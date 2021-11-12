NBA probe on acquisitions of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry reaching final state

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Tony Bradley draws the start at center in Bulls’ first game without Nikola Vucevic. Other four are the regulars: Lonzo, LaVine, DeRozan, Javonte – 9:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: NBA probe into possible tampering on free agency acquisitions of Chicago’s Lonzo Ball and Miami’s Kyle Lowry reaches advanced stage: nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%… – 8:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Even in defeat, Kyle Lowry shows Heat won’t lack for scoring options sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA rules that Kyle Lowry’s 4-point play late against Clippers actually should have been called an offensive foul, “Lowry (MIA) extends his right leg into Zubac (LAC) as he attempts to draw a foul during his jump shot attempt. This play should be assessed as an offensive foul.” – 5:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Looked at a reason for Duncan Robinson’s shooting slump.
Also…
– Inside the Heat’s reliance on the mid-range shot
– Tyler Herro’s potential as a go-to scorer
– Kyle Lowry’s fourth-quarter takeover
All in today’s Weekly Observations
wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/miami-heat-d… – 2:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Even in defeat, Kyle Lowry shows the Heat won’t lack for scoring options. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨Sound On🚨
Looking into Miami’s mismatch hunting without Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo did it well for a quarter
Kyle Lowry did it well for a quarter
But they needed that consistently vs the Clippers
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/6eKlPdUAMn – 1:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s fourth loss in five games and Kyle Lowry’s late-game push that almost helped Miami escape Los Angeles with a win miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Adebayo on Lowry: “You definitely can see what he’s capable of and what he has in his package.” – 11:46 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Even in defeat, Kyle Lowry shows Heat won’t lack for scoring options. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Bam Adebayo, “You definitely can see what he’s capable of and what he has in his package.” – 11:11 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday night’s 112-109 loss to the Clippers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Kyle Lowry almost pulls it out.
2. Bam Adebayo tries to set a tone.
3. Heat turn to zone.
4. Foul trouble remains.
5. No Jimmy Butler, but Max Strus returns. – 11:10 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
🛎NEW @AthleticNBAShow Daily Ding w/ @MoDakhil_NBA 🛎
⛴ PG outduels Lowry
💃🕺 Gobert & Turner dance their way to ejections
🦖 FVV battles emerging Maxey
💻 @primetime_bs
🍎 https://t.co/OoPRFVaeio
🥝 https://t.co/bJvPO0iIXx pic.twitter.com/bpHlrHkEkE – 10:09 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s fourth loss in five games and Kyle Lowry’s late-game push that almost helped Miami escape Los Angeles with a win miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Bam Adebayo on Lowry: “I like that aggressive Kyle.” – 3:19 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday night’s 112-109 loss to the Clippers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Lowry almost pulls it out.
2. Adebayo tries to set a tone.
3. Heat turns to zone.
4. Foul trouble remains.
5. No Butler, but Strus returns. – 2:07 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo on Kyle Lowry’s aggressive approach in the fourth quarter: “I like that type of Kyle. I like that aggressive Kyle. I like the way he got to his spots and we all feed off of that.” – 1:58 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo on Kyle Lowry in the fourth:
“I like that Kyle…I like that aggressive Kyle.”
Bam also says that he’s always on Kyle to be that aggressive scorer
Sounds familiar lol – 1:26 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry: “Very impressive, second night of a back to back. We didn’t really have much going offensively. We stayed in this game with a lot of grit… It was pretty much just following his lead to get back into the game and give us an opportunity.” – 1:09 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I must say:
Even in these type of losses, it is pretty promising to have a core four at the top of the roster that can perform in this way
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro with back-to-back big games in tough losses, while we know what Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler are already – 1:00 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers only take one second off clock, Jackson makes two more FTs.
Heat use last timeout, down 112-109 with 3.9 seconds left. Not enough time for what Lowry did last time on the drive. – 12:52 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lowry gets inside for a layup that takes about 6 seconds.
Clippers use final timeout, up 110-109 with 4.9 seconds left.
Heat will be aggressive on their foul attempt, as they have one timeout remaining. – 12:50 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers lead 110-109 with 4.9 seconds left. Kyle Lowry has 22 points in the fourth quarter alone. – 12:50 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kyle Lowry steals from Reggie Jackson, but Duncan Robinson misses his 9th 3 of the game.
Jackson makes two FTs and Heat call timeout with 11 seconds left.
So… you foul, right? Right?!?! – 12:47 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry has just been amazing this quarter
His unselfishness on that last play hurt Miami though – 12:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers call timeout following 4-point and 3-point plays by Kyle Lowry that cut LA lead to 108-107 with 40.7 seconds left.
Basically a 2-for-1 for Clippers. Heat have two timeouts left. – 12:44 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kyle Lowry is going to find a way to draw a foul on Ivica Zubac even after this game is finished. Just an amazing last few possessions as Lowry gets four-point and three-point plays at the expense of the Clippers center. – 12:43 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry has come alive in the fourth quarter. Heat down 108-104 with 1:35 left. – 12:42 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kyle Lowry making up for last night, and we have NBA-standard clutch time again – 12:34 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Double-double for Adebayo, and now Lowry showing signs of life. – 12:33 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson are 3 for 13 from 3 tonight
The fact that they both can’t buy a three so many nights is what makes this conversation so much louder – 12:14 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat shot 1 for 12 from 3-point range in a second quarter in which Duncan Robinson played 51 seconds. Lowry 1 for 4, Strus 0 for 5, Vincent 0 for 3. – 11:42 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tonight vs. Miami
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
MIA
Duncan Robinson
P.J. Tucker
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry – 10:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro to start in place of sidelined Jimmy Butler. Rest of starters are Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson and Lowry. – 10:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI: Kyle Lowry is still the only Miami athlete who can throw receivers open deep over the middle.
theathletic.com/2942788/2021/1… – 9:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso by the numbers: Chicago Bulls duo is wreaking havoc on both ends
cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 8:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
For the PM crowd: Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are doing it all for the 8-3 Chicago Bulls
✍🏾 @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2948715/2021/1… – 7:12 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Highly amusing to watch Porzingis direct Powell and Hardaway on where to stand so he can post up Lonzo Ball … only to watch Luka launch a contested stepback on a drag screen. pic.twitter.com/TAsLFD3D0O – 2:58 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are doing it all for resurgent Bulls
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2948715/2021/1… – 10:40 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Lonzo Ball last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 7-10 3P
Ball is just the third player in @Chicago Bulls history to record a 20-point game without making a 2P or FT. pic.twitter.com/CX2YbzOtJR – 9:31 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook has 19 pts, 13 ast, 11 reb. It’s his 2nd straight triple-double and 3rd of the season. That makes him already tied for 8th most* in Lakers franchise history with Lonzo Ball and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (* = with tracking going back to the 1979-80 season) – 12:30 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Sure, Zach LaVine’s 360-degree dunk off Alex Caruso’s steal and Lonzo Ball’s throw-ahead assist represented only two points.
But the play exemplified a winning formula on display amid the Bulls’ 8-3 start.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:28 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Lonzo Ball shot the heck out of it tonight but he was even better defensively. There aren’t many people who are willing to go over screens the way he does, and he’s as good as anyone as a pass ahead guard. He’s become a very good player. – 12:13 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball: “We’re moving in the right direction. It’s a brand new team. We’re trying to build a new culture here. And 8-3 isn’t too bad.” – 11:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If I’m Matt Nagy, I’d bring in Lonzo to run some wildcat plays with Justin Fields in the backfield
pic.twitter.com/XHSiPdoySN – 10:28 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 117, Mavericks 107
• LaVine: 23 pts, 8-12 FG
• Lonzo: 21 pts, 7-10 3P
• Vucevic: 18 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast
• DeRozan: 17 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast
• Caruso: 16 pts (6-7 FG), 6 stl
Bulls set new season-high with 15 3PM (48.4%), put on show late in 4th to move to 8-3 – 10:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 117, Mavs 107.
Zach LaVine: 23 points
Lonzo Ball: 21/6/6 (7-10 3PT)
Nikola Vučević: 18/10/4
Caruso: 16 points – 10:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 117, Mavs 107.
Zach LaVine: 23/3/3
Lonzo Ball: 21/6/6 (7-10 3PT)
Nikola Vučević: 18/10/4
DeMar DeRozan: 17/7/6
Alex Caruso: 16/2/1
The Bulls improve to 8-3. – 10:18 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Lonzo threw this pass like 100 mph pic.twitter.com/Sl8ksAXJMp – 10:18 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
It’s crazy just how automatic Lonzo Ball is from 3.
Came into the game shooting 40% and he’s 7/8 from 3 tonight for 21 points. – 9:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls have done a pretty nice job on Luka Doncic so far; he has 8 points and 4 assists, shooting 2-9 from field, at halftime. Bulls lead 61-54. Been a collective effort, but Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green had nice on-ball possessions on Doncic late in second – 9:10 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Mavs coach Jason Kidd, who knows a thing or two about improving his 3-ball, told me this about Lonzo Ball’s improvement.
“It tells you he’s working on his game,” Kidd said. “And it just shows…
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/realtime/ZlZ4E… – 8:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo takes the Luka challenge, while the Bulls start Javonte Green on Porzingis. – 8:12 PM
More on this storyline
The NBA has conducted numerous interviews with team executives and player agents and have gathered electronic messaging of front office executives of four teams — Chicago, New Orleans, Miami and Toronto — over the past three months, sources said. The league could reveal its findings and any penalties in the near future. -via ESPN / November 12, 2021