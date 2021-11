Anthony Davis: 'We're not winning a championship the way we're playing'

Kyle Goon: Russell Westbrook: “If you just kinda look back and you see the last three or four years, I’ve always been on new teams, so I’m just kind like figuring out the best way to better play . The good part about it is I’m so blessed and thankful that I can do so many different things on the floor, that I can do whatever, with anybody. I can play with anybody. And I’m very comfortable with that. But also I take a lot of pride, and I take a lot of just energy and effort to make sure I can be the best I can be with the guys we have on this team and make the best of this situation. -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 7, 2021