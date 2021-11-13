Damian Lillard out on Sunday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce—
Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is out for Sunday’s game at Denver. – 5:51 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard is out for Sunday’s game at Denver. Abdomin. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/EfBQnwy6Md – 5:40 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers announce Damian Lillard will be out for Sunday’s game at Denver because of his abdomen. – 5:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Damian Lillard (lower abdominal tendinopathy) is OUT for Sunday’s game versus the Nuggets in Denver. – 5:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
From late last night: “The talent level is through the roof”
Damian Lillard loved Kevin Porter Jr’s game after randomly seeing him play while he was in high school. Porter’s road hasn’t been easy, but Lillard remains a believer: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 11:05 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Buddy Hield made four 3P versus the Thunder last night in his 400th career NBA game.
Hield has 1,209 3PM, the most in NBA history through the first 400 games of a player’s career:
🎯 1,209 – Hield
🎯 1,121 – Stephen Curry
🎯 1,098 – Klay Thompson
🎯 1,050 – Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/mV5gYMz9Wq – 10:01 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“The talent level is through the roof”
Damian Lillard loved Kevin Porter Jr’s game after randomly seeing him play while he was in high school. Porter’s road hasn’t been easy, but Lillard remains a believer: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 2:49 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Damian Lillard on Kevin Porter Jr: “The talent level is through the roof. He can do everything. Personally one of my favorite players in the league, and I’m just happy to see him get an opportunity to spread his wings.” – 2:40 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Damian Lillard called Kevin Porter Jr one of the most talented young players in the league. “The talent is through the roof” – 11:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, Porter Jr.
Blazers: Powell, Covington, Nurkic, McCollum, Lillard. – 7:33 PM
