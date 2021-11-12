Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets

The Portland Trail Blazers (5-7) play against the Houston Rockets (10-10) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 5, Houston Rockets 5 (Q1 09:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The placement of the pinstripes makes it damn near impossible to read names on the backs of Houston’s “City” edition jerseys – 8:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Theis knocks down a 3 which is a good sign for the Rockets not just because it went in, but because he needs to stay out there (especially in the corners) more regularly and look to shoot. – 8:14 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tony Brothers gets the Rockets for delay of game because the bench players were doing their pregame hugs and handshakes on the floor when the officials were trying to start the game – 8:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Blazers assistant Matt Brase, who began his career with the Rockets (and Vipers) and Eric Gordon exchange hugs and chat before introductions. – 8:07 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Some cheers for Robert Covington here at Toyota Center as he’s introduced. – 8:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in H-Town.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/BazWph3Fhi – 8:01 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Former Cavs teammates Kevin Porter Jr and Larry Nance Jr catch up at midcourt – 7:51 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Ben McLemore with hugs for former teammates Eric Gordon, Danuel House, Jae’Sean Tate and Armoni Brooks – 7:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Blazers: Powell, Covington, Nurkic, McCollum, Lillard. – 7:33 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Norman Powell (left quad strain) is available for tonight’s game in Houston. – 7:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🚀 Rockets Legend @marioelie1 is in the building signing autographs for fans!
🎨 Local artist Alexis Pye created a limited-edition Mario Elie poster. Proceeds benefit the Clutch City Foundation and Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston. pic.twitter.com/4rGLBrQdeJ – 7:29 PM
🚀 Rockets Legend @marioelie1 is in the building signing autographs for fans!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Came through drippin 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/B9PnqlPmcm – 7:24 PM
Came through drippin 💧
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Update:
Norman Powell (left quad strain) is available for tonight’s game at Houston. – 7:15 PM
Blazers Injury Update:
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity at @Houston Rockets
⌚️ 5PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
It’s REMIX night at Toyota Center! Breaking down the new uniforms and what to expect vs. Portland tonight with @marioelie1 on Rockets Pregame.
Join us at 6:30 on @ATTSportsNetSW 🚀 #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/XKZPdJhCp6 – 6:56 PM
It’s REMIX night at Toyota Center! Breaking down the new uniforms and what to expect vs. Portland tonight with @marioelie1 on Rockets Pregame.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Red Carpet (Blazers Version) pic.twitter.com/X14gZAMRaQ – 6:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas on Kevin Porter Jr learning the PG position: “He really is doing some good things at the point, but it’s a hard position to learn. It’s like a rookie quarterback. It’s tough when you’re whole life you’ve thought about how you play, and now you’re in a position…” pic.twitter.com/l4JRdCGDcJ – 6:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mario Elie to take the first shot before Friday’s Rockets-Blazers game as part of the Rockets ‘Flashback Friday’ stuff. Sadly, it will be a free throw, rather than a corner 3. – 5:58 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Ever since Paul Allen passed, the Trail Blazers have been slowly deteriorating. Friday’s resignation by CEO Chris McGowan is the latest indication. A look inside the struggles theathletic.com/2952748/2021/1… – 5:55 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun is working on his range pic.twitter.com/QeycZwxGzz – 5:48 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Take a walk down memory lane and watch some of the best assists in #Rockets history! pic.twitter.com/zDUOV7UzCo – 5:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Since @adamclanton was just ranting about the #Rockets jersey switch right after they won their 2 titles, found this gem from my photo archives. From Sept. 2015, it’s @Sam Dekker , @Dwight Howard & @Donatas Motiejunas w/ the alternate jersey reveal at @HOBHouston . #TheATeam @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/bLgVMuK7bp – 4:52 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
City remix night is here! 🔥
⏰ 7PM Tip-Off
📺 @attsportsnetsw
📻 @sportstalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM
🏀 https://t.co/HopCfOOCWW pic.twitter.com/vc16VByzut – 4:00 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Looking 🔥🔥🔥 here at Toyota Center for tonight’s debut of the #nikecityedition jerseys & court for the #Rockets (vs Blazers). #TheATeam LIVE from TC tonight. https://t.co/8Kjilx0Kms pic.twitter.com/UTSjjSINVy – 3:41 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Chris McGowan explains his decision to resign as Portland Trail Blazers president after 10 years, calling it a “separate” matter from investigation into GM Neil Olshey. His message to fans amid several controversies: “Keep the faith” @PostSports https://t.co/be8O9FysLU pic.twitter.com/kmMJ3VF6ZW – 3:29 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Jalen Green, according to @David Thorpe, is like a young LeBron James–but with Jordan Clarkson’s shot selection. With @jshector on BRING IT IN, they also discussed Ben Simmons and the doctors, and the Warriors’ knockout punch. truehoop.com/p/bring-it-in-… – 3:19 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New @RedNationHoops episode: Half-baked Rockets’ conclusions w/ @Dan Favale
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
City Remix wallpapers are back! 🔥
Get a personalized wallpaper by replying with your name and the number you want to rep! pic.twitter.com/a8A9Krm0yY – 2:30 PM
