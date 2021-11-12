Pistons a suitor for Marvin Bagley?

While in Detroit, I was advised to put the Pistons down as a team to watch as a trade suitor for the Kings’ disgruntled Marvin Bagley III. No trade anywhere is considered likely, sources stressed, until after Dec. 15 arrives and the league’s pool of players eligible to be dealt grows considerably. That’s the date that trade restrictions on numerous players who signed new contracts in free agency in August gets lifted.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A fresh Marvin Bagley trade possibility, my Zion Williamson latest, NBA players who still use BlackBerrys and an inspiring Jonas Valančiūnas tale … all of that and more in my latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched to inboxes worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/new-possibil… – 1:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Some thoughts on the Marvin Bagley situation after he reportedly (@Sean Cunningham) refused to go into game against Phoenix Suns. Where does this situation go from here? kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/reached-end-… – 4:05 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, a wide-ranging sit-down with Kings GM Monte McNair, who – ironically enough – discussed the Marvin Bagley III situation and the need for guys to be “ready to go” just hours before Bagley, per @Sean Cunningham, refused to enter a game.
ICYMI, a wide-ranging sit-down with Kings GM Monte McNair, who – ironically enough – discussed the Marvin Bagley III situation and the need for guys to be “ready to go” just hours before Bagley, per @Sean Cunningham, refused to enter a game.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton responds to questions about Marvin Bagley III’s apparent refusal to enter Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton responds to questions about Marvin Bagley III’s apparent refusal to enter Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
During the Kings-Suns contest on Sunday, Marvin Bagley III reportedly refused to check into the game when asked by head coach Luke Walton.
During the Kings-Suns contest on Sunday, Marvin Bagley III reportedly refused to check into the game when asked by head coach Luke Walton.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings trail the Spurs 71-54 at the half. The Spurs are shooting 55.1% from the field and 57.9% from 3-point range. Kings coach Luke Walton has gone deep into his bench in search of answers, using everybody but Marvin Bagley III. – 9:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luke Walton’s response to whether Marvin Bagley refused to go into a recent game: pic.twitter.com/MP7M4huef3 – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Here’s how Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton responded when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to go into Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Here’s how Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton responded when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to go into Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kings’ Luke Walton addresses report that Marvin Bagley III refused to enter game vs. Suns
Kings’ Luke Walton addresses report that Marvin Bagley III refused to enter game vs. Suns
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Marvin Bagley refused to enter Kings-Suns game nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/10/rep… – 7:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Luke Walton when asked if Marvin Bagley III refused to enter Monday’s game against the Suns: “Anything that happens within our group, that’s between our group, so the thing that matter is people know what’s expected and we continue to move forward tonight.” – 7:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Luke Walton was asked twice whether or not Marvin Bagley refused to go into Monday’s loss to the Suns. Walton wouldn’t discuss. He said the team keeps conversations like that in house. – 7:10 PM
The Pistons, though, have been tracking Bagley since last season, league sources said — long before the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 fell completely out of favor in Sacramento. -via marcstein.substack.com / November 12, 2021
Marvin Bagley has only appeared in one game for 10 minutes out of Sacramento’s 12 regular-season games so far. His absence from the rotation was expected after his representation posted a tweet blasting the Kings for the decision. They have about four other backup centers who could make this list with their inconsistent roles, but Bagley has the biggest pedigree of them. Like Dragic, the Kings will likely also hold onto him through the deadline in case a trade comes. Sacramento could use his $11 million salary as ballast to match for a player who can help them get back into the playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons. -via HoopsHype / November 11, 2021
Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / November 10, 2021