LeBron James nearing return

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel had what appears to be a positive update on LeBron:
“His rehab is progressing nicely … this does not seem like it’s (going to be) an extended stretch.”
LeBron will miss a 5th straight game tonight, but Vogel added that he’s “Truly day-to-day.” – 8:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Vogel said Bron doing some on court stuff and is day to day with abdominal strain – 8:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
FrankVogel says LeBron is back to doing on court basketball work, progressing well in his rehab, and is considered “truly day to day.” AK – 8:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is back participating in on-court basketball activity and his return timetable is “truly day to day” – 8:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James’ rehab is “progressing nicely” and he’s resumed on-court basketball activities. Vogel doesn’t think he’ll be out much longer. He’s day-to-day. – 8:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James has been cleared for “on-court basketball activities,” and is now considered “day-to-day.” – 8:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel said that LeBron’s absence is “not expected to be an extended stretch.” Called him a “true day-to-day” moving forward. – 8:48 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Jalen Green, according to @David Thorpe, is like a young LeBron James–but with Jordan Clarkson’s shot selection. With @jshector on BRING IT IN, they also discussed Ben Simmons and the doctors, and the Warriors’ knockout punch. truehoop.com/p/bring-it-in-… – 3:19 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
“I probably shouldn’t tell this story but … “
NBA champion Eddie House joins the pod and tells 100 stories about Pat Riley, the Suns, a broken jaw, scoring 61, LeBron, draft night and more!
🍎: https://t.co/6S6UO4T89z
LeBron James @KingJames
Love this “ALL MADDEN DOC” short clip before TNF game! Can’t wait for Xmas to see the whole thing. Been a John Madden fan my whole life. And the game made it even GREATER!! “BOOM HE’S ON HIS BACK” – 8:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
There’s yet another superstar athlete in town. LeBron welcomes @obj to L.A! pic.twitter.com/1MDewADDEK – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Help me y’all.
GOATS
PG
1 – Magic
2 – Steph
SG
1 – Michael
2 – Kobe
SF
1 – LeBron
2 – ? (Bird/Durant)
PF
1 – Duncan
2 – ? (Malone? Dirk?)
C
1 – Kareem
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow against Minnesota:
— LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and Trevor Ariza are out
— Rajon Rondo (left hamstring strain) and Sekou Doumboya & Jay Huff (two-way contracts) are questionable
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list LeBron James as out for tomorrow’s game vs Timberwolves – 6:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It’s early, but if you’re putting together a list of West All-Stars:
Jokić, Steph, PG, Ja, Gobert, and CP3 are probably locks.
LeBron and AD will be voted in. So will Mitchell probably. Probably Booker too.
LeBron James @KingJames
EXTREMELY HAPPY for Cam!! Back where it all started! Shine brother shine!! ✨✨🙏🏾✊🏾👑 – 5:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron wanted OBJ. LA got OBJ.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyle Kuzma: ”Without Bron, Cleveland wouldn’t be s***’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/11/kyl… – 3:01 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Lakers fans can finally exhale a sigh of relief regarding LeBron James’ injury.
#LakeShow #LakerNation #NBA #NBATwitter
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“I said ‘Without LeBron, Cleveland wouldn’t be s—.'”
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
James Harden last night:
✅ 17 PTS
✅ 11 REB
✅ 11 AST
Harden became the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 15 triple-doubles for multiple franchises:
✅ Jason Kidd (DAL-PHX-BKN)
✅ LeBron James (CLE-LAL)
✅ Russell Westbrook (OKC-WAS)
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Edwards last night:
✅ 48 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 5 AST
It’s the second time Edwards has recorded at least 40p/5r/5a in a game.
He’s the fourth player in NBA history with multiple such games before his 21st birthday:
7 – LeBron James
4 – Luka Doncic
2 – John Drew
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Malik Monk says LeBron told him who Vinnie Johnson (former Pistons scorer) is. He’s the original Microwave for those that don’t know. pic.twitter.com/V1GqooNQrJ – 1:31 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final (OT): Lakers 120, Heat 117
The Lakers improve to 7-5. This was LA’s most impressive win of the season considering no LeBron + the opponent (even w/ Jimmy Butler exiting early). Anthony Davis had 24 points & 13 rebounds. Malik Monk had 27.
Up next: vs. Minnesota on Friday. – 1:03 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“Without Bron, Cleveland wouldn’t be s—-.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Youngest player in NBA history with a 45/5/5 game:
20y, 52d — Brandon Jennings
20y, 80d — LeBron James
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
When’s the last time ya watched LeBron James highlights? pic.twitter.com/50xU2apSk5 – 12:36 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Homie with the seat next to the Lakers’ coaches courtside relentlessly chomping popcorn while following LeBron’s pacing with only his eyes is really good. He deserves that seat – 12:13 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron reliving his favorite moments from Ted Lasso Season 2 pic.twitter.com/gxKt2vWlZd – 12:06 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
worried that the rumor mill will start that LeBron wants Ted Lasso to coach pic.twitter.com/d0JwCBMqsM – 12:03 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma had perfect response for Cavaliers fan with ‘LeBron won Kuzma his ring’ sign
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
This is how respected PJ Tucker is. LeBron in street clothes comes from 20 feet off the bench to help him up. pic.twitter.com/U1miazLBAq – 10:45 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
LeBron James showing love to Kyle Kuzma on Instagram 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/YEDXcrei7T – 10:39 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron + Caruso, Kuzma, KCP, Harrell last season:
11 minutes
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Black-eye Thunder on a 3 game win streak with victories over LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Gregg Popovich, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. – 10:34 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
New rule: If you’re a Laker not named “LeBron,” “Russell,” or “Rajon,” you’re not allowed to attempt a lob pass. AK – 10:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kuzma credits his performance tonight to some Cleveland fans who brought a sign that said “LeBron won Kuzma his ring.” – 10:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma said hecklers motivated him, that the ending was “their fault.”
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said both Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo will be out tonight with respective hamstring strains. He said each are day-to-day, and both injuries are considered minor.
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Austin Reaves and Rajon Rondo Out tonight (minor hamstring issues)…No updates on Lebron – 8:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Kevin Garnett dished out his unfiltered take concerning the Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT take.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: Stephen Curry’s pursuit of Ray Allen, LeBron James’ march to the 35,000-10,000-10,000 club and the NBA records that could fall this season. sports.yahoo.com/le-bron-james-… – 1:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Danny Leroux
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Huge News Catch-Up: LeBron, Sexton, Porter, Olshey, Jokic/Morris, and More w/ @Nate Duncan
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Rockets rookie Jalen Green talks LeBron James, Luka Doncic in Q&A. Can he save the Rockets? usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @usatoday – 10:08 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p…
-Can Russ Adjust to what the Lakers need?
-Realistic to be .500 without Bron?
-Carmelo has been the Lakers most important player so far..:
Harrison Faigen: As expected, the Lakers have added Austin Reaves to the list of guys who are out. Rajon Rondo is still questionable. Frank Vogel told us he was day-to-day. Also as expected, LeBron is still out tomorrow vs. the Wolves. pic.twitter.com/KHvnehiEYt -via Twitter @hmfaigen / November 11, 2021
ClutchPoints: “This is not a severe injury. He’s rehabbing this and the rehab is going well… This is not gonna keep him out an extended period.” Brian Windhorst on LeBron James abdominal injury. #Lakers -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 10, 2021
Aaron J. Fentress: Lakers injuries. No LeBron James tonight. pic.twitter.com/Wf1TJnBvJs -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / November 6, 2021