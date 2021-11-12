Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Sacramento Kings (5-7) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-6) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021
Sacramento Kings 2, Oklahoma City Thunder 0 (Q1 09:38)
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
City starters.
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/Qi725FmTnw – 8:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Captains tonight are Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Davion Mitchell.
They played each other in the Sweet 16. Mitchell won that one. pic.twitter.com/HBIjC4oxj2 – 8:01 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
From no minutes to starting, playing hard for a few games has paid off for Chimezie Metu. Reminding everyone why he got a full contract last season. Kings need his hustle out of the gate. – 7:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/ZcLC29545h – 7:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
This is the first start this season for Metu. He started 6 games for the Kings last season. – 7:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
New Kings starters vs. Thunder :
De’Aaron Fox
Tyrese Haliburton
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes – 7:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tyrese Haliburton returns to the starting lineup tonight vs. the Thunder
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 7:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Both Tyrese Haliburton and Terence Davis are available to play for Kings tonight in OKC – 7:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Good news Kings fans:
Tyrese Haliburton (low back tightness) – AVAILABLE
Terence Davis (left ankle soreness) – AVAILABLE – 7:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Update: Kings G Tyrese Haliburton (back) and G Terence Davis (ankle) will both return for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 7:31 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green talked in tonight’s pregame about a conversation that he had with Nickeil Alexander-Walker prior to Wednesday’s game against the Thunder.
Nickeil responded with a 33-point performance, but I like Green’s approach and choice of words to NAW more than that box score. pic.twitter.com/pQ9Jxagr1s – 7:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Pistons have some interest in Marvin Bagley III trade nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/12/rep… – 7:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“We’ve got to get him going and we’ll look to do that for sure tonight.” — Kings coach Luke Walton on Richaun Holmes, who had a total of 13 points in the past two games with only four field-goal attempts vs. the Spurs on Wednesday – 6:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis is also a game time decision for the Kings. Both he and Haliburton will try to warm up and see where they are physically. – 6:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Luke Walton, Tyrese Haliburton will be game time decision tonight in OKC. He has missed previous two games with lower back tightness. – 6:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings Oklahoma City tonight. Kings coach Luke Walton says Tyrese Haliburton and Terence Davis are gametime decisions – 6:33 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Tyrese Haliburton and Terence Davis are game-time decisions for today’s game in OKC. – 6:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton says Tyrese Haliburton (back) and Terence Davis (ankle) will be gametime decisions for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder – 6:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Kings
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl – 6:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Father: Warriors would’ve drafted Josh Giddey if available No. 7 nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/12/fat… – 5:15 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons’ emergence as a Marvin Bagley III trade suitor, Zion Williamson’s slow-moving comeback and Jonas Valanciunas’ day-and-night work ethic … all featured in the latest jam-packed This Week In Basketball around-the-league notes column right here: marcstein.substack.com/p/new-possibil… – 4:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to tonight’s game 🔑
▪️ NOP must win hustle stats (steals, charges drawn) vs. Nets
▪️ NOP can’t afford to give up points via turnovers (only 10 vs. OKC), techs (5)
▪️ Valanciunas (10 straight double-doubles) facing vets Griffin, Aldridge in paint
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/tkUnKkLaor – 4:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Theo Maledon, Isaiah Roby and Vit Krejci have been recalled by the Thunder. They’ll be with the Thunder tonight after playing for the Blue this afternoon. – 3:47 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
One thing that stands out to me watching Pelicans: All the early-clock semi-contested 3s from not-great shooters. OKC game was four minutes old before they got what you’d call a good shoot. You don’t need your 8th-best shooter slinging these with the clock at 15. pic.twitter.com/4M4jqHnkwi – 3:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Marvin Bagley III trade rumors: Pistons team to watch after latest incident involving Kings big man
cbssports.com/nba/news/marvi… – 2:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder returns home from a brief New Orleans road trip to kick off a four-game homestand inside of Paycom Center.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/JXbqwPS9On pic.twitter.com/vHwGsTmDGy – 2:40 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Two-time transfer Both Gach has been granted an eligibility waiver by the NCAA. He will be in the lineup tomorrow night vs. Sacramento State .
Details: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 2:16 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The @LAKings announce Snoop Dogg will serve as the special celebrity guest of honor at Staples Center on December 9 when the Kings play the Dallas Stars. It is being billed as, “Snoop Algorithm Night.” pic.twitter.com/JTW3t0rpF7 – 2:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
did you even play basketball if you didn’t do this after practice? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wGIXKsjnG9 – 2:09 PM
