor Jenkins pregame momentarily – 6:07 PM
Good evening everybody, @bcabraham with you all from FedExForum where the Grizzlies are set to face off against the Phoenix Suns. We’ll be talking to Taylor Jenkins pregame momentarily – 6:07 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“Now’s not the time for fear. That comes later.”
@Kevin O’Connor breaks down how Desmond Bane’s fearless game has opened things up for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on #TheVoidNBA. pic.twitter.com/TUMvx6oXBB – 5:22 PM
“Now’s not the time for fear. That comes later.”
@Kevin O’Connor breaks down how Desmond Bane’s fearless game has opened things up for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on #TheVoidNBA. pic.twitter.com/TUMvx6oXBB – 5:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
#GrizzliesOTD in 2002: @Memphis Grizzlies named Hubie Brown head coach.
Brown would coach the Grizzlies for parts of the next three seasons, guiding the team to a 50-32 record and its first postseason appearance during the 2003-04 campaign. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/G9FufcDq3o – 5:16 PM
#GrizzliesOTD in 2002: @Memphis Grizzlies named Hubie Brown head coach.
Brown would coach the Grizzlies for parts of the next three seasons, guiding the team to a 50-32 record and its first postseason appearance during the 2003-04 campaign. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/G9FufcDq3o – 5:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Our staff had some fun with the @Brandon Clarke mini-hoop today 😂
Arrive early to @FedExForum tonight to grab your own. pic.twitter.com/2uhJJAGwSU – 4:48 PM
Our staff had some fun with the @Brandon Clarke mini-hoop today 😂
Arrive early to @FedExForum tonight to grab your own. pic.twitter.com/2uhJJAGwSU – 4:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So far, the Nuggets have faced the following offensive rating ranks on NBA.com:
11
17
14
2
22
25
13
13
28
4
10
The only elite guard-center PnR combos they’ve faced so far (Phoenix, Utah, Memphis) have been the games they’ve given up the easiest shots IMO. – 4:39 PM
So far, the Nuggets have faced the following offensive rating ranks on NBA.com:
11
17
14
2
22
25
13
13
28
4
10
The only elite guard-center PnR combos they’ve faced so far (Phoenix, Utah, Memphis) have been the games they’ve given up the easiest shots IMO. – 4:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last two games, Brandon Clarke played 36 minutes and traveled 2.90 miles at an average of 4.46 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/AQZzdDggbk – 4:10 PM
During the last two games, Brandon Clarke played 36 minutes and traveled 2.90 miles at an average of 4.46 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/AQZzdDggbk – 4:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: The Robert Sarver Situation in Phoenix w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LiMPrljxlE – 4:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: The Robert Sarver Situation in Phoenix w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/LiMPrljxlE – 4:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Our newest fan. 😎
Thank you for a fantastic night @fluffyguy! #FluffyWasHere
📸: @troyconrad pic.twitter.com/xU7p50Xlfq – 3:03 PM
Our newest fan. 😎
Thank you for a fantastic night @fluffyguy! #FluffyWasHere
📸: @troyconrad pic.twitter.com/xU7p50Xlfq – 3:03 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, my good friend and smart basketball guy @SethPartnow is dropping a book. (4 DAYS AWAY!!!!!)
It is called The Midrange Theory. You can purchase it right here: amazon.com/Midrange-Theor… – 2:58 PM
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, my good friend and smart basketball guy @SethPartnow is dropping a book. (4 DAYS AWAY!!!!!)
It is called The Midrange Theory. You can purchase it right here: amazon.com/Midrange-Theor… – 2:58 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: The Robert Sarver Situation in Phoenix w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/ONyD3Aq1yC – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: The Robert Sarver Situation in Phoenix w/ @Nate Duncan
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/ONyD3Aq1yC – 2:00 PM