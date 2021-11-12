Pistons power forward Kelly Olynyk will miss at least six weeks with a sprained left knee. Olynyk was hurt Wednesday in the Pistons’ 112-104 victory over the Houston Rockets, limping off the court in the fourth quarter.
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ Kelly Olynyk suffers MCL sprain, out for several weeks: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 8:26 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Detroit Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk out at least six weeks
Detroit Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk out at least six weeks
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Breaking down the Kelly Olynyk injury and some other notes for Friday to kick it off. Plus, Tyrese Maxey has not reached his final form yet, big Pacers win, Bledsoe goes off, and more.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 1:30 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk suffers MCL sprain, out for several weeks: https://t.co/O1sXKUVZib pic.twitter.com/6ARZWq1BEW – 10:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Detroit Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk out at least six weeks with MCL sprain in left knee freep.com/story/sports/n… – 10:19 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Will be talking about it on 3 Ball tonight, but tough news on Kelly Olynyk.
Trey Lyles has just 29 minutes as a small-ball C and he’s not very good in that role.
If you’re in a deep league (maybe 12 team if you have the long view), I’d absolutely be adding Luka Garza. – 9:57 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Pistons center Kelly Olynyk will be out six weeks following a Grade 2 sprain in his left knee, the team announced. It occured in the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Houston – 9:36 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Detroit Pistons say Kelly Olynyk has a grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee and will be out at least 6 weeks. – 9:20 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Pistons announce Kelly Olynyk to be out at least six weeks (knee). Wishing KO the best; he’s one of the good dudes. – 9:12 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Detroit Pistons say forward/center Kelly Olynyk will be sidelined for at least six weeks due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. – 9:12 PM
Rod Beard: #Pistons Dwane Casey said Kelly Olynyk practiced fully today. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 19, 2021
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey said Saddiq Bey did the whole practice today. Kelly Olynyk didn’t do a full practice. “He was in and out.” -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / October 18, 2021